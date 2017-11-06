Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" (7822 Views)

IPOB: We Will Only Support Lawful Agitations - House Of Reps / Charly Boy, Jim Iyke, Aisha Yesufu At Anti-Buhari Resume Or Resign Protest (Pic) / Aisha Yesufu's Gift To Her Daughter For Making 8As In WAEC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a tweet she shared on her Twitter handle, the activist stated that the "only support" she would give President Buhari in 2019 woudl be to "help him pack his things back to his village, Daura."



What do you think"



See a shot of her tweet above.



http://igbobia.com/?q=only-support-president-buhari-needs-in-2019-is-to-help-him-pack-his-things-back-to-daura-aisha.html Human Rights Activist and avid campaigner for the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Group, Aisha Yesufu has openly voiced out her stance against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.In a tweet she shared on her Twitter handle, the activist stated that the "only support" she would give President Buhari in 2019 woudl be to "help him pack his things back to his village, Daura."What do you think"See a shot of her tweet above. 8 Likes

I volunteer to be part of the team, even it means carrying his luggage on de shoulder to Daura 81 Likes 6 Shares

3 Likes

The only support i will give the useless Buhari is pop a bottle of my favourite bubbly once he has been sent back to Daura 24 Likes 3 Shares

One zombie has regained her senses 44 Likes 1 Share

cheap talk

Why is this woman so fervntly against Buhari? I think there is something she knows that we don't, something she is refusing to be direct about, something deeper than the common complaints about bad governance. Could it be some secret about the boko Haram/Chibok girls saga? 25 Likes 1 Share

The opinion of a nonentity five percenter 3 Likes

If he doesn't rig himself in, of course you can Aisha. Same way you helped bring same grossly incompetent man in.



I just laugh at folks in dreamland who think Buhari and his cronies would pack out without a fight when they have the resources and wherewithal of the state at their disposal. He ain't no gentleman like his immediate past predecessor. 20 Likes 1 Share

AT THIS POINT IN TIME NIGERIANS ARE NO LONGER COMPLAINING CUZ ITS JUST USELESS WE ARE JUST PRAYING FOR 2019 TO COME,2019 WHERE ARE THOU?COME PLZ FOR THOU NIGERIANS AWAIT THEE. 8 Likes 1 Share

This woman are you mad? You want to give Saibaba heart attack? 4 Likes 2 Shares



I will foot the bill.

How much is the fare from Aso Rock to Daura??I will foot the bill. 20 Likes 2 Shares

lobatan

Funny woman.

I will be part of the team, even if it means trekking to daura, insha Allah 7 Likes 1 Share





No time to be wasted on that man again. I am sorry I will be too busy for that.No time to be wasted on that man again. 6 Likes 3 Shares

The uselessness of Buhari is worse than uselessness itself.



Buahari the serial coupist pack and go to Daura, you have done enough damage to our country. 9 Likes 1 Share

Oh God ...help buhahaha

At your own risk

Ma'am,, I'm ready to join the team 2 Likes

My husband is too busy to give a fuçk to a wailing bitch... 7 Likes 4 Shares

booblacain:

Why is this woman so fervntly against Buhari? I think there is something she knows that we don't, something she is refusing to be direct about, something deeper than the common complaints about bad governance. Could it be some secret about the boko Haram/Chibok girls saga? You never know. 1 Like

Okwu a di omimi! 1 Like

.

ok

Same people that campaigned for him 1 Like

hucienda:

If he doesn't rig himself in, of course you can Aisha. Same way you helped bring same grossly incompetent man in.



I just laugh at folks in dreamland who think Buhari and his cronies would pack out without a fight when they have the resources and wherewithal of the state at their disposal. He ain't no gentleman like his immediate past predecessor.

Nailed it. For people to think this cronies are going to pack out easily, makes them more daft.

The people in power today have waited so many years to get it. Currently they are attacking all enemies and you want them to step them and be attacked?





The little democracy nija had, died with oga joe. Nigerians are in for a big suprise in 2019 Nailed it. For people to think this cronies are going to pack out easily, makes them more daft.The people in power today have waited so many years to get it. Currently they are attacking all enemies and you want them to step them and be attacked?The little democracy nija had, died with oga joe. Nigerians are in for a big suprise in 2019 7 Likes 1 Share

I'm ready to turn wheelbarrow to help pack his things to Daura

Another 4 years , hell no

Abeg...who's Aisha Yesufu?? 2 Likes