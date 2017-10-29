Love is a beautiful thing and it is said that he who finds a wife ,found a good thing.

I have seen numerous love stories but this particular story is rare and worth emulating.



Full text of invitation from the groom's facebook post reads:



"It's Official:

Our Love Story: Gained admission same year into the same school-FUTO, landed in same fellowship-CASOR, Did Internship in the same company, graduated same year and currently Serving in the same state.

Dear Lord We give you all the Praise for thus far you've led us, from friends to best friends and now Lovers.

It Can Only Be God!

I will be walking down the aisle with my everyday Crush, Besty of Life and the true woman of my dreams.

Dear Family and Friends, The Count Down Begins......

#AmaraExcel

#AmaraExcel2017 #ExceedingGrace

#SaveTheDate #18thNovember2017 #OwerriWeddings"



