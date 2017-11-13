Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / British Woman Caught Her Baby Daddy Resting In Bed With Her Mother After Sex (13817 Views)

Girlfriend Shaves Her Baby Daddy's Hair In Middle Of Night For Cheating (Photos) / You Paid Your Girlfriend A Surprise Visit And You Caught Her About Doing This. / Girl's Explanation After Boyfriend Caught Her In Bed With Another Man (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



A British woman who suspected her baby daddy was sleeping with her mother decided to set a trap for them and her trap caught them red-handed.



To confirm her suspicions, the woman told her baby daddy to bring their son to her mother's house and he should sleep over till she returns. Then the following morning, she arrived unannounced to find her mother and baby daddy together in bed.



Upon sighting them, she screamed in anger and her mother jumped up from the bed and tried to explain but her daughter wasn't having it.



"There's nothing going on," the mother explained.



"There's four beds in this f****** house and a couch," she scolded them for sleeping together in a bed.



The baby daddy on his part woke up during the ruckus but lay back down and slept as mother and daughter quarreled.



Watch the video below...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fCmQvm-ZsY



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE https://www.gistmore.com/woman-caught-baby-daddy-resting-bed-mother-sex-video











A British woman who suspected her baby daddy was sleeping with her mother decided to set a trap for them and her trap caught them red-handed.To confirm her suspicions, the woman told her baby daddy to bring their son to her mother's house and he should sleep over till she returns. Then the following morning, she arrived unannounced to find her mother and baby daddy together in bed.Upon sighting them, she screamed in anger and her mother jumped up from the bed and tried to explain but her daughter wasn't having it."There's nothing going on," the mother explained."There's four beds in this f****** house and a couch," she scolded them for sleeping together in a bed.The baby daddy on his part woke up during the ruckus but lay back down and slept as mother and daughter quarreled.Watch the video below...

Baby daddy

watz all diz sef

I came here to watch the video but I didn't find any. 1 Like

if A) the idiot daughter didnt scold the baby daddy equally AND/OR B) baby daddy woke up to the argument and fell right back to sleep, and that biatch didnt throw boiling water on his sorry self, then what is my concern in all these deluded people's issues?! 4 Likes

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE https://www.gistmore.com/woman-caught-baby-daddy-resting-bed-mother-sex-video

Fǔck boy. 1 Like

"The baby daddy on his part woke up during the ruckus but lay back down and slept as mother and daughter quarreled."



Give that man one gallon of burukutu!! 34 Likes 3 Shares

timidapsin:

video was too long. Halfway through it, I got hungry so I left it playing and went to the kitchen to fix my self a toast bread. But then I found out that I'm out of mayonnaise so I went to a store.



There, I saw the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life. But I'm really a shy person so I took up a three-year personality development course so I can introduce my self. She was very friendly and all, but unfortunately, she has a boyfriend. So I said, all good, I'm a mature person.



I want the best for her and I harbor no illusion that I am the best person for her and she seems happy with her boyfriend, so I did not bother her anymore. But we kept in touch and we became friends and I got over my crush on her. Then she broke up with her boyfriend, we drank some alcohol because of it, I told her she'll be fine and I wished her well.



I still think she's the most beautiful woman in the world, but like I said, I am over my crush on her. It was like five years already when I first saw her. Besides, I am quiet happy with the friendship I developed with her. It was more important than a crush. So we kept hanging out, drinking, having coffee, and all. I had a girlfriend, she started dating other guys. My girlfriend wants to live some other life without me in it, so I said, okay, I want the best for you and I want you to pursue your happiness.



My lady friend and I drank alcohol about it, and she gave me the same advice I gave her when she was in that position and I became okay with the breakup immediately. But we were really drunk, so she spent the night in my apartment. I only have one bed, so you know what that means: She took the bed and I slept on the couch. But on the couch, I really can't sleep.



Something was bothering me. So I tossed and turned for about three hours, then I finally can't take it anymore, I stood up and went straight to my room where she's sleeping. I approached the bed, gently sat on it and I reached for her shoulder to pull her closer to me. She stirred and woke up. She asked what's up.



I told her, you know, the first time I saw you, I was watching a video and left it playing to get my self a sandwich then went to the store to get some mayo then I got distracted by life that I forgot to finish the video. She said, you know what, I've been wondering about a weird noise in your night drawer.



So we opened that drawer, and lo and behold, there's my phone and this video still has 30 seconds of play time on it. Naso.. Naso.. 1 Like

video was too long. Halfway through it, I got hungry so I left it playing and went to the kitchen to fix my self a toast bread. But then I found out that I'm out of mayonnaise so I went to a store.



There, I saw the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life. But I'm really a shy person so I took up a three-year personality development course so I can introduce my self. She was very friendly and all, but unfortunately, she has a boyfriend. So I said, all good, I'm a mature person.



