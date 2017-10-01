Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guy Narrates His Girlfriend Of 7 Years Got Married While They Were Still Dating (15199 Views)

According to him, he didn't get married to her yet because he wasn't ready. Well, she was ready and she moved on after sharing 7 years of her life with you.



Read his tweets below...





A heartbroken South African guy has narrated how he found out his girlfriend of seven years was seeing another man just one week before she got married to the man.According to him, he didn't get married to her yet because he wasn't ready. Well, she was ready and she moved on after sharing 7 years of her life with you.Read his tweets below...

South Africa and sex eh



Sorry man



Women fear them 14 Likes 2 Shares







chai!! for whole 7 years of knackin dis babe, suckin her boob, na one unlucky fella she fall into , and d guy be like, chai see 'fresh babe'





God where my future wife dey preserve her for me from nackin



damage her sexual urge



give her spiritual old face from men's attraction



block men's love toward her



(amen) chai!! for whole 7 years of knackin dis babe, suckin her boob, na one unlucky fella she fall into, and d guy be like, chai see 'fresh babe'God where my future wife dey preserve her for me from nackindamage her sexual urgegive her spiritual old face from men's attractionblock men's love toward her(amen) 93 Likes 6 Shares

l hate men who tell this kinda stories ... they end up rearing other people's kids

Weaklings boys will be boys ... they always lose in pvssy matters.l hate men who tell this kinda stories ... they end up rearing other people's kidsWeaklings 7 Likes

C'est la vie, bro. You got played like a gazillion others before you, and like a septillion others will after you.





Just humbly accept your 'L' and move on with your life. 4 Likes

Upon all this, women



Will still be the one



shouting



Men is wicked 5 Likes 1 Share

jdluv:

all this prayer while you are still bangin other people future wives. u dey mind am.



but Mesef need that prayer sha. it's rough out there u dey mind am.but Mesef need that prayer sha. it's rough out there 1 Like

Women do not have a mind of their own...

They are not capable of logical reasoning...

They are driven by emotions.... 4 Likes

Praying for God to preserve and prevent your future WIFE from knacking, while you've been dangling your rabbit prick looking for under 18 years to bleep!!

7 years kwa?



Her pucci yaff suffer finish 7 years kwa?Her pucci yaff suffer finish 1 Like

As long as she don turn second hand for you he no go pain nahh 1 Like

Some women are really good in playing hide and seek.

That man z daft.... the girl made d right choice... 1 Like

The girl did the right thing.... But come to think of it... Her toto don go through 7 years of manual labour o... Chei... See how the guy don knack another person wife for seven years 2 Likes







There is this proverbs saying ..." YOU ONLY KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT WHEN IT'S GONE"...





There is this proverbs saying ... 4 Likes

Such is life. Don't always put your eggs in one basket. Relationship is seen as past time by most ladies. They will definitely leave you when they see a better option 2 Likes 1 Share

Funke



Simply move on.



watch, subscribe and share



You've officially pimped.
Simply move on.

Abelejayan

nigga its 2017. these women are multitasking mayneeee. the women are on digital while my nigga is still analog 2 Likes