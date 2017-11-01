Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Is Break Up Sex Okay? (2205 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I saw this post on Quora and decided to share:



[b]Breakup sex, just like any sex between two consenting adults, is perfectly okay and normal.



It's even probably one of the best things to do, in the event of a mutual breakup.



It allows you to get a form of closure on the relationship.



It allows you to properly say goodbye to each other, in more ways than just verbally.



It also allows your last moments spent in the relationship, to be sweet and pleasurable memories, rather than memories of a violent, dramatic or abusive breakup.



You were both mature enough to understand that there were irreconcilable differences in the relationship, and mature enough to step away from that before it became too toxic to both of you.



Be confident in your decision, and try not to overthink it, or doubt yourself.



In the coming weeks you may experience days where you feel extra sad, or even unsure, about the decision to breakup. This will pass with time.



Or you may continue to feel perfectly okay about it. This is a completely normal reaction too.



I wish you all the best.[/b]



What do you guys think, please share your thoughts. Mature minds only. 1 Like 1 Share







La sex La bomb! Odikwa very very OK!La sex La bomb!









Abeeeg, answer this one Lemme ask this question to IamJ...Abeeeg, answer this one

Break Up Sex Is Ok On Its Own Way But How Do U Handle The Unexpected Scenario Dt Follows It?

1. Like She Is Getting Married To Someone Else N Decided To Bleep U For The Last Time But Along The Way, She Got Caught. Will U Stil Break Up With Her Or Wil U Marry Her Instead?

2. In D Process A Break Up Sex, She Ended Up Being Preg. N Decided Nt To Abort. Will U Guys Stil Break Up?

Sex Is Sex No Matter How U Paint It. Break Up Sex Make Up Sex N D Rest Of Them. But Always Becareful Whom You Bleep Just In Case He/she Ends Up Being Ur Baby Papa/mama 3 Likes 1 Share

Kooldon:

Break Up Sex Is Ok On Its Own Way But How Do U Handle The Unexpected Scenario Dt Follows It?

1. Like She Is Getting Married To Someone Else N Decided To Bleep U For The Last Time But Along The Way, She Got Caught. Will U Stil Break Up With Her Or Wil U Marry Her Instead?

2. In D Process A Break Up Sex, She Ended Up Being Preg. N Decided Nt To Abort. Will U Guys Stil Break Up?

Sex Is Sex No Matter How U Paint It. Break Up Sex Make Up Sex N D Rest Of Them. But Always Becareful Whom You Bleep Just In Case He/she Ends Up Being Ur Baby Papa/mama This is amazingly insightful. Thanks a lot. I'd await other comments. This is amazingly insightful. Thanks a lot. I'd await other comments.

Its not bad..

Not just okay. It's the best

thats an oxymoron. who has sex with someone they want to break up with ? at the point of breakup you cant stand each others guts 6 Likes 1 Share

.

Yea



I'll use that opportunity to fvck the hell out of my ex



I'll make her pussy scream in pain till they bleed saliva





As for the tips,i'm gonna flick,chew and bite on them so lovingly that she would crave more and cum in ecstasy





As for her ass,i'm gonna slam them heavily and roughly from behind with my handsome rooster.

Very OK just for guys





Stretch her pussy so wide that d next guy is targed "OLOKO PIN"

while he calls her "Olobo suckaway" and dump her ass

grin grin grin





#TeamLastBleep It an avenue for we fvck boiz to turn her breast to URIEL'SStretch her pussy so wide that d next guy is targed "OLOKO PIN"while he calls her "Olobo suckaway" and dump her assgrin grin grin#TeamLastBleep

fornicators up n down 2 Likes 1 Share





We are done and all you can think of is screwing me for the last time, except it's on a mutual ground. I don't like the idea. Maybe for men, what's the use of breakup sex?!We are done and all you can think of is screwing me for the last time, except it's on a mutual ground. I don't like the idea. 1 Like

Yes! But only if you are a prostitute. 1 Like

Stupid people

F

As long as it is consensual sex, where the parties involved mutually consents to it. Although, it should be noted that sex devoid of genuine love makes no sense.

Depends on the cause of the breakup.

If you can have break up sex with your partner that means, you guys were never in a relationship. You were merely enjoying friends with benefits. No responsible adult with engage in sex with someone who has dumped him or her. 3 Likes

Yes Safiaa come and collect I am not doing again

Lemme learn

It is not OK

Once its over, its over. We don't need to have sex to verify that. On the woman's part, it'll probably just add unwanted emotions and attachments to the man. She'll start coming back for more, then youll end up being friends with benefits, which is worse. Sometimes you need to end a relationship in a very abrupt and stern way. It disciplines you to never look back. 4 Likes 1 Share

Kk

Abeg which one is break up sex again? Does it mean taking a break to rest or drink water during sex?pls answer me 1 Like

BreakUp Sex?



Another invention of Satan the Devil! 1 Like

,





What form of madness is that... .....this is how you get stabbed in your sleep What on earth is break up sex......you break up with someone, but still go ahead to bleep them.......What form of madness is that........this is how you get stabbed in your sleep 1 Like

Lol

Foolish people

Lawlahdey:

Depends on the cause of the breakup. Goodafternoon Sister please dont forget to go for midweek service this evening