Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:18am
President Buhari’s youngest daughter and photographer, Hanan Buhari looks absolutely breathtaking in these new photos she released on her Instagram.

Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos





Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:19am






Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Topccy007(m): 10:20am
Her elder sis is off the market... Now it's her turn get her own billionaire hubby... Good luck

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by iGISTMORE: 10:20am

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:23am
Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Deprofessional(m): 10:30am
I thought she is a muslim. Where is her hijab?

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ProWalker: 10:33am
SalamRushdie:
Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..

As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by FarahAideed: 10:34am
ProWalker:


As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

Zombie recieve sense jare .

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by FarahAideed: 10:34am
Ugly like her father

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Isokowadoo: 10:35am
ProWalker:


As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

U fake yoro muslim

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by plessis: 10:35am
Who knows, she might be a murderer like her father..

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:36am
ProWalker:


As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ProWalker: 10:44am
FarahAideed:


Zombie recieve sense jare .

Isokowadoo:


U fake yoro muslim

SalamRushdie:


I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote

They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso Rock
I'm sure you are aĺl far older on the lady you are hating on, speaks volume about your own state of affairs in life

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by SalamRushdie: 10:45am
ProWalker:






They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso Rock

But they will leave soon

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by adadike281(f): 11:04am
Na dis one e go carry do campaign next year

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Bari22(m): 11:14am
This is not Hanan. Facts
Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Mufasa27(m): 12:00pm
She be like hawk (Asha)
angry sad

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Drsmith01(m): 12:13pm
See as she black wowo

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by intruxive(m): 12:42pm
Stop lying, this is hannan angry

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by OGAMINISTER: 12:46pm
SalamRushdie:
Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..


This is called acute acrimony, and can lead to heart attack


However, Muslim girls dey fix long nails like Mami water?

She better take advantage of the papa presidency to grab a billionaire hubby

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by soberdrunk(m): 12:50pm
No Thank you!! She looks like a 'stabber' and i dont want to test the potency of the small 'antibiotics' my grandparents gave me as a baby to protect myself, I'd rather stick to my Kiki..... angry

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Florblu(f): 12:51pm
My breathe is intact please

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by eleojo23: 12:51pm
Deprofessional:
I thought she is a muslim. Where is her hijab?

All those rules don't apply to the rich na.

Na only poor people dey carry those rules for head...

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Jesse01(m): 12:51pm
our oil money oo na dis gal dey flex like dis grin

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by Onyinye15(f): 12:51pm
cheesy
Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by dadebayo1(m): 12:51pm
Oya shift small make i dey share breath.... grin i get small breath saved for those who are breathtaking grin

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by ajebuter(f): 12:52pm
Aburo mi madridguy da?
Obe ti dele oh
Eleyi naa ti woleya now
Oya make we go meet Baba Bubu..

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by superemmy(m): 12:52pm
Not hating though but all she reminds me of is Karishika

Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by MorataFC: 12:52pm
cheesy
Re: Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos by BruncleZuma: 12:52pm
Don't care not interested...

