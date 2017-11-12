₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 7:29pm On Nov 11
Good evening nairalanders, anula to Ghanaians too oh
1week after my niqqa tell me say them rob am for Ghana, so me decide say make I reach Ghana make I go drop some things for am.
On Sunday 5th I go iyana ipaja for GUO transport make I book ticket after paying 19500 I go house prepare my things come ready for journey next day wey be monday
(Remember I never go Ghana before oh) and na through road.
Monday morning we set for journey oh, I swear from iyana ipaja to naija border na so we de stop for road driver de settle immigration, next stop to check passengers and small searching, next stop them wan stamp out passport's, ( shey na all these stress plane people de pass for up ) Not even to talk about the road wey some of the potholes big reach grave, after all these we finally arrive seme border....
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 7:39pm On Nov 11
As we don reach same border yellow card start their own wahala, after driver don tell us say make we no answer them, 1 old man for back come answer them the man bring him yellow card out them come see say na fake him get and he need to do new 1 (Chaii shey the man deaf ni) after waiting like 1hr for the card, we finally comot from seme
My brothers and sister from benin republic to Ghana I no see potholes for road, not hold up, straigh wide road, ( na thunder go fire our leaders). Benin and togo border clean very neat, Togo and Ghana border clean make sense, but naija and benin border be like refuse site, we finally arrived Ghana thank God for safe journey
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 7:48pm On Nov 11
Base on say i no ask my guy the side him dey for Ghana I think say na Accra oh, as we reach GUO park, I buy sim I come call my niqqa say i dey Accra oh, around 6:00pm naija time, he say make I enter another bus de come tamale, another 8hours journey. Shey na by force to travel I no fit vex and i no fit sleep for Accra, ah come enter motor heading to tamale, i reach 7:00am on Tuesday
But I no regret sha, because as I reach light dey house and I meet my guy for here in tamale in good condition
..... Now my experience here so far
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by hisgrace090: 7:49pm On Nov 11
This is why people rushing out of naija in drove.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 7:59pm On Nov 11
Since on Tuesday I've been here to this very moment they've not shake the light here, they don't take light here, chaiii ordinary Ghana come de get light pass naija nawaaa ooo I no fit cry sha, but the sun for here hash pass north Korea hate for America, we no de come out for day time ( tamale is northern part of Ghana, dominated by Muslims)
Them no de do okada for here (motor bike business) but bikes for here pass motor, even you de ride bike here you be big boy, then if you get Car you be baba olowo, so in the evening i decided to take a walk around ....
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 8:06pm On Nov 11
Them get fine fine girls oh, naija de learn for where them girls dey for (ukwu). They're blessed thank God for my tb Joshua morning water e no allow me sin
But them girls de fear nigerian boys sha, i don't know why, Nigeria guys plenty for here Igbo's
But I've problem with their money, I changed 50k when them give me, e like 5k and their things cost her
My pix na night oooh, na only for night I de comot
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 8:08pm On Nov 11
Every since road for Ghana is tied light is unlimited here
But they have poor network here
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by Origin(f): 8:56pm On Nov 11
This story is sweeeet. Please add more and include more pictures.
Heard Ghana has 247 light and no old woman for Ghana.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by stepo707: 9:36pm On Nov 11
Yea constant light but expensive country.They beef Nigerians no be small
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 9:44pm On Nov 11
Origin:
No old woman oooh, I surprise say since 5days now them never shake light here, something I've not experienced in Nigeria,
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by londoner: 12:33am
IneedSugarMumy1:
They have light off but just not as often as Nigeria. Electricity is far more constant in Ghana but let's be real they have what they call 'domsor domsor'. Nigeria really needs to be serious about fixing the electricity generation and distribution issue it is beyond embarrassing going into being criminal in 2017 for Nigeria to be in this situation.
Enjoy Ghana.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 8:16am
londoner:
I've not seen light off here oh
Lalasticala, mynd44. Maka una move this story na
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by FIDELITY24(m): 8:21am
yeah... it's a nice country, I was in Accra Ghana for two months, Adenta area.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by kingeddyx: 10:47am
londoner:
Some one is currently in Ghana giving updates about his experience with electricity and you are somewhere countering that first hand information with information you have about a power crisis(drumsor)which was solved about a year ago.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by Keneking: 8:36pm
Lalasticlala oh
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by AngelicBeing: 8:39pm
Kenke, banku, fresh grounded pepper sauce and fried fish loading
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by Skyfornia(m): 9:14pm
Spent one year in Accra and the experience was worth it...Omo I enjoyed every every for that town,if you wan see plenty nigerians, enter christian village or Dome,them plenty for there,including east legon. What of kwame nkrumah circle? Na their own computer village be that and na igbo boys full the market. Their night clubs na topnotch..I dated one American and Ghanaian girl during my stay..story for another day.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by koksybrown: 10:20pm
bro tell us more
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by ifyalways(f): 10:29pm
Following
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by 9jayes: 10:30pm
koksybrown:
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by hebrac(m): 10:31pm
OK.. Following
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by ibkayee(f): 10:31pm
Would love to visit Ghana
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by ifyalways(f): 10:32pm
IneedSugarMumy1:50K will give you nothing less than 600 ghc
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by blackbeau1(f): 10:33pm
stepo707:it's not expensive tho. The problem is our currency has depreciated . Before now, things were cheap as dirt here
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:34pm
Buhari/Jubril will die a very painful death Amen
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by ifyalways(f): 10:34pm
londoner:Six hours max, light off. Once in perhaps two weeks. Not bad at all.
"Dumsor" died with the old Government. Light situation is better now.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by BTT(m): 10:34pm
Landlord travel and see, like they say.
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by blackbeau1(f): 10:34pm
londoner:dumsor happened about 2 yrs ago. Now , they take light about once in 3 months
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by mykh01(m): 10:34pm
Bro abeg yarn us more
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by drasob: 10:35pm
Y
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by booqee(f): 10:35pm
kingeddyx:as in ehn...i just tire oo. Itk people
|Re: Journey To Ghana By Road And My 1 Week Experience Here by grin88(m): 10:35pm
a
