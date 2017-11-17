₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,004 members, 3,918,715 topics. Date: Friday, 17 November 2017 at 11:43 PM

Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple (8330 Views)

26-Year-Old Virgin Lady Decides To Remain So Till Marriage (Photos) / Plus Size Bride & Her Slim Husband At Their Traditional Marriage (Photo) / Traditional Marriage Of 20-Year-Old Man And 40-Year-Old Bride (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PastorandMentor(m): 7:41pm
Facebook user Ezinne Uka celebrates her traditional marriage with this beautiful pictures showing the igbo tradition. We wish them a happy home.

7 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PastorandMentor(m): 7:42pm
More

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by nairalandbuzz(m): 7:43pm
Igbo kwenu

40 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by ibkayee(f): 7:45pm
Bride and her bridesmaids look cute

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Oyindidi(f): 7:48pm
Nice

4 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 7:50pm
Okay
Not all that lipsrsealed
May God bless their union

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by FortifiedCity: 7:52pm
MhizzAJ:
Okay
Not all that lipsrsealed
May God bless their union
cheesy Not all what?

Amebo

4 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 7:55pm
FortifiedCity:
cheesy Not all what?

Amebo

cheesy cheesy
You know nah grin

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by FortifiedCity: 7:57pm
MhizzAJ:


cheesy cheesy
You know nah grin
I don't know joor. I no follow you do any Amebo cheesy

The pictures are fine

6 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 8:02pm
FortifiedCity:
I don't know joor. I no follow you do any Amebo cheesy

The pictures are fine

cheesy cheesy Okay i agree grin
You ehn
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by pu7pl3(m): 8:11pm
ibkayee:
Bride and her bridesmaids look cute

What about the groom

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by ibkayee(f): 8:14pm
pu7pl3:



What about the groom
He has a cute wife

5 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Chibuhealth(f): 8:27pm
say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging

5 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by rebirthforgoody(f): 8:28pm
Nice pics

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by pu7pl3(m): 8:30pm
ibkayee:
He has a cute wife

grin okay...smart

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by stacyadams: 10:29pm
i sure say na ohafia be that

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by miqos02(m): 10:31pm
nice
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by freeman95(m): 10:32pm
Which one be wedding everywhere sef angry

1 Share

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by BeReaSonAble: 10:32pm
Internet age. the web is for all.
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Airforce1(m): 10:32pm
Beautiful people
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Flashh: 10:33pm
Not even close to my expectations. So boring photoshoots.

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Hunry: 10:33pm
lovely

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by joystickextend1(m): 10:34pm
Good
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Amicableangel40(f): 10:35pm
Wow dis is beautiful

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by fatymore(f): 10:35pm
Cute but not as cute as Yoruba demons tongue

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Alariiwo: 10:35pm
Mtcheeeew!
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by lifestyle1(m): 10:36pm
I guess tomorrow is Saturday. lol

For those looking for what to sell during this festive season check my signature and profile pix of nice watches.

#850 each
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PenlsCaP: 10:41pm
Alariiwo:
Mtcheeeew!
fatymore:
Cute but not as cute as Yoruba demons tongue
Flashh:
Not even close to my expectations. So boring photoshoots.

The haters have arived...abeg who will help me with that meme.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by countryfive: 10:42pm
cry pre wedding pics for babalawo house.
Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:44pm
Lovely. pretty. beautiful.


Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Valarmoghulis: 10:45pm
MhizzAJ:


cheesy cheesy
You know nah grin
no go look for husband

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Valarmoghulis: 10:46pm
MhizzAJ:


cheesy cheesy
You know nah grin
no go look for husband grin

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Weekend Debate: A Man Is Right To Assert His. . . . / Thread To Meet A Partner On Nairaland / Owerri Boys

Viewing this topic: Dauraking, Dubbydoo(m), ujluv(f), FlintGuevara(m), ogaub(m), ghenghen23(m), dbblessboy(m), tokun45(f), Johnrake69, humberjade, Mekzyz(m), ibkayee(f), damzy88, sherlockhush, veragold2804(f), onajo2000(m), johncallidon(m), 1shortblackboy, richiex(m), Bridget95(f), julgs(m), Techwriter, Rocice(m), Lloydfather, GGirll(m), etsuidris, AdaobiJerry(f), vianamara86, Ellixlimswag(m), aflyingbird, annie74(f), IMEAN(m), slendxy and 64 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.