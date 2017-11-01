₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,370 members, 3,929,436 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos (14035 Views)
Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) / Youngest Daughter Of Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Turns One Today. PICS / Hanan Buhari Flies First-Class To London: PDP Blasts Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:18am
@GISTMORE
President Buhari’s youngest daughter and photographer, Hanan Buhari looks absolutely breathtaking in these new photos she released on her Instagram.
Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:19am
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Topccy007(m): 10:20am
Her elder sis is off the market... Now it's her turn get her own billionaire hubby... Good luck
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:20am
lalasticlala
more photos >>> https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:23am
Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..
13 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Deprofessional(m): 10:30am
I thought she is a muslim. Where is her hijab?
48 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ProWalker: 10:33am
SalamRushdie:
As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by FarahAideed: 10:34am
ProWalker:
Zombie recieve sense jare .
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by FarahAideed: 10:34am
Ugly like her father
3 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Isokowadoo: 10:35am
ProWalker:
U fake yoro muslim
7 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by plessis: 10:35am
Who knows, she might be a murderer like her father..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:36am
ProWalker:
I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ProWalker: 10:44am
FarahAideed:
Isokowadoo:
SalamRushdie:
They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso Rock
I'm sure you are aĺl far older on the lady you are hating on, speaks volume about your own state of affairs in life
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:45am
ProWalker:
But they will leave soon
9 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by adadike281(f): 11:04am
Na dis one e go carry do campaign next year
2 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Bari22(m): 11:14am
This is not Hanan. Facts
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Mufasa27(m): 12:00pm
She be like hawk (Asha)
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Drsmith01(m): 12:13pm
See as she black wowo
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by intruxive(m): 12:42pm
Stop lying, this is hannan
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by OGAMINISTER: 12:46pm
SalamRushdie:
This is called acute acrimony, and can lead to heart attack
However, Muslim girls dey fix long nails like Mami water?
She better take advantage of the papa presidency to grab a billionaire hubby
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 12:50pm
No Thank you!! She looks like a 'stabber' and i dont want to test the potency of the small 'antibiotics' my grandparents gave me as a baby to protect myself, I'd rather stick to my Kiki.....
2 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Florblu(f): 12:51pm
My breathe is intact please
10 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by eleojo23: 12:51pm
Deprofessional:
All those rules don't apply to the rich na.
Na only poor people dey carry those rules for head...
15 Likes
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Jesse01(m): 12:51pm
our oil money oo na dis gal dey flex like dis
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Onyinye15(f): 12:51pm
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by dadebayo1(m): 12:51pm
Oya shift small make i dey share breath.... i get small breath saved for those who are breathtaking
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ajebuter(f): 12:52pm
Aburo mi madridguy da?
Obe ti dele oh
Eleyi naa ti woleya now
Oya make we go meet Baba Bubu..
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by superemmy(m): 12:52pm
Not hating though but all she reminds me of is Karishika
1 Like
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by MorataFC: 12:52pm
|Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by BruncleZuma: 12:52pm
Don't care not interested...
1 Like
Gunmen Kill Plateau PDP Chief And Family / My Uncle Was Poisoned’: Family Source Of Audu Abubakar Reveals DETAILS / N’assembly To Re-work N7.29tn Budget –reps Spokesman
Viewing this topic: Longman6(m), teabully(m), iAmMeNdU, Naturalobserver(m), hourl(m), tellmoon(m), SquarePants(m), Richyicon(m), stevebent(m), Jcob(m), Mankitbod(m), bugidon(m), nnacent(m), ebucha, Fadamant, Ank(m), monatim, femora007, DonLala1(m), jejetaiwo(m), MisterGab(m), AVISENNA, elcee1, Kelvinsonelly, twinklemaia, Hungarriman, fridayawase(m), taxsman(m), EKEMIL, Botanistbbb, bloodsiamese(m), mastasam(m), onlyme07(m), Ghnaija(m), Hemzhy(m), Mattiegold, AMONIBIA(m), acc2020(m), Exciton(m), Cornerstone2020, vadeonly(m), yashau(m), jujutom(m), life2017, Yinka93(m), Princessfikemi, acethean(m), caesarsconcept(m), omas6239(m), johnnyandy7(m), eaglechild, kadero, arcniyi(m), Atiajesu(m), Jimtop001(m), mrphysics(m), Ahmed4002(m), honoursi, pweetyoge(f), QueenFusa16(f), sayitall(m), kniru, senator2b, petitchouchou, mnzeeks, Kawounited, theycallmewale(m), Kyliegame, atilexy, casualobserver1, esmarcq(m), Adewabdul, rafaha(m), Stegomiah(f), VincentOkojie(m), swtdrms(m), Nov1945, asssd, mhizclair(f), tobounty(m), emmez, Ejjis(m), pelujam(f) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18