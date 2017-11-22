₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,030 members, 3,928,136 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams (1896 Views)
Gani Adams Celebrates His Child's Dedication Traditionally (Photos) / (Pics)Akwa Ibom Youths Pledge Allegiance to Biafra / Yorubas Now Want Oduduwa, And Not Nigeria- Gani Adams (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by dipoolowoo: 5:55pm
By Dipo Olowookere
Since leader of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Mr Gani Adams, was announced by the Alaafin of Oyo as the new Generalissimo of Yoruba, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, his Lagos home has been thronged by guests, who come to pledge their support for him.
The brave Yoruba ‘warrior’ has received several visitors and groups and one of such groups comprises the Igbos in Lagos, who visited him on Monday, November 20, 2017.
Business Post reports that the Eze Ndigbos in Lagos, during their visit, declared their support for the choice of Mr Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land just as they declared that they were happy that the “title came to our own person.”
According to a statement released by the media team of Mr Adams, the leaders of Igbos in the local governments in the state, who paid the Aare designate a congratulatory visit in his Lagos home, promised to work with him politically and culturally.
Among the visiting Ezes were the Eze Ndigbo of Ikeja, Mr Uche Dimgba; the Eze Ndigbo of Gbogbo, Mr Livinus Chimezie; Eze of Coker/Aguda, Mr Jude Ezego; Eze of Ojodu, Mr Augustine Ebisi; Eze Peter Umeh of Mushin, Odiolowo, Iganmu land, Ejigbo, Agbado Oke odo and the Eze of Iba among others.
Speaking on behalf of the Ezes, the Eze of Ojodu, Mr Ibisi, said the Igbos were in solidarity with the Aare designate, stressing that they will work with him politically and culturally.
The Ezes, who brought drinks, kolanuts and alligator pepper with them, which they used for an extensive prayer at the meeting, said the onus rests on the Aare to give them the direction that pleases him for them to follow.
Pledging that the Igbos would always work with the Aare, the Eze of Ojodu said “we will continue to be with you, we only pray that God will continue to give us life to continue to be part of you.
“We are delighted about your belief in culture and tradition. Our culture is who we are. But people now mix it with religion. Culture is older than religion. We are what we are already before religion.
“The time is gone when the impression people have about the Aare is to fight war. The Kakanfo of today is for progress not war and we are here to declare to you that we are partners in progress.”
Thanking the Ezes for their visit which he described as historic, the Aare Ona Kakanfo said he was not surprised because the Igbo community had always associated with him and his group.
The Aare Ona kakanfo said the title was the most prestigious in Yoruba land, adding that the title was not without history.
According to him, he is mandated as the Yoruba Generalissimo to defend the interest of the Yoruba and ensure unity of the race.
He added that, like the Igbos, the Yorubas crave their identity, even as he pledged that he would love to maintain the cordial relationship that had existed between him and the Easterners, submitting that Igbos never constituted any threat to Yoruba land.
https://www.businesspost.ng/2017/11/22/igbos-lagos-pledge-allegiance-gani-adams/
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by micolaj: 6:00pm
Great.
Real ones offline do not joke with friendship and relationship building. It is only the jobless ones online that love calling for war.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Gotze1: 7:07pm
Where are the nairaland Lagos developers?
10 Likes
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Alariiwo: 7:12pm
They are free to do whatever they like but not Lagos politics..
Lagiosians deserve the right to govern their state not some outsiders who won't allow another tribe contest as even ward councillor in their own states.
Yorubas must be elected into all LGA chairmanship positions in Lagos, all house of assembly seats, all house of reps seat at federal level too.
Anyone who wants to become anything should go back to his\her state. No fight in that.
11 Likes
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Nebuzaradan: 7:23pm
the only ona nka nka afo i know is Fayose
the man his great deeds supercedes that of awolowo and any yeroba leader dead or alive
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by superstar1(m): 7:51pm
Dem for no pay homage before nah!!!!!
The red cap wearing comedians from the land of gully erosion should have told him to his face that they are the developers of Lagos.
7 Likes
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by bakynes(m): 7:57pm
Hehehe!!! another blow for the people from the gully-eroded land.
Listen and Listen good, Lagos is 100% Yoruba Land, All the Governors have called to congratulate him, Asiwaju has called to congratulate him. Do anyhow in Lagos and OPC will deal with you guys.
Respect yourselves and stay on your lane and you won't have problems with us.
