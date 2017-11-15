₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,248 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally (18691 Views)
Tony Nwoye Wins Anambra APC Governorship Primaries / 2016 APC Governorship Rally In Akure, Ondo State (Photos) / APC Members Chanting No During Edo APC Governorship Rally (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by OneHead: 4:26pm
President Buhari visits Anambra state, chopper landed at about 1:09pm
12 state governors, 18 ministers, 10 former governors attend, Ojukwu's first Son joins APC
Anambra APC Governorship grand finale rally, Emeka Ojukwu, Ikemba Ndigbo Jrn, APGA leader in Anambra State joins APC, says APC is the real Igbo party
Thank you our dear father and leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. Your presence today at Awka has won us favor. May God bless you Sir
President Buhari endorses Tony Nwoye, Wishes him best of lucks.
To God be the glory.
Credit: Headng.com
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by OneHead: 4:29pm
More
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by OneHead: 4:32pm
And more
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Spylord48: 4:47pm
So Ipob are so powerless that their most dreaded enemy's visited their backyard and they couldn't even harm him despite all the threats and chestbeating.
Just as Carles Puigdemont was rendered irrelevant by Spanish government after all the initial gragra about Catalonia independence, Ipob will be finally buried and forgotten by the time 10.9 magnitude earthquake will hit them badly on Saturday guber polls..Anambra is our state and we can't allow a group of miscreants to destroy it for us.
The handwriting have been on the wall but they couldn't read it.The housefly that refused to listen will follow the corpse and enter the grave
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by OneHead: 4:48pm
Still
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by nwabobo: 4:50pm
Spylord48:
Aare ona kakanfo.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by yarimo(m): 5:02pm
MASU GUDU SU GUDU sai baba BUHARI
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Spylord48: 5:03pm
nwabobo:
I am an igbo guy like you so don't think that pic can move me. Keep on dreaming on a false agenda. don't learn from others that towed the same path but lost shamefully. Catalonia is there for you to learn a little lesson on how secession can't be gotten with una yeye strategy
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by SojiCash(m): 5:06pm
K
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by jerryunit48: 5:06pm
yarimo:they are still around o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Hivazinc: 5:06pm
Okay but what is the usefulness of that broom they are holding sef?
You better come for your website design today. put everything online
(08130767357)
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by femo122: 5:07pm
......
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by BruncleZuma: 5:07pm
Where the ibo people?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:08pm
Crowd is not even many enough,they are supposed to have rented more.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Mrkumareze(m): 5:08pm
This Ngige and occult symbol be like 5&6. I wonder if he sleeps at night
1 Like
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by EVILFOREST: 5:08pm
To me it's very easy to fix Nigeria.
The STEPS are :
–Be detribalized.
–use your kindsmen to set 1st example of punishment.
–State your priorities before assumption.
–Be FAIR and Firm at the same time.
–Never Challenge your God to a Fight.
–Make Every Nigerian Feel important.
–Make them feel like 1st class citizens.
–Defend every Nigerian Tribe abroad.
–Involve Women.
–involve Technocrats.
–be ready for criticisms whether Destructive or healthy.
–Never politicise appointments.
–Never condone Corruption.
–Use the untouchables to set examples
–The death of any Nigerian, should weaken you.
–deceive every Nigerian with good, quality projects.
–then WORK, WORK, WORK
Please, are these too difficult..??
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Keneking: 5:08pm
Half the people there...PMB does not know..
Ask for the APC candidate's name...PMB would say Tony Nwokem
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by fuckerstard: 5:08pm
Eeyah, this one go pain some people o.
First he sent python to go and dance, now the lion himself visited. Ipobians dis na your opportunity to hold sai baba with home advantage.
IPOB right now
5 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by davodyguy: 5:08pm
Na wa.
So the enemy of the Igbo can stand Tall in igbo land and no Igbo man has the balls to bring him down?
After all, Ipob are cowards, if Kanu could elope
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by sureheaven(m): 5:08pm
Chest beaters said there won't be erection in anambla because they want biafla. Jobless ipob miscreants be looking like this ........
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by medolab90(m): 5:09pm
Hmmm what am I seeing
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by fatymore(f): 5:09pm
Tired of the news already.. It is job that is doing me... Who has a job he or she isn't using again.. Please borrow for the next few months
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by autonomous22: 5:09pm
OneHead:
As if there wiil b any Election.....
