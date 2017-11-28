₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 2:55pm
Remember few days ago, a lady shared a story of how she was raped when she visited a young man for the first time at night, well the accused has just taken the matter to a whole different level, he took to his twitter and instagram page to share this.
He wrote
"The undue hardship I have faced in the past few days is unbearable. False allegations of sexual misconduct is now used as a weapon to destroy lives.
I have never faced so much hate and ridicule in my life. I am deeply traumatised and have lost my peace of mind and opportunities to earn a living off a business I have built with my sweat, tears and blood.
I will stop at nothing to establish my innocence. I refuse to apologise for a crime I did not commit. I have never raped anyone and I have always advocated against sexual crimes and misconduct.
My petition has been submitted to law enforcement authorities, and I believe that justice will be done at the end of the day."
More here;
http://orjisblog.com.ng/2017/11/28/unilagolodo-the-man-who-was-accused-of-rape-takes-up-legal-action/
See earlier thread where he was accused by the lady http://www.nairaland.com/4198576/unilag-girl-recounts-rape-beg
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by fuckerstard: 2:58pm
let them know, its just that our judicial system dey somehow.
If they want you to go down, you can't win
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Munae(f): 2:59pm
Now we'll know the truth.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:00pm
Even me sef, I have taken legal actions against any future rape accusations.
If you want us to fück, you will need to fill this form.
That's how one foolish girl will feel guilty for cheating on her boyfriend and start saying I raped her.
Awon oloshi po ni igboro Eko.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Forzap(m): 3:01pm
I knew dat olosho gal was lying, rape Ko rap ni I
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:04pm
Papiikush:
Drop it like its hot!
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by tossie101(f): 3:04pm
Oga ur appearance sef will make them lock up at sighting u.
SMH
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 3:05pm
LUGBE:
I'm forced to think you're the lady sef. She's a student and she's hoeing around abi?
She accused a guy of rape and he shouldn't take legal actions to defend himself? Do you know what will happen to his reputation because a girl couldn't sit her ass down but was prick hopping?
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:07pm
She got served
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 3:07pm
Papiikush:
Hahahaha
Vic don vex!
Do I also need to fill this form, Baeby?
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by LUGBE: 3:08pm
Munae:
Which truth are you expecting, can't you deduce the truth already, the fool called olodonation is just trying to protect his business, you can imagine. You think the lady can cook up such story.
The man is a beast. What an arrant nonsense. He want to further intimidate the lady knowing fully well she is a student.
The girl could have dealt with him instead of complaining online.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:10pm
Laveda:I am vexing in this matter. If you see the rubbish one idiot was saying on whatsapp ehn... She said
"No is No, she might have liked the MouthAction but no penetration. The guy should respect the boundaries"
After I have given you head, I mean my precious head you are now taking about boundaries. Koni dafun boundaries
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by ScotFree: 3:10pm
Good Move. That girls story smelt so badly. NOTE: I am against rape and anything with a semblance to it. I also stand for justice and truth.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:11pm
Papiikush:
If you give her hêad and she says no, request for blõwjob. It's your right.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Chuksemi(m): 3:14pm
LUGBE:
Oga oh, calm down. People cook up stories everyday. Grave allegations are being laid against people daily around the world.
The lady should have known that rape is a very grave allegation, and you have to prove it. A mere twitter story isn't enough evidence. I am glad he has taken the case to court, he did the right thing.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Benita27(f): 3:14pm
Papiikush:Chai! You're so funny. The form isn't bad sha.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:15pm
Blackhawk01:No baby. We are not going to rush until our wedding night
Laveda:
If a lady is saying no, I can't ask for a Mouth Action Abeg... That was how one girl bite off brother wasiu's preeek
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 3:17pm
Papiikush:
Ehn! Till wedding night?
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:20pm
Benita27:I have both hard and soft copies. These things come in handy you know
Blackhawk01:
Baby pre martial sex is a sin
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Benita27(f): 3:23pm
LUGBE:Didn't her parents teach her not to be wayward?. What was she thinking by going to sleep-over in a man's house that isn't her Uncle nor with whom she has a romantic affair with?.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:30pm
makydebbie:
Lol. Be nice biko.
Forget the fact she went to that guys house, if he raped her truly we have to say it's very bad.
If she has evidence, let her come out with it and if this guy is found guilty, he'll go to jail. You can't just rape a woman because she visited you and decide to spend the night.
Rape is bad, let's condemn it, except this guy is found not guilty.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:37pm
Papiikush:
Fear fear, then leave her alone.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by JeffreyJamez(m): 3:44pm
LUGBE:
Sebi he has taken the matter to court na,let her go and prove to the court the said rape actually happened na.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by qualityovenbake(m): 3:44pm
tossie101:He has a right to defend himself and clear his name legally, if he is innocent. Everybody can't be good looking or attractive. Appearance discrimination is illegal, and you can be sued for that form of discrimination.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by kazyhm(m): 3:45pm
Laveda:
......and if the girl is guilty ?
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 3:47pm
Laveda:
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:54pm
kazyhm:
Same punishment should be mounted on her.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Laveda(f): 3:56pm
Papiikush:
Well, it's not so for every girl out there.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Blackhawk01: 4:10pm
Papiikush:
Not in this case biko, I cannor comman end up with one minute man.
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:20pm
Laveda:
Yeah... Right.
Blackhawk01:Bring that ass over here
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by kazyhm(m): 4:25pm
Laveda:
I agree but i'm just confused about the complexity of consensual sex considering first attempt with a new partner/galfriend
|Re: 'Rape & Beg': UnilagOlodo Who Was Accused Of Rape Takes Legal Action (Photos) by brosci(m): 4:33pm
The lady had better be ready for what is coming for her. She will have a whole lot of explanation to give in court. I bet she doesnt knw how lawyers twist cases. At the end of this all she's going to lose and may spend some time behind bars because her story betrayed her already and trust me when i tell u that she didnt say the whole truth in her write up.
You visited a guy and willingly agreed to pass the night with him.
You willingly allowed him cuddle and touch you in an intimate and sexual way.
He went down between ur legs and had his way with you via oral and you didnt even struggle a little.(according to her story) lol no intended rapist can dare that with a lady with functioning hands and feet
He had sex with you and when it was over guilt did what it does best and you cried your heart out.
From the above deduction every stage the lady and the guy went thru( from cuddling to sex) must have been a systematic breaking of the girl will power (i.e she gave consent even if she didnt want to due to persistence from the guy) rather than brute strenght from the guy And friends that isnt RAPE.
Note that all this could have been avoided if she didnt spend the night with a man u knw nothin about and isnt ur boyfriend. Who the fvck does that? Well maybe a girl that wants to get laid
