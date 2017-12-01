₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,801 members, 3,951,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 08:15 AM

Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos (3848 Views)

Boko Haram Hired Mercenaries Killed After Attacking Soldiers In Borno. Photos / Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) / Soldiers Celebrate Christmas With Their Guns At A Church In Borno. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:37am
A suspected member of Boko Haram terrorits group - was recently nabbed while trying to plant bomb in an area in Borno state. According to reports, the suspect was nabbed by eagle-eyed residents who were suspicious of his movements. He has since been handed over to the security operatives after his capture.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/suspected-boko-haram-member-caught-trying-plant-bomb-borno-photos.html

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by raker300: 4:41am
Are you sure he’s Boko Haram?

I though Boko boys modus operandi is suicide bombing?

You know ever since Buhari said they are not terrorists, we see them a friends and family now

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by princeade86(m): 5:02am
thank God. but why are they always ugly and dirty
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by olumide81(m): 5:23am
Tattered! Wetin these guys dey enjoy for this life self.... Iranu.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Atiku2019: 5:45am
Where in Borno?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by slyzy(m): 5:47am
Angel of dead
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 5:51am
Atiku2019:
Where in Borno?
u wan go defuse the bomb

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Atiku2019: 6:02am
rawpadgin:
u wan go defuse the bomb


Lol I wan verify
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Samusu(m): 6:17am
Is this one a Nigerian?
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Khd95(m): 6:21am
I am surprised he wasn't given jungle justice
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Africanbest(m): 6:27am
how can this radio stations be playing Christmas songs when we haven't seen harmattan in our area...

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by cummando(m): 6:38am
So if he is a criminal caught in burno and he has Dada and beards.........





Can we call him Borna Boy?

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by chilet4cici(m): 7:15am
I don't know how to say this because of shame, please nairlanders i need help with my rent as am typing now my land lady has given me till Saturday or throw me out i have been able to get who will buy my phone for 20k all i need is just about 15k please anyone that can help me with anything no amount is little. God will bless you

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by mightyhazel: 7:19am
looks demented
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 7:21am
See how dirty he is. Fighter of A.llah indeed. Dirty thing. angry
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by sdindan: 7:22am
chilet4cici:
I don't know how to say this because of shame, please nairlanders i need help with my rent as am typing now my land lady has given me till Saturday or throw me out i have been able to get who will buy my phone for 20k all i need is just about 15k please anyone that can help me with anything no amount is little. God will bless you

Local Gee.

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 7:23am
princeade86:
thank God. but why are they always ugly and dirty
Spot on as in my mind too. smiley
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 7:24am
They should direct the guy to aso rock
That's where his services are needed






Not in borno anymore
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 7:25am
chilet4cici:
I don't know how to say this because of shame, please nairlanders i need help with my rent as am typing now my land lady has given me till Saturday or throw me out i have been able to get who will buy my phone for 20k all i need is just about 15k please anyone that can help me with anything no amount is little. God will bless you


You are a learner grin grin grin
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by NothingDoMe: 7:54am
Later army will say it's social media hype
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by abbaapple: 7:55am
Them no the barb? lipsrsealed
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by faceURfront(m): 7:56am
No picture of the bomb...yeye story
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Grafixnuel(m): 7:56am
O angry
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by ufuosman(m): 7:56am
Boko boys ugly
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by src70: 7:57am
bokoooo haraam
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by talk2percy(m): 7:57am
I smell lies...
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Sijo01(f): 7:57am
These 'things' are always ugly angry.


I'm not surprise though, no cute being will take his or her life in anticipation for imaginary virgins.
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by adecz: 8:01am
But,

Where the bomb nahh??

This tori no complete..

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by jieta: 8:01am
since the beginning of this boko haram crisis more than 100 people have been caught yet no end insight. so non of all this suspect have the nerves to implicate the source of all this problem? or the north is just using it to gain public sympathy.
Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by Waze986: 8:01am

Re: Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos by dacanv(m): 8:03am
They should tie the bomb around his neck, put him on a canoe, push to the middle of River Niger and then trigger the bomb.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Is Alao Akalathe Governor Of Oyo State Or Is It Adedibu / Liberia To Get Debt Relief From Nigeria / Fg Plan To Merge Fecc And Other Anti Grat Agencies

Viewing this topic: doctore89, ekwurekwu(m), ibpoloking(m), NE555, arejibadz(m), jieta, incredibleace(m), danfash09(m), LEGHEND(m), GLeesMODEL(m), YemziAdez(m), abali29(m), Seunspyder(m), stepup2know, lacream007, Tseyou, josipho, Hespee93, semit, UbanmeUdie, maoolakanm(m), Solayomi, catalanscrew(m), kingsleyy32, zolapower, agwom(m), Waze986, nkehenry(f), lukfame(m), DoTheNeedful, EHIRIMCHA(m), samb4luv(m), LessNoise(m), ndiboy01(m), Memories12411, zeemad, lampidoo, ahmodu4real(m), Vado(m), heryoub22(m), lightone0805, beholddean, collele(m), marooh, Adaomalight(f), skydon(m), AMossley(m), stone316, malware, Obaiyski(m), illustriousson(m), kkko(m) and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 283
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.