1 Like
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by davodyguy: 5:09pm
sureheaven:
Real chest beaters oo.
Lazy people
Ordinary python dance, egueke na hin pursue them all.
Na these people wan fight war?
They have the opportunity to make history. All they have to do is to send bomb to buhari, end of story. But what do you expect from cowards?
Only to make noise on the internet as faceless people and when the real war starts, they run to Ivory Coast
autonomous22:
Another coward spotted.
Why don't you go to Anambra to protest? Why hide here?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by donstan18(m): 5:09pm
Now tell me.
Why are you intentionally making IPOB supporters have a bad day?, Hereby making there scrotum vibrate as the result of much anger.
Why?... Huh?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Burger01(m): 5:10pm
I thought those twats called Independent Pigs of Bia.fraud said they will assassinate our presido Empty barrel makes the loudest noise...in fact, Bia.fraud barrel is the loudest noise ever heard in mankind history
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by wth28: 5:10pm
you are leaving 2019
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by yarimo(m): 5:11pm
jerryunit48:including NNAMDI KANU abi?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by olatade(m): 5:11pm
This man will succeed no matter the challenges ahead no pain no gain
Sai baba
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From President Buhari's Anambra Visit & APC Governorship Rally by Okoyiboz3: 5:11pm
Ipod pigs and wawa oṣsu outcasts are flatheaded nonentities from a long lineage of cowards.
This is not the first time these clowns are eating their words. In fact, they must have eaten their vomit so often that they must be choking on it.
When Kumuyi wanted to come for a crusade in Abia, Kanu threatened to kill Kumuyi if he stepped foot in Abia state. Kumuyi disgraced Kanu by moving the crusade to Umuahia near Kanu's village of Afaraukwu. Throughout the crusade, Kanu was nowhere to be found. He ran off to London like a dog with its tail between its legs.
4 Likes
Buhari Wants Major Al-mustapha, Others Released / PINE Fraud: Why I Will Not Appear Before The Senate - SGF / PDP Corners Nearly 4,000 Of The 5,000 Invitation Cards To Inauguration Ceremony
Viewing this topic: kilisi, Uchenduin, isaacosas01(m), KanuJEWSarePIGS, nsamchizzy, codeslayer(m), Cegadman(m), crixlight2(m), Jesuschild, saibop(m), bamidelee, ifashola(m), dennisworld1(m), Burger01(m), justhenry(m), mesoprogress(m), emmanueloti65, boligo1(m), haskeem, IAMEE, Laqrinafrica(m), ggoldmine, nowornever2016, mach7(m), ramseyfeeley, fisherboy, Molake94(m), Freest(m), Rolly22(m), Hector723(m), Wised(m), donstan18(m), Estherfabian(f), Zeroid105, jerryjohn727, Ayemco(f), okoyeokoye(f), Iblad0994(m), Tunami(m), Nonnyflex(m), OneHead, Rebelutionary, Criticize001(m), MrPolitics, heryourjay(m), prettmum(f), Lekayleke, okenna(m), mgbemenano, Cruz40(m), hawk05(m), Kamkamdd, san316(m), wanjestephen(m), EOA1, deraluv(m), LordVoldemort(m), shawwal1(m), kaso0(m), highmood(m), Luffy107(m), akandedayo1(m), oluwakekz(m), afanda(m), vansledge(m), Olivers2J(f), RSAV, Geoxplorer, somehow, bilal4riid(m), adedokunI, okewumi, izospindle(m), dives(m), emmykingsok(m), gwales, Patenina(m), dmelia, aysyndrome(m), Yyeske(m), DWJOBScom(m), ottizz, BLINGZ88, ugjeks, organico(m), swtdrms(m), Olarewajub, Aonkuuse, arshavineering(m), Nnamdiojukwu, Jeroboy(m), Ericaikince(m), kennethokey15(m), mikaael(m), Humblepaul(m), Olasbright1(m), uyisteven(m), jazinogold(m), shakur1234(m), Olusharp(m), jydux(m), unohbethel(m), konkonbilo(m), erabe(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), munir090, Oysdam(m), EDOSBROWN, Cosmotelli(f), strangler, OmaniPadmeHum, scofieldsimba(m), Hazardd(m), dannybomb(m), Hajji76(m), Laxy009(m), IAmHollumix(m), ipobarecriminals and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13