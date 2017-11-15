Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally (18691 Views)

Tony Nwoye Wins Anambra APC Governorship Primaries / 2016 APC Governorship Rally In Akure, Ondo State (Photos) / APC Members Chanting No During Edo APC Governorship Rally (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







12 state governors, 18 ministers, 10 former governors attend, Ojukwu's first Son joins APC



Anambra APC Governorship grand finale rally, Emeka Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo Jrn, APGA leader in Anambra State joins APC, says APC is the real Igbo party



Thank you our dear father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. Your presence today at Awka has won us favor. May God bless you Sir



President Buhari endorses Tony Nwoye, Wishes him best of lucks.



To God be the glory.



Credit: Headng.com President Buhari visits Anambra state, chopper landed at about 1:09pm12 state governors, 18 ministers, 10 former governors attend, Ojukwu's first Son joins APCAnambra APC Governorship grand finale rally, Emeka Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo Jrn, APGA leader in Anambra State joins APC, says APC is the real Igbo partyThank you our dear father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. Your presence today at Awka has won us favor. May God bless you SirPresident Buhari endorses Tony Nwoye, Wishes him best of lucks.To God be the glory.Credit:

More

And more

So Ipob are so powerless that their most dreaded enemy's visited their backyard and they couldn't even harm him despite all the threats and chestbeating.

Just as Carles Puigdemont was rendered irrelevant by Spanish government after all the initial gragra about Catalonia independence, Ipob will be finally buried and forgotten by the time 10.9 magnitude earthquake will hit them badly on Saturday guber polls..Anambra is our state and we can't allow a group of miscreants to destroy it for us.

The handwriting have been on the wall but they couldn't read it.The housefly that refused to listen will follow the corpse and enter the grave 34 Likes 2 Shares

Still

Spylord48:

So Ipob are so powerless that their most dreaded enemy's visited their backyard and they couldn't even harm him despite all the threats and chestbeating.

Just as Carles Puigdemont was rendered irrelevant by Spanish government after all the initial gragra about Catalonia independence, Ipob will be finally buried and forgotten by the time 10.9 magnitude earthquake will hit them badly on Saturday guber polls..Anambra is our state and we can't allow a group of miscreants to destroy it for us.

The handwriting have been on the wall but they couldn't read it.The housefly that refused to listen will follow the corpse and enter the grave

Aare ona kakanfo. Aare ona kakanfo. 15 Likes 2 Shares

MASU GUDU SU GUDU sai baba BUHARI 8 Likes 2 Shares

nwabobo:





Aare ona kakanfo.

I am an igbo guy like you so don't think that pic can move me. Keep on dreaming on a false agenda. don't learn from others that towed the same path but lost shamefully. Catalonia is there for you to learn a little lesson on how secession can't be gotten with una yeye strategy I am an igbo guy like you so don't think that pic can move me. Keep on dreaming on a false agenda. don't learn from others that towed the same path but lost shamefully. Catalonia is there for you to learn a little lesson on how secession can't be gotten with una yeye strategy 30 Likes 2 Shares

K

yarimo:

MASU GUDU SU GUDU sai baba BUHARI they are still around o they are still around o 1 Like 1 Share

Okay but what is the usefulness of that broom they are holding sef?



You better come for your website design today. put everything online

(08130767357)

...... ...... 2 Likes

Where the ibo people? 3 Likes

Crowd is not even many enough,they are supposed to have rented more. 3 Likes 1 Share

This Ngige and occult symbol be like 5&6. I wonder if he sleeps at night 1 Like

To me it's very easy to fix Nigeria.

The STEPS are :

–Be detribalized.

–use your kindsmen to set 1st example of punishment.

–State your priorities before assumption.

–Be FAIR and Firm at the same time.

–Never Challenge your God to a Fight.

–Make Every Nigerian Feel important.

–Make them feel like 1st class citizens.

–Defend every Nigerian Tribe abroad.

–Involve Women.

–involve Technocrats.

–be ready for criticisms whether Destructive or healthy.

–Never politicise appointments.

–Never condone Corruption.

–Use the untouchables to set examples

–The death of any Nigerian, should weaken you.

–deceive every Nigerian with good, quality projects.

–then WORK, WORK, WORK



Please, are these too difficult..?? 13 Likes 3 Shares



Ask for the APC candidate's name...PMB would say Tony Nwokem Half the people there...PMB does not know..Ask for the APC candidate's name...PMB would say Tony Nwokem 3 Likes 1 Share

Eeyah, this one go pain some people o.



First he sent python to go and dance, now the lion himself visited. Ipobians dis na your opportunity to hold sai baba with home advantage.



IPOB right now 5 Likes

Na wa.



So the enemy of the Igbo can stand Tall in igbo land and no Igbo man has the balls to bring him down?

After all, Ipob are cowards, if Kanu could elope 3 Likes

Chest beaters said there won't be erection in anambla because they want biafla. Jobless ipob miscreants be looking like this ........ 8 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmm what am I seeing

Tired of the news already.. It is job that is doing me... Who has a job he or she isn't using again.. Please borrow for the next few months

OneHead:

President Buhari visits Anambra state, chopper landed at about 1:09pm





12 state governors, 18 ministers, 10 former governors attend, Ojukwu's first Son joins APC



Anambra APC Governorship grand finale rally, Emeka Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo Jrn, APGA leader in Anambra State joins APC, says APC is the real Igbo party



Thank you our dear father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. Your presence today at Awka has won us favor. May God bless you Sir



President Buhari endorses Tony Nwoye, Wishes him best of lucks.



To God be the glory.



Credit: Headng.com







As if there wiil b any Election..... As if there wiil b any Election..... 1 Like

sureheaven:

Chest beaters said there won't be erection in anambla because they want biafla. Jobless ipob miscreants be looking like this ........

Real chest beaters oo.



Lazy people



Ordinary python dance, egueke na hin pursue them all.



Na these people wan fight war?



They have the opportunity to make history. All they have to do is to send bomb to buhari, end of story. But what do you expect from cowards?



Only to make noise on the internet as faceless people and when the real war starts, they run to Ivory Coast



autonomous22:







As if there wiil b any Election.....

Another coward spotted.



Why don't you go to Anambra to protest? Why hide here? Real chest beaters oo.Lazy peopleOrdinary python dance, egueke na hin pursue them all.Na these people wan fight war?They have the opportunity to make history. All they have to do is to send bomb to buhari, end of story. But what do you expect from cowards?Only to make noise on the internet as faceless people and when the real war starts, they run to Ivory CoastAnother coward spotted.Why don't you go to Anambra to protest? Why hide here? 5 Likes 1 Share

Now tell me.



Why are you intentionally making IPOB supporters have a bad day?, Hereby making there scrotum vibrate as the result of much anger.









Why?... Huh? 2 Likes

Empty barrel makes the loudest noise...in fact, Bia.fraud barrel is the loudest noise ever heard in mankind history I thought those twats called Independent Pigs of Bia.fraud said they will assassinate our presidoEmpty barrel makes the loudest noise...in fact, Bia.fraud barrel is the loudest noise ever heard in mankind history 2 Likes

you are leaving 2019

jerryunit48:

they are still around o including NNAMDI KANU abi? including NNAMDI KANU abi? 1 Like

This man will succeed no matter the challenges ahead no pain no gain





Sai baba 2 Likes