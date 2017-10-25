₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by contactmorak: 3:59pm On Oct 24
This dude is parading the ladies he has smashed, perhaps your girlfriend or future wife is here.
The guy called James Mwangi is parading the ladies he has smashed on popular Kenyan Facebook group, Kilimani Mums And Dads and insulting these ladies saying they have soggy "Nunus".
See all the ladies the guy has smashed below...
Is this not stupidity
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-parades-all-the-ladies-he-has-slept-with-photos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by contactmorak: 3:59pm On Oct 24
na wa o
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:01pm On Oct 24
the girls are not even fine
People boast abt having peacocks not monkeys
#No Filter Attitude
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:05pm On Oct 24
All the tuales and gbosas and HIV to him!
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 4:12pm On Oct 24
Choi, sex that used to be a sacred something fa
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:13pm On Oct 24
Lol
They look south African
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by miano: 4:14pm On Oct 24
whats the point
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by AliHandsome(m): 4:14pm On Oct 24
*Yawns*
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:16pm On Oct 24
Seeker17:life don spoil finish my brother. Mouths used to be too heavy to discuss sex sef
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by loneatar: 4:20pm On Oct 24
If it is not Kenya then zimbabwe or south africa
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Kimcutie(m): 4:24pm On Oct 24
Ok.
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 4:32pm On Oct 24
SuperSuave:As in eh.. These days evrything is just too xtreme
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 4:34pm On Oct 24
Just 12 and the idiot is doing showoff , well an empty vessel makes the loudest noise.
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ikemesit4477: 4:39pm On Oct 24
contactmorak:The guy na local champion! Among all the babes none is beautiful!
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Coffin4Sale: 5:47pm On Oct 24
I comming back
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:18pm On Oct 24
the only lady that make sense in that picture is +12
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 6:52pm On Oct 24
Only 4...
Stupid man..
Some men are busy quietly devouring ladies...
That you were able to recall shows that you are still playing friendlies.....
Some men don reach WORLD CUP level
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by dyze: 7:15pm On Oct 24
DOUBLEWAHALA:
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ExamWide(m): 11:10pm On Oct 24
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Divay22(f): 11:14pm On Oct 24
Where have we gone wrong
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Adorable90(f): 11:24pm On Oct 24
Hmmmm na wa ooo,it seems we are in the season of kiss and tell
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by policy12: 6:15am
iamJ:
What a world?
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:36am
Nawao
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by gloria34(f): 6:42am
Marcofranz:just 12? I use conner eye look u brother
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:22am
my future wife or girlfriend no dey among..i dont think i will get married to a lady from kenya..
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 7:48am
Men are flunting cars, awards and gucci level, lefulefu, this your brother is flunting worwor girls.
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 11:28am
TechPanda:This cant be my brother..i reject it!
all my bros like Femieddy,sunshineG,IamSinz,luminous we roll with preety ukwucious babes
this one na the brother of dat popular nairalander wey dey like snap wit im flatscreen .u know am na .d guy also dey upload pixs of wowor gehls wey he dey date
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 2:54pm
gloria34:having spent 4 years in the uni and other sexcapades.
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by pu7pl3(m): 4:36pm
Lol some guys here are saying "just" 12
|Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by thundafire: 5:07pm
Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Congo and Ghana always having strange men beefing their pussies
overated!! NEXT!! / My Wife Is Going For Service, Should I Impregnate Her Now / Photo Of The Day: Must See Guys...see What This Girl Is Doing To Her Boyfriend
