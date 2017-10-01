₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by IamHeWrites: 12:12pm
A Nigerian man, Winnie Wonder Friday who was almost tied down with a fake pregnancy in Edo State, has taken to Facebook to narrate what really happened and also thank his mum.
According to Winnie Wonder Friday, the lady who did this was just trying to reap where she did not sow.
See what he wrote;
“What a life, this girl was try to reap where she din sow… she came up with a false pregnancy and said it’s mine, but thanks to my brillant and wonderful mom that helped me scratch her back to search the truth she was taken to the hospital and confirmed that she is not pregnant for the prince i am sorry dear i have taste…. we are no match dear am not criticizing but just letting you know that life goes, never force yourself on a guy that don’t love you cos they love another even if it hurt most they are some things you let go so things will be okay…..I am not too handsome or pretty I am not married yet and don’t judge me cos we are just human…as for guys mind the kinda girl you keep not just the ones that spoils your destiny but the one that makes it work…you know one when you see them…love you all pass this story cos it happens to me….spread how she was pregnant for me but all to bring me down….to tie me down…PERFECT EXAMPLE OF A SCANDER….I see that as lack of home training…good evening”
Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/guy-thanks-his-mum-for-busting-lie-of.html
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by RoyalBlak007: 12:13pm
♤"Dear Mama"
♤
4 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Sexy20: 12:16pm
When you were digging her you forgot you have taste and now wen u nearly land for unplanned trouble you remembered your taste bud abi
Issoryt
...ssssss!!!....pure water!!!.....
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Blackhawk03: 12:18pm
I don't even know why I dey laff... Afi "Scander".
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Penalty82(m): 12:32pm
".....i am sorry dear i have taste…. we are no match dear am not criticizing but just letting you know that life goes, never force yourself on a guy that don’t love you cos they love another...."
My dear you don't have taste. You're just a deceiver but karma will arrange another girl for you.
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by extralargehead(m): 12:32pm
Did you or did you not chop her yam?. Next time you may not be lucky ,my son go and sin no more. Always play safe.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by AntiWailer: 12:32pm
That is why these ladies should watch who they spread legs for like butter to avoid 'Scander'
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Homeboiy(m): 12:36pm
Which one is the boy n who is the girl?
10 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by thorpido(m): 12:36pm
Not your taste but you digging her unprotected?Mcheeeew.
4 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by nairavsdollars: 12:40pm
This kain mumu guy I'm sure will be taking permission from his mum before having sex with his wife...
4 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by rawtouch: 12:40pm
prince go to school because even oba went to school and writes well..
7 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by OtemSapien: 12:42pm
Story story
1 Like
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by valgbo(m): 12:43pm
k
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by 9japrof(m): 12:43pm
Useless boy, plus a pathetic mother.
When you were searching for oil like NNPC is searching for in borno, you be no know say she's not your taste.
Now the testimony is here, you and your pathetic mother don find way silence the girl, don't worry una reward dey heaven sha
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by careytommy7(m): 12:43pm
I think they deserve themselves!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Osasnidas(m): 12:43pm
tori for another day....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by timilehin007(m): 12:44pm
Most of NL news these days are copied from Gossip Mills Facebook page...who else notice this..? And any news from that page automatically hit front page here..
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by segebase(m): 12:44pm
b
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:44pm
Idiot.
You just exposed how stupid you are to the world.
3 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by freecocoa(f): 12:44pm
Some men sef, you don't love a girl yet you keep and sleep with her, even unprotected, only to start preaching about forcing self on you when sh1t gets real, Satan will deal with una finish.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by favourmic(m): 12:45pm
nairavsdollars:
weting no fit possible for this kind world?
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by eezeribe(m): 12:45pm
He can't even express himself in good English...
Checkout the ugly girl he is forming for...
Mediocre boy...
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by netflicks: 12:45pm
Mr Prince did you or did u not put your one inside that poor girl's zero?
Answer me now.. ..
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by ZahraZhira11: 12:45pm
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by sirxbit(m): 12:45pm
Una don rig the test result Abi
We must reach at least 5 hospitals to confirm first b4 we draw conclusion.
BTW. The gal wowo o
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Badonasty(m): 12:45pm
IamHeWrites:
The guy resemble woman sef
1 Like
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by GavelSlam: 12:46pm
Heavy Scander.
1 Like
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by deafeyez: 12:46pm
The girl face tho. I no talk anything o
1 Like
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Judolisco(m): 12:46pm
Ur mummy did not teach u good English
1 Like
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by Michael004: 12:48pm
His English though.
|Re: Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him by justnnecky(f): 12:48pm
This guy is shamelessly displaying his stupidity
Thanks to your mum..I wonder the kind of mother you have? And to the mumu girl set,I wonder the kind brain she get
Anyways nothing is hidden these days,just as one guy took to his SM acc to narrate how he gbensed two girls one of which looked down on him when he appeared raggedly in Nysc clothes,now this one don carry pregnancy result test plus of of the chick come post am too, people of end time kwantinu.
2 Likes
