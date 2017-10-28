₦airaland Forum

Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by dre11(m): 12:25pm
Gibson Mhaka


SHE saw what she saw!


A Bulawayo woman bolted out of a hotel room midday last week on Friday with only a body towel covering her decency as she went around town trying to locate the nearest police station.

She ended up at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, but failed to tell the police what she was running from.

“A woman who seemed mentally-challenged stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station Unclad. The police could not open a docket because she did not reveal to them what had happened.

She was just hallucinating and they (police) could not do anything before she was given some clothes to put on and went away,” said Bulawayo provincial police Inspector Precious Simango.

Sources at the hotel told B-Metro that she arrived with a man believed to be a disc jockey based in Botswana all lovey dovey carrying shopping bags with new clothes.

“For the record she’s a pretty woman. She came with a guy who had booked here and they were in good spirits coming from shopping for new clothes.

The man even left $2 000 by the reception for safe keeping but I think he was just showing off because there are safes in the rooms,” said the source.

The couple that had seemingly drawn the attention of people by the foyer went upstairs and were not expected down anytime soon.

“They were even touching each other joyfully as they went to their room. I could tell something was going to happen upstairs, although not what came to be,” added the source.

In about half an hour, people going about their business, mostly lunch were shocked by screams of a woman and even more surprised by the character who was barefooted wrapped in a hotel towel.

She dribbled past hotel potters who tried to calm her down. Then came hotel security to lock her down and avoid the public spectacle, but she side-stepped two security officers and pushed the third who lost balance as she went for the home run.

“She only stopped at the intersection to give way to cars but she had left them (security) behind. She was confused on what route to take and one security guard caught up. In public he couldn’t do anything but ask questions,” said a taxi driver outside the hotel.

The security guard was to escort her to the police station.

“The police called us to the station and that’s when she got her clothes and we got our towel,” said a hotel staffer.

The man at the centre of the drama was probed by the hotel security about what transpired in the room.

“He said the woman went to bath because they were about to have some quality time and as she came out of the bathroom she looked at the guy and from nowhere, started screaming. No one really knows what happened and worse the man was not giving in much.

He was not reported for any crime. I guess whatever the woman saw is bigger than crime,” said the hotel source.



Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by dre11(m): 12:27pm
N-aked instead of unclad by the sensor



I guess she saw the guy under and did take pity on her hole if she allow it to be destroyed by the guy drill bits...... That's why she couldn't say a word at the police station


#justmywildthought

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 12:30pm
shocked

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah. Make sense though.


For she was speechless,speechless that's how he made her feel.


Signed:Late Michael Jackson.

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by apholaryn: 12:30pm
she saw d gigantic deek and prolly going to report d poor guy fr carrying overload
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 12:31pm
"she what she saw"


What a headline.


All these lazy copy n paste bloggers sef.

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 12:33pm
TF did she saw
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:33pm
grin

Uumm..maybe she tot it was juz a worm,
but after she took shower the worm turns to anaconda and loss her mind lipsrsealed

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 12:35pm
INDEED, she alone, saw what she saw.... The young guy that wanted to have quality time(sex) with her, should go to GOD and be thankful for his life... Who would have known, what might happen to the guy after that quality time? indeed, she alone, knows what she saw....But looking at it from another investigative perspective, the woman might be the one, that is lucky... the guy must be investigated too.

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by obinnashady(m): 12:39pm
She wasn't ready to have the guy's python dance in her hole
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by UncutSk(m): 12:47pm
bh
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by livinus009(m): 12:48pm
What's she saw was Empirical.! She had to run for dear life. Lol

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by ijustdey: 1:04pm
what did she see that she can't say......




she seems to have stylishly dupe this guy by eating his money and not "doing the do"

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:05pm
won ti LO girl yii(they had used this girl 4 money ritual)

chai angry
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 1:14pm
Wetin concern ashawo and big preek, no be money she dey find undecided
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:23pm
grin
Maybe the guy is a monster.
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:58pm
Mysterious
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:08pm
The guy kondo na die
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Jhayson(m): 3:12pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Titto93(m): 3:12pm
Free food for the policemen until she decides to talk.
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by benega: 3:12pm
Ok
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:13pm
This one deep ooo
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Franzinni: 3:15pm
When a witch sees the devil haha
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by perry1988(m): 3:15pm
See horror film
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by ObaKlaz(m): 3:15pm
She don see beta gbola wen pass her power. grin
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by kokoA(m): 3:16pm
She wee do Thanksgiving in her church tomorrow.. grin The kind anaconda wey some guys dey carry waka for Street these days mehn can fit cripple ashawo with 30yrs experience o.
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by directonpc(m): 3:16pm
This is dry
Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Islie: 3:17pm
There is a deep mystery that isn't reveal here by the phrase......

She saw what she saw.


Is it the kondo
Did he change to some kind of reptile


Why didn't they give us the full Tori

Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 3:18pm
Chooi

