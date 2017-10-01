₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A heartbroken South African guy has narrated how he found out his girlfriend of seven years was seeing another man just one week before she got married to the man.
According to him, he didn't get married to her yet because he wasn't ready. Well, she was ready and she moved on after sharing 7 years of her life with you.
Read his tweets below...
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Ugoeze2016: 3:39am
South Africa and sex eh
Sorry man
Women fear them
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:43am
chai!! for whole 7 years of knackin dis babe, suckin her boob, na one unlucky fella she fall into , and d guy be like, chai see 'fresh babe'
God where my future wife dey preserve her for me from nackin
damage her sexual urge
give her spiritual old face from men's attraction
block men's love toward her
(amen)
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by jdluv(f): 3:57am
RETIREDMUMU:all this prayer while you are still bangin other people future wives.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:18am
boys will be boys ... they always lose in pvssy matters.
l hate men who tell this kinda stories ... they end up rearing other people's kids
Weaklings
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by DanseMacabre(m): 4:21am
C'est la vie, bro. You got played like a gazillion others before you, and like a septillion others will after you.
Just humbly accept your 'L' and move on with your life.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by mokset123: 5:38am
RETIREDMUMU:Be careful for what you wish for.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by purem(m): 6:08am
Upon all this, women
Will still be the one
shouting
Men is wicked
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Penalty82(m): 6:21am
Ugoeze2016:Na the irresponsible guy you go fear. The lady took a wise decision.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Penalty82(m): 6:23am
purem:
So in your mind now the lady is wicked abi?
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by justifiedcoyy(m): 6:32am
jdluv:u dey mind am.
but Mesef need that prayer sha. it's rough out there
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Ishilove: 6:38am
Penalty82:Don't mind him. 7 years and 'it never crossed his mind' that they needed to define their relationship. 7 years and it didn't occur to him that a woman's biological clock ticks faster than a man's own so he needed to assure her that such and such time was the end of the road when he would marry her.
Like you said, she was wise to have moved on because the guy was unserious.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by eezeribe(m): 6:40am
Women do not have a mind of their own...
They are not capable of logical reasoning...
They are driven by emotions....
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by donstan18(m): 6:44am
RETIREDMUMU:
Praying for God to preserve and prevent your future WIFE from knacking, while you've been dangling your rabbit prick looking for under 18 years to bleep!!
RETIREDMUMU:
Praying for God to preserve and prevent your future WIFE from knacking, while you've been dangling your rabbit prick looking for under 18 years to bleep!!
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by HeWrites(m): 6:44am
7 years kwa?
Her pucci yaff suffer finish
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by donstan18(m): 6:47am
Penalty82:
Nothing proves that she took a wise decision, getting married early to a new man isn't a prove or an assurance of making a good home or a blissful marriage!!
Let's just pray her decision will be fruitful!!
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Samsimple(m): 6:54am
As long as she don turn second hand for you he no go pain nahh
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by DreamChaser2000: 6:58am
Some women are really good in playing hide and seek.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by AverageAnnie(f): 7:02am
That man z daft.... the girl made d right choice...
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by wristbangle(m): 7:04am
eezeribe:
Bro forget it. The guy messed up. After 7years still not ready? Haba na! She had to go for someone ready. She made a smart choice
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Adaumunocha(f): 7:09am
eezeribe:The lady made a rational decision to marry another instead of being driven by emotions and sticking to d bf of 7 years who marriage has never crossed his mind... Too early to seek attention
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by SmellingAnus(m): 7:13am
The girl did the right thing.... But come to think of it... Her toto don go through 7 years of manual labour o... Chei... See how the guy don knack another person wife for seven years
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:15am
There is this proverbs saying ..." YOU ONLY KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT WHEN IT'S GONE"...
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Penalty82(m): 7:46am
donstan18:
What's the 'prove or assurance' of making a good home or blissful marriage if it doesn't start from getting married first?.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Learnstuffs(m): 8:26am
Such is life. Don't always put your eggs in one basket. Relationship is seen as past time by most ladies. They will definitely leave you when they see a better option
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by iamleumas: 9:22am
Funke
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Titto93(m): 9:22am
You've officially been pimped.
Simply move on.
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by ALAYORMII: 9:22am
Abelejayan
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by HeWrites(m): 9:23am
IamKashyBaby:
Engaged
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by sukkot: 9:24am
nigga its 2017. these women are multitasking mayneeee. the women are on digital while my nigga is still analog
|Re: Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating by Hivazinc: 9:25am
Is it that the girl is 7years old or they have been dating for 7 years
