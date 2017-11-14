₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by AnonymousIP: 1:58pm
@VIVIANGIST
President Buhari who is on a one-day visit to Ebonyi state just bagged a Chieftaincy title. This is to honour the Predo for the good works he is doing in the country especially in the area of corrption. Buhari has recovered a big amount of Nigeria's money carted away and within by mischievous and greedy politicians who do not remember the concept of vanity. This is a well deserved honour ... Viviangist is reporting that this title literally translated means "Friend of all"
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/president-muhammadu-buhari-bags-chieftaincy-tittle-in-ebonyi-state-as-enyioha/
3 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:59pm
.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Spylord48: 2:01pm
Chieftancy tittle forward Biafraland?
Worst still is ENYIOHA which means friend of all!!
Chai this isn't funny anymore. The heart break gonna be too much.Even Nnamdi Kanu will be fuming like boiling water anyplace he is now.
Hate is like cancer. The more you hate the more it eat deep into you.You can hate everyone but the most agonizing and painful type of hate is when you hate someone that is prosperous and wealthy. Anytime you see that person happy or successful, the hate will take over you and be consuming you gradually!
80 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:02pm
Make una pity Ndi IPOB (Independent Pigs Of Biafra)
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by whateverkay(m): 2:04pm
Buhari is the supreme leader of all igbos. Nnamdi kanu was just a mere distraction that has been gotten rid of. The reception of buhari by the igbos today shows they love One Nigeria. Shame on Ipob, they have failed again
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by laudate: 2:11pm
whateverkay:Abeg, wey my mat? Wey my kunu and my Zobo? Na on top this thread, I go match brake today. Okada, hold am there!!
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by madridguy(m): 2:15pm
Sai Baba, Friend of all. Alhamdulilah
15 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by dvkot(m): 2:15pm
dz is too much before IPOB members implode
5 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Bari22(m): 2:15pm
E don start, Kanu u see ur life?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by yarimo(m): 2:16pm
IPOBIANS right now
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by dvkot(m): 2:17pm
whateverkay:"gotten rid of" like eliminated?
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by whateverkay(m): 2:18pm
dvkot:
Use Google na
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by lovere: 2:20pm
Nonsense nonsensical.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by bonnylight003: 2:22pm
bagging chieftaincy title in a one room..cos our president is so scared of terrorist..
and can't mingle freestyle or communicate with his citizens.
dullard just surrounded himself with his selected sellout loyalist.
Ogbeni enter ebony town..let your citizens feel you.
no single picture of buhari addressing ebonyians..
just picture with few humans.. same humans in all pictures.
what is jublrn sacred of..
and funny how zombies are hailing a "president visit to a state in his country as achievement." amd they're actually rejoicing..
and someone is telling me that this humans are okay..
evn bush did vist irag agfan..in the heat of war..
Obama too..
another country oh..
but here we've zombies celebrating a president vist in his own country.
what ashame..
even the president did recieve the titie under dss sss nia, airforce,soilders,navy,mopol.police.
all where present except for the citizens of the town whose title have to be a reflection of their approval .
what a stupid president with mumu followers.
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by FisifunKododada: 3:33pm
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:34pm
The only problem I have with eastern governors is that they are the problem we have here in the east. How can they fly buhari from Awka to Abakaliki on helicopter. I expected them to drive him on road so he"ll see the terrible state of Enugu-Awka express way and do something about it.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Egein(m): 3:34pm
Enyioha 1 of Abakaliki!
IPOB, how far?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by FarahAideed: 3:34pm
Nonsense , shame on all the bastards and political jobbers who gave this demon in human skin chieftaincy title even though I know no Igbo man with Igbo blood will ever honor such a title
4 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by bcashy: 3:34pm
bonnylight003:
e pain am
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by tlops(m): 3:34pm
Nice one
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 3:34pm
Nawa o
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by pesinfada(m): 3:35pm
Buhari remains 'Onye iwe' one of Nigeria
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by victorazyvictor(m): 3:35pm
Let him come and bag it in Umuahia.
1 Like
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by icon8: 3:35pm
Enyioma 1 of Ebonyi and Ochioha Ndi Igbo 1
5 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Ijaya123: 3:35pm
bonnylight003:
Pained ipob miscreant.
Bunch of gullible illiterate miscreants inundating the social media with their childish and embarrassing claims.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by iambabaG: 3:36pm
A house divided against itself will fall..
Biafra has not even seen the light of day; soo many cracks are very evident!
Igbos are their own greatest enemy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by talk2percy(m): 3:36pm
I am not disappointed
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by clevadani: 3:36pm
3 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by freshinko: 3:37pm
Lols.. They are just making jest of Mr President with that title, just to save face.
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by Kingx4sure: 3:37pm
Wisdom is the principal thing. Umahi has proven to be a man of wisdom and principles. Very soon Ebonyi State will be among the top leading states in the country. It pained me when I read where one foolish Nairalander asked if Ebonyi is a state in Nigeria. I felt bad because I hate looking down on people.
Nevertheless, all is well. God has blessed Ebonyi with the best Governor in Nigeria. Ride on the people's Governor. Kudos to Ebonyians. Just a matter of time
5 Likes
|Re: President Muhammadu Buhari Bags Chieftaincy Tittle In Ebonyi State by GREATESTPIANIST: 3:37pm
I love,my president Buhari.......Haters are allowed to rant!!!! He keeps balling!!!! baba agba 1, Olori ebi naija, Eze naija, Buhariboss,twale baba mi.......,keep on Sir!!!!!! You cnt please everyone baba...... God knows u want the best for naija......
#sayNoToTribalism#OneNaija#
9 Likes
