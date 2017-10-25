Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) (17043 Views)

The guy called James Mwangi is parading the ladies he has smashed on popular Kenyan Facebook group, Kilimani Mums And Dads and insulting these ladies saying they have soggy "Nunus".



See all the ladies the guy has smashed below...



Is this not stupidity



See all the pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-parades-all-the-ladies-he-has-slept-with-photos na wa o

the girls are not even fine



People boast abt having peacocks not monkeys







#No Filter Attitude

All the tuales and gbosas and HIV to him!

Choi, sex that used to be a sacred something fa 2 Likes

Lol

They look south African 1 Like

whats the point

*Yawns*

Seeker17:

life don spoil finish my brother. Mouths used to be too heavy to discuss sex sef

If it is not Kenya then zimbabwe or south africa

Ok.

SuperSuave:

As in eh.. These days evrything is just too xtreme

Just 12 and the idiot is doing showoff , well an empty vessel makes the loudest noise. 4 Likes

contactmorak:

The guy na local champion! Among all the babes none is beautiful!

I comming back

the only lady that make sense in that picture is +12

Only 4...

Stupid man..

Some men are busy quietly devouring ladies...



That you were able to recall shows that you are still playing friendlies.....



Some men don reach WORLD CUP level 1 Like

DOUBLEWAHALA:

the only lady that make sense in that picture is +12

Where have we gone wrong

Hmmmm na wa ooo,it seems we are in the season of kiss and tell

iamJ:

the girls are not even fine



People boast abt having peacocks not monkeys







#No Filter Attitude

What a world? What a world?

Nawao

Marcofranz:

just 12? I use conner eye look u brother

my future wife or girlfriend no dey among..i dont think i will get married to a lady from kenya..

Men are flunting cars, awards and gucci level, lefulefu, this your brother is flunting worwor girls.

TechPanda:

Men are flunting cars, awards and gucci level, lefulefu, this your brother is flunting worwor girls. This cant be my brother..i reject it!

all my bros like Femieddy,sunshineG,IamSinz,luminous we roll with preety ukwucious babes

This cant be my brother..i reject it!
all my bros like Femieddy,sunshineG,IamSinz,luminous we roll with preety ukwucious babes
this one na the brother of dat popular nairalander wey dey like snap wit im flatscreen .u know am na .d guy also dey upload pixs of wowor gehls wey he dey date

gloria34:

having spent 4 years in the uni and other sexcapades.

Lol some guys here are saying "just" 12