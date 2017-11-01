Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 2 Corpers Who Graduated From FUTO Wed In Owerri (Photos) (17389 Views)

Excited Excel took to his Facebook page to share photos from their wedding as he wrote;



It Can Only Be God. We got admission into same school in 2011, Met in same fellowship, Did internship in same company, Currently Serving in same state, and recently sealed love with the "Forever Vows". Thanks friends for your prayers & Supports. #AmaraExcel2017...



Source;





A young man who got married to his longtime sweetheart in Imo state - has shared a brief insight to the journey of their love story. The new husband, Excel-galaxy Ajah Anayo, tied the knot glamorously to his partner, Amarachi Uka-kalu, on Saturday, November 18 in Owerri, Imo state, as he revealed how they met in the same school, met in same fellowship, did internship in same company and are currently serving in same state as Youth corpers.

When the money talks what is there to say..! 10 Likes

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. 9 Likes 3 Shares

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. 35 Likes

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. The wedding doesn't look flamboyant, quit counting his losses for him. Your brain isn't coordinated to know that wants are different. The wedding doesn't look flamboyant, quit counting his losses for him. Your brain isn't coordinated to know that wants are different. 32 Likes 1 Share

From the pictures, it is obvious that the bride is the 'expatriate" among her friends, the rest are just immigration. See faces!!! These type of faces dey reduce lifespan....

















Pepper rest na They got admitted into school in 2011 and are married in 2017?! 34 Likes 1 Share

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. SHut up joor.. is it ur money?.

Or are u in his pocket?

I guess u want to be nwamaikpe.

Go and study him well. SHut up joor.. is it ur money?.Or are u in his pocket?I guess u want to be nwamaikpe.Go and study him well. 25 Likes 1 Share

Warning... Don't try this

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones.



Chibuezeeeeeee, if I break ya head... Chibuezeeeeeee, if I break ya head... 19 Likes 1 Share

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. Haba! Do u know if he has been saving up for the wedding and afterwards? U can't tell by this brief information about him na.

Congratulations to the wonderful couple may their marriage be peaceful and fruitful Haba! Do u know if he has been saving up for the wedding and afterwards? U can't tell by this brief information about him na.Congratulations to the wonderful couplemay their marriage be peaceful and fruitful 2 Likes

That's why if my girlfriend goes for nysc program I just quickly keep a portable side chick incase she comes back and start acting funny



This girl that is married might have been in a relationship before going for nysc program but see as thing changed



Nysc be like that Nathaniel bassey song olowogwogworo



Always turning things around. It may be fur good or bad but there must be a turning



Happy marriage life 3 Likes

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones.





Who do you this thing?



Someone help with Wike's meme Who do you this thing?Someone help with Wike's meme 2 Likes

Nice one.

happy married life to them

Oboy that kpekus go suffer today 1 Like

See their pre-Wedding photos & Invitation card in earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4144442/pre-wedding-photos-corpers-graduated-futo Congrats. Simple and flamboyant! Congrats. Simple and flamboyant!

The bride's watch seems improvised!�

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones. I know the guy, he was my coursemate... He's doing well, a blogger and makes good cash. He's well to do. Stop saying things you're not sure about. I just tire for some people sha I know the guy, he was my coursemate... He's doing well, a blogger and makes good cash. He's well to do. Stop saying things you're not sure about. I just tire for some people sha 14 Likes 1 Share

Lovely

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones.



Bad belle, bad belle no go kill you..shuo.. Be happy for Someone for once. What has life done to you that you have to be so bitter Bad belle, bad belle no go kill you..shuo.. Be happy for Someone for once. What has life done to you that you have to be so bitter 2 Likes

Happy married life.

hml

Oboy that kpekus go suffer today



Mike Tyson go don tire after world war 1





HML,may Allah S.W.T enlearges his pocket and make ways for him to take care of incoming Prince and Princess. Mike Tyson go don tire after world war 1HML,may Allah S.W.T enlearges his pocket and make ways for him to take care of incoming Prince and Princess. 1 Like

forget all the we met at this and that story. So far there is money nothing stops one from marrying . In BTW I love the colors of their suits. 1 Like

Congratulations, Brother.

Happy wedlock.

Nice outfits

That boy is very foolish. The money you wasted on such wedding would have changed your life for good if you look for a business to invest into. At the end of the day, you'll start feeding ur wife and children stones.

Poor man like you... D guy has been an entrepreneur since before he entered the university. I am pretty sure he is doing far better dan ur broke ass. How does that wedding even looks like he spent soooo much?. Do you even know if his friends and family supported the wedding?.



Mtsheww, it is not everybody dat is struggling like you biko, or you think it is all corpers dat depend on d yeye #19800. Radarada. Poor man like you... D guy has been an entrepreneur since before he entered the university. I am pretty sure he is doing far better dan ur broke ass. How does that wedding even looks like he spent soooo much?. Do you even know if his friends and family supported the wedding?.Mtsheww, it is not everybody dat is struggling like you biko, or you think it is all corpers dat depend on d yeye #19800. Radarada. 5 Likes

That's why if my girlfriend goes for nysc program I just quickly keep a portable side chick incase she comes back and start acting funny



This girl that is married might have been in a relationship before going for nysc program but see as thing changed



Nysc be like that Nathaniel bassey song olowogwogworo



Always turning things around. It may be fur good or bad but there must be a turning



Happy marriage life

Don't be too quick to comment, read first den understand before making comments. They met in school in 2011....

Copy dat? Don't be too quick to comment, read first den understand before making comments. They met in school in 2011....Copy dat?