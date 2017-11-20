Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady (4453 Views)

Here is the controversial post below



Do you have the names "Adam" and "Eve" in your Koran?. Just confused. That being said, you either accept your religious doctrines or change religion. 8 Likes

Clear example of a future cheat 1 Like 1 Share

Halima i dey feel you jare. Ride on 8 Likes 1 Share

Stop equating yourselves with men, women should understand that fact.



The day u marry men and start taking care of their needs, that day u know u have the right to marry as much men as u can and be the head, but until then, just shut your smelling mouth. 1 Like 1 Share

When muslim men marry 4wives, they tag it sh!!. Now that pastors are wearing same shoe wetin una go tag am??

Genesis4vs19 "La'mech has two wives for himself, the first is Aa'dah and the second is Bila'lah"

*BACK TO THE TOPIC* Dear ladies we sympathize with you, perhaps it has been know right from time that women are more populous than men. What if we now strike on the basis of "a man for a woman" who will marry the left women??

Inspite, other reports make it vivid, that death rate of men is alarming compare to that of women.

Prophet Muhammad (may Allah exalt his mention) married sawdah bint zama'a, zaynab bint khuzaymah, salama bint umayyah among others cuz they lost their husbands and there was no one to take care of them.

YET! men are imployed to be lenient with their wives,be kind to them and shouldn't prejudice equity amongst them, as they shall be accountable for this on the day of resurrection. 1 Like



and i have met guys who are actively seeking for GFs that will cheat.

also met guys that wanna watch their GFs get fvcked by other men.like some ultimate live porn experience.



men are getting pleasure from wierd things lately.

The biggest fear of man is an intelligent woman,bold enough to ask pertinent questions others seem to ignore or are too intellectually weak to even conjure it up in their psyche.

She asked a simple question, yet she was referred back to a paedophile prophet and his heavily plagiarised manual which of course must never be debated or challenged.

Toilet paper is better than the quran, and I challenge ALL YOU MUSLIMS TO SHOW ONE SINGLE PROPHECY WRITTEN IN THE QURAN, if that camel fvcker called Mohammed is indeed a prophet.



JUST 1. 17 Likes

Polygamy is a choice.

So is monogamy.



Rather than seek to marry 4 husbands in a bid to retaliate, you can find a man who is keen on monogamy. There are so many of them, don't fall for the popular saying 'all men are polygamous', any human could be polygamous. Get a man who believes in one man and one woman. Be faithful to one another and enjoy your peace of mind. 5 Likes

Can't get with this kind of thinking 'your religion doesn't work on logic but on basic Islamic principles'



No matter what religion 1 Like

polyandry is still practiced in some parts of asia, so i support her. if she can marry 6 consenting men, nobody should judge her... it's her choice. 1 Like



LOL! it's not the first time o.

I don't understand all this claiming you're a member of a religion and at the same time attacking the dictates of the same religion. Nobody is forcing you to be a member of any religion, if you don't like or believe in the dictates of the religion, then you're free to go join another religion or even create a new religion for yourself. Moreover there are different sects found in most religions. You can join a sect that suits you or create your own sect. This rubbish of "I am a member but I can't abide by the rules" for me is stupidity of the highest order 1 Like



my grandma did it

2 husbands giving birth here and there I still don't understand

my grandma did it

2 husbands giving birth here and there I still don't understand

and it would be quite a puzzle finding your own lineage, especially if grandma can't tell.

and it would be quite a puzzle finding your own lineage, especially if grandma can't tell.

I know of a woman who have two husbands......



Some women are too addicted to sex that 1 man cannot satisfy them

no not that ...I'm confused she actually married 2 husbands at the same time.

They know each other so it's not like she was cheating

I know of a woman who have two husbands......



Some women are too addicted to sex that 1 man cannot satisfy themm

Very satanic religion 2 Likes

no not that ...I'm confused she actually married 2 husbands at the same time.

They know each other so it's not like she was cheating

oh, really? grandma must have been a hot cake to be able to control two men at the same time in a society where polygamy, instead of polyandry was more common.

oh, really? grandma must have been a hot cake to be able to control two men at the same time in a society where polygamy, instead of polyandry was more common.

i honestly don't give a rat ass about them. i seem to forget almost everything about nairaland once i log out.

Marriage is a big scam, but most folks don't know

Here we go again with this BS