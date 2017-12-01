Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Member Caught While Trying To Plant Bomb In Borno. Photos (3848 Views)

Source; A suspected member of Boko Haram terrorits group - was recently nabbed while trying to plant bomb in an area in Borno state. According to reports, the suspect was nabbed by eagle-eyed residents who were suspicious of his movements. He has since been handed over to the security operatives after his capture.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/suspected-boko-haram-member-caught-trying-plant-bomb-borno-photos.html

Are you sure he’s Boko Haram?



I though Boko boys modus operandi is suicide bombing?



You know ever since Buhari said they are not terrorists, we see them a friends and family now 6 Likes 1 Share

thank God. but why are they always ugly and dirty

Tattered! Wetin these guys dey enjoy for this life self.... Iranu. 1 Like 1 Share

Where in Borno? 1 Like 1 Share

Angel of dead

Atiku2019:

Where in Borno? u wan go defuse the bomb u wan go defuse the bomb 4 Likes 1 Share

rawpadgin:

u wan go defuse the bomb



Lol I wan verify Lol I wan verify

Is this one a Nigerian?

I am surprised he wasn't given jungle justice

how can this radio stations be playing Christmas songs when we haven't seen harmattan in our area... 3 Likes

So if he is a criminal caught in burno and he has Dada and beards.........











Can we call him Borna Boy? 3 Likes

looks demented

See how dirty he is. Fighter of A.llah indeed. Dirty thing.

chilet4cici:

Local Gee. Local Gee.

princeade86:

thank God. but why are they always ugly and dirty Spot on as in my mind too. Spot on as in my mind too.

They should direct the guy to aso rock

That's where his services are needed













Not in borno anymore

chilet4cici:

You are a learner You are a learner

Later army will say it's social media hype

Them no the barb?

No picture of the bomb...yeye story

Boko boys ugly

bokoooo haraam

I smell lies...

.





I'm not surprise though, no cute being will take his or her life in anticipation for imaginary virgins. These 'things' are always uglyI'm not surprise though, no cute being will take his or her life in anticipation for imaginary virgins.

But,



Where the bomb nahh??



This tori no complete..

since the beginning of this boko haram crisis more than 100 people have been caught yet no end insight. so non of all this suspect have the nerves to implicate the source of all this problem? or the north is just using it to gain public sympathy.