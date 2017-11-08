₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 2:52pm
See his comment below on istagram:
Today, I joined my Lawyer Femi Falana SAN and his team of lawyers at the Court of Appeal in continuation of our case against my illegal suspension consequently suspending my entire constituency from the House of Representatives. The appeal filed by the House was finally heard and judgement reserved. We thank the Almighty. We have so far served 14 months in suspension. However slowly, surely justice will come for me and my people. I wish to thank my constituents for their patience and keeping faith. The experience of last 14 months has turned out to be probably the best I have had in my entire life.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/BbO7g4NnDQN/?hl=en&taken-by=abdulabmj
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 2:53pm
more
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Ttalk: 2:53pm
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:56pm
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 3:24pm
No igbo man there? Na wa o
No igbo man there? Na wa o
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by brainpulse: 4:25pm
Justice must prevail.
Justice must prevail.
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:27pm
Na dem sabi
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:27pm
whateverkay:
where ?
dem don marginalize una again ?
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by SmartMugu: 4:28pm
Is Falana so short or Jibrin so tall? I don gerrit from the pix. Looks like a giant talking to a dwarf. Photoshop this pix pls.
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by bugidon(m): 4:28pm
A very good man
A very good man
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 4:28pm
Na wetin you buy them give you.
Na wetin you buy them give you.
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 4:28pm
kolafolabi:
congrats ooo
kolafolabi:
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 4:29pm
may Femi Falana and Mike Ozekhome jes dey chop these politicians money
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by iWasNotHere(m): 4:30pm
Whistle blower is back always watch your back before they finally waste you.
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Aieboocaar(m): 4:30pm
someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads??
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:30pm
whateverkay:This is a law court and not a place where they sell gala and lacasera
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:30pm
Ok
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 4:35pm
This dude needs to go on bended knees to the goons that suspended him, else, they will keep frustrating him till 2019
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 4:43pm
Aieboocaar:
They are Sunnis
Aieboocaar:
They are Sunnis
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by ogologoamu: 4:44pm
Bolustical:
Yes, those people there are criminals and their criminal lawyers.
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by NaijaNews247: 4:52pm
I man.
I support him 100%
I man.
I support him 100%
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Qyubee(m): 4:53pm
Aieboocaar:Of what use is that to you sir?
Aieboocaar:Of what use is that to you sir?
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by Pebcak: 4:53pm
WHY ARE THEY ALWAYS WEARING CHOIR UNIFORM
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by KAYD007(m): 5:06pm
Aieboocaar:
Those are the mark of prayer warriors!
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 5:07pm
Ndia na ndia
Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by teflonjake(m): 5:11pm
KAYD007:
Die by fire
KAYD007:
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by efighter: 5:17pm
Aieboocaar:
11 and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody. - 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12 New International Version (NIV)
|Re: Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) by deji17: 5:17pm
This building is looking good. I did a bit of research and discovered it was built in 1995 by the Military administration. Wonder what our politicians have built since 1999.
They need to sit up and deliver legacy projects to the citizenry
Court of Appeal, Abuja is located at Ralph Shodeinde Street, Three Arms Zone, Abuja.
