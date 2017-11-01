₦airaland Forum

Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" - Education - Nairaland

Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by 247frolic(m): 9:37am
" Examination is not a true test of knowledge " as sacked Kaduna teachers claim.



Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by DLuciano: 9:39am
agreed grin grin but you cannot give what you dont have grin grin

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by NigerDeltan(m): 9:40am
See the people you are forcing me to live with

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Blackfire(m): 9:53am
To the MoD that ban me for a month+ ... Ba kwomi.


To the topic... There was a country.

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Celcius: 9:54am
Speechless.
I guess some are parents. How do they explain this to children?

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by whateverkay(m): 9:59am
sad Examination is not a true test of knowledge yet they won't hesitate to fail any student who performs woefully and make them repeat classes. Crazy teachers

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by razfad10(m): 10:00am
grin
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by AmadiAba: 10:43am
lol
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by lonecatt: 10:56am
lols if you can't pass exams as a teacher ,what do you expect from your students.

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by tsdarkside(m): 10:59am
i cant believe a teacher would write that....

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Sirheny007(m): 11:00am
grin grin
So they have bought that line? cheesy
Finally, they have agreed with students that 'Examination is not a true test of Knowledge"

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by orjikuramo(m): 11:00am
Lolz, hahahahahahahaha...
M sure they failed their promotional exams

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by 9jakohai(m): 11:00am
OK...but the alternative is far worse

Exams are not a true test of knowledge (you cannot cover an entire year's syllabus in just thirty questions or more)...BUT...they work on the simple principle that humans tend to do better when the stakes are raised.
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Lincoln275(m): 11:00am
hmmm
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Jigba(f): 11:00am
Woww

Elrufai did the right thing. A teacher who could write such on a placard, should not be allowed to teach.

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Gluhbirne(f): 11:00am
lol
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by 989900: 11:01am
tsdarkside:
i cant believe a teacher would write that....

Me neither, especially from a group of teachers that can't pass 4th grade exams.

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by oviejnr(m): 11:01am
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by devigblegble: 11:01am
Smh for Nigeria

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Terrence15115: 11:01am
Wonder what is a true test of knowledge then?. Awon olodo

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:01am
What then is the true test of knowledge. ? Is it not by examining the person claiming to have such knowledge ?

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by ecclize(m): 11:02am
Ridiculus, a show of shame

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by indoorscholar(m): 11:03am
These same teachers organize exams at the end of the term and won't hesitate to fail a student. Nigeria we hail thee

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by meezynetwork(m): 11:03am
Teacher fail exams and he is saying examination is not a true test of knowledge? What of the pupils or students that they flog everytime for failing?

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by anibi9674: 11:03am
ok.
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Osasnidas(m): 11:03am
shocked really, if you don't read you won't KNOW, if you don't know then you don't have any ledge, if you don't KNOW anything then you dont have the ledge to pass any examination..
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by 9jakohai(m): 11:03am
NigerDeltan:
See the people you are forcing me to live with

Southern teachers are no better...especially in the rural areas.

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Elnino4ladies: 11:05am
I stand with El Rufai
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by bugidon(m): 11:06am
Ndi awusa

Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by freeman95(m): 11:06am
Hahahahahahaha

After failing primary school test
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by Emerald94: 11:08am
Really... It remains the test of knowledge until an alternative surfaces grin grin grin grin grin shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: Placard Of Protesting Sacked Kaduna Teachers: "Exam Not True Test Of Knowledge" by abbeyty(m): 11:09am
awon teachers olodo they should send them to go and work in a pig factory

