Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Can You Get Married To A Non Degree Holder? (4350 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

and I came up with this.

Can you as a girl marry a guy that has only an SSCE certificate? (stopped at SS3) I've been thinking about how our present girls are selectiveand I came up with this.Can you as a girl marry a guy that has only an SSCE certificate? (stopped at SS3)

11Anonymous:

I've been thinking about how our present girls are selective and I came up with this.

Can you as a girl marry a guy that has only an SSCE certificate? (stopped at SS3)

In this age, i cant do it. there are uncountable stories of people who struggled 2 train themselves through school. he didnt do it, not because of money BUT because he thought it was not necessary. Any man with that mentality is not fit to be my husband and life partner. when we get married, i would have submit to him, i cant marry such a man only for him 2 tell me my children does not need to do BSc or MSc is a waste of money. In this age, i cant do it. there are uncountable stories of people who struggled 2 train themselves through school. he didnt do it, not because of money BUT because he thought it was not necessary. Any man with that mentality is not fit to be my husband and life partner. when we get married, i would have submit to him, i cant marry such a man only for him 2 tell me my children does not need to do BSc or MSc is a waste of money. 6 Likes

No, bleeping way, I can't do that. You don't expect me to go through the stress of getting a degree, then settling with someone lesser than I am. The truth is, there's always going to be jealousy and so many annoying poo like that. I want someone that reasons better than me, that I can have a reasonable conversation with. Most educated people can't even have a reasonable conversation not to talk of a school dropout. 2 Likes

HRHQueenPhil:





In this age, i cant do it. there are uncountable stories of people who struggled 2 train themselves through school. he didnt do it, not because of money BUT because he thought it was not necessary. Any man with that mentality is not fit to be my husband and life partner. when we get married, i would have submit to him, i cant marry such a man only for him 2 tell me my children does not need to do BSc or MSc is a waste of money. which bsc does indimi, ahmed musa or emenike have . Having a bsc doesnt make u a beta or worse person. In the uk (who colonised us) secondary school education is seen as enuf. A female doc can marry a gardner or cleaner. And no fuss wud be made of it. We really have a long way to go in nigeria. Some have bsc they cant speak or write good english. All those expats in julius berger, cappa and d alberto, and those oil workers in PH . most dont have bsc just vocational courses. Smh for nigeria o which bsc does indimi, ahmed musa or emenike have. Having a bsc doesnt make u a beta or worse person. In the uk (who colonised us) secondary school education is seen as enuf. A female doc can marry a gardner or cleaner. And no fuss wud be made of it. We really have a long way to go in nigeria. Some have bsc they cant speak or write good english. All those expats in julius berger, cappa and d alberto, and those oil workers in PH . most dont have bsc just vocational courses. Smh for nigeria o 48 Likes 3 Shares

Peachess:

I can't do that. even is his name is Wilfred Ndidi or Kelechi Iheanacho . Dey decieve ya self even is his name is Wilfred Ndidi or Kelechi Iheanacho. Dey decieve ya self 5 Likes

I can .. so far he's not a dumbo ... a degree doesn't make you enlightened ... you choose to be enlightened in the mind degree or none 28 Likes 2 Shares

yeyerolling:

which bsc does indimi, ahmed musa or emenike have . Having a bsc doesnt make u a beta or worse person. In the uk (who colonised us) secondary school education is seen as enuf. A female doc can marry a gardner or cleaner. And no fuss wud be made of it. We really have a long way to go in nigeria. Some have bsc they cant speak or write good english. All those expats in julius berger, cappa and d alberto, and those oil workers in PH . most dont have bsc just vocational courses. Smh for nigeria o Leave am! some people's eyes don dey clear small small while others are still in the dark.



