₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,744 members, 3,879,498 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 04:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) (14478 Views)
|Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by dre11(m): 12:25pm
Gibson Mhaka
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/she-saw-what-she-saw-drama-as-woman-storms-out-of-hotel-Unclad/
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by dre11(m): 12:27pm
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/she-saw-what-she-saw-drama-as-woman-storms-out-of-hotel-Unclad/
N-aked instead of unclad by the sensor
I guess she saw the guy under and did take pity on her hole if she allow it to be destroyed by the guy drill bits...... That's why she couldn't say a word at the police station
#justmywildthought
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 12:30pm
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah. Make sense though.
For she was speechless,speechless that's how he made her feel.
Signed:Late Michael Jackson.
15 Likes
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by apholaryn: 12:30pm
she saw d gigantic deek and prolly going to report d poor guy fr carrying overload
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 12:31pm
"she what she saw"
What a headline.
All these lazy copy n paste bloggers sef.
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 12:33pm
TF did she saw
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:33pm
Uumm..maybe she tot it was juz a worm,
but after she took shower the worm turns to anaconda and loss her mind
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Lordygram(m): 12:35pm
INDEED, she alone, saw what she saw.... The young guy that wanted to have quality time(sex) with her, should go to GOD and be thankful for his life... Who would have known, what might happen to the guy after that quality time? indeed, she alone, knows what she saw....But looking at it from another investigative perspective, the woman might be the one, that is lucky... the guy must be investigated too.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by obinnashady(m): 12:39pm
She wasn't ready to have the guy's python dance in her hole
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by UncutSk(m): 12:47pm
bh
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by livinus009(m): 12:48pm
What's she saw was Empirical.! She had to run for dear life. Lol
1 Like
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by ijustdey: 1:04pm
what did she see that she can't say......
she seems to have stylishly dupe this guy by eating his money and not "doing the do"
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:05pm
won ti LO girl yii(they had used this girl 4 money ritual)
chai
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by SmellingAnus(m): 1:14pm
Wetin concern ashawo and big preek, no be money she dey find
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 1:23pm
Maybe the guy is a monster.
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 1:58pm
Mysterious
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:08pm
The guy kondo na die
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Jhayson(m): 3:12pm
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Titto93(m): 3:12pm
Free food for the policemen until she decides to talk.
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by benega: 3:12pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by kushercain: 3:13pm
HEADMASTER: how much is passport photograph for children?
PHOTOGRAPHER: the price for the passport is N100 per child
HEADMASTER: No, the pupils are 500 in number, so we are paying N50
PHOTOGRAPHER: ok no problem sir, you can pay N50 each since they are many
HEADMASTER:class teacher go & inform the pupils that they should bring N150 each tomorrow for the passports.
CLASS-TEACHER:ok sir, i will inform them right away
CLASS-TEACHER:Good day pupils, you are all to come with N200 tomorrow for passports.
PUPIL:Mummy we were asked to bring N300 for passport at school
MUMMY: Father, your son was asked to come to sch with N500 passport fee tomorrow.
FATHER:OOH My God. BUHARI make things costly day by day, including education. We have said it, this man is wicked.
Moral lesson: 'LET THE CHANGE BEGIN WITH YOU AND I'. Honesty and sincerity are all that we need to make this country a better place!
Thanks for being a Nigerian
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 3:13pm
This one deep ooo
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Franzinni: 3:15pm
When a witch sees the devil haha
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by perry1988(m): 3:15pm
See horror film
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by ObaKlaz(m): 3:15pm
She don see beta gbola wen pass her power.
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by kokoA(m): 3:16pm
She wee do Thanksgiving in her church tomorrow.. The kind anaconda wey some guys dey carry waka for Street these days mehn can fit cripple ashawo with 30yrs experience o.
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by directonpc(m): 3:16pm
This is dry
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Islie: 3:17pm
There is a deep mystery that isn't reveal here by the phrase......
She saw what she saw.
Is it the kondo
Did he change to some kind of reptile
Why didn't they give us the full Tori
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Storms Out Of Hotel In Towel In Zimbabwe (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 3:18pm
Chooi
What Is Love In A Relationship,is It Blind As Claimed By Or: / Selfish / If You Were In My Place, What Would You Do?
Viewing this topic: Starboy1986, soty(m), ZKOSOSO(m), szen(m), Spar7tan(m), bankoleben(m), daskid130(m), dulux07(m), Agwoden(m), owokunle, Sondon(m), bada007(m), yeltans(m), Silvermoney, odetola, adesiku(m), Nnetriplet, kogiguy(m), Giannakopoulos(f), Headboyschtwo, dadd2(m), yohanpaul, Pabloosas(m), shevchenko(m), Araabmoney, Olalan(m), lafuria1(m), Ballmer, smartkid(m), Blainz(m), Yourvillagepipo(m), adigsdecor, Benitogucci(m), Swatz, LadyTenny, Ofilz(m), isnovic(m), mjay(m), sammhi(m), josephobaro(m), ejorgeneral, Praise017, desof, tbaby534(f), Niceguy123, Teeneyo(m), ivolt, adedehinbo(m), Sektion, Folly4me(m), emsheddy(m), tobounty(m), einst3in, sunisonflex29(m), geedup(m), bisiswag(f), orhtaru(m), ubs123, Decapo, doublefab(f), asocubed(m), gentlebullet(m), tochyano2, Maxcole, Water9430(m), mascot87(m), Matty145(m), zest17, Iliyasuhabib(m), SQLmastar(m), papazizii(m), Abfinest007(m), afrimerch, casig, jr3, queserasera217, kolladey(m), EvenInFreetown, profem1(m), Ballack1(m), deji47, MemeTroll, massinola(m), DePartfinder, lapazi(m), TheControversy, Uchezzy208(f), ovanda(m), giantstrides(m), boboLIL(m), yaksdavirus, realisticwise, Frenchfriez, saajus, rooqee120(f), UbanmeUdie, Tecno66, paulchucks, Ify15(f), lightheart(m), Dobsever, Lalashi1(m), Agidiogun(m), wilsonlexis, lahriek, giancarlo(m), omoranmilowo, Godfather898989, kagari, QueenOfNepal, emydedon, rayomata, ONUTOPSY(m), MizOmalicha(f), Cheatnotagain, otohiba, bonjovi12(m), stevebond007(m), HVACSpecialist, zubimete(f), hollyayo(m), nathanomochi(m), Henry1258(m), Teejazy(m), Tony16, Bigolly(m), otokpamike(m), CzarChris(m), segzylongus(m), absky5(m), Jazmiynne, KINGS100(m), uboma(m), nwabu21, yommexe(m), omohanet(m), dovetark(m), jaygee1, idoo4love, waleola257, Ayomidric(m), Anoti1(m), bjbukzy(m), Layowale, mamato(f), plat0, Misty0071, luckihy, franksam2009, ernieholla, bligs, Geepapa, Agabs7(m), Precious6(m), omatule2000, diogonwa(f), RedRiver(m), MikePower007, Charlesdablazer, knuckle01, princekalani, eddykisses1(m), AnnyDaniel(m), DaFuhrer(m), Realdeals(m), Yungpac(m) and 294 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7