|Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PastorandMentor(m): 7:41pm
Facebook user Ezinne Uka celebrates her traditional marriage with this beautiful pictures showing the igbo tradition. We wish them a happy home.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PastorandMentor(m): 7:42pm
More
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by nairalandbuzz(m): 7:43pm
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by ibkayee(f): 7:45pm
Bride and her bridesmaids look cute
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Oyindidi(f): 7:48pm
Nice
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 7:50pm
Okay
Not all that
May God bless their union
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by FortifiedCity: 7:52pm
MhizzAJ:Not all what?
Amebo
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 7:55pm
FortifiedCity:
You know nah
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by FortifiedCity: 7:57pm
MhizzAJ:I don't know joor. I no follow you do any Amebo
The pictures are fine
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MhizzAJ(f): 8:02pm
FortifiedCity:
Okay i agree
You ehn
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by pu7pl3(m): 8:11pm
ibkayee:
What about the groom
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by ibkayee(f): 8:14pm
pu7pl3:He has a cute wife
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Chibuhealth(f): 8:27pm
say NO to APC in Anambra. they can only win through rigging
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by rebirthforgoody(f): 8:28pm
Nice pics
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by pu7pl3(m): 8:30pm
ibkayee:
okay...smart
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by stacyadams: 10:29pm
i sure say na ohafia be that
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by miqos02(m): 10:31pm
nice
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by freeman95(m): 10:32pm
Which one be wedding everywhere sef
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by BeReaSonAble: 10:32pm
Internet age. the web is for all.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Airforce1(m): 10:32pm
Beautiful people
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Flashh: 10:33pm
Not even close to my expectations. So boring photoshoots.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Hunry: 10:33pm
lovely
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by joystickextend1(m): 10:34pm
Good
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Amicableangel40(f): 10:35pm
Wow dis is beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by fatymore(f): 10:35pm
Cute but not as cute as Yoruba demons
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Alariiwo: 10:35pm
Mtcheeeew!
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by lifestyle1(m): 10:36pm
I guess tomorrow is Saturday. lol
For those looking for what to sell during this festive season check my signature and profile pix of nice watches.
#850 each
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by PenlsCaP: 10:41pm
Alariiwo:
fatymore:
Flashh:
The haters have arived...abeg who will help me with that meme.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by countryfive: 10:42pm
pre wedding pics for babalawo house.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:44pm
Lovely. pretty. beautiful.
Lovely. pretty. beautiful.
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Valarmoghulis: 10:45pm
MhizzAJ:no go look for husband
|Re: Beautiful Traditional Marriage Photos Of Igbo Couple by Valarmoghulis: 10:46pm
MhizzAJ:no go look for husband
