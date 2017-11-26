Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi (13006 Views)

Lionel Messi explains why he will never be close friends with rival Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We have no relationship'

Lionel Messi rejects the idea that he could be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Barcelona star says the two supposed rivals never spend any time together

They only ever meet at awards ceremonies, where one of them usually wins





Lionel Messi believes he and Cristiano Ronaldo will never share a close friendship because they do not get to spend enough time together to build the required bond.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid stalwarts have shared a formidable rivalry throughout their La Liga careers and have collected myriad individual honours between them.

But while Messi claims the alleged enmity is very much created by the media, he also admits the pair are unlikely to ever consider one another friends, if only because they rarely get the time to speak.









He told Marca: 'I don't know if we will be. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other.

'We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak.

'Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often.'



Both Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the footballing sphere for the last decade and have shared the last nine Ballon d'Or awards (Messi 5, Ronaldo 4) – the Portuguese is currently heavy favourite to equal the standings for 2017.

But with both of them now into their 30s, Messi believes a new generation of players will soon take their places at the top and backs team-mate Luis Suarez, former Barcelona companion Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe to challenge for the coveted golden ball in the near future.

He said: 'There are many great players around today who can win the Ballon d'Or. In recent years there have just been two, but now players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez can compete for that award.'





Eziokwu bu ndu. Truth is life. 13 Likes 3 Shares

Two lions cannot share the same cave, it's understandable why they can never be friends. 32 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you think of this news 1 Like

Maturity... 5 Likes

D way some of these bloggers replace tenses and words to create sensational heading is annoying sometimes.. 64 Likes 1 Share

who cares? CHRISTIANS are being murdered in cold blood in Lybia 2 Likes 1 Share

Davido vs Wizkid 6 Likes





These two are the top performers in the history of the round leather game, and there's no doubt they they both have mutual respect for each other. That's fair enough.



Watch how some will comment without reading the article 3 Likes

Messi shut up 2 Likes

no be wetin I been expect from d headline I see, I for tell messi to shut up 1 Like

Language difference too

As A man united fan...the truth is this messi is far better than Cr7...i love ronaldo as an individual.

MESSI,TO ME YOU ARE THE GREATEST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME.

ABOUT RONALDO FRIENDSHIP...I JUST KNOW LION DON'T MINGLE WITH DOGS...YOU AIN'T IN SAME LEAGUE WITH HIM

NB:don't crucify me,cos i read the whole details. 11 Likes 4 Shares

CR7 don't need u as a friend. is very mature Dan u.

Who friendship.epp

Q

It's not a must.

So What d f**k?

Their relationship go be like batman and the joker,without one,the other's life is without purpose 1 Like

Messi hitting the nails on the head. Honest response undiluted 7 Likes

that's why I like messi he is sensible. 2 Likes

Like if you love them both and not make unnecessary comparism....



Both are WORLD BEST 3 Likes 1 Share

They can be friends when they retire. Right now, they need to do their individual thing and be as competitive as possible. 1 Like

Same reason why I can never be friends with Buhari 2 Likes

Messi has spoken, Cr7 is yet to speak