Skill ti take over, Bsc Msc o jawo mo! Leave am! some people's eyes don dey clear small small while others are still in the dark.Skill ti take over, Bsc Msc o jawo mo! 8 Likes

yeyerolling:

which bsc does indimi, ahmed musa or emenike have . Having a bsc doesnt make u a beta or worse person. In the uk (who colonised us) secondary school education is seen as enuf. A female doc can marry a gardner or cleaner. And no fuss wud be made of it. We really have a long way to go in nigeria. Some have bsc they cant speak or write good english. All those expats in julius berger, cappa and d alberto, and those oil workers in PH . most dont have bsc just vocational courses. Smh for nigeria o

Thank you, dat is why i cant marry a person with such mentality, u av ur preference and i have mine. this country is in dire need of educated people. the people u are mentioning , many of dem accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people. so mentioning them makes me pity you. Thank you, dat is why i cant marry a person with such mentality, u av ur preference and i have mine. this country is in dire need of educated people. the people u are mentioning , many of dem accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people. so mentioning them makes me pity you. 6 Likes

Why not, i know weda na me tell God when i dey come world say na ssce holder i wan marry. Sanyeri (a yoruba actor) isn't educated but married a unilag graduate. 4 Likes

NO. Not just having the degree, but being grounded in his field...academically.



Please, nobody should come here to form holier than thou and smh for Nigerians. We all have something that attracts us to the opposite sex, love isn't blind after all. That's why some guys won't marry that hardworking girl selling fish in the market, you'll prefer the hardworking banker.



For some, it's religious inclination, some educational, physical, financial, cultural...etc. It doesn't make you better than them, you also saw something in your own partner that they probably won't care about, because it's not something that ticks the box for them.



Except you can marry that uneducated, timid, disabled [I mean no offence to this group], and not too good looking male/female, don't just try to form better than others.



We all have our choices, If you're not condescending about it...no probz. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Tarti billion for d akant and we're good to go. 3 Likes

As long as he can speak good English and got something doing ...YES 8 Likes 1 Share

No, make no mistake, I don't see them as inferior but I just know that his thinking level and mine won't be the same. 2 Likes

Yes

A degree is a certificate. Thats all. It really doesn't define a lot. 10 Likes

Lalas247:

As long as he can speak good English and got something doing ...YES

you are a hoenesst person. I have good vokaburary. You have gived us hope. you are a hoenesst person. I have good vokaburary. You have gived us hope. 7 Likes

HRHQueenPhil:





Thank you, dat is why i cant marry a person with such mentality, u av ur preference and i have mine. this country is in dire need of educated people. the people u are mentioning , many of dem accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people. so mentioning them makes me pity you. so what we have in nigeria is education u call la cram la pour education hahahahahaha. what advancement or breakthroughs have we made compared to SA or egyptian unis so what we have in nigeria is educationu call la cram la pour education hahahahahaha. what advancement or breakthroughs have we made compared to SA or egyptian unis 1 Like

MaritzaNL:

No, make no mistake, I don't see them as inferior but I just know that his thinking level and mine won't be the same. so attending a uni where all u did was cram and pour makes ur thinking higher lmao. NB- I had a 2.1, and i had friends with first class who bathed with soap during ebola or who believed IPOB lies easily so attending a uni where all u did was cram and pour makes ur thinking higher lmao. NB- I had a 2.1, and i had friends with first class who bathed with soap during ebola or who believed IPOB lies easily 4 Likes

nope,,I don't think we can reason alike,,especially when I want to further my education.

yeyerolling:

so attending a uni where all u did was cram and pour makes ur thinking higher lmao. NB- I had a 2.1, and i had friends with first class who bathed with soap during ebola or who believed IPOB lies easily You are not making any sense, I'm sapiosexual and I can only marry intelligent person.



For your info, I don't do cram and pour, you can't do that in my course, you will fail woefully. You are not making any sense, I'm sapiosexual and I can only marry intelligent person.For your info, I don't do cram and pour, you can't do that in my course, you will fail woefully.

MaritzaNL:

You are not making any sense, I'm sapiosexual and I can only marry intelligent person.



For your info, I don't do cram and pour, you can't do that in my course, you will fail woefully. what has intelligence gat to do with bsc or cert what has intelligence gat to do with bsc or cert 2 Likes

MaritzaNL:

No, make no mistake, I don't see them as inferior but I just know that his thinking level and mine won't be the same.

