Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / South African Lady Weeps Over Her 3rd Ex Who Is Getting Married (14481 Views)

Lady Begs Her Ex Who Wants To Leak Her Nudes For Cheating With 2 Of His Friends / Would You Donate A Kidney To An Ex Who Broke Your Heart? / Heartbroken Lady Weeps As Her Boyfriend Dumps Her (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I just hope suicide isn't involved.







She was asking her followers if she has been bewitched.



See posts below



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-lady-weeps-over-her-3rd-ex-who-is-getting-married A single and lonely lady took to twitter to lament over her predicament after her 3rd ex is about to get married. Based on her tweet, she has several unanswered questions running through her mind and perhaps some ideas too.I just hope suicide isn't involved.She was asking her followers if she has been bewitched.See posts below



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/south-african-lady-weeps-over-her-3rd-ex-who-is-getting-married See more reactions here

Too bad 1 Like

You haven't just found yours



But if 3 ex boyfriends left her to marry another, it isn't ordinary.



It's either the problem is her, because no be every girl good for marriage...Some will be used for testing manhood.



Or village people are actually involved.

Her village people dancing soft work right now...

I can't say if she has been bewitched.But if 3 ex boyfriends left her to marry another, it isn't ordinary.It's either the problem is her, because no be every girl good for marriage...Some will be used for testing manhood.Or village people are actually involved.Her village people dancing soft work right now... 45 Likes 5 Shares

Check yourself and try again. Cheers. 2 Likes

if she dumped them then let her BLAME HERSELF for this, as she should have stayed with these good men

if they dumped her then let her BLAME HERSELF for not being good enough for men to stick with her.

and finally, let her BLAME HERSELF for wasting time/life giving a shiiit about what her ex are doing instead of focussing on her damn life! 23 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:

I can't say if she has been bewitched.

But 3 ex leaving her to marry isn't ordinary.



It's either the problem is her, because no be every girl be for marriage...Some are for testing manhood.



Or village people are actually involved. Lool who made this picture please, my chest Lool who made this picture please, my chest 1 Like 2 Shares

ibkayee:



Lool who made this picture please, my chest

LOL. You be meme collector?

I think it's the name attached @yellowaboki. LOL. You be meme collector?I think it's the name attached @yellowaboki. 2 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:





LOL. You be meme collector?

I think it's the name attached @yellowaboki. Only the funny ones Only the funny ones 1 Like

Eyahh... Where her Xenophobic brothers na?

One of them should marry her already, so they can keep producing Xenophobic children.. That's how they roll. 4 Likes 1 Share

most of the memes I brought here, I see em on some threads and its painful, no credits for my foresight in finding them ibkayee:



Only the funny ones most of the memes I brought here, I see em on some threads and its painful, no credits for my foresight in finding them 2 Likes

ChiefPiiko:

most of the memes I brought here, I see em on some threads and its painful, no credits for my foresight in finding them Lol ndo Lol ndo 2 Likes



ibkayee:



Lol ndo Mechie onu gi

ChiefPiiko:

Mechie onu gi

Gini mere unu na akpari m? Gini mere unu na akpari m?



ibkayee:



Gini mere unu na akpari m? Maka afurum gi nanya

ChiefPiiko:

Maka afurum gi nanya

Akwuna Akwuna



ibkayee:



Akwuna O ginwa kam choro, kama e na emezim ofuma 1 Like

Eeya

ChiefPiiko:

O ginwa kam choro, kama e na emezim ofuma

You're saying 'It's you I want, but you don't treat me well' ba? You're saying 'It's you I want, but you don't treat me well' ba?



ibkayee:



You're saying 'It's you I want, but you don't treat me well' ba? Yes that's the translation 1 Like

ChiefPiiko:

Yes that's the translation

Ok just checking, my Igbo is wobbly Ok just checking, my Igbo is wobbly

Confess

ibkayee:



Ok just checking, my Igbo is wobbly It will be nice to toast you in Igbo, coded things, I can tell you are using a translator

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun





Just one thing is wrong with you, you have a stinking pussy... Banky would soon find out Adetoa own also stinks Just one thing is wrong with you, you have a stinking pussy... Banky would soon find out Adetoa own also stinks 2 Likes

Bewitched of course.... When you don't know how to keep your man. I've seen different shades of women in my life to deduce that they are the harbingers of their wahalas..... Women, kilode! 3 Likes

Maybe your p**sy smells like dead fish. When they discovered how sweet others were they simply ran for their lives.







You don’t need any prophet my dear



2 Likes

Shiloh 2017 is around the corner..... That's where girls like her go after turning down suitable suitors years back. 5 Likes









There is absolutely nothing metaphysical about her predicament.



Every disappointment they say is a blessing!



She is simply not meant for those men and they weren't meant for her.





She should dry those crocodile tears jare and move on. Only 3 ex na she dey cry.

Many Oloshos here on NL have dated over 15 guys and none proposed marriage. They are still slaying and praying for their miracle to show up!





Nigerian Ladies truly rock!



Mumu SA women with funny funny relationship issues.

Rubbish! There is absolutely nothing metaphysical about her predicament.Every disappointment they say is a blessing!She is simply not meant for those men and they weren't meant for her.She should dry those crocodile tears jare and move on. Only 3 ex na she dey cry.Many Oloshos here on NL have dated over 15 guys and none proposed marriage. They are still slaying and praying for their miracle to show up!Nigerian Ladies truly rock!Mumu SA women with funny funny relationship issues.Rubbish! 4 Likes

Nigerian girls take note 1 Like

South African village people are very strong o.