|"Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Thepasserby(m): 5:06pm
Twitter user who goes by the name Halima has been under serious attack from fellow Muslims after tweeting that women should also be allowed to marry four husbands.
Here is the controversial post below
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by lawalosky: 5:10pm
.
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Thepasserby(m): 5:10pm
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Benita27(f): 5:10pm
Do you have the names "Adam" and "Eve" in your Koran?. Just confused. That being said, you either accept your religious doctrines or change religion.
8 Likes
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Homeboiy(m): 5:10pm
Clear example of a future cheat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Lionbite(m): 5:11pm
Halima i dey feel you jare. Ride on
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by TheTrueApostle: 5:29pm
Stop equating yourselves with men, women should understand that fact.
The day u marry men and start taking care of their needs, that day u know u have the right to marry as much men as u can and be the head, but until then, just shut your smelling mouth.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by morereb10: 5:32pm
kpota that lady here
ma hibia ya onu
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:41pm
When muslim men marry 4wives, they tag it sh!!. Now that pastors are wearing same shoe wetin una go tag am??
Genesis4vs19 "La'mech has two wives for himself, the first is Aa'dah and the second is Bila'lah"
*BACK TO THE TOPIC* Dear ladies we sympathize with you, perhaps it has been know right from time that women are more populous than men. What if we now strike on the basis of "a man for a woman" who will marry the left women??
Inspite, other reports make it vivid, that death rate of men is alarming compare to that of women.
Prophet Muhammad (may Allah exalt his mention) married sawdah bint zama'a, zaynab bint khuzaymah, salama bint umayyah among others cuz they lost their husbands and there was no one to take care of them.
YET! men are imployed to be lenient with their wives,be kind to them and shouldn't prejudice equity amongst them, as they shall be accountable for this on the day of resurrection.
1 Like
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by ubunja(m): 5:42pm
this thing is trending in South Africa.
and i have met guys who are actively seeking for GFs that will cheat.
also met guys that wanna watch their GFs get fvcked by other men.like some ultimate live porn experience.
men are getting pleasure from wierd things lately.
but you go gurrrl.build your own harem
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Bidobado: 5:48pm
The biggest fear of man is an intelligent woman,bold enough to ask pertinent questions others seem to ignore or are too intellectually weak to even conjure it up in their psyche.
She asked a simple question, yet she was referred back to a paedophile prophet and his heavily plagiarised manual which of course must never be debated or challenged.
Toilet paper is better than the quran, and I challenge ALL YOU MUSLIMS TO SHOW ONE SINGLE PROPHECY WRITTEN IN THE QURAN, if that camel fvcker called Mohammed is indeed a prophet.
JUST 1.
17 Likes
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by pocohantas(f): 6:01pm
Polygamy is a choice.
So is monogamy.
Rather than seek to marry 4 husbands in a bid to retaliate, you can find a man who is keen on monogamy. There are so many of them, don't fall for the popular saying 'all men are polygamous', any human could be polygamous. Get a man who believes in one man and one woman. Be faithful to one another and enjoy your peace of mind.
5 Likes
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by ibkayee(f): 6:06pm
Can't get with this kind of thinking 'your religion doesn't work on logic but on basic Islamic principles'
No matter what religion
1 Like
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by FTrebirth(m): 6:07pm
polyandry is still practiced in some parts of asia, so i support her. if she can marry 6 consenting men, nobody should judge her... it's her choice.
1 Like
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:15pm
Nice dp I finally get to put a face to you
FTrebirth:
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by FTrebirth(m): 6:26pm
ChiefPiiko:LOL! it's not the first time o.
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by bolinjkezzy(m): 6:26pm
Hashimyussufamao:Don't hide behind the stupid excuse of woman are more than man bullshit...The ratio of man to woman all over the world is 1:1.5
5 Likes
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:27pm
bolinjkezzy:Pls this is a formal setting can u provide your evidence?. Perhaps, as confirmed by world population prospects, 2017 revision, New york. "for every 100 girls, 107 boys are born, despite males have a higher risk of dying than females both in childhood and at adult age". So bro, don't argue blindly, its a plead.
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by coluka: 6:28pm
I don't understand all this claiming you're a member of a religion and at the same time attacking the dictates of the same religion. Nobody is forcing you to be a member of any religion, if you don't like or believe in the dictates of the religion, then you're free to go join another religion or even create a new religion for yourself. Moreover there are different sects found in most religions. You can join a sect that suits you or create your own sect. This rubbish of "I am a member but I can't abide by the rules" for me is stupidity of the highest order
1 Like
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:33pm
I don't like to, coz a lot of bitter sociopaths online, I don't like to be clowned
FTrebirth:
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by sod09(m): 6:38pm
FTrebirth:my grandma did it
2 husbands giving birth here and there I still don't understand
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:42pm
lalasticlala
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by FTrebirth(m): 6:43pm
sod09:
and it would be quite a puzzle finding your own lineage, especially if grandma can't tell.
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by HARDLABOR: 6:47pm
I know of a woman who have two husbands......
Some women are too addicted to sex that 1 man cannot satisfy them
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by sod09(m): 6:47pm
FTrebirth:no not that ...I'm confused she actually married 2 husbands at the same time.
They know each other so it's not like she was cheating
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by HARDLABOR: 6:47pm
I know of a woman who have two husbands......
Some women are too addicted to sex that 1 man cannot satisfy themm
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by yeyerolling: 6:50pm
Very satanic religion
2 Likes
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by FTrebirth(m): 7:12pm
sod09:
oh, really? grandma must have been a hot cake to be able to control two men at the same time in a society where polygamy, instead of polyandry was more common.
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by FTrebirth(m): 7:14pm
ChiefPiiko:i honestly don't give a rat ass about them. i seem to forget almost everything about nairaland once i log out.
1 Like
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by Newboss(m): 7:18pm
Marriage is a big scam, but most folks don't know
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by AryEmber(f): 7:27pm
yeyerolling:Here we go again with this BS
|Re: "Women Should Marry 4 Husbands Also" - Muslim Lady by lenghtinny(m): 8:10pm
ibkayee:But it's true....
Religion and logic are like oil and water, they can't mix..
