Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral (18216 Views)

"Cossy Go Fear" - Photos Of Endowed Sisters Go Viral As Nigerians React / She Is End Time, See What This sexy Lady Wore To A Party (18+ photos) / Tynedria Meneweather's Pre-wedding Photos Go Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-photos-of-an-impressively-flexible-sexy-lady-that-has-gone-viral Wow! This lady's flexibility is on another level 4 Likes 2 Shares

SEE MORE HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-photos-of-an-impressively-flexible-sexy-lady-that-has-gone-viral

SHOWS THAT BEING SKINNY DOESN'T GUARANTEE FLEXIBILITY. 11 Likes

Aargh 76 Likes 1 Share





In fact! In fact! 10 Likes







Damn,she is really flexible,with standing hips. Damn,she is really flexible,with standing hips. 5 Likes 2 Shares

GloriaNinja:

SHOWS THAT BEING SKINNY DOESN'T GUARANTEE FLEXIBILITY.

That's not what we are seeing my sister. That's not what we are seeing my sister. 22 Likes

Brother are u seeing what am seeing ? 8 Likes 1 Share

let me be alone with my thoughts for now... 42 Likes

But her breast is small 17 Likes

I no see any pixs oo! Abi na network? 2 Likes

She ain't nigerian

fuuuůcccçcckkkk mèeěeee! 1 Like

someone dat will still shrink and cry under d influence of d D. hehehe 2 Likes

Kolababe:

Wow! This lady's flexibility is on another level



Jesu... Na so she go dey give you some flexible moves on bed 1 Like

You will be surprised, one Nigerian lady will come here and say that it isn't natural, that she did surgery

In Other News

Here Is How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/here-is-how-drinking-too-much-water-can.html In Other News 2 Likes 1 Share

Ass Ass Ass 3 Likes

Damn! this girl can go ten rounds

That's social media for you. This picture can't last 2 weeks 1 Like

blaad!!

Very nice pose 6 Likes

Imagine all the endless possibilities of acrobatic displays ..... Nah Monkey tail go hear am...







GloriaNinja:

SHOWS THAT BEING SKINNY DOESN'T GUARANTEE FLEXIBILITY. The lady is skinny except around the hips and buttocks region. 1 Like

Kk

Just passing... Does anyone here has Nokia pin charger? 1 Like

phantom24:

I no see any pixs oo! Abi na network? Buy gud phone and stop using itel

Crazzzy nigga no u just joking Buy gud phone and stop using itelCrazzzy nigga no u just joking 4 Likes

Mhen Mhen 9 Likes

This how ishi is

If she works on those ass a little more, it could touch her head. 1 Like

Yinmu