Trouble looms for the controversial on air personality (Daddy Freeze) as a known Niger Delta base clergy draws a power challenge event with him. In an already online trending invite, the clergy man states that , "this is not a debate, but a power clash meeting that will prove to Nigerians how Daddy freeze is demonized which will herald to his ostracism. Last April, I confirmed and certified him being possessed and tormented by 52 destiny destroying demons".



Our investigation has proven that this is not the first time Pastor Humble Okoro has put up a spiritual challenge with Daddy freeze which the later never showed up. When the formal was asked of his expectation as regards to the honouring of his invitation by Daddy freeze, he stated " you would remember this is not the first time I had sort to deliver Daddy freeze through this medium of challenge, but regrettably, he evicted. As I am speaking now, our workers are on plans to reach the relevant authorities as regards to having the event hosted in National Stadium Abuja, if only Freeze will pick a date. But if I am allowed to choose, December 25th serves a better date" Pastor Humble Okoro stated.





Humblesmith?







I tithe, but if you ask me, the horns on freeze's head are not necessary I tithe, but if you ask me, the horns on freeze's head are not necessary 16 Likes

nonsense just full dis nation 10 Likes

Hahahahaha!! This is brutal!!



Prayer point : Every daddy freeze harassing pastors tithes... fall down and die!! die!! dieeeeee!!





Lolz. daddy freeze get your casket. lolzzzz!! 16 Likes 2 Shares

wow

Money matter...



Why dem come put horn for daddy freeze head??



He need to sue that pastor..

Kini rubbish sef Awon oniradarada..Why dem come put horn for daddy freeze head??He need to sue that pastor..Kini rubbish sef 29 Likes 2 Shares

Deutronomy 14:22-29 is clear enough for even a fool to understand



I can't bet my two balls this pastors has never read the bible completely on his own before



No person who has read the bible completely by them selfs and is not a scam pastor would agrue with freez because he says the plain truth



Case closed 64 Likes 2 Shares

I reject that for him IJN



In many ways, religion in Black Africa is bad for people's IQs. There is something about the way a black man practices religion that is different from the way other races do. Some of the most inventive and innovative peoples in the world are highly religious folks. In fact, people who are trailblazers in science and technology in the Western, Arab and Asian worlds are religious faithfuls.



For many of these folks, their faiths don't seem to get in the way of reason and everyday logic. I know this because you can only be creative and innovative if you do not abandon reason and logic. God gave us capacity for both.



I believe the reason is simple. The brand of Judeo-Christian faith we practice in black Africa kills brain cells. It renders people dumb. That's why so-called Christians would buy the picture of a man who claimed he took the selfies in heaven. That's why they'd eat grass and drink petrol at their pastor's instructions. That's why they'd defend tithing even without solid scriptural backbone.



There's something about the mind of a Black African Man that pollutes Christianity. Still trying to figure out what it is. 31 Likes

Oya na...



The dude used Am in place of I'm...



Freeze will roast this one steady 3 Likes

This pastor humble no humble at all .... who r to judge .... this our men of God sef .... no positive visions

1 Like

This pastor get work at all? 2 Likes

Your thoughts 27 Likes 3 Shares

52 demon container...

Dat one weak me.... 1 Like

Demon caster, casting manager, I greet you sir, all these newly recruited pastors looking for how 2 get popular. The new way forward 4 pastors now is, just make sure freeze notice you 3 Likes

First and foremost, Trezzyhelm, please work on your grammar. This is really poor stuff. Some professionalism would help the reportage of the story too. For example, its impossible to authenticate or verify the facts from your account. Unless this is some cheap publicity for someone.

Secondly, this is so ridiculous, its hilarious. There are so many things wrong with us in this country.

Imo, this tithe debate isn't new, Freeze is just a proponent for one side of the argument, he's not a particularly articulate or mature proponent.

I would encourage more Nigerian christians to do some more research into the origins of the prosperity gospel, word of faith teachings and New Apostolic Reformation movement. 3 Likes 1 Share

Awon shaku skaku 1 Like

Lol. I respect our pastors wella. I think say Buhari go don die by now after many of them (pastors) publicly said he's going to die. Fear them, believe them, follow them @ ur own peril 6 Likes

I don't even know what to say



SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT TYPE OF STUPID THIS IS



IS THIS NOT THE HIGHEST ORDER OF ILLITERACY? SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WHAT TYPE OF STUPID THIS ISIS THIS NOT THE HIGHEST ORDER OF ILLITERACY? 4 Likes 1 Share

Mumu pastor



E wan usefreeze popular

T

.

Hahaha hahaha

Who knows this one. He's Just looking for cheap publicity.

This must be an entertaining joke

Nothing my ear no go hear for obodo naija. Is that how work of God is these days?Lord have mercy on some people that call themselves workers of God. 1 Like

The hatred I have for these pastors increases with each word they speak.

If only people go try get sense... If only.... 5 Likes

It's difficult to win freez on this tithe debate. 6 Likes 1 Share

FAKE PASTORS.................. 2 Likes