Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hanan Buhari, Youngest Daughter Of Muhammadu Buhari Stuns In New Photos (14035 Views)

Hanan Buhari Hosts Photo Exhibition In Abuja (Photos) / Youngest Daughter Of Nigerian Soldier Killed By Boko Haram Turns One Today. PICS / Hanan Buhari Flies First-Class To London: PDP Blasts Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



President Buhari’s youngest daughter and photographer, Hanan Buhari looks absolutely breathtaking in these new photos she released on her Instagram.



Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos











President Buhari’s youngest daughter and photographer, Hanan Buhari looks absolutely breathtaking in these new photos she released on her Instagram. 1 Like

>>> https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos











more photos

Her elder sis is off the market... Now it's her turn get her own billionaire hubby... Good luck 36 Likes 1 Share







more photos >>> https://www.gistmore.com/buharis-daughter-hanan-looks-breathtaking-new-photos lalasticlalamore photos

Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her .. 13 Likes

I thought she is a muslim. Where is her hijab? 48 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..

As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her. As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her. 43 Likes 1 Share

ProWalker:





As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

Zombie recieve sense jare . Zombie recieve sense jare . 15 Likes 1 Share

Ugly like her father 3 Likes

ProWalker:





As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

U fake yoro muslim U fake yoro muslim 7 Likes

Who knows, she might be a murderer like her father.. 2 Likes 1 Share

ProWalker:





As if she is even aware of your hateful existence. I'm sure she is surroundedd daily by those who love her.

I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote 21 Likes 1 Share

FarahAideed:





Zombie recieve sense jare .

Isokowadoo:





U fake yoro muslim

SalamRushdie:





I also didnt know of her existence till i came across tgis thread ..I know of her useless fathers existence though because he wasted my vote

They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso Rock

I'm sure you are aĺl far older on the lady you are hating on, speaks volume about your own state of affairs in life They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso RockI'm sure you are aĺl far older on the lady you are hating on, speaks volume about your own state of affairs in life 12 Likes 1 Share

ProWalker:













They will keep giving you agony as long as they are in Aso Rock

But they will leave soon But they will leave soon 9 Likes

Na dis one e go carry do campaign next year 2 Likes

This is not Hanan. Facts



She be like hawk (Asha) 1 Like

See as she black wowo 1 Like

Stop lying, this is hannan 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Once I remember she was born by the vile herdsman and desert demon called Buhari I immediately dislike her ..



This is called acute acrimony, and can lead to heart attack





However, Muslim girls dey fix long nails like Mami water?



She better take advantage of the papa presidency to grab a billionaire hubby This is called acute acrimony, and can lead to heart attackHowever, Muslim girls dey fix long nails like Mami water?She better take advantage of the papa presidency to grab a billionaire hubby 1 Like

No Thank you!! She looks like a 'stabber' and i dont want to test the potency of the small 'antibiotics' my grandparents gave me as a baby to protect myself, I'd rather stick to my Kiki..... 2 Likes

My breathe is intact please 10 Likes

Deprofessional:

I thought she is a muslim. Where is her hijab?

All those rules don't apply to the rich na.



Na only poor people dey carry those rules for head... All those rules don't apply to the rich na.Na only poor people dey carry those rules for head... 15 Likes

our oil money oo na dis gal dey flex like dis 1 Like

i get small breath saved for those who are breathtaking Oya shift small make i dey share breath....i get small breath saved for those who are breathtaking 1 Like

Aburo mi madridguy da?

Obe ti dele oh

Eleyi naa ti woleya now

Oya make we go meet Baba Bubu.. 1 Like

Not hating though but all she reminds me of is Karishika 1 Like