There are lots of people without university degrees that are smarter and more informed than majority of people with degrees. I mean no disrespect but there are people even here in Nigeria without degrees whose level of thinking are way above yours. And deciding to judge someone's intelligence or way of thinking based on the ownership of a degree is quite naive. Mark Zuckerburg doesn't own a degree. Steve Jobs didn't own a degree. Lot of the brilliant tech guys working in silicon valley don't have degrees. In fact 35% of the world's billionaires don't have a degree. Degrees are really over rated and given the present financial climate and market dynamics of today's society, I wouldn't classify anyone who decides not to have a degree as unwise. There are lots of people without university degrees that are smarter and more informed than majority of people with degrees. I mean no disrespect but there are people even here in Nigeria without degrees whose level of thinking are way above yours. And deciding to judge someone's intelligence or way of thinking based on the ownership of a degree is quite naive. Mark Zuckerburg doesn't own a degree. Steve Jobs didn't own a degree. Lot of the brilliant tech guys working in silicon valley don't have degrees. In fact 35% of the world's billionaires don't have a degree. Degrees are really over rated and given the present financial climate and market dynamics of today's society, I wouldn't classify anyone who decides not to have a degree as unwise. 15 Likes 1 Share

Yes. If his character is impeccable and he is doing well with whatever it is that he does, yes. 1 Like

yeyerolling:

what has intelligence gat to do with bsc or cert In as much as examination is not a true test of knowledge, albeit there is no others true test of knowledge known for now, we use it, but then if one is not a degree holder, it could only mean two things.



1)You couldn't get it as a result of financial constraint or other constraints which is quite understandable.



2)You are too plain dumb to be in a tertiary institution.



Notwithstanding, there are high class illiterates that hang around with b.sc, and b.sc doesn't mean someone is intelligent, but to an extent you are not on the same level with a non degree holder no matter how you view it In as much as examination is not a true test of knowledge, albeit there is no others true test of knowledge known for now, we use it, but then if one is not a degree holder, it could only mean two things.1)You couldn't get it as a result of financial constraint or other constraints which is quite understandable.2)You are too plain dumb to be in a tertiary institution.Notwithstanding, there are high class illiterates that hang around with b.sc, and b.sc doesn't mean someone is intelligent, but to an extent you are not on the same level with a non degree holder no matter how you view it 1 Like

crixuss:





There are lots of people without university degrees that are smarter and more informed than majority of people with degrees. I mean no disrespect but there are people even here in Nigeria without degrees whose level of thinking are way above yours. And deciding to judge someone's intelligence or way of thinking based on the ownership of a degree is quite naive. Mark Zuckerburg doesn't own a degree. Steve Jobs didn't own a degree. Lot of the brilliant tech guys working in silicon valley don't have degrees. In fact 38% of the world's billionaires don't have a degree. Degrees are really over rated and given the present financial climate and market dynamics of today's society, I wouldn't classify anyone who decides not to have a degree as unwise.





These folks you are calling up and down are in a civilized society, they are in developed country where they learn worthy skills without a degree and are very fluent in English, the non degree holders here mostly can't even make a correct sentence, most of them. So I wouldn't want to be in a situation where I will keep correcting someone's grammatical errors and blunders, thereby making me feel embarrassed and ruining my image which means a lot to me. Also why I said our thinking level won't be the same is because most of these non-degree holders perceive you as acting or feeling big because you have a degree and they don't, I don't know if you are getting my point, you can't give him your opinion or advice as a husband without him saying "Is it because I didn't go to school" or reminding you of him not being a graduate, there is this inferiority complex they carry around , I'm not cut out for that shiit.



Also I never made mention of one having a degree will make him automatically smart, going to school or being in school is a guide not really what makes you smart. These folks you are calling up and down are in a civilized society, they are in developed country where they learn worthy skills without a degree and are very fluent in English, the non degree holders here mostly can't even make a correct sentence, most of them. So I wouldn't want to be in a situation where I will keep correcting someone's grammatical errors and blunders, thereby making me feel embarrassed and ruining my image which means a lot to me. Also why I said our thinking level won't be the same is because most of these non-degree holders perceive you as acting or feeling big because you have a degree and they don't, I don't know if you are getting my point, you can't give him your opinion or advice as a husband without him saying "Is it because I didn't go to school" or reminding you of him not being a graduate, there is this inferiority complex they carry around , I'm not cut out for that shiit.Also I never made mention of one having a degree will make him automatically smart, going to school or being in school is a guide not really what makes you smart. 3 Likes

QueenSekxy:

nope,,I don't think we can reason alike,,especially when I want to further my education.

