|Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by lawman88(m): 5:32am
She disclose on her Facebook and IG handle that she is ready to give birth.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by Gourdoinc(m): 5:39am
it's highly plausible that this homo assumes children could be poo out from the anus.
#those tales mama told to keep our curious minds from knowing what daddy did whenever he gets home. adults and deception. (5 &6)
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:40am
S(he) LOOKS STUNNING..
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by lawman88(m): 5:45am
Gourdoinc:
I have read about a man who conceived but I don't know how the birth will look like
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by cummando(m): 5:59am
Where he wan carry the baby put? For him balls?
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by lady2sexy(f): 6:10am
somebody should explain how this poo work. the transgendered and tranny thing always get me confuse
Can sex organ really be reassigned?
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by AlexCk: 6:40am
lady2sexy:
Possibly, it can be surgically done, or 'reassigned' or reconstructed
The only thing im yet to understand is, one needs a womb(natural way) to incubate the zygote turn embryo, so how does a man(now female sha), get pregnant when he naturally does not have a womb, infact (s)he cant produce eggs sef
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by BiggerPRICK1(m): 6:44am
Am in for the baby putting...
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by sirusX(m): 6:51am
Na to adopt baby...tear the sheman belle and put it inside
He can then force the baby out from his anus
GBAM!!!
But wait ooo...this packaging is something else cz person fit believe this one na one of those slay mamas
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by stillondmatter: 6:54am
I don't even know what to type.
maybe a "good luck " will do
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by lawman88(m): 6:55am
AlexCk:
May be she has been informed by her doctors of the possibility. Still unthinkable....
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by AlexCk: 7:06am
lawman88:
Except, she(or he) has a womb.
Dunno if they can make some kind of elastic incubating unit in her(his) low abdomen to carry an embryo. U knw sci and tech dey advance daily. Lol
I think he(she) will use a surrogate mother tho.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by Chybeibe(f): 7:38am
Ayam not understanding.
With which womb?
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by gbosaa(m): 7:56am
AlexCk:
That is not possible. No man (transgender) can ever give birth. Tristan Reese was female before she started taking hormonal treatment to develop masculinity. She/he ended up looking like a man but she still has all her female reproductive organs intact.
She is no different from some top female athletes with hormonal inbalance, whose periods ceases at certain times but returns when their testosterone level diminishes and oestrogen returns to normal.
Surgical procedure won’t achieve that either otherwise lots of women with fertility issues secondary to certain reproductive diseases/defects would be easily treated.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by 9jamoment: 8:19am
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:19am
lawman88:
does s/he see her menstrual cycle
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by Penboy(m): 8:19am
It started to make sense when i saw a doctor. Then I thought if she meant a female doctor because without the stethoscope i would have wondered if he was born during Awolowo's era looking at the quality of the child's hair.
But then i felt there was no need to believe what you read online. It's just like putting pepper in a cup of coffee. Like I earlier said it would taste like banana juice. But what is my business about judging another person's sexuality?
I didn't pay for the transplant neither did you. The only thing i paid for is a bottle of shawama which I'm about eating this afternoon. I just hope tope doesn't come to visit me today.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by lazygal: 8:20am
Let her/ him not deceive it self that it's normal and please keep away from normal people..May God protect the younvman from that evil carnation
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by celestialdamsel(f): 8:20am
.mmmm
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:20am
y
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by idonijesamod(m): 8:21am
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by yeyerolling: 8:22am
Oh lord wat has NL become. How shud this joke be on FP
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by birdsview(m): 8:23am
I noticed that all so called transgender are always very boosty...is it something to do with self esteem
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by givan(m): 8:23am
Nna, the babe make o... God forbid to she!
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by TheArchangel(f): 8:24am
gbosaa:you never can tell bro. This sci fi guys amazes the sh!t out of me most of the time. Who would've believe the gender reassignment surgery would've happen and the rest of those sh!ts.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by naija1stpikin: 8:26am
Does she menstruate?
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:26am
Kai
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:26am
All things kain stuff irritate me,make ma body sock as if electric caught me.
|Re: Transgendered Miss Sahhara Wants To Have Baby For Dr Emeka Okorocha (Photos) by Mckandre(m): 8:26am
Una sure this babe na transgender?
