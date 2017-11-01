Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Can I Produce A Person You Labeled As A Terrorist? – Abaribe Asks Court (10905 Views)

Recall that Senator Abaribe was one of the three persons that stood surety for the ‘missing’ leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



Kanu's whereabouts was still unknown since the men of the Nigerian army invaded his home in Umuahia, Abia State capital.



Following his disappearance, Kanu who was supposed to appear in court in the proceeding of his trial was absent, which led the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako to order his sureties, Abaribe and two others to appear and explain the whereabouts of someone they signed surety for.



However, Abaribe had blamed the army for invading Kanu's home, thereby led to Kanu's disappearance.



Abaribe who appeared in court yesterday in the trial proceeding of Kanu, urged the trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai to pay N10million to him for the psychological trauma he has gone through following extra-judicial self-help actions of the Army he said led to Kanu’s disappearance.



This is as the lawmaker had on October 17 prayed the court to revoke the undertaking he took on behalf of Kanu and discharge him as a surety in the matter.



He told the court that the Nigerian Army had in the course of military operations in Abia State from September 11, visited Kanu’s residence, adding that it was reported in the media that there was shooting and fracas during the visit.



He said: ”Kanu has not been seen again nor reached on phone by the applicant, neither is he reported in any news media as seen by any person, nor made any statement on any issue.”



Abaribe told the court that he “lacks capacity to produce a person stated by the 1st Respondent to be a member of a terrorist organisation, or any person whom the 1st Respondent is reported to be interested in his whereabouts including the aftermath of the military operations in Abia state which commenced about 11th September, 2017.”



Specifically, Abaribe is praying the court for, “An order of this honourable court discharging the applicant as surety of the 1st/2nd respondent, and discharging the recognizance entered into by the applicant, and to discharge the applicant from the entire incidence of the bail of Nnamdi Kanu- the 1st defendant/2nd respondent in charge No. FHC/Abj/CR/383/2015: Federal Republic of Nigeria v Nnamdi Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawisi.”



However, following a counter-affidavit that was filed by the federal government, Justice Nyako maintained that Abaribe must firstly produce Kanu before he could be allowed to withdraw as a surety in the case.



Meanwhile, the matter could not proceed as scheduled on Monday owing to absence of the trial Judge who however directed the court registrar to give the parties December 5 return date.



N10 million is even small self, let the army who tag Kanu a terrorist produce him with their gun.



Nonsense country. 52 Likes 1 Share

In a lawless country, it is a crime to be law-abiding . 28 Likes

They said produce an idiotic terrorist piglet and not a person! Don't get is twisted senator aba surety..... 20 Likes 6 Shares

As usual....cowardly rant. Obscure sense from an obscure country As usual....cowardly rant. Obscure sense from an obscure country 58 Likes 2 Shares

Abaribe sir, don't mind the cowardly army. They are zombies. They won't understand. 30 Likes 1 Share

Carry that your pained t square shaped skull and go and cry in the corner of your dinghy room son! Your pain gladdens me! Carry that your pained t square shaped skull and go and cry in the corner of your dinghy room son! Your pain gladdens me! 25 Likes 4 Shares

Keep concealing your own pain and cowardice. Keep concealing your own pain and cowardice. 38 Likes 1 Share

Only in Nigeria will the security forces brutalize innocent defenseless civilians then tag them as terrorist and then rush to court to compel the relatives of the dead to pay for the cost of the bullets used in killing their loved ones.



It is truly an owerllian world will live in under the Islam fascist APC 24 Likes 1 Share

In the idiots habitat, idiots live more cordially and responsibly than what we have in this country. 6 Likes

Senator ABARIBE I wish am close to you while making this useless statement on nigeria army, So ABARIBE when you went to bail NNAMDI KANU you don't know he is a terrorist abi? Justice BINTA NYAKO please ABARIBE must produce terrorist NNAMDI KANU before you he likes it or not. 20 Likes 5 Shares

I don't blame you because your brain capacity is lower than my phone memory card.



Only in Nigeria that KANU is tagged a terrorist. I don't blame you because your brain capacity is lower than my phone memory card.Only in Nigeria that KANU is tagged a terrorist. 46 Likes 1 Share

This is a better argument.

Why are people finding it difficult to understand this fact.

Kanu have not been seen since his house was invaded, next thing you ask his sureties to provide him. How dumb



The judiciary is making a mess of herself and just reading out an already written script . 43 Likes 1 Share

Abaribe is a classic example why being too foolish is not good. U knew cownu was accused of something as serious as treason yet you still went ahead and bailed because of your idiotic tribalism and opportunism of the most pathetic form without any written guarantee from him to behave for once like a normal human being . Abaribe is a classic example why being too foolish is not good. U knew cownu was accused of something as serious as treason yet you still went ahead and bailed because of your idiotic tribalism and opportunism of the most pathetic form without any written guarantee from him to behave for once like a normal human being . 10 Likes 2 Shares

Shettap tell your biafra courts to declare him otherwise. ... oh wait your useless fictional country exist only in cownu rape filled dream which offcourse is worthless inconsequential. Shettap tell your biafra courts to declare him otherwise. ... oh wait your useless fictional country exist only in cownu rape filled dream which offcourse is worthless inconsequential. 4 Likes

Worthless e-noise Worthless e-noise 17 Likes 1 Share

4 Likes

For a constituted court of law to even insinuate the instance of telling a surety to produce a defender branded as terrorist and tempered by the plaintiff, federal government of Nigeria, shows the depth of lawlessness Nigeria has fallen. 15 Likes

Abaribe should pursue this matter all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary



The Nigerian Army by invading Kanu’s residence showed contempt of court process



Abaribe can not at this stage be responsible for Kanu whereabouts. High court judges tend to rule according to the highest bidder in some cases but I have faith in the Supreme Court 8 Likes

honestly speaking, the fg under Buhari is a mess. Buhari and his attorney general are really making mockery of Nigeria in the committee of nations.



Buhari deserved been called the dullard nairalanders used to call him.



