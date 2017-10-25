Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni, Others Almost Suffocated At Omoluabi Card Launch (Photos) (6878 Views)

The hall meant for the supposedly ground-breaking event had been filled beyond capacity with less than adequate ventilation.



Dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the 80-year-old Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, were seen sweating profusely.



But if their suffering ended there, it probably would not have made the news.



As if not sensitive to the already horrible challenge facing the event, organizers of the launching then decided to light up fireworks.



The high reaching sparks threatened to consume the asbestos in the hall while it emitted thick smoke that added to the plight of the audience.

By the time the obviously needless fireworks display died down, the dignitaries were coughing and grasping for breath while those who could not stand it ran outside.



Others left in the hall covered their nostrils with whatever they could lay their hands on.



Recognizing their goof and the danger they just exposed the guests to, the organizers were quick to apologize, describing it as a "fatal disaster just averted".



"Thank God we have agile traditional rulers, and a hall devoid of the presence of those suffering from asthma. I apologize, we are sorry,” Governor Aregbesola said.



Perhaps the presence of the Owa Obokun should have given the guests confidence that nothing would go wrong.



He recently said that he would live up to 200 years.



I was there live in that hall. Report has it that it was one of those dignitaries that farted and I wasn't surprised. Yoruba people are known to have the deadliest fart of the the 3 main tribes in Nigeria. Their farts have been known to have the power of eliminating every living thing within 2km. I once had a yoruba girlfriend. She will eat my sharwama and drink my icecream. When we get home she will use mess to suffocate the living daylight out of me. I broke up with her within 5 days and vowed never to date a yoruba woman again. 20 Likes 5 Shares

Op to slap you just dey hungry me 1 Like 1 Share

Your Royal Majesty, noting will happen to you. 1 Like

Lol

Hmmmmm

Congratulations Congratulations

What's the need and benefit of registering residents?

Why do we spend resources on leas than important things when we have more pressing stuff. What of a crime database? That's more important. We ready have BVN, National ID, Voter's card, Driver's License, international passport. 3 Likes

No I am not suspecting the prince.

Actually, it's none of my business.









My major problem right now is that my school has refused to mobilize me for service this year.



Kucha God is watching you.

So, tell me, where is the sense in what you posted? So, tell me, where is the sense in what you posted? 4 Likes

Our inability to organize ourselves will continue to be our biggest challenge as a people 1 Like

I have nothing to say

What is suffocating them? Let them go so that our problem will reduce in dis country.

Arole Oodua must not suffocate o!



check my signature for free bitcoins

Ok

the first poster though.. he is the reason this country is backward

was tinubu there?





looks like mouth odour tin

E be like say person release confirmed ewedu mess. E be like say person release confirmed ewedu mess.

M0r0n.



How do you feel after writing this rubbish ?



You are so brain dead that no matter the issue on ground, you must see the marginalization of your tribe in it.



Grow up. M0r0n.How do you feel after writing this rubbish ?You are so brain dead that no matter the issue on ground, you must see the marginalization of your tribe in it.Grow up. 13 Likes 1 Share

laugh wan kill me ooo

It thought i was going to see a pics where the ooni was gasping for air

I can see you forgot your sense in your anus. That's why you are so sensitive to tribal farts! I can see you forgot your sense in your anus. That's why you are so sensitive to tribal farts! 4 Likes

The VIPs came to sell Omoluabi card to the masses, the masses came to beg the VIPS for stipends

'I was there live at the hall....Report has it that...:

Bros ur statement lack sense. E no funny too. E just dumb like its poster. 'I was there live at the hall....Report has it that...:Bros ur statement lack sense. E no funny too. E just dumb like its poster. 2 Likes

my children will grow up speaking yoruba and hausa and wont speak english.

Fixed! Fixed!