8 Likes
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Oloripelebe: 8:02pm
[center][/center]
Headwarmer gang
See as dem take dia red Headwarmer go asslick our Aare Ona kakanfo
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by zenmaster: 8:04pm
Meanwhile in the news
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by nwabobo: 8:38pm
dipoolowoo:
Aare Ona Kakanfo is awa friend.
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by GEJisBOKO: 8:49pm
nwabobo:ojucrook is awa friend
1 Like
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Jakpon: 9:00pm
lalasticlala this is worthy of fp
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Guestlander: 9:01pm
Gotze1:
It'sabout time we start ignoring them, they are clearly detached from reality.
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Diiet: 9:06pm
They pledged allegiance to northern leaders.
They pledged to yoruba leaders.
They pledged to SS leaders.
They " " to middle belt.
And now Aare onakakanfo.
It's like they've finally realised their status. # slaves.
2 Likes
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by theunnamed: 9:40pm
For their plastic mind
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by doctorkush(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Omofunaab2: 9:42pm
Okay
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by twilliamx: 9:42pm
Igbos are always on the wrong side of things. No wonder they are politically irrelevant. No lefelendum No Erection
1 Like
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Follysho707: 9:42pm
Gani Adams? For where? Who be dat sef? Who he epp sef? Gani Adams ko... Rasheed Joseph ni..
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by bright007(f): 9:44pm
OK
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by bonechamberlain(m): 9:44pm
these people can never be quiet
just look at the nonsense, "eze ndi Igbo of mushin, of gbogbo, of sambisa, of ikeja . and all these rubbish titles. smh.
1 Like
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by roqrules04(m): 9:45pm
What am I seeing on the wall there ?
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by kay29000(m): 9:45pm
Hmm
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by bigerboy200: 9:46pm
No..We will not take it.
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by Follysho707: 9:46pm
coolestchris:
Who you be? You no try @ all oo
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by AntiWailer: 9:47pm
only miscreants online says nonsense.
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by fecta: 9:48pm
V
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by millionboi2: 9:48pm
Thy don give these ones money
|Re: Igbos In Lagos Pledge Allegiance To Gani Adams by DIKEnaWAR: 9:48pm
Ok
It's Not Too Late / Eye On Mr President / Ondo State People Are Suffering, Even While They Own The Oil
Viewing this topic: jerryadigun, sundilazo(m), Luxuryconsult, cmt1(m), Billyonaire, crafteck, PMBfirstson(m), siaco(m), Sylvia4416, paydayng, yhemsy62(m), Bigsammysparkle, Ximonak, Ayoakinn, Xbus1, Osama10(m), Lummygold1, OmoOshodi(m), Ogonimilitant(m), betfairtrader24, tmeg, princepet, desh(m), Rumplesteelskin, dematino, Godbest(m), TheNature, iamsparrow(m), leadword(m), rozay12345, MrThisandthat, josh001(m), AntiWailer, Badonasty(m), Seylad2009(m), madridguy(m), Davoski222, BulletThaDon, sajip, Jasper14(m), Melvinsofty, IshaqAyinde(m), UbanmeUdie, Madutch007, Sexytemi(f), obaataaokpaewu, Lanceslot(m), sKeetz(m), tobdee, Figs(m), mideactive, TDEMONEW, Pastis, adeoye4real4, TooNoisy(f), TheKingIsHere, talkportal, larryclemperfec(m), adexin, millionboi2, eniboi(m), Mrkumareze(m), boneyone(m), Cherokee(m), Pidginwhisper, arohgop(f), JonCina(m), acqiusitions042(m), Sphinx02(m), Nykirjuliette(f), borie4u(m), Oloripelebe, Aderostock, Fjsand, diego101(m), smartpyzee(m), Edu3Again, Inova(m), vale20, Obec70(m), Joshbillionz, niceeric(m), twerkjack, mosesbola(f), okikigsm, Oviebanty(m), damein007(m), ibedun, fecta, quickee, amadazs2000(m), Mariseby, nerry4show, Electronics, smdays(m), origima, OBAGADAFFI, ebis9394, desource13(m), Realret70, siraj1402(m), Oyebizani(m), emiraccord(m), nwolisar, ipromise, HVACSpecialist, Osisiogu2k4(m), gbosaa(m), Cachez(m), Isokowadoo, babadee1(m), lion042(m), vanhelsing2099(m), ERockson, DeadWrong, checkedout, josefite, actoor(m), edunwosu(m), Worldbest281, JohnXcel, Spicyzboo, Swisscoinng, kollytommy and 189 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16