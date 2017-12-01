₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:37am
A suspected member of Boko Haram terrorits group - was recently nabbed while trying to plant bomb in an area in Borno state. According to reports, the suspect was nabbed by eagle-eyed residents who were suspicious of his movements. He has since been handed over to the security operatives after his capture.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/suspected-boko-haram-member-caught-trying-plant-bomb-borno-photos.html
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by raker300: 4:41am
Are you sure he’s Boko Haram?
I though Boko boys modus operandi is suicide bombing?
You know ever since Buhari said they are not terrorists, we see them a friends and family now
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by princeade86(m): 5:02am
thank God. but why are they always ugly and dirty
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by olumide81(m): 5:23am
Tattered! Wetin these guys dey enjoy for this life self.... Iranu.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Atiku2019: 5:45am
Where in Borno?
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by slyzy(m): 5:47am
Angel of dead
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 5:51am
Atiku2019:u wan go defuse the bomb
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Atiku2019: 6:02am
rawpadgin:
Lol I wan verify
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Samusu(m): 6:17am
Is this one a Nigerian?
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Khd95(m): 6:21am
I am surprised he wasn't given jungle justice
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Africanbest(m): 6:27am
how can this radio stations be playing Christmas songs when we haven't seen harmattan in our area...
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by cummando(m): 6:38am
So if he is a criminal caught in burno and he has Dada and beards.........
Can we call him Borna Boy?
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by chilet4cici(m): 7:15am
I don't know how to say this because of shame, please nairlanders i need help with my rent as am typing now my land lady has given me till Saturday or throw me out i have been able to get who will buy my phone for 20k all i need is just about 15k please anyone that can help me with anything no amount is little. God will bless you
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by mightyhazel: 7:19am
looks demented
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 7:21am
See how dirty he is. Fighter of A.llah indeed. Dirty thing.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by sdindan: 7:22am
chilet4cici:
Local Gee.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 7:23am
princeade86:Spot on as in my mind too.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 7:24am
They should direct the guy to aso rock
That's where his services are needed
Not in borno anymore
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 7:25am
chilet4cici:
You are a learner
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by NothingDoMe: 7:54am
Later army will say it's social media hype
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by abbaapple: 7:55am
Them no the barb?
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by faceURfront(m): 7:56am
No picture of the bomb...yeye story
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Grafixnuel(m): 7:56am
O
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by ufuosman(m): 7:56am
Boko boys ugly
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by src70: 7:57am
bokoooo haraam
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by talk2percy(m): 7:57am
I smell lies...
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Sijo01(f): 7:57am
These 'things' are always ugly .
I'm not surprise though, no cute being will take his or her life in anticipation for imaginary virgins.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by adecz: 8:01am
But,
Where the bomb nahh??
This tori no complete..
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by jieta: 8:01am
since the beginning of this boko haram crisis more than 100 people have been caught yet no end insight. so non of all this suspect have the nerves to implicate the source of all this problem? or the north is just using it to gain public sympathy.
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Waze986: 8:01am
|Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by dacanv(m): 8:03am
They should tie the bomb around his neck, put him on a canoe, push to the middle of River Niger and then trigger the bomb.
