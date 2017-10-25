₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,901,207 members, 3,874,248 topics. Date: Wednesday, 25 October 2017 at 08:07 PM

Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) (17043 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by contactmorak: 3:59pm On Oct 24
This dude is parading the ladies he has smashed, perhaps your girlfriend or future wife is here.

The guy called James Mwangi is parading the ladies he has smashed on popular Kenyan Facebook group, Kilimani Mums And Dads and insulting these ladies saying they have soggy "Nunus".

See all the ladies the guy has smashed below...

Is this not stupidity

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-parades-all-the-ladies-he-has-slept-with-photos

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by contactmorak: 3:59pm On Oct 24
na wa o

See all the pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-parades-all-the-ladies-he-has-slept-with-photos
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by iamJ(m): 4:01pm On Oct 24
the girls are not even fine

People boast abt having peacocks not monkeys



#No Filter Attitude

46 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:05pm On Oct 24
All the tuales and gbosas and HIV to him!
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 4:12pm On Oct 24
Choi, sex that used to be a sacred something fa

2 Likes

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 4:13pm On Oct 24
Lol
They look south African

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by miano: 4:14pm On Oct 24
whats the point
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by AliHandsome(m): 4:14pm On Oct 24
*Yawns*
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:16pm On Oct 24
Seeker17:
Choi, sex that used to be a sacred something fa
life don spoil finish my brother. Mouths used to be too heavy to discuss sex sef

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by loneatar: 4:20pm On Oct 24
If it is not Kenya then zimbabwe or south africa
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Kimcutie(m): 4:24pm On Oct 24
Ok.
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 4:32pm On Oct 24
SuperSuave:
life don spoil finish my brother. Mouths used to be too heavy to discuss sex sef
As in eh.. These days evrything is just too xtreme
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 4:34pm On Oct 24
Just 12 and the idiot is doing showoff , well an empty vessel makes the loudest noise.

4 Likes

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ikemesit4477: 4:39pm On Oct 24
contactmorak:
This dude is parading the ladies he has smashed, perhaps your girlfriend or future wife is here.

The guy called James Mwangi is parading the ladies he has smashed on popular Facebook group, Kilimani Mums And Dads and insulting these ladies saying they have soggy "Nunus".

See all the ladies the guy has smashed below...

Is this not stupidity
The guy na local champion! Among all the babes none is beautiful!

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Coffin4Sale: 5:47pm On Oct 24
I comming back
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:18pm On Oct 24
the only lady that make sense in that picture is +12
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 6:52pm On Oct 24
Only 4...
Stupid man..
Some men are busy quietly devouring ladies...

That you were able to recall shows that you are still playing friendlies.....

Some men don reach WORLD CUP level

1 Like

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by dyze: 7:15pm On Oct 24
DOUBLEWAHALA:
the only lady that make sense in that picture is +12

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ExamWide(m): 11:10pm On Oct 24
mumu sombody
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Divay22(f): 11:14pm On Oct 24
Where have we gone wrong cry cry
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Adorable90(f): 11:24pm On Oct 24
Hmmmm na wa ooo,it seems we are in the season of kiss and tell cheesy
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by policy12: 6:15am
iamJ:
the girls are not even fine

People boast abt having peacocks not monkeys



#No Filter Attitude

What a world?
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:36am
Nawao
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by gloria34(f): 6:42am
Marcofranz:
Just 12 and the idiot is doing showoff , well an empty vessel makes the loudest noise.
just 12? I use conner eye look u brother
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 7:22am
my future wife or girlfriend no dey among..i dont think i will get married to a lady from kenya..
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 7:48am
Men are flunting cars, awards and gucci level, lefulefu, this your brother is flunting worwor girls. grin
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 11:28am
TechPanda:
Men are flunting cars, awards and gucci level, lefulefu, this your brother is flunting worwor girls. grin
This cant be my brother..i reject it! cheesy
all my bros like Femieddy,sunshineG,IamSinz,luminous we roll with preety ukwucious babes cheesy
this one na the brother of dat popular nairalander wey dey like snap wit im flatscreen grin.u know am na grin.d guy also dey upload pixs of wowor gehls wey he dey date grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 2:54pm
gloria34:
just 12? I use conner eye look u brother
having spent 4 years in the uni and other sexcapades.
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by pu7pl3(m): 4:36pm
Lol some guys here are saying "just" 12
Re: Kenyan Man Parades All The Ladies He Has Slept With (Photos) by thundafire: 5:07pm
Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Congo and Ghana always having strange men beefing their pussies

