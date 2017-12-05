₦airaland Forum

Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:04am On Dec 05
Shiloh 2017/2018 Winners Chapel Live Broadcast | Video Streaming and Telecast Ota (Online Service)
The 2017 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh holds from December 5 – 10, 2017, at Canaan Land Ota, Ogun State. Theme: “A New Dawn” , Watch live streaming of the programme below;

Stay with us as we will bring you the live stream here:

Guide for Shiloh 2017 - A New Dawn
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gremamedia.shiloh2&hl=en


More Via: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/05/shiloh-2017-a-new-dawn-starts-today-by-7pm-live-broadcast/

3 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Dclique(m): 6:02pm On Dec 05
Thanks

1 Like

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by clevervikson(m): 6:58pm On Dec 05
#Shiloh2017 #ANewDawn
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by sukafia: 8:35pm On Dec 05
I am watching Shiloh 2017 via https://www.livefromnaija.com/shiloh/ I don't have to download any app.
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by OrestesDante(m): 9:12pm On Dec 05
sukafia:
I am watching Shiloh 2017 via https://www.livefromnaija.com/shiloh/ I don't have to download any app.

undecided


∆ Na you buy data for me? ∆

3 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by DangotePikin: 11:23pm On Dec 05
OrestesDante:


undecided


∆ Na you buy data for me? ∆
I am live at a viewing center

3 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by medialive1: 11:38am
SHILOH 2017 LIVE Broadcast ⇑ Winner Chapel ⇑ Theme – Date , Venue [ A New Dawn ] https://gisttrack.com.ng/shiloh-2017-a-new-dawn-live-broadcast/
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by TheHistorian(m): 9:18pm
grin
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:19pm
Winners keep winning


I'm a winner.

A new dawn has already begun in my life
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by martineverest(m): 9:19pm
What is shiloh? Sow a seed and u will prosper

1 Like

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Annibel(f): 9:19pm
This years edition is gon'n be a blast...meanwhile check out my first YouTube video.
Pls be sure to like and subscribe as l'd really appreciate that.

[flash=425,344]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiWjiKZgwGI[/flash]


And thanks for watching wink
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:19pm
Chilling lyf @ Living Faith aka winner...portharcourt woji estate

1 Like

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Agimor(m): 9:20pm
Yes. It's a new dawn in my life and that of my family.

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by dennisworld1(m): 9:21pm
Religion. Daddy freeze oya blow their yansh open grin grin cheesy

6 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:22pm
We should not be promoting this people selling Christianity at a discount...

They scam the gullible poor masses
The fact remains that God does not need your Money

But the pastors do
Be wise and shun all these god of men

Say No to church business

5 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by kunlesufyan(m): 9:22pm
Reporting from Living faith church, Kuje.

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Anusiemgood(f): 9:23pm
@viewing center owerri
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:25pm
zombieHUNTER:
We should not be promoting this people selling Christianity at a discount...

They scam the gullible poor masses
The fact remains that God does not need your Money

But the pastors do
Be wise and shun all these god of men

Trash

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by bughead: 9:25pm
CollinsWeGlobe:
Shiloh 2017/2018 Winners Chapel Live Broadcast | Video Streaming and Telecast Ota (Online Service)
The 2017 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh holds from December 5 – 10, 2017, at Canaan Land Ota, Ogun State. Theme: “A New Dawn” , Watch live streaming of the programme below;

Stay with us as we will bring you the live stream here:

Guide for Shiloh 2017 - A New Dawn
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gremamedia.shiloh2&hl=en


More Via: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/05/shiloh-2017-a-new-dawn-starts-today-by-7pm-live-broadcast/
lol