|Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Realkenny: 5:26pm
Lionel Messi explains why he will never be close friends with rival Cristiano Ronaldo: 'We have no relationship'
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by emmie14: 5:34pm
Eziokwu bu ndu. Truth is life.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Foxrain: 5:36pm
Two lions cannot share the same cave, it's understandable why they can never be friends.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by lollyheart: 7:00pm
lalasticlala and mynd44 what do you think of this news
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by morbeta(m): 7:09pm
Maturity...
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Nbote(m): 7:19pm
D way some of these bloggers replace tenses and words to create sensational heading is annoying sometimes..
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Bonapart(m): 8:30pm
who cares? CHRISTIANS are being murdered in cold blood in Lybia
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Jcob(m): 8:30pm
Davido vs Wizkid
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by ImpressionsNG: 8:30pm
The headline is misleading. Makes it seem as though they have sworn to a lifetime of enmity.
These two are the top performers in the history of the round leather game, and there's no doubt they they both have mutual respect for each other. That's fair enough.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by KingTom(m): 8:30pm
Watch how some will comment without reading the article
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by asawanathegreat(m): 8:30pm
Messi shut up
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by innobets(m): 8:30pm
no be wetin I been expect from d headline I see, I for tell messi to shut up
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Ayo4251(m): 8:30pm
Language difference too
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by marttol: 8:30pm
As A man united fan...the truth is this messi is far better than Cr7...i love ronaldo as an individual.
MESSI,TO ME YOU ARE THE GREATEST PLAYER IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME.
ABOUT RONALDO FRIENDSHIP...I JUST KNOW LION DON'T MINGLE WITH DOGS...YOU AIN'T IN SAME LEAGUE WITH HIM
NB:don't crucify me,cos i read the whole details.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by princeade86(m): 8:32pm
CR7 don't need u as a friend. is very mature Dan u.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by babyfaceafrica: 8:32pm
Who friendship.epp
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by jonnytad(m): 8:32pm
Q
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by ladyF(f): 8:33pm
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by infogenius(m): 8:33pm
It's not a must.
So What d f**k?
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by theunnamed: 8:33pm
Their relationship go be like batman and the joker,without one,the other's life is without purpose
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by kingdenny(m): 8:33pm
Messi hitting the nails on the head. Honest response undiluted
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by dafuturis(m): 8:34pm
asawanathegreat:KingTom see 1
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by Naijjablog(m): 8:34pm
that's why I like messi he is sensible.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by MisterGrace: 8:34pm
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by twentyk(m): 8:34pm
Like if you love them both and not make unnecessary comparism....
Both are WORLD BEST
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by kay29000(m): 8:34pm
They can be friends when they retire. Right now, they need to do their individual thing and be as competitive as possible.
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by emakind: 8:34pm
KingTom:lik dis guy below u
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by dafuturis(m): 8:35pm
princeade86:
2
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by ladiesBOO(m): 8:35pm
Same reason why I can never be friends with Buhari
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by wwwtortoise(m): 8:35pm
Messi has spoken, Cr7 is yet to speak
meanwhile let's conduct a poll here;
Click Like for Ororo 'C'
Click Share for Messi
|Re: Ronaldo And I Can Never Be Close Friends - Messi by booblacain(m): 8:35pm
I do not care. People are being enslaved and killed in Arab countries, that is what I care about.
