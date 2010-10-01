Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girl's Strange Behaviour At Different Times Of The Month (9266 Views)

I met a girl five months ago. She is a graduate, in her late 20s and very beautiful. Being that I am eagerly looking for a girl to marry, I made my intention known to her immediately we met. She did not say ''yes'' or ''no'' but rather advised that we should let the relationship run its natural course as answer will come naturally.



Being that she's beautiful, sexy and both of us are no longer kids, we allow sex to take place in the relationship. Although I like the sex part of it, but I observe that she reacts differently to me, as in she reacts in a particular way in one part of the month and in opposite way in the remaining part of the month.



For about two weeks in a month, she will be too friendly, lovely, demands less in terms of materials thing, cares much more, and above all demands for too much sex to the extent that I begin to wonder if she is human.



For the other two weeks, she is opposite of what she exhibited earlier. This is when she will recognize my supposed flaws like not being a fashion freak, not concerned about her materials needs, etc. She will never allow me to even kiss her and she prefers we see each other less this period. This is the period she will even prefer traveling out of the state to buy goods for her business. Towards the end of this ''two weeks sojourn'' there will be gradual change of attitude and the whole things will become normal again.



I have been trying to know why these changes but could still not be able to get reasonable answers. She is from Edo State while I am Ondo's.



Is there anyone that can explain probable cause of this strange behaviour?

Eniitan19:

She is suffering from likely Bipolar disorder and deeper mental issue.

So we be like human behaviour analysts? I no understand. You wey dey see am no get explanation na we wey dey far go get?



Receive sense

Eniitan19:

Females are temperamental in nature...We're like hot & cold...But as you both go along together, u also have to adjust from time to time..juz to avoid clashes... 7 Likes

Mr Op as u just mention "Edo" vs Ondo d thing jst weak as u dey indirectly tell us,abt ur fear of...........ogb_nj_ and d fear of ogb_nj_ na d begining of wisdom

It's normal for females to Have this mood swings joor... 4 Likes 1 Share

It's normal with the woman body. We get mood swings most times 4 Likes

This is a normal mood swing that comes with their menstrual period. I experience it with almost all the girls I know. Though it's annoying but what can we do? 9 Likes

Eniitan19:

some ladies are just mad

Females are temperamental in nature...We're like hot & cold...But as you both go along together, u also have to adjust from time to time..juz to avoid clashes... I have a girl with that behavior and I have studied her very well,the worse is that during this period she less talk and give you any attention so when I notice it I will just give her space and after she will say why I am not talking to her lol.



I have a girl with that behavior and I have studied her very well,the worse is that during this period she less talk and give you any attention so when I notice it I will just give her space and after she will say why I am not talking to her lol.

op seems we are dating same girl ooo

i don't know when nairaland is now a platform for physiological arena

mrdickhead:

I have a girl with that behavior and I have studied her very well,the worse is that during this period she less talk and give you any attention so when I notice it I will just give her space and after she will say why I am not talking to her lol.



Chaaaii...what if really u both dating the same girl? 13 Likes

Maybe her period brings wth it some mood swings

Chaaaii...what if really u both dating the same girl? lol fear catch me.



thank God I am not the only one experiencing this.



lol fear catch me.

thank God I am not the only one experiencing this.

you guys will be laughing and saying love words to each other,after some moment she changes immediately.

very annoying bro

Are you sure she is not possessed? 2 Likes

ogbanje spirit that's how we behave every two weeks. ...worry less its nothing

She may be double dating, she dates you for two weeks and date the other guy for another two weeks, when she travels she visits the other guy .. 16 Likes

op force the answer out of her na abi we resemble your girlfriend

This is what we called mood swing.that time she distant herself from you is when she is on her dry period and it takes 11 to 14 days.secondly the time she need sexx like tomorrow no they is when she is on wet period 4 Likes

na u possess her? ??

Ogbeni they call it mood swing. that's all, don't attach any other negative meaning to it. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Last week of the month + First week of the month= Girlfriend Sweet

Second week of the month + Third week of the month= Girlfriend Bitter

I know am wrong

Last week of the month + First week of the month= Girlfriend Sweet

Second week of the month + Third week of the month= Girlfriend Bitter

I know am wrong

first two weeks, she knws u ve nt seen alert so she understands nd she bear with u............third week she keeps showing u signs in advance mk e no come as shock when alert enters....







fourth week........no kissing, no touching since alert mst av shown without some cash........free promo don end till nxt month 3 Likes

Read this article, especially the comments underneath. http://www.nickcampos.com/2010/10/ovulating-women-act-like-Hot-men-sort-of/

she is possessed. she was sent to take your destiny....she hasn't made up her mind yet. its a strategy to keep you wondering and pondering until you eventually go mad. heed the wise words of an elder and flee from her before it is too late 4 Likes

Atleast she like sez

dry season and raining season.

shikenan

shikenan dry season and raining season.shikenan 3 Likes