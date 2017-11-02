Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide (10255 Views)

Deeply saddned to hear about the passing of Jide Tinubu, the son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. May his soul rest in peace and may the Lord grant his family and friends the grace to bear this irreperable loss. It is a real tragedy.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/925790638733451264 Femi Fani Kayode has never slacked in his criticism of his kinsman, Bola Tinubu. He went as far as to accuse the APC chieftain of selling out the Yoruba race for political gain but he put political allegiance aside to sympathise with Tinubu on the death of his son Jide. 2 Likes 2 Shares

i send my condolence message to asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu also. 4 Likes 3 Shares

And FFK, busted!! So with all your grandiose and elevated speech, you no fit spell 'irreparable' sef How I wish say I fit get one big man wey go make me him media aide... What most Nigerians don't seem to get is that these guys are enemies only on social media, but in the real world, they're all thick as thieves. They just continued the system inherited from the British and it works perfectly for them: that of divide and conquer.And FFK, busted!! So with all your grandiose and elevated speech, you no fit spell 'irreparable' sefHow I wish say I fit get one big man wey go make me him media aide... 18 Likes 2 Shares

Noisemaker 2 Likes 1 Share

What if FFK is just a mole planted by Tinubu into PDP ? 6 Likes

Na only IPOB miscreants dey celebrate the death of their own relation because of politics, others don't do that sh!t. IPOB terrorists are brainless donkeys. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Have you ever seen fayose and FFK attacking Tinubu before?



They only exploit yIGBO people biafran related emotions for PDP! 3 Likes

Being on opposite sides of the political divide does not translate to being "enemies". FFK did as expected of an honourable man 10 Likes 1 Share

My condolence to you sir, I pray that God wil grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.

R.I.P to the dead. 2 Likes

The two men do not have any political difference, what they have is difference in way and manner of looting the nation's treasury. Two thieves with two different looting strategies.

my condolence

RIP

Everybody is just reacting. I wonder if they studied chemistry 6 Likes 1 Share

DanseMacabre:

What most Nigerians don't seem to get is that these guys are enemies only on social media, but in the real world, they're all thick as thieves. They just continued the system inherited from the British and it works perfectly for them: that of divide and conquer.





And FFK, busted!! So with all your grandiose and elevated speech, you no fit spell 'irreparable' sef How I wish say I fit get one big man wey go make me him media aide... yhu re suffering and it shows with what u typed up there yhu re suffering and it shows with what u typed up there

Even those that are secretly happy will say they are "deeply saddened". May the young man RIP 1 Like

May his soul rest in peace.





May God Almighty grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.

Fani-Kayode, keep your eyes on Aragon

Women and children of the men you hate should never have your hate for their husband/father transferred to them. This is the honorable thing to do.



But some people are just sickening with their hate I think they are worse than the "evil politicians" they hate so much.

The man don de recieve sense small small.

wintersnow:

This is so sad, may his soul RIP

Empty barrel

The rich also cry. I don't want to say what's on my mind shaa. Anyhow RIP Jide. 1 Like

he will use the death of his son to abuse him one day 1 Like