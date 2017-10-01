Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guy Thanks His Mum For Busting Lie Of Lady Putting A Fake Pregnancy On Him (8095 Views)

According to Winnie Wonder Friday, the lady who did this was just trying to reap where she did not sow.



See what he wrote;

“What a life, this girl was try to reap where she din sow… she came up with a false pregnancy and said it’s mine, but thanks to my brillant and wonderful mom that helped me scratch her back to search the truth she was taken to the hospital and confirmed that she is not pregnant for the prince i am sorry dear i have taste…. we are no match dear am not criticizing but just letting you know that life goes, never force yourself on a guy that don’t love you cos they love another even if it hurt most they are some things you let go so things will be okay…..I am not too handsome or pretty I am not married yet and don’t judge me cos we are just human…as for guys mind the kinda girl you keep not just the ones that spoils your destiny but the one that makes it work…you know one when you see them…love you all pass this story cos it happens to me….spread how she was pregnant for me but all to bring me down….to tie me down…PERFECT EXAMPLE OF A SCANDER….I see that as lack of home training…good evening”

♤"Dear Mama"

When you were digging her you forgot you have taste and now wen u nearly land for unplanned trouble you remembered your taste bud abi

Issoryt

I don't even know why I dey laff... Afi "Scander". I don't even know why I dey laff... Afi "Scander". 8 Likes 1 Share

".....i am sorry dear i have taste…. we are no match dear am not criticizing but just letting you know that life goes, never force yourself on a guy that don’t love you cos they love another...."





My dear you don't have taste. You're just a deceiver but karma will arrange another girl for you. 33 Likes 1 Share

Did you or did you not chop her yam?. Next time you may not be lucky ,my son go and sin no more. Always play safe. 3 Likes 1 Share





That is why these ladies should watch who they spread legs for like butter to avoid 'Scander' 13 Likes 1 Share

Which one is the boy n who is the girl? 10 Likes

Not your taste but you digging her unprotected?Mcheeeew. 4 Likes

This kain mumu guy I'm sure will be taking permission from his mum before having sex with his wife... 4 Likes





prince go to school because even oba went to school and writes well.. prince go to school because even oba went to school and writes well.. 7 Likes

Story story 1 Like

k

Useless boy, plus a pathetic mother.



When you were searching for oil like NNPC is searching for in borno, you be no know say she's not your taste.



Now the testimony is here, you and your pathetic mother don find way silence the girl, don't worry una reward dey heaven sha 3 Likes 1 Share

I think they deserve themselves! 3 Likes 1 Share

tori for another day.... 1 Like 1 Share

Most of NL news these days are copied from Gossip Mills Facebook page...who else notice this..? And any news from that page automatically hit front page here.. 2 Likes

b

Idiot.



You just exposed how stupid you are to the world. 3 Likes

Some men sef, you don't love a girl yet you keep and sleep with her, even unprotected, only to start preaching about forcing self on you when sh1t gets real, Satan will deal with una finish. 2 Likes

nairavsdollars:

This kain mumu guy I'm sure will be taking permission from his mum before having sex with his wife...



weting no fit possible for this kind world? weting no fit possible for this kind world? 2 Likes

He can't even express himself in good English...

Checkout the ugly girl he is forming for...

Mediocre boy... 2 Likes

Mr Prince did you or did u not put your one inside that poor girl's zero?



Answer me now.. .. 2 Likes

Una don rig the test result Abi

We must reach at least 5 hospitals to confirm first b4 we draw conclusion.

BTW. The gal wowo o

The guy resemble woman sef The guy resemble woman sef 1 Like

Heavy Scander. 1 Like

The girl face tho. I no talk anything o 1 Like

Ur mummy did not teach u good English 1 Like

His English though.