(0) (1) (Reply)

overated!! NEXT!! / My Wife Is Going For Service, Should I Impregnate Her Now / Photo Of The Day: Must See Guys...see What This Girl Is Doing To Her Boyfriend

Viewing this topic: alexialin, Notatribalist(m), dapsoneh, Melchizedek1(m), Correspondence(m), WUMIFAN(m), tripleportion(f), anonymox321(m), generalstingz(m), petroskid, kushfc(m), ogunz84(m), hapi4eva, seunseye(m), bymyself, lwise(m), Damian077, vinc, nittroboy(m), QuickStandard, kellyjc(m), Temilayoborbor(m), sochey(f), kunty, Ennybouy(m), ibnalafia1(m), Mattiegold, crunchyg(m), Lambapapa(m), sulemanalex(m), kelvinUchiha, agongajoseph(m), SunFlow(m), profemz(m), ibgame, olisasegun(m), Akpan107(m), kaliyu97(m), tipan(m), yesorno, Janet101(f), mayorisaac(m), Leopoundz, SoulB6, Ekpeboduma, Godfather898989, Teettyllayho, mployer(m), skcalbk, adekorlar(m), 41sabo(m), LionInBoxOffice(m), Chikkichukky(f), yemmybx(m), anonymoux, brightisodje, Zechenna007, petsam11(m), Yhemyc(f), Arijude(m), Xano(m), joyfullyjoyous(f), vanPELaj(m), Ellyne(f), makapoda, mustafa006, untainted, Amebo1(m), Newboss(m), centmichael101(m), fleshb(m), princekalani, domimire, femiseun1, iyobs7(f), raphyco(m), evy4ch, tgmservice, noris247, juanmiguel, pumpz(m), gocare, Capslock01, blessedchuks86, OnowuOra(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), tomtyte02(m), decasey(m), kenturkish(m), Gtworld001, fikayor2(m), Dankwanbo2019, muyibaba222(m), zico10(m), TechAddiction, ellischi, bennexboy(m), peacockremi(m), winkmart, suprememoney(m), greypencils, bigblxd(m), ogundeleai(m), Navdevgan, Dinieoj(f), savvy12, oasisodeabey(m), oluwacastro, weeztommy, tunary(m), Penboy(m), VEE2010(m), Holluwaphlexy(m), fammava, Omofvin, illustriousson(m), emsheddy(m), chudu, shigologo, Kalman(m), Rubbiish(m), fredie107(m), bunmiannie(f), jagabanlewis(m), KingyKing, Olodapsing(m), phyphor, Celinenkay545(f), xxgig(m), Luper123, Paretomaster(m), Popoola1960, wearley21(m), Deejaygold(m), chopcy(m), milesyoyos(m), omoobi(m), BusterG, sauskyjoe(m), omoagbeke(m), hotdealz(m), skyoboy(m), josdain1234, seraphz, ebpius1(m), yungsnazzy(m), Shayolevels, fxjunkie(m), Slimceezy(m), leomahchuk(m), StCapital, Googleus(m), Armstrong33(m), timzyrhymes(m), solexadex(m), pannyman(m), wunmi590(m), jessejunior(m), AmwithAtiku2019, Fran6ik, chicagoPD(m), learnedman(m), ayoodeji(m), venronski(m), victrick105, Vessi, isaacsegun(m), justscorchone(m), dahdah, kayoxygen, adiosgracias(m), honourablelumis, paulsowande(m), coolcacuz and 249 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.