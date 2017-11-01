Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" (7202 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photo-caption-this-placard-of.html " Examination is not a true test of knowledge " as sacked Kaduna teachers claim.

but you cannot give what you dont have agreedbut you cannot give what you dont have 39 Likes 1 Share

See the people you are forcing me to live with 16 Likes

To the topic... There was a country. 14 Likes

I guess some are parents. How do they explain this to children? 6 Likes 1 Share

Examination is not a true test of knowledge yet they won't hesitate to fail any student who performs woefully and make them repeat classes. Crazy teachers Examination is not a true test of knowledge yet they won't hesitate to fail any student who performs woefully and make them repeat classes. Crazy teachers 40 Likes 4 Shares

lols if you can't pass exams as a teacher ,what do you expect from your students. 11 Likes 1 Share

i cant believe a teacher would write that.... 13 Likes 1 Share



Finally, they have agreed with students that 'Examination is not a true test of Knowledge" So they have bought that line?Finally, they have agreed with students that 10 Likes 1 Share

M sure they failed their promotional exams 1 Like

OK...but the alternative is far worse



Exams are not a true test of knowledge (you cannot cover an entire year's syllabus in just thirty questions or more)...BUT...they work on the simple principle that humans tend to do better when the stakes are raised. OK...but the alternative is far worseExams are not a true test of knowledge (you cannot cover an entire year's syllabus in just thirty questions or more)...BUT...they work on the simple principle that humans tend to do better when the stakes are raised.

Elrufai did the right thing. A teacher who could write such on a placard, should not be allowed to teach. 7 Likes 1 Share

Me neither, especially from a group of teachers that can't pass 4th grade exams. 1 Like

1 Like

Smh for Nigeria 1 Like

Wonder what is a true test of knowledge then?. Awon olodo 1 Like

What then is the true test of knowledge. ? Is it not by examining the person claiming to have such knowledge ? 1 Like

Ridiculus, a show of shame 1 Like

These same teachers organize exams at the end of the term and won't hesitate to fail a student. Nigeria we hail thee 2 Likes

Teacher fail exams and he is saying examination is not a true test of knowledge? What of the pupils or students that they flog everytime for failing? 2 Likes

really, if you don't read you won't KNOW, if you don't know then you don't have any ledge, if you don't KNOW anything then you dont have the ledge to pass any examination.. really, if you don't read you won't KNOW, if you don't know then you don't have any ledge, if you don't KNOW anything then you dont have the ledge to pass any examination..

NigerDeltan:

See the people you are forcing me to live with

Southern teachers are no better...especially in the rural areas. Southern teachers are no better...especially in the rural areas. 2 Likes

I stand with El Rufai

Ndi awusa 1 Like

After failing primary school test

Really... It remains the test of knowledge until an alternative surfaces