Having a degree does not mean you will reason alike. I know of a PhD holder who would rather his wife learnt a trade when she obviously wanted to get an MSc.



From some of the comments on this thread, I have deduced one thing: many people can't separate education from degrees. Do you know there are people who buy degrees? What if you fell into the hands of a man whose degree is not worth more than the paper it is printed on.



After serving my country, I got work in a hotel owned by an Alhaji. This Alhaji has nothing other than a primary 6 certificate but you need to see how much he values degrees. His children are schooling in the United States and he never tires about telling me how he regrets not "going to school". When I told him he could still go to school, he told me he was no longer interested but he would make sure his children get the best education. His wife recently got admitted to a part time program. Having a degree does not mean you will reason alike. I know of a PhD holder who would rather his wife learnt a trade when she obviously wanted to get an MSc.From some of the comments on this thread, I have deduced one thing: many people can't separate education from degrees. Do you know there are people who buy degrees? What if you fell into the hands of a man whose degree is not worth more than the paper it is printed on.After serving my country, I got work in a hotel owned by an Alhaji. This Alhaji has nothing other than a primary 6 certificate but you need to see how much he values degrees. His children are schooling in the United States and he never tires about telling me how he regrets not "going to school". When I told him he could still go to school, he told me he was no longer interested but he would make sure his children get the best education. His wife recently got admitted to a part time program. 2 Likes 1 Share

QueenSekxy:

nope,,I don't think we can reason alike,,especially when I want to further my education.

You don't think you can reason alike in what way exactly? You really need to change environment once in a while and meet new people from all works of life. If you do this you'll notice that having a degree doesn't define a person's scope of thinking or our wealth of knowledge. There are people who are well informed and very intelligent who just don't see any reason to waste money and 4-5 years of their lives going to the university to study a course they can get acquainted with on their own through digital learning.



I think the problem you have is that your idea of people without degrees is illiterate men who can't speak good English or write properly and who know nothing about the world. But that's just a one-sided perception. There are lots of intelligent and well informed people without degrees. Some of them are smart enough to get into school and finish but just didn't seem like going through the stress and so dropped out. You don't think you can reason alike in what way exactly? You really need to change environment once in a while and meet new people from all works of life. If you do this you'll notice that having a degree doesn't define a person's scope of thinking or our wealth of knowledge. There are people who are well informed and very intelligent who just don't see any reason to waste money and 4-5 years of their lives going to the university to study a course they can get acquainted with on their own through digital learning.I think the problem you have is that your idea of people without degrees is illiterate men who can't speak good English or write properly and who know nothing about the world. But that's just a one-sided perception. There are lots of intelligent and well informed people without degrees. Some of them are smart enough to get into school and finish but just didn't seem like going through the stress and so dropped out. 5 Likes 2 Shares

HRHQueenPhil:





Thank you, dat is why i cant marry a person with such mentality, u av ur preference and i have mine. this country is in dire need of educated people. the people u are mentioning , many of dem accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people. so mentioning them makes me pity you.

Ahmed Musa and Emenike accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people? Really? What of coscharis, Ifeanyi ubah, Steve jobs, bill gates e.t.c all are dropouts Ahmed Musa and Emenike accumulated wealth due to connection with rich people? Really? What of coscharis, Ifeanyi ubah, Steve jobs, bill gates e.t.c all are dropouts

I know many ladies will say they can but when money comes in place, they lower their standard and chase the man

tosyne2much:

Being a degree holder does not guarantee happiness in the home but then, a man has to be educated to a reasonable extent is what we have in nigeria education no lie o. so person like Cosmos maduka of cosharis wey be houseboy and wey no go school till after he had built his empire nko is what we have in nigeria educationno lie o. so person like Cosmos maduka of cosharis wey be houseboy and wey no go school till after he had built his empire nko

yeyerolling:

so attending a uni where all u did was cram and pour makes ur thinking higher lmao. NB- I had a 2.1, and i had friends with first class who bathed with soap during ebola or who believed IPOB lies easily You no go kill me with laugh You no go kill me with laugh