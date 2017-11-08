Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdulmumin Jibrin And Femi Falana At The Court Of Appeal (Photos) (9047 Views)

Today, I joined my Lawyer Femi Falana SAN and his team of lawyers at the Court of Appeal in continuation of our case against my illegal suspension consequently suspending my entire constituency from the House of Representatives. The appeal filed by the House was finally heard and judgement reserved. We thank the Almighty. We have so far served 14 months in suspension. However slowly, surely justice will come for me and my people. I wish to thank my constituents for their patience and keeping faith. The experience of last 14 months has turned out to be probably the best I have had in my entire life.

more 2 Likes 1 Share

No igbo man there? Na wa o

Justice must prevail.

No igbo man there? Na wa o

where ?



dem don marginalize una again ? where ?dem don marginalize una again ? 11 Likes 2 Shares

Is Falana so short or Jibrin so tall? I don gerrit from the pix. Looks like a giant talking to a dwarf. Photoshop this pix pls.

A very good man 2 Likes

Na wetin you buy them give you.

Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/BbO7g4NnDQN/?hl=en&taken-by=abdulabmj

may Femi Falana and Mike Ozekhome jes dey chop these politicians money

Whistle blower is back always watch your back before they finally waste you.

someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads??

No igbo man there? Na wa o This is a law court and not a place where they sell gala and lacasera 2 Likes

This dude needs to go on bended knees to the goons that suspended him, else, they will keep frustrating him till 2019

someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads??

They are Sunnis They are Sunnis

This is a law court and not a place where they sell gala and lacasera

Yes, those people there are criminals and their criminal lawyers. Yes, those people there are criminals and their criminal lawyers. 3 Likes 1 Share





I support him 100%

http://www.naijanews247.com I man.I support him 100%

someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads?? Of what use is that to you sir? Of what use is that to you sir?





WHY ARE THEY ALWAYS WEARING CHOIR UNIFORM



WHY ARE THEY ALWAYS WEARING CHOIR UNIFORM

someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads??

Those are the mark of prayer warriors! Those are the mark of prayer warriors! 1 Like

Those are the mark of prayer warriors!





Die by fire Die by fire

someone please take a good look at the last picture, why the black patch on their foreheads??

11 and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody. - 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12 New International Version (NIV) and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life:and work with your hands, just as we told you,so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.