I want the best for her and I harbor no illusion that I am the best person for her and she seems happy with her boyfriend, so I did not bother her anymore. But we kept in touch and we became friends and I got over my crush on her. Then she broke up with her boyfriend, we drank some alcohol because of it, I told her she'll be fine and I wished her well.



I still think she's the most beautiful woman in the world, but like I said, I am over my crush on her. It was like five years already when I first saw her. Besides, I am quiet happy with the friendship I developed with her. It was more important than a crush. So we kept hanging out, drinking, having coffee, and all. I had a girlfriend, she started dating other guys. My girlfriend wants to live some other life without me in it, so I said, okay, I want the best for you and I want you to pursue your happiness.



My lady friend and I drank alcohol about it, and she gave me the same advice I gave her when she was in that position and I became okay with the breakup immediately. But we were really drunk, so she spent the night in my apartment. I only have one bed, so you know what that means: She took the bed and I slept on the couch. But on the couch, I really can't sleep.



Something was bothering me. So I tossed and turned for about three hours, then I finally can't take it anymore, I stood up and went straight to my room where she's sleeping. I approached the bed, gently sat on it and I reached for her shoulder to pull her closer to me. She stirred and woke up. She asked what's up.



I told her, you know, the first time I saw you, I was watching a video and left it playing to get my self a sandwich then went to the store to get some mayo then I got distracted by life that I forgot to finish the video. She said, you know what, I've been wondering about a weird noise in your night drawer.



So we opened that drawer, and lo and behold, there's my phone and this video still has 30 seconds of play time on it. 37 Likes 4 Shares

It is normal, shaybi they are whites...

As I Said In An Earlier Thread, WHITE FOLKS DONT MARRY,THEY ONLY PAIR. Dont Take Their Marital Issue Serious.

Sex- The Major Thing That Destroyed This World. HATE SEX!

S.Ex- Sense Exit.

signs of end time

What is more unfortunate is the fact that the lady will forgive the fvckboy baby daddy, take him back but will not forgive her mother.



It takes two to tango but men always win. . .cos women let them. shioooor. 1 Like

Abeg who fit explain this story to me cos Ayam not understanding and ah no fit use my MB watch am 1 Like

Men are such dogs...



Imagine the whoŕe of a mother trying to defend herself

Weird world

Lolll

We don leave Kenya now na UK we dey focus on now?

Data is expensive...



Buhari must Go!

timidapsin:

video was too long. Halfway through it, I got hungry so I left it playing and went to the kitchen to fix my self a toast bread. But then I found out that I'm out of mayonnaise so I went to a store.



There, I saw the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life. But I'm really a shy person so I took up a three-year personality development course so I can introduce my self. She was very friendly and all, but unfortunately, she has a boyfriend. So I said, all good, I'm a mature person.



I want the best for her and I harbor no illusion that I am the best person for her and she seems happy with her boyfriend, so I did not bother her anymore. But we kept in touch and we became friends and I got over my crush on her. Then she broke up with her boyfriend, we drank some alcohol because of it, I told her she'll be fine and I wished her well.



I still think she's the most beautiful woman in the world, but like I said, I am over my crush on her. It was like five years already when I first saw her. Besides, I am quiet happy with the friendship I developed with her. It was more important than a crush. So we kept hanging out, drinking, having coffee, and all. I had a girlfriend, she started dating other guys. My girlfriend wants to live some other life without me in it, so I said, okay, I want the best for you and I want you to pursue your happiness.



My lady friend and I drank alcohol about it, and she gave me the same advice I gave her when she was in that position and I became okay with the breakup immediately. But we were really drunk, so she spent the night in my apartment. I only have one bed, so you know what that means: She took the bed and I slept on the couch. But on the couch, I really can't sleep.



Something was bothering me. So I tossed and turned for about three hours, then I finally can't take it anymore, I stood up and went straight to my room where she's sleeping. I approached the bed, gently sat on it and I reached for her shoulder to pull her closer to me. She stirred and woke up. She asked what's up.



I told her, you know, the first time I saw you, I was watching a video and left it playing to get my self a sandwich then went to the store to get some mayo then I got distracted by life that I forgot to finish the video. She said, you know what, I've been wondering about a weird noise in your night drawer.



So we opened that drawer, and lo and behold, there's my phone and this video still has 30 seconds of play time on it.

Next time you want to make a joke, make sure it’s short as no one loves to read long boring jokes. A punchline is best not a textbook. Next time you want to make a joke, make sure it’s short as no one loves to read long boring jokes. A punchline is best not a textbook. 12 Likes

She wanted to know what waa making you to shakara

No much news!!



What the British act in porn movies should be allowed to come to reality!



Movie turn real!

Her mum must be hot

MrBrownJay1:

if A) the idiot daughter didnt scold the baby daddy equally AND/OR B) baby daddy woke up to the argument and fell right back to sleep, and that biatch didnt throw boiling water on his sorry self, then what is my concern in all these deluded people's issues?!

