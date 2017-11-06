₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Youngadvocate: 4:27pm
Human Rights Activist and avid campaigner for the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Group, Aisha Yesufu has openly voiced out her stance against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a tweet she shared on her Twitter handle, the activist stated that the "only support" she would give President Buhari in 2019 woudl be to "help him pack his things back to his village, Daura."
What do you think"
See a shot of her tweet above.
http://igbobia.com/?q=only-support-president-buhari-needs-in-2019-is-to-help-him-pack-his-things-back-to-daura-aisha.html
8 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by nero2face: 4:28pm
I volunteer to be part of the team, even it means carrying his luggage on de shoulder to Daura
81 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:29pm
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by FarahAideed: 4:31pm
The only support i will give the useless Buhari is pop a bottle of my favourite bubbly once he has been sent back to Daura
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Letslive: 4:38pm
One zombie has regained her senses
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by kingsman66(m): 4:49pm
cheap talk
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by booblacain(m): 4:52pm
Why is this woman so fervntly against Buhari? I think there is something she knows that we don't, something she is refusing to be direct about, something deeper than the common complaints about bad governance. Could it be some secret about the boko Haram/Chibok girls saga?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by GoroTango: 4:53pm
The opinion of a nonentity five percenter
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by hucienda: 4:57pm
If he doesn't rig himself in, of course you can Aisha. Same way you helped bring same grossly incompetent man in.
I just laugh at folks in dreamland who think Buhari and his cronies would pack out without a fight when they have the resources and wherewithal of the state at their disposal. He ain't no gentleman like his immediate past predecessor.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by TRUTH2020: 5:10pm
AT THIS POINT IN TIME NIGERIANS ARE NO LONGER COMPLAINING CUZ ITS JUST USELESS WE ARE JUST PRAYING FOR 2019 TO COME,2019 WHERE ARE THOU?COME PLZ FOR THOU NIGERIANS AWAIT THEE.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by nairavsdollars: 5:10pm
This woman are you mad? You want to give Saibaba heart attack?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Sirheny007(m): 5:10pm
How much is the fare from Aso Rock to Daura??
I will foot the bill.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Lincoln275(m): 5:10pm
lobatan
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by madridguy(m): 5:10pm
Funny woman.
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Chizmickey(m): 5:11pm
I will be part of the team, even if it means trekking to daura, insha Allah
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by AntiWailer: 5:11pm
I am sorry I will be too busy for that.
No time to be wasted on that man again.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by fearless2014: 5:11pm
The uselessness of Buhari is worse than uselessness itself.
Buahari the serial coupist pack and go to Daura, you have done enough damage to our country.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Naziridamos: 5:11pm
Oh God ...help buhahaha
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by LUGBE: 5:11pm
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by muredo(m): 5:11pm
At your own risk
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Generalkaycee(m): 5:11pm
Ma'am,, I'm ready to join the team
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by gberra: 5:11pm
My husband is too busy to give a fuçk to a wailing bitch...
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Mc23: 5:11pm
You never know.
booblacain:
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by ngwababe: 5:11pm
Okwu a di omimi!
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by TundeHashim(m): 5:11pm
.
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by ogologoamu: 5:12pm
ok
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by khalo: 5:12pm
Same people that campaigned for him
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Nathan2016: 5:12pm
hucienda:
Nailed it. For people to think this cronies are going to pack out easily, makes them more daft.
The people in power today have waited so many years to get it. Currently they are attacking all enemies and you want them to step them and be attacked?
The little democracy nija had, died with oga joe. Nigerians are in for a big suprise in 2019
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by NoFavors: 5:12pm
I'm ready to turn wheelbarrow to help pack his things to Daura
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by Rick9(m): 5:12pm
Another 4 years , hell no
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by cosby02(m): 5:12pm
Abeg...who's Aisha Yesufu??
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Yesufu: "I Will Help Buhari Pack To Daura In 2019" by ifygod20(m): 5:13pm
i concur with your decision and Nigerians are strongly behind you......
1 Like
