1week after my niqqa tell me say them rob am for Ghana, so me decide say make I reach Ghana make I go drop some things for am.



On Sunday 5th I go iyana ipaja for GUO transport make I book ticket after paying 19500 I go house prepare my things come ready for journey next day wey be monday

(Remember I never go Ghana before oh) and na through road.

Good evening nairalanders, anula to Ghanaians too oh

1week after my niqqa tell me say them rob am for Ghana, so me decide say make I reach Ghana make I go drop some things for am.

On Sunday 5th I go iyana ipaja for GUO transport make I book ticket after paying 19500 I go house prepare my things come ready for journey next day wey be monday

(Remember I never go Ghana before oh) and na through road.

Monday morning we set for journey oh, I swear from iyana ipaja to naija border na so we de stop for road driver de settle immigration, next stop to check passengers and small searching, next stop them wan stamp out passport's, ( shey na all these stress plane people de pass for up ) Not even to talk about the road wey some of the potholes big reach grave, after all these we finally arrive seme border....

(Chaii shey the man deaf ni) after waiting like 1hr for the card, we finally comot from seme





As we don reach same border yellow card start their own wahala, after driver don tell us say make we no answer them, 1 old man for back come answer them the man bring him yellow card out them come see say na fake him get and he need to do new 1

(Chaii shey the man deaf ni) after waiting like 1hr for the card, we finally comot from seme

My brothers and sister from benin republic to Ghana I no see potholes for road, not hold up, straigh wide road, ( na thunder go fire our leaders). Benin and togo border clean very neat, Togo and Ghana border clean make sense, but naija and benin border be like refuse site, we finally arrived Ghana thank God for safe journey

I no fit vex and i no fit sleep for Accra, ah come enter motor heading to tamale, i reach 7:00am on Tuesday







But I no regret sha, because as I reach light dey house and I meet my guy for here in tamale in good condition

Base on say i no ask my guy the side him dey for Ghana I think say na Accra oh, as we reach GUO park, I buy sim I come call my niqqa say i dey Accra oh, around 6:00pm naija time, he say make I enter another bus de come tamale, another 8hours journey. Shey na by force to travel

I no fit vex and i no fit sleep for Accra, ah come enter motor heading to tamale, i reach 7:00am on Tuesday

But I no regret sha, because as I reach light dey house and I meet my guy for here in tamale in good condition

..... Now my experience here so far

This is why people rushing out of naija in drove.

Since on Tuesday I've been here to this very moment they've not shake the light here, they don't take light here, chaiii ordinary Ghana come de get light pass naija nawaaa ooo I no fit cry sha, but the sun for here hash pass north Korea hate for America, we no de come out for day time ( tamale is northern part of Ghana, dominated by Muslims)



Them no de do okada for here (motor bike business) but bikes for here pass motor, even you de ride bike here you be big boy, then if you get Car you be baba olowo, so in the evening i decided to take a walk around ....

Them get fine fine girls oh, naija de learn for where them girls dey for (ukwu). They're blessed thank God for my tb Joshua morning water e no allow me sin



But them girls de fear nigerian boys sha, i don't know why, Nigeria guys plenty for here Igbo's







But I've problem with their money, I changed 50k when them give me, e like 5k and their things cost her



My pix na night oooh, na only for night I de comot 6 Likes







Every since road for Ghana is tied light is unlimited here

But they have poor network here

This story is sweeeet. Please add more and include more pictures.







Heard Ghana has 247 light and no old woman for Ghana.

Yea constant light but expensive country.They beef Nigerians no be small

This story is sweeeet. Please add more and include more pictures.







Heard Ghana has 247 light and no old woman for Ghana.



No old woman oooh, I surprise say since 5days now them never shake light here, something I've not experienced in Nigeria,

No old woman oooh, I surprise say since 5days now them never shake light here, something I've not experienced in Nigeria,

They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.



They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.

Enjoy Ghana.

They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.



Enjoy Ghana.

I've not seen light off here oh



I've not seen light off here oh

Lalasticala, mynd44. Maka una move this story na

yeah... it's a nice country, I was in Accra Ghana for two months, Adenta area. 1 Like

They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.



Enjoy Ghana.

Some one is currently in Ghana giving updates about his experience with electricity and you are somewhere countering that first hand information with information you have about a power crisis(drumsor)which was solved about a year ago.

Kenke, banku, fresh grounded pepper sauce and fried fish loading 1 Like 1 Share

Spent one year in Accra and the experience was worth it...Omo I enjoyed every every for that town,if you wan see plenty nigerians, enter christian village or Dome,them plenty for there,including east legon. What of kwame nkrumah circle? Na their own computer village be that and na igbo boys full the market. Their night clubs na topnotch..I dated one American and Ghanaian girl during my stay..story for another day. 1 Like

Would love to visit Ghana

Them get fine fine girls oh, naija de learn for where them girls dey for (ukwu). They're blessed thank God for my tb Joshua morning water e no allow me sin



But them girls de fear nigerian boys sha, i don't know why, Nigeria guys plenty for here Igbo's







But I've problem with their money, I changed 50k when them give me, e like 5k and their things cost her



50K will give you nothing less than 600 ghc

it's not expensive tho. The problem is our currency has depreciated . Before now, things were cheap as dirt here

Buhari/Jubril will die a very painful death Amen

They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.



Enjoy Ghana. Six hours max, light off. Once in perhaps two weeks. Not bad at all.

Six hours max, light off. Once in perhaps two weeks. Not bad at all.

"Dumsor" died with the old Government. Light situation is better now.

Landlord travel and see, like they say.

They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.



dumsor happened about 2 yrs ago. Now , they take light about once in 3 months

Bro abeg yarn us more

as in ehn...i just tire oo. Itk people