South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married

Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends / Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? / Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Thepasserby(m): 4:48pm
A single and lonely lady took to twitter to lament over her predicament after her 3rd ex is about to get married. Based on her tweet, she has several unanswered questions running through her mind and perhaps some ideas too.

I just hope suicide isn't involved. 



She was asking her followers if she has been bewitched. 

See posts below

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Thepasserby(m): 4:50pm
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by loneatar: 4:51pm
Too bad

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by deafeyez: 4:53pm
You haven't just found yours
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by pocohantas(f): 5:01pm
I can't say if she has been bewitched.
But if 3 ex boyfriends left her to marry another, it isn't ordinary.

It's either the problem is her, because no be every girl good for marriage...Some will be used for testing manhood.

Or village people are actually involved.
Her village people dancing soft work right now...

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ObaKlaz(m): 5:02pm
Check yourself and try again. Cheers.

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:03pm
if she dumped them then let her BLAME HERSELF for this, as she should have stayed with these good men
if they dumped her then let her BLAME HERSELF for not being good enough for men to stick with her.
and finally, let her BLAME HERSELF for wasting time/life giving a shiiit about what her ex are doing instead of focussing on her damn life!

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 5:07pm
pocohantas:
I can't say if she has been bewitched.
But 3 ex leaving her to marry isn't ordinary.

It's either the problem is her, because no be every girl be for marriage...Some are for testing manhood.

Or village people are actually involved.
Lool who made this picture please, my chest

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by pocohantas(f): 5:10pm
ibkayee:

Lool who made this picture please, my chest

LOL. You be meme collector?
I think it's the name attached @yellowaboki.

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 5:12pm
pocohantas:


LOL. You be meme collector?
I think it's the name attached @yellowaboki.
Only the funny ones grin

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Me77: 5:18pm
Eyahh... Where her Xenophobic brothers na?
One of them should marry her already, so they can keep producing Xenophobic children.. That's how they roll.

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:30pm
kiss most of the memes I brought here, I see em on some threads and its painful, no credits for my foresight in finding them cry cry
ibkayee:

Only the funny ones grin

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 5:32pm
ChiefPiiko:
kiss most of the memes I brought here, I see em on some threads and its painful, no credits for my foresight in finding them cry cry
Lol ndo

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:33pm
Mechie onu gi
ibkayee:

Lol ndo
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 5:35pm
ChiefPiiko:
Mechie onu gi
Gini mere unu na akpari m? sad
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:37pm
Maka afurum gi nanya
ibkayee:

Gini mere unu na akpari m? sad
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 5:42pm
ChiefPiiko:
Maka afurum gi nanya
Akwuna
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:45pm
O ginwa kam choro, kama e na emezim ofuma
ibkayee:

Akwuna

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Earthquake1: 6:09pm
Eeya
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 6:53pm
ChiefPiiko:
O ginwa kam choro, kama e na emezim ofuma
You're saying 'It's you I want, but you don't treat me well' ba?
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:57pm
Yes that's the translation
ibkayee:

You're saying 'It's you I want, but you don't treat me well' ba?

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ibkayee(f): 6:59pm
ChiefPiiko:
Yes that's the translation
Ok just checking, my Igbo is wobbly
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:01pm
It will be nice to toast you in Igbo, coded things, I can tell you are using a translator Confess
ibkayee:

Ok just checking, my Igbo is wobbly
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Thepasserby(m): 7:26pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by edeXede: 7:47pm
embarassed

Just one thing is wrong with you, you have a stinking pussy... Banky would soon find out Adetoa own also stinks

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Burger01(m): 7:47pm
Bewitched of course.... When you don't know how to keep your man. I've seen different shades of women in my life to deduce that they are the harbingers of their wahalas..... Women, kilode! angry

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by MrCuteking(m): 7:48pm
Maybe your p**sy smells like dead fish. When they discovered how sweet others were they simply ran for their lives.



You don’t need any prophet my dear

undecided

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by emeijeh(m): 7:49pm
Shiloh 2017 is around the corner..... That's where girls like her go after turning down suitable suitors years back.

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by UbanmeUdie: 7:50pm
shocked



There is absolutely nothing metaphysical about her predicament.

Every disappointment they say is a blessing!

She is simply not meant for those men and they weren't meant for her.


She should dry those crocodile tears jare and move on. Only 3 ex na she dey cry.
Many Oloshos here on NL have dated over 15 guys and none proposed marriage. They are still slaying and praying for their miracle to show up!


Nigerian Ladies truly rock!

Mumu SA women with funny funny relationship issues.
Rubbish!

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Devosuker(m): 7:50pm
Nigerian girls take note

Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Earthquake1: 7:50pm
South African village people are very strong o.
Re: South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married by Blackfyre: 7:50pm
Witch dey call person witch for this thread....wetin person no go see for nairaland....

Elemere buruku!

