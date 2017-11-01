₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,100 members, 3,932,284 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 November 2017 at 12:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral (18216 Views)
"Cossy Go Fear" - Photos Of Endowed Sisters Go Viral As Nigerians React / She Is End Time, See What This sexy Lady Wore To A Party (18+ photos) / Tynedria Meneweather's Pre-wedding Photos Go Viral (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Kolababe: 4:43pm On Nov 24
Wow! This lady's flexibility is on another level
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/checkout-photos-of-an-impressively-flexible-sexy-lady-that-has-gone-viral
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Kolababe: 4:44pm On Nov 24
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by GloriaNinja(f): 4:46pm On Nov 24
SHOWS THAT BEING SKINNY DOESN'T GUARANTEE FLEXIBILITY.
11 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Earthquake1: 4:47pm On Nov 24
Aargh
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by OrestesDante(m): 4:58pm On Nov 24
In fact!
10 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Evablizin(f): 4:59pm On Nov 24
Damn,she is really flexible,with standing hips.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by OrestesDante(m): 5:02pm On Nov 24
GloriaNinja:
That's not what we are seeing my sister.
22 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by salamudeen(m): 5:36pm On Nov 24
Brother are u seeing what am seeing ?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by ceezarhh(m): 6:18pm On Nov 24
let me be alone with my thoughts for now...
42 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by JamesReacher(m): 6:27pm On Nov 24
But her breast is small
17 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by phantom24: 6:31pm On Nov 24
I no see any pixs oo! Abi na network?
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by dingbang(m): 6:56pm On Nov 24
She ain't nigerian
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by FvckShiT: 6:59pm On Nov 24
fuuuůcccçcckkkk mèeěeee!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by LordHiffy(m): 9:25pm On Nov 24
someone dat will still shrink and cry under d influence of d D. hehehe
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by BluntBoy(m): 9:27pm On Nov 24
Kolababe:
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by jegz25(m): 10:27pm On Nov 24
Jesu... Na so she go dey give you some flexible moves on bed
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by FitnessDoctor: 10:27pm On Nov 24
You will be surprised, one Nigerian lady will come here and say that it isn't natural, that she did surgery
In Other News
Here Is How Drinking Too Much Water Can Be Deadly For You
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/here-is-how-drinking-too-much-water-can.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by darkenkach(m): 10:28pm On Nov 24
Ass Ass Ass
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Elnino4ladies: 10:28pm On Nov 24
Damn! this girl can go ten rounds
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by hollamanng(m): 10:28pm On Nov 24
That's social media for you. This picture can't last 2 weeks
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Bennyark(m): 10:29pm On Nov 24
blaad!!
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Penuelseun(m): 10:29pm On Nov 24
Very nice pose
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Lexusgs430: 10:30pm On Nov 24
Imagine all the endless possibilities of acrobatic displays ..... Nah Monkey tail go hear am...
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by AfriAskMen: 10:30pm On Nov 24
The lady is skinny except around the hips and buttocks region.
GloriaNinja:
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Luxuryconsult: 10:30pm On Nov 24
Kk
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Nonnyflex(m): 10:30pm On Nov 24
Just passing... Does anyone here has Nokia pin charger?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by Nedfed(m): 10:32pm On Nov 24
phantom24:Buy gud phone and stop using itel
Crazzzy nigga no u just joking
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by chicagoPD(m): 10:32pm On Nov 24
Mhen
9 Likes
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by opribo(m): 10:32pm On Nov 24
This how ishi is
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by sonnie10: 10:32pm On Nov 24
If she works on those ass a little more, it could touch her head.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by olumaxi(m): 10:34pm On Nov 24
Yinmu
|Re: Photos Of A Flexible Sexy Lady Go Viral by enemyofprogress: 10:35pm On Nov 24
JamesReacher:she no even get at all all,that small one you see na her bra dey there
3 Likes
Why Do Black Women Always Have Attitude Towards Guys Dating White Females? / Guy Would You Alow Your Girlfriend Or Wife To Wear This Outside / Can You Date Your Cousin?
Viewing this topic: Emzyme(m), mushere, NtoAkwaIbom(m), EvilMetahuman, IamAlexander, olagokeanike, pweetymama(f), Anybodie, HelloT, annielady(f), gratefulme40, Alexdon200089(m), chuks000(m), Transcends, seyoops4u, toyetade, vicky3(m), mobex001, gilgal7(f), bignene(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), ametu166, Jsmyth(m), Donald3d(m), StepG, sameni123(m), McPolomy(m), universal3, EmeraldKing7(m), tubetu, limitless777(m), kesmiraAutos(m), alexie4real(m), Ibrofem(m), mayweather145, Ebaony, nekejinsi, hassey(m), slimthugchimee2(m), TellMeNothing, Ne0w1zarD, CondomSir, BUHARItesticles, badmotherfucker, KELVIN086, Henrique99, timy22(f) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29