Silly mentality



Na why una dey end up for jail anyhow Silly mentalityNa why una dey end up for jail anyhow 1 Like

Maybe they're just role playing por'no script

what?

timidapsin:

video was too long. Halfway through it, I got hungry so I left it playing and went to the kitchen to fix my self a toast bread. But then I found out that I'm out of mayonnaise so I went to a store.



There, I saw the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life. But I'm really a shy person so I took up a three-year personality development course so I can introduce my self. She was very friendly and all, but unfortunately, she has a boyfriend. So I said, all good, I'm a mature person.



I want the best for her and I harbor no illusion that I am the best person for her and she seems happy with her boyfriend, so I did not bother her anymore. But we kept in touch and we became friends and I got over my crush on her. Then she broke up with her boyfriend, we drank some alcohol because of it, I told her she'll be fine and I wished her well.



I still think she's the most beautiful woman in the world, but like I said, I am over my crush on her. It was like five years already when I first saw her. Besides, I am quiet happy with the friendship I developed with her. It was more important than a crush. So we kept hanging out, drinking, having coffee, and all. I had a girlfriend, she started dating other guys. My girlfriend wants to live some other life without me in it, so I said, okay, I want the best for you and I want you to pursue your happiness.



My lady friend and I drank alcohol about it, and she gave me the same advice I gave her when she was in that position and I became okay with the breakup immediately. But we were really drunk, so she spent the night in my apartment. I only have one bed, so you know what that means: She took the bed and I slept on the couch. But on the couch, I really can't sleep.



Something was bothering me. So I tossed and turned for about three hours, then I finally can't take it anymore, I stood up and went straight to my room where she's sleeping. I approached the bed, gently sat on it and I reached for her shoulder to pull her closer to me. She stirred and woke up. She asked what's up.



I told her, you know, the first time I saw you, I was watching a video and left it playing to get my self a sandwich then went to the store to get some mayo then I got distracted by life that I forgot to finish the video. She said, you know what, I've been wondering about a weird noise in your night drawer.



So we opened that drawer, and lo and behold, there's my phone and this video still has 30 seconds of play time on it.

I had to log in to like this post...

You are crazy in a good way..

U just made people around me to wonder whats making me laugh so hard...



Nice one.. I had to log in to like this post...You are crazy in a good way..U just made people around me to wonder whats making me laugh so hard...Nice one.. 2 Likes

Dongreat:





Next time you want to make a joke, make sure it’s short as no one loves to read long boring jokes. A punchline is best not a textbook. and you were too d***b to quote it all... Humans never seize to amaze me.. and you were too d***b to quote it all... Humans never seize to amaze me.. 3 Likes

FINALLY, THE END OF THIS WORLD IS RIGHT IN OUR FACES

timidapsin:

video was too long. Halfway through it, I got hungry so I left it playing and went to the kitchen to fix my self a toast bread. But then I found out that I'm out of mayonnaise so I went to a store.



There, I saw the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my whole life. But I'm really a shy person so I took up a three-year personality development course so I can introduce my self. She was very friendly and all, but unfortunately, she has a boyfriend. So I said, all good, I'm a mature person.



I want the best for her and I harbor no illusion that I am the best person for her and she seems happy with her boyfriend, so I did not bother her anymore. But we kept in touch and we became friends and I got over my crush on her. Then she broke up with her boyfriend, we drank some alcohol because of it, I told her she'll be fine and I wished her well.



I still think she's the most beautiful woman in the world, but like I said, I am over my crush on her. It was like five years already when I first saw her. Besides, I am quiet happy with the friendship I developed with her. It was more important than a crush. So we kept hanging out, drinking, having coffee, and all. I had a girlfriend, she started dating other guys. My girlfriend wants to live some other life without me in it, so I said, okay, I want the best for you and I want you to pursue your happiness.



My lady friend and I drank alcohol about it, and she gave me the same advice I gave her when she was in that position and I became okay with the breakup immediately. But we were really drunk, so she spent the night in my apartment. I only have one bed, so you know what that means: She took the bed and I slept on the couch. But on the couch, I really can't sleep.



Something was bothering me. So I tossed and turned for about three hours, then I finally can't take it anymore, I stood up and went straight to my room where she's sleeping. I approached the bed, gently sat on it and I reached for her shoulder to pull her closer to me. She stirred and woke up. She asked what's up.



I told her, you know, the first time I saw you, I was watching a video and left it playing to get my self a sandwich then went to the store to get some mayo then I got distracted by life that I forgot to finish the video. She said, you know what, I've been wondering about a weird noise in your night drawer.



So we opened that drawer, and lo and behold, there's my phone and this video still has 30 seconds of play time on it. You are a genius. You are a genius. 2 Likes