₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,301 members, 3,888,310 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide (10255 Views)
Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu / Jide Tinubu Is Dead (Bola Tinubu's Son) / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Declaration Of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB As Terrorists (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Johnnyessence: 1:19am
Femi Fani Kayode has never slacked in his criticism of his kinsman, Bola Tinubu. He went as far as to accuse the APC chieftain of selling out the Yoruba race for political gain but he put political allegiance aside to sympathise with Tinubu on the death of his son Jide.
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/925790638733451264
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Johnnyessence: 1:20am
i send my condolence message to asiwaju bola ahmed tinubu also.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Johnnyessence: 1:21am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi cc oamj4
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by DanseMacabre(m): 1:26am
What most Nigerians don't seem to get is that these guys are enemies only on social media, but in the real world, they're all thick as thieves. They just continued the system inherited from the British and it works perfectly for them: that of divide and conquer.
And FFK, busted!! So with all your grandiose and elevated speech, you no fit spell 'irreparable' sef How I wish say I fit get one big man wey go make me him media aide...
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by kn23h(m): 4:40am
Noisemaker
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Desyner: 4:42am
What if FFK is just a mole planted by Tinubu into PDP ?
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by kn23h(m): 4:43am
Desyner:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by python1: 5:39am
Na only IPOB miscreants dey celebrate the death of their own relation because of politics, others don't do that sh!t. IPOB terrorists are brainless donkeys.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Danladi7: 6:22am
Have you ever seen fayose and FFK attacking Tinubu before?
They only exploit yIGBO people biafran related emotions for PDP!
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by aolawale025: 6:48am
Being on opposite sides of the political divide does not translate to being "enemies". FFK did as expected of an honourable man
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by updatechange(m): 7:44am
My condolence to you sir, I pray that God wil grant you the fortitude to bear the loss.
R.I.P to the dead.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by lilytender: 8:51am
The two men do not have any political difference, what they have is difference in way and manner of looting the nation's treasury. Two thieves with two different looting strategies.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by saydfact(m): 9:32am
my condolence
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by xiji: 9:32am
RIP
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by naijaisGOOD: 9:32am
ok
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by spartoo: 9:32am
Everybody is just reacting. I wonder if they studied chemistry
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by 26Clueless(m): 9:32am
DanseMacabre:yhu re suffering and it shows with what u typed up there
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by oloriLFC(f): 9:33am
Even those that are secretly happy will say they are "deeply saddened". May the young man RIP
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by naijamafioso: 9:33am
May his soul rest in peace.
contact my signature for making free bitcoins.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:34am
May God Almighty grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by nairavsdollars: 9:35am
Fani-Kayode, keep your eyes on Aragon
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by kay29000(m): 9:35am
Women and children of the men you hate should never have your hate for their husband/father transferred to them. This is the honorable thing to do.
But some people are just sickening with their hate I think they are worse than the "evil politicians" they hate so much.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by abbaapple: 9:37am
The man don de recieve sense small small.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by yeyeboi(m): 9:38am
Ok
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by oyindare(m): 9:39am
wintersnow:
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Antoeni(m): 9:40am
Empty barrel
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by lonelydora(m): 9:42am
The rich also cry. I don't want to say what's on my mind shaa. Anyhow RIP Jide.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by eitsei(m): 9:42am
he will use the death of his son to abuse him one day
1 Like
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Death Of Bola Tinubu's Son, Jide by Lilimax(f): 9:44am
Mourn with those that mourn so says the Bible
I commiserate with the family of Tinubu on the demise of their son Jide.
40 years plus is too young to die but we cannot question God.
May God rest his soul and grant his family the fortitude to bear this loss.
Businessman Accuses EFCC Lagos Of Conspiring To Obtain N2 Million From Him / Appointment Of Military Service-Chiefs Declared Illegal / APC Releases Timetable For Edo Governorship Primaries
Viewing this topic: Blessed2252, wengerjay(m), saintjoel(m), JOF2, mekus74, McPicnic(m), uekejiuba(m), Dmes(m), janey1984, spacestar(f), magd, Billion2612(m), Activeman391(m), abubakrisideeq, Brethren0001(m), GodsClan(m), Promise1991, Pavore9, DniggaJoe(m), Keshinr0, Legalese(m), ahafeez049(m), Etianwanokon, ottersberger(m), Nide, Bapshang, Bizinton, kitaatita, dotcomnamename, JamieStPatrick(m), puma90, ENGRJCJ(m), omoijesa(m), verycheese, Paya(m), coolcatty, Neossos(m), webmaster3, usmee, gannod(m), senani(m), TooNoisy(f), OrientDailyNews, osteenbush(m), walex2(m), iLickAnalFungus(m), Vic74real, reade, nezer(m), izospindle(m), jovi007, Momoh7(m), ochallo, SwacoBlackPope, MamaCass, Jethrolite(m), tosseyliga, SolnergyPower, Habyz(m), alphonsok, royale22(m), Dammie2000(m), obaataaokpaewu, mariamsaka, 8stargeneral, seyerich(m), Akeem30, Makanjuola89 and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10