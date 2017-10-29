₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Kolababe: 1:10pm
.The beautiful actress displayed her eye-popping cleavage in a sexy but classy lovely dress...( or it it blouse and wrapper?) she wore to the much-talked about wedding of BankyW and Adesua Etomi...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/actress-somkele-iyamahs-boobsbaring-dress-to-bankys-wedding-stirs-reactions
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Kolababe: 1:11pm
SEE MORE WILD DRESSES LADIES WORE TO THE WEDDING>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/actress-somkele-iyamahs-boobsbaring-dress-to-bankys-wedding-stirs-reactions
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Mariinee(f): 1:24pm
She wan snatch husband before wedding even start nih?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by RETIREDMUMU(m): 1:30pm
every dress na see how it caused stir reactions
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by RoyalBlak007: 1:33pm
♤ Nice
♤ Dress
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by LotaTee: 1:36pm
Lovely dress. Looks good on her.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by FitnessDoctor: 8:22pm
The white wedding is going to be a bomb, even Boko Haram never see anything.
I hope they stay married because have already lied to the media and to themselves after claiming they both would never go for a big wedding.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Flashh: 8:22pm
See what just made nairaland front-page.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Ayo4251(m): 8:23pm
With her chameleonic body
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by ct2(m): 8:23pm
wearing only bra would have been better since her breast don't deserve privacy.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by ThankYouGod: 8:23pm
I love my generation.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Teewhy2: 8:26pm
This one only buy piece for the cloth, she no get money buy complete that is why she use it to sow bra gown.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Richardabbey(m): 8:26pm
Na all dis eastern naija no go make heaven , ashawo too plenty for their DNA
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by vision2050: 8:26pm
Many are mad few are roaming the street, this one na someone wife abi? Aye le ooo. Funke!
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by dadavivo: 8:27pm
On a mission, best time to snatch cheating husbands
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by mosho2good: 8:27pm
op must be high on Kano weed to be saying this beautiful actress cos a responsible person won't wear such cloth to a wedding
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by DirtyGold: 8:27pm
Fresh looking something...
What's tha business?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by dumo1(m): 8:28pm
yellow, fresh and yummy. Just how i like them.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by LuvU2(f): 8:28pm
How come only few women disappoint these days. Fashion getting better ❤
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by ELdaar55(m): 8:28pm
I WOULD HAVE SAID SHE IS SHAMELESS BUT LEMME MIND MY BUSINESS.
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Franco2017(m): 8:28pm
Na only indecency we dey check out, when shall we start checking out decency?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by makky555(f): 8:29pm
Her name says it all... Somkele "inyama"
She burefu tho
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Esepayan(m): 8:30pm
mosho2good:
park well mr responsible cave man
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by psalmhorah(m): 8:30pm
ashaaaawoooo
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Esepayan(m): 8:30pm
makky555:
see wor wor dey talk her name says it all u no dey fear God
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 8:31pm
So if they are calling people that have boobs, this aunty with her "3 for 50naira buns" chest too will come out?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Esepayan(m): 8:31pm
Mariinee:
jealousy
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by BruncleZuma: 8:31pm
Which film she act? Domitila?
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by coolie1: 8:32pm
x
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jojonas198(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by makky555(f): 8:33pm
Richardabbey:
Your uncle left leg there
Your problem is that none of your village people have told you that idi very stupid.... Idiot
|Re: Somkele Iyamah's Boobs-Baring Dress To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by ofuonyebi: 8:34pm
don't mind her...she's looking for a man to doom..
afterall, you are not the bride or even the best lady of the day
why are you so dangerously and desperately craxy...I don't see any sexy..they said is in you
