He wrote

"The undue hardship I have faced in the past few days is unbearable. False allegations of sexual misconduct is now used as a weapon to destroy lives.



I have never faced so much hate and ridicule in my life. I am deeply traumatised and have lost my peace of mind and opportunities to earn a living off a business I have built with my sweat, tears and blood.



I will stop at nothing to establish my innocence. I refuse to apologise for a crime I did not commit. I have never raped anyone and I have always advocated against sexual crimes and misconduct.



My petition has been submitted to law enforcement authorities, and I believe that justice will be done at the end of the day."



More here;

http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/11/28/unilagolodo-the-man-who-was-accused-of-rape-takes-up-legal-action/





let them know, its just that our judicial system dey somehow.

If they want you to go down, you can't win

Now we'll know the truth. 7 Likes





If you want us to fück, you will need to fill this form.



That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her.



Even me sef, I have taken legal actions against any future rape accusations.If you want us to fück, you will need to fill this form.That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her.Awon oloshi po ni igboro Eko.

I knew dat olosho gal was lying, rape Ko rap ni I 2 Likes

Papiikush:



Drop it like its hot! Drop it like its hot! 2 Likes

Oga ur appearance sef will make them lock up at sighting u.

SMH 12 Likes

LUGBE:





Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.



The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.



The girl could have dealt with him instead of complaining online.



I'm forced to think you're the lady sef. She's a student and she's hoeing around abi?



I'm forced to think you're the lady sef. She's a student and she's hoeing around abi?She accused a guy of rape and he shouldn't take legal actions to defend himself? Do you know what will happen to his reputation because a girl couldn't sit her ass down but was prick hopping?

She got served 6 Likes

Papiikush:





If you want us to Bleep, you'll need to this form. That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her



If you want us to Bleep, you'll need to this form. That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped herAwon oloshi po ni igboro Eko.

Hahahaha



Vic don vex!



Do I also need to fill this form, Baeby? HahahahaVic don vex!Do I also need to fill this form, Baeby? 4 Likes

Munae:

Now we'll know the truth.

Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.



The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.



Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.The girl could have dealt with him instead of complaining online.

Laveda:





Drop it like its hot!



"No is No, she might have liked the MouthAction but no penetration. The guy should respect the boundaries"



"No is No, she might have liked the MouthAction but no penetration. The guy should respect the boundaries"After I have given you head, I mean my precious head you are now taking about boundaries. Koni dafun boundaries

Good Move. That girls story smelt so badly. NOTE: I am against rape and anything with a semblance to it. I also stand for justice and truth. 1 Like

Papiikush:







"No is No, she might have liked the MouthAction but no penetration. The guy should respect the boundaries"



"No is No, she might have liked the MouthAction but no penetration. The guy should respect the boundaries"After I have given you head, I mean my precious head you are now taking about boundaries. Koni dafun boundaries

If you give her hêad and she says no, request for blõwjob. It's your right. If you give her hêad and she says no, request for blõwjob. It's your right. 8 Likes 1 Share

LUGBE:





Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.



The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.



The girl could have dealt with him instead of complaining online.



Oga oh, calm down. People cook up stories everyday. Grave allegations are being laid against people daily around the world.



Oga oh, calm down. People cook up stories everyday. Grave allegations are being laid against people daily around the world.The lady should have known that rape is a very grave allegation, and you have to prove it. A mere twitter story isn't enough evidence. I am glad he has taken the case to court, he did the right thing.

Papiikush:





If you want us to fück, you'll need to fill this form.



That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her.



If you want us to fück, you'll need to fill this form.That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her.Awon oloshi po ni igboro Eko. Chai! You're so funny.The form isn't bad sha.

Blackhawk01:





Hahahaha



Vic don vex!



Do I also need to fill this form, Baeby? No baby. We are not going to rush until our wedding night



Laveda:





If you give her hêad and she says no, request for blõwjob. It's your right.

If a lady is saying no, I can't ask for a Mouth Action Abeg... That was how one girl bite off brother wasiu's preeek 7 Likes

Papiikush:



No baby. We are not going to rush until our wedding night







If a lady is saying no, I can't ask for a Mouth Action Abeg... That was how one girl bite off brother wasiu's preeek

Ehn! Till wedding night? Ehn! Till wedding night? 2 Likes

Benita27:

Chai! You're so funny. The form isn't bad sha. I have both hard and soft copies. These things come in handy you know



Blackhawk01:





Ehn! Till wedding night?

Baby pre martial sex is a sin

LUGBE:





Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.



The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.



Didn't her parents teach her not to be wayward?. What was she thinking by going to sleep-over in a man's house that isn't her Uncle nor with whom she has a romantic affair with?.

makydebbie:







I'm forced to think you're the lady sef. She's a student and she's hoeing around abi?



She accused a guy of rape and he shouldn't take legal actions to defend himself? Do you know what will happen to his reputation because a girl couldn't sit her ass down but was prick hopping?





Lol. Be nice biko.



Forget the fact she went to that guys house, if he raped her truly we have to say it's very bad.



If she has evidence, let her come out with it and if this guy is found guilty, he'll go to jail. You can't just rape a woman because she visited you and decide to spend the night.



Lol. Be nice biko.Forget the fact she went to that guys house, if he raped her truly we have to say it's very bad.If she has evidence, let her come out with it and if this guy is found guilty, he'll go to jail. You can't just rape a woman because she visited you and decide to spend the night.Rape is bad, let's condemn it, except this guy is found not guilty.

Papiikush:



No baby. We are not going to rush until our wedding night







If a lady is saying no, I can't ask for a Mouth Action Abeg... That was how one girl bite off brother wasiu's preeek





Fear fear, then leave her alone. Fear fear, then leave her alone.

LUGBE:





Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.



The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.



The girl could have dealt with him instead of complaining online.



Sebi he has taken the matter to court na,let her go and prove to the court the said rape actually happened na.

tossie101:

Oga ur appearance sef will make them lock up at sighting u.

He has a right to defend himself and clear his name legally, if he is innocent. Everybody can't be good looking or attractive. Appearance discrimination is illegal, and you can be sued for that form of discrimination.

Laveda:





Lol. Be nice biko.



Forget the fact she went to that guys house, if he raped her truly we have to say it's very bad.



If she has evidence, let her come out with it and if this guy is found guilty, he'll go to jail. You can't just rape a woman because she visited you and decide to spend the night.



Rape is bad, let's condemn it, except this guy is found not guilty.



......and if the girl is guilty ? ......and if the girl is guilty ? 2 Likes

Laveda:





Lol. Be nice biko.



Forget the fact she went to that guys house, if he raped her truly we have to say it's very bad.



If she has evidence, let her come out with it and if this guy is found guilty, he'll go to jail. You can't just rape a woman because she visited you and decide to spend the night.



Rape is bad, let's condemn it, except this guy is found not guilty. 8 Likes

kazyhm:







......and if the girl is guilty ?

Same punishment should be mounted on her. Same punishment should be mounted on her.

Papiikush:

.





Well, it's not so for every girl out there.

Papiikush:



I have both hard and soft copies. These things come in handy you know







Baby pre martial sex is a sin

Not in this case biko, I cannor comman end up with one minute man.

Laveda:





Well, it's not so for every girl out there.

Yeah... Right.



Blackhawk01:





Not in this case biko, I cannor comman end up with one minute man. Bring that ass over here 5 Likes

Laveda:





Same punishment should be mounted on her.

I agree but i'm just confused about the complexity of consensual sex considering first attempt with a new partner/galfriend I agree but i'm just confused about the complexity of consensual sex considering first attempt with a new partner/galfriend