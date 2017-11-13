₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by ruggedised: 7:04am
hit or miss
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by jworos(m): 7:06am
Fine bride, groom sha
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by madridguy(m): 7:07am
Our opinion doesn't count. They're both adult and know what they want.
May the blessing of God Almighty be upon their union. Ameen.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by nifemi25(m): 7:08am
God bless there union
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by dapsoneh: 7:08am
Mis
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Florblu(f): 7:08am
All shades of MISS
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by nigeriancritic1(m): 7:08am
Marriage is a fraud. This pix shows that it is a dirty business. Men are being scammed!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by lalanice(f): 7:08am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by ruggedised: 7:08am
more
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Lanceslot(m): 7:09am
They are probably from Delta state.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by rawpadgin(m): 7:12am
The groom look like a deity
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by mhizesther(f): 7:19am
Awwww... congratulations
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by DEXTROVERT: 7:30am
Men Runaway Marriage Is A Scam
Don't Fall For it.
Let's All Boycott It them Ladies Will Come Begging Paying Bridegroom Price
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by braimeddy: 7:30am
Op u get eye at all so? How will u call a stream a mud water?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Darkseid(m): 7:46am
Why the guy come be like this Yoruba actor, abi is he from earth 2?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by ruggedised: 8:45am
mynd44
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Rokia2(f): 8:52am
nigeriancritic1:
Your bad experience don't equal reality.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by IamLaura(f): 9:05am
Bride is beautiful,Groom is
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by McBeal10(f): 9:11am
nawa why them no find better fresh water river to snap these pics na inside potopoto water them con fit snap.
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by McBeal10(f): 9:14am
rawpadgin:lol more like priest of amadioha
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by nigeriancritic1(m): 9:36am
Rokia2:And your good experience equals fraud!
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by chudyprince: 9:49am
It's seems to me like an initiation, the last time I checked; this kind woman has a spiritual husband ⚡ as giant ⚡
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Sirpaul(m): 9:50am
na wa ooooooooo
so na dirty water una one take start una marriage...
chai...
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Sijo01(f): 9:51am
Mammy water and pappy water
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by emmywon22: 9:51am
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by maryjan8(f): 9:53am
Nice
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by edgecution(m): 9:53am
Inside this dirty water
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by MezieFresh: 9:54am
Why they come stay for the mouth of the water...they for shift inside small ...
Congrats yo all
Meanwhile....
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by chudyprince: 9:54am
rawpadgin:That man� need a Holy ghost �in his life
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:54am
For the man to accept to do this, it means he's romantic
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by praiseneofingz(m): 9:54am
bia come are you people normal?
|Re: Pre-Wedding Pictures Taken Inside A Stream by Thinkfree: 9:54am
Na stream be dis? Abi na flood.
