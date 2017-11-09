Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Government Declares "War" On Okada Riders - Massive Hunt Down Ongoing (4278 Views)

Kogi Government Declares Monday Public Holiday To Pray For Buhari As He Returns / 2019: Sen. Ben Bruce Declares War Against Buhari / Kaduna Government Declares Shiite Sect Illegal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

- Massive Hunt down Ongoing

- Enforcement beyond Lagos traffic law - motorist



The Lagos State Government have began a massive hunt down of Okada riders across the state. The crackdown which began on monday was directed by the state governor Mr Akinwunmi Ambode. The State Governor, had directed that the Police and other security agencies concerned redouble efforts to ensure the Law is complied with, assuring that the clampdown will be sustained vigorously on a daily basis.



However, motorist has complained that the crackdown is way beyond what was stipulated in the Lagos Traffic law that banned Okada. They claimed the law only barred okada services on major state road and not inner road and streets as it is been currently enforced.



They claimed Okada riders that ply inner streets and lanes that are inaccessible to commercial vehicles are also being arrested, thereby forcing untold hardship on Lagosians whose house are far from the major roads.







https://www.newsheadlines.com.ng/latest-nigeria-news-today/2017/11/09/lagos-state-government-declares-war-okada-riders-massive-hunt-ongoing/

I DON'T EVEN LIKE OKADA 1 Like

Remember I entered bike from festac to siamese, I pleaded the blood of Jesus from festac to siamese 7 Likes

Dayuum! Lagos has suddenly become a hostile state to okada riders again.

so they can add to the traffic in lagos?

I for fear o ,sey na who kan get power pass ,illegal protesters or LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT 4 Likes

Another set of unemployed team load.......... 1 Like

That's some people daily bread.





Nigeria is useless to me 4 Likes

This is what you get when everyone wants to live in Lagos by fire by force. The number of ifesinashi buses shipping in IPOB almajiris to lagos on a daily basis is increasing by the day. These people have no economic plans in Lagos than to become traffic traders and okada riders. Once they are able to afford a room rent, they will start calling Lagos a no man's land like their mad fellows. They claim igboland has the highest mansions in the country yet they cant sit and thrive there. Their success in life is tied to Yoruba states yet they are always ungrateful and call Yoruba names at the least provocations.i support the clamp down on okada riders and fan yogo sellers. After all the population of yorubas riding okada is not up to 5%. These people must be dealt with so they can start respecting their host. The next clamp down should be on Alaba and Ladipo markets. Nonsense This is what you get when everyone wants to live in Lagos by fire by force. The number of ifesinashi buses shipping in IPOB almajiris to lagos on a daily basis is increasing by the day. These people have no economic plans in Lagos than to become traffic traders and okada riders. Once they are able to afford a room rent, they will start calling Lagos a no man's land like their mad fellows. They claim igboland has the highest mansions in the country yet they cant sit and thrive there. Their success in life is tied to Yoruba states yet they are always ungrateful and call Yoruba names at the least provocations.i support the clamp down on okada riders and fan yogo sellers. After all the population of yorubas riding okada is not up to 5%. These people must be dealt with so they can start respecting their host. The next clamp down should be on Alaba and Ladipo markets. Nonsense 9 Likes 2 Shares

dey want to force them into robbery?, make dem free okada riders biko 1 Like

Old bikes



Keep the environment clean

Is there anyone that willingly decides to be an okada rider? 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:

Remember I entered bike from festac to siamese, I pleaded the blood of Jesus from festac to siamese I'm very sure you entered the bike like a boss I'm very sure you entered the bike like a boss

SO AFTER TAKING AWAY THEIR SOURCE OF INCOME, WAT ALTERNATIVE DID U GIVE THEM?. U WERE HIDING HOW CLUELESS U R BEFORE 2 Likes 1 Share

no wonder

Oshey hunter......whats really going on in Nigeria self.. ...the hunter o the hunted o the huntee o all of the are mad

.

Will this be the immediate solution to the problems in lagos? 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

I DON'T EVEN LIKE OKADA



But you like private cars abi? But you like private cars abi?

ok

Senseless directive. People being forced to trek miles to get home. Why are these people so distant from people they governed? Useless and senseless people. 2 Likes 1 Share

CROWNWEALTH019:

Remember I entered bike from festac to siamese, I pleaded the blood of Jesus from festac to siamese . What are you even saying Bro.... what's siamese [color=#000099][/color][i][/i] . What are you even saying Bro.... what's siamese [color=#000099][/color][i][/i]

Nigeria we hail thee

Nigeria... always putting the cart before the horse. What’s there in providing an affordable & alternative means of transport first before clamping down on them?



And I thought this Ambode has sense smh

Ambode producing more criminals for Xmas and new year...2018 here we come 1 Like

That Okada dumping ground, no be today o........

may the best man wins

Realdeals:











https://www.newsheadlines.com.ng/latest-nigeria-news-today/2017/11/09/lagos-state-government-declares-war-okada-riders-massive-hunt-ongoing/ everyday has its own experience everyday has its own experience

Good.



Most cars, will be dent free and have minor scratches