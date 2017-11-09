₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Realdeals(m): 1:39pm
- Massive Hunt down Ongoing
https://www.newsheadlines.com.ng/latest-nigeria-news-today/2017/11/09/lagos-state-government-declares-war-okada-riders-massive-hunt-ongoing/
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by GloriaNinja(f): 1:49pm
I DON'T EVEN LIKE OKADA
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:52pm
Remember I entered bike from festac to siamese, I pleaded the blood of Jesus from festac to siamese
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Benjom(m): 2:37pm
Dayuum! Lagos has suddenly become a hostile state to okada riders again.
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by moscobabs(m): 2:45pm
so they can add to the traffic in lagos?
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by ThinkWISELY(m): 2:45pm
I for fear o ,sey na who kan get power pass ,illegal protesters or LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Kadejo: 2:45pm
Another set of unemployed team load..........
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by ekensi01(m): 2:46pm
That's some people daily bread.
Nigeria is useless to me
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by whateverkay(m): 2:46pm
This is what you get when everyone wants to live in Lagos by fire by force. The number of ifesinashi buses shipping in IPOB almajiris to lagos on a daily basis is increasing by the day. These people have no economic plans in Lagos than to become traffic traders and okada riders. Once they are able to afford a room rent, they will start calling Lagos a no man's land like their mad fellows. They claim igboland has the highest mansions in the country yet they cant sit and thrive there. Their success in life is tied to Yoruba states yet they are always ungrateful and call Yoruba names at the least provocations.i support the clamp down on okada riders and fan yogo sellers. After all the population of yorubas riding okada is not up to 5%. These people must be dealt with so they can start respecting their host. The next clamp down should be on Alaba and Ladipo markets. Nonsense
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by bjhaid: 2:46pm
dey want to force them into robbery?, make dem free okada riders biko
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Psylas(m): 2:46pm
Old bikes
Keep the environment clean
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by frisky2good(m): 2:46pm
Is there anyone that willingly decides to be an okada rider?
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by skimeh(m): 2:46pm
CROWNWEALTH019:I'm very sure you entered the bike like a boss
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by sylviaeo(f): 2:46pm
SO AFTER TAKING AWAY THEIR SOURCE OF INCOME, WAT ALTERNATIVE DID U GIVE THEM?. U WERE HIDING HOW CLUELESS U R BEFORE
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Ushebemanny: 2:46pm
no wonder
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by jaheymezz(m): 2:46pm
Oshey hunter......whats really going on in Nigeria self.. ...the hunter o the hunted o the huntee o all of the are mad
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by lawalosky: 2:47pm
.
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by phatasschick(f): 2:47pm
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Lomprico2: 2:47pm
Will this be the immediate solution to the problems in lagos?
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by ArchangeLucifer: 2:48pm
GloriaNinja:
But you like private cars abi?
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Marcelinho(m): 2:48pm
ok
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by tete7000(m): 2:49pm
Senseless directive. People being forced to trek miles to get home. Why are these people so distant from people they governed? Useless and senseless people.
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by joduseq(m): 2:49pm
CROWNWEALTH019:. What are you even saying Bro.... what's siamese [color=#000099][/color][i][/i]
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by ibkgab001: 2:49pm
Nigeria we hail thee
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by hectorswag(m): 2:49pm
Nigeria... always putting the cart before the horse. What’s there in providing an affordable & alternative means of transport first before clamping down on them?
And I thought this Ambode has sense smh
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by dabeto: 2:49pm
Ambode producing more criminals for Xmas and new year...2018 here we come
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by Lexusgs430: 2:49pm
That Okada dumping ground, no be today o........
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by free2ryhme: 2:49pm
may the best man wins
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by ogunladeabiodun: 2:49pm
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by davodyguy: 2:50pm
Good.
Most cars, will be dent free and have minor scratches
|Re: Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing by blackboy2star(m): 2:50pm
Okada Okada Okada... the only ride that knows no traffic, free air condition but straight to hell if not careful (accident)
