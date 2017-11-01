₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by CastedDude: 12:25pm
Guess they were meant to be with each other. A young man who got married to his longtime sweetheart in Imo state - has shared a brief insight to the journey of their love story. The new husband, Excel-galaxy Ajah Anayo, tied the knot glamorously to his partner, Amarachi Uka-kalu, on Saturday, November 18 in Owerri, Imo state, as he revealed how they met in the same school, met in same fellowship, did internship in same company and are currently serving in same state as Youth corpers.
Excited Excel took to his Facebook page to share photos from their wedding as he wrote;
It Can Only Be God. We got admission into same school in 2011, Met in same fellowship, Did internship in same company, Currently Serving in same state, and recently sealed love with the "Forever Vows". Thanks friends for your prayers & Supports. #AmaraExcel2017...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/meet-corpers-destined-get-married-style-photos.html
See their pre-Wedding photos & Invitation card in earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4144442/pre-wedding-photos-corpers-graduated-futo
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by CastedDude: 12:26pm
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by CastedDude: 12:26pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 12:30pm
When the money talks what is there to say..!
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 12:40pm
That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by nbuli(m): 12:58pm
NwaChibuzor:
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Benita27(f): 1:12pm
NwaChibuzor:The wedding doesn't look flamboyant, quit counting his losses for him. Your brain isn't coordinated to know that wants are different.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:02pm
From the pictures, it is obvious that the bride is the 'expatriate" among her friends, the rest are just immigration. See faces!!! These type of faces dey reduce lifespan....
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:02pm
They got admitted into school in 2011 and are married in 2017?!
Pepper rest na
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 5:02pm
NwaChibuzor:SHut up joor.. is it ur money?.
Or are u in his pocket?
I guess u want to be nwamaikpe.
Go and study him well.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by tayoxx(m): 5:03pm
Warning... Don't try this
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 5:03pm
NwaChibuzor:
Chibuezeeeeeee, if I break ya head...
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:03pm
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by PrettySleek(f): 5:03pm
NwaChibuzor:Haba! Do u know if he has been saving up for the wedding and afterwards? U can't tell by this brief information about him na.
Congratulations to the wonderful couple may their marriage be peaceful and fruitful
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:04pm
That's why if my girlfriend goes for nysc program I just quickly keep a portable side chick incase she comes back and start acting funny
This girl that is married might have been in a relationship before going for nysc program but see as thing changed
Nysc be like that Nathaniel bassey song olowogwogworo
Always turning things around. It may be fur good or bad but there must be a turning
Happy marriage life
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:05pm
NwaChibuzor:
Who do you this thing?
Someone help with Wike's meme
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by SlayQueenSlayer: 5:05pm
Nice one.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Olive4(f): 5:05pm
happy married life to them
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by specialbobby(m): 5:07pm
Oboy that kpekus go suffer today
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by DeeTus: 5:09pm
CastedDude:Congrats. Simple and flamboyant!
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Hotzone: 5:09pm
The bride's watch seems improvised!�
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Adonis28(m): 5:09pm
NwaChibuzor:I know the guy, he was my coursemate... He's doing well, a blogger and makes good cash. He's well to do. Stop saying things you're not sure about. I just tire for some people sha
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:11pm
Lovely
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 5:11pm
NwaChibuzor:
Bad belle, bad belle no go kill you..shuo.. Be happy for Someone for once. What has life done to you that you have to be so bitter
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 5:12pm
Happy married life.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 5:14pm
hml
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by ochardbaby(m): 5:14pm
specialbobby:
Mike Tyson go don tire after world war 1
HML,may Allah S.W.T enlearges his pocket and make ways for him to take care of incoming Prince and Princess.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 5:16pm
forget all the we met at this and that story. So far there is money nothing stops one from marrying . In BTW I love the colors of their suits.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 5:16pm
Congratulations, Brother.
Happy wedlock.
Nice outfits
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Madamspeaker(f): 5:17pm
NwaChibuzor:
Poor man like you... D guy has been an entrepreneur since before he entered the university. I am pretty sure he is doing far better dan ur broke ass. How does that wedding even looks like he spent soooo much?. Do you even know if his friends and family supported the wedding?.
Mtsheww, it is not everybody dat is struggling like you biko, or you think it is all corpers dat depend on d yeye #19800. Radarada.
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by Madamspeaker(f): 5:20pm
maxiuc:
Don't be too quick to comment, read first den understand before making comments. They met in school in 2011....
Copy dat?
|Re: 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) by kense88: 5:21pm
NwaChibuzor:Just may be he is financially ready.
