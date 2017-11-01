₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by dainformant(m): 9:11pm On Nov 30
This young and lovely couple are the rave of the moment following their cute pre-wedding pictures. According to reports gathered online, the young Muslim pair have been dating for quite a while before making the bold step of trying to seal the union.
Their cute photos have got them trending online with many hailing them. Congratulations to them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-muslim-couple-release-lovely-pre-wedding-photos-ahead-wedding.html
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by dainformant(m): 9:12pm On Nov 30
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-muslim-couple-release-lovely-pre-wedding-photos-ahead-wedding.html
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by dainformant(m): 9:12pm On Nov 30
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Saintsammurai(m): 9:13pm On Nov 30
Nonsense!!!! They are too young.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Amarabae(f): 9:15pm On Nov 30
The first pics photoshop is funny.
They re very young .
Kudos to them
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Saintsammurai(m): 9:18pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:kudos to what?
I'm sure the kid don't know the difference between ass and vagina.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by emzeezlee(m): 9:19pm On Nov 30
Saintsammurai:issokay,kuku kil ursef nigbayen..boya they are ur family ni
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by valdes00(m): 10:06pm On Nov 30
Why this guy resemble that guy wey that Sanda woman stab... abi na him brother...
Jus asking oo
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by idyicy45: 10:07pm On Nov 30
hope he won't get stabbed
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Awodipog(m): 10:07pm On Nov 30
Earpiece for weeding shoot abi dis one na normal picture
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by DeutschJunge: 10:07pm On Nov 30
This is funny
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Richardabbey(m): 10:08pm On Nov 30
God Punish Them , Underage
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:08pm On Nov 30
Was the photoshop necessary though @ first pic?
In fact, was the pre-wedding necessary? You people should allow these pictures remain on the cover of jotters and other wedding souvenirs.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Tomisinpraiz: 10:08pm On Nov 30
Who will teach this guy how to knock the door?
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Tokziby: 10:08pm On Nov 30
I know majority of people will claim they are too young to marry but will say nothing if they fvck around claiming bf and gf
I bet most of them never knew their parents got married early like 17 or 18? A little research will aid u in regards to parents born pre 60's or 70's got married early.
May God Bless ur union and favor u cos u avoided sin and took a bold step in doing the rightful...
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Kokaine(m): 10:08pm On Nov 30
Amarabae:lol. they are young naw. so they will photohop and be thinking we believe that is their palour
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by anochuko01(m): 10:08pm On Nov 30
lovely wanna get married before 30. So help me God
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Ishilove: 10:09pm On Nov 30
safarigirl:Like seriously. It's so...'herdish'. "I'm doing it because everyone is doing it.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by jamesbridget13(f): 10:09pm On Nov 30
The earpiece though!
Hml to them in adv. But they are too younv
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by helpmewaka: 10:09pm On Nov 30
Young people are at it again
Congrats to them anyway
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by simols(m): 10:09pm On Nov 30
Saintsammurai:whats your own? Enemy of good things. Mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Kelklein(m): 10:09pm On Nov 30
lovely no doubt
But age aside, I seriously doubt if this young man is matured enough to understand what marriage is all about.
Post wedding, they should be under the tutelage of a mature adult preferably their parents.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by safarigirl(f): 10:09pm On Nov 30
Awodipog:he is listening to BBC Hausa
Aboki and radio are inseparable
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by firstolalekan(m): 10:09pm On Nov 30
This is just the first wife.
In the next five years, this dude (under 30) may have married 3 wives. Even at the moment, he may be in another serious (fuckīng) relationship with another young girl that he'd marry next year.
Na der way...
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by MasViews: 10:09pm On Nov 30
Saintsammurai:
Somewhere in the south, kids of thier age are busy having sex
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Dandeedadrunk(m): 10:09pm On Nov 30
Why using earpiece? This Aboki won't stop amusing me! Is he listen to photographer's voice or What?
Don't underate that guy... The ROD between his two legs can abort 8months pregnancy... Northerners aren't educated,but God gave them the longest ROD to satisfy their wives.
And pls watch fulani's women very well,their bums always shake... .. Their bore holes never dry of water
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by maxiuc(m): 10:10pm On Nov 30
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by Fhemmmy: 10:10pm On Nov 30
Are these kids old enough to even know the meaning of jigijigi?
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by mrMeen(m): 10:10pm On Nov 30
those that are saying they are too young is it after every dick and Harry has slept with the girl and the guy has swam in every hole he find that they become matured enough. personally I encourage this type of marriage when both parties are innocent and pure.
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by greatsee: 10:10pm On Nov 30
so far dere is money....wat else
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by davodyguy: 10:10pm On Nov 30
What?
|Re: Young Hausa Couple Set To Wed As They Release Lovely Pre-wedding Photos by anzaku47(m): 10:10pm On Nov 30
Saintsammurai:That is my lecturer
