|Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by cupidkef(m): 12:23am
Love is a beautiful thing and it is said that he who finds a wife ,found a good thing.
I have seen numerous love stories but this particular story is rare and worth emulating.
Full text of invitation from the groom's facebook post reads:
"It's Official:
Our Love Story: Gained admission same year into the same school-FUTO, landed in same fellowship-CASOR, Did Internship in the same company, graduated same year and currently Serving in the same state.
Dear Lord We give you all the Praise for thus far you've led us, from friends to best friends and now Lovers.
It Can Only Be God!
I will be walking down the aisle with my everyday Crush, Besty of Life and the true woman of my dreams.
Dear Family and Friends, The Count Down Begins......
#AmaraExcel
#AmaraExcel2017 #ExceedingGrace
#SaveTheDate #18thNovember2017 #OwerriWeddings"
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
IS THIS NOT WONDERFUL?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by cupidkef(m): 12:28am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by cupidkef(m): 12:29am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by cupidkef(m): 12:30am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Dasherz: 12:31am
beautiful HML
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Tapout(m): 12:37am
wow! This guy knew him way back in feddy... He was once the school's bell ringer. Congrats
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by CaptainJeffry: 1:15am
Congrats beautiful people.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by sexybbstar(f): 1:57am
Tapout:
Eyin aye! Mo gbe'di fun yin o.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Heloct(f): 3:51am
Awwn. Congratulations.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by mundus(m): 7:24am
This is beautiful.
Congrats Excel and Amara
www.amaraexcel.com
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by IamHeWrites: 7:31am
sexybbstar:
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Darkseid(m): 7:51am
No be small thing. The babe was my classmate. Happy married life to them.
But damn! she don fat finish, this girl wey lepa die. I guess FUTO was the vampire sucking her blood.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Fancylife(m): 8:02am
Congracts Excel and Amara, may God bless your marriage
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by princeleo2017(m): 8:51am
Happy married life bro, God Bless ur new home
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Rocktation(f): 9:41am
If corper marry corper....
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by spyroet(m): 10:04am
Heloct:happy sunday my epitome of beauty the most beautiful girl in nairaland, is ur name helen?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by SuperSuave(m): 10:12am
The babe is fine and thick, the guy is handsome also, what a match!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Icon4s(m): 10:12am
The guy don get job?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by maryjan8(f): 10:12am
Nice
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by kulboy247(m): 10:13am
God bless ur marriage Excel and Amara
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Saimeritus(m): 10:13am
Rocktation:The guy is made bae... Go and look for your boo.
He is the owner of Nigeriauuniversityscholarship website who has won many awards both international and local.
HML to the couple..
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by iamrammy(m): 10:14am
if corper marry corper dem go born mumu...anyways congrats to you guys and the 1million naira package from nysc.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Titto93(m): 10:14am
Good wife, best thing...
Bad wife, worst thing...
Best of luck.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Biggty(m): 10:14am
Congratulations to them
My own pre-weeding photo shoot is loading
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by MrRhymes101(m): 10:15am
He proposed 3 times?? i just love young couples. The kinna weddings I love to MC
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by yeyerolling: 10:16am
On 19800 alawe
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by sweman(m): 10:17am
Rocktation:
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Nobleking20: 10:19am
OK o
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by chelseaboi(m): 10:20am
Feddy guys go show oo..congrats ajah nd ur wifee..self made man..
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by deariekay(m): 10:22am
[quote author=sweman post=61872354][/quote]
Hmmmmmm,
|Re: Pre-Wedding Photos Of Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO by Ihebu4chelsea(m): 10:22am
Tapout:fgc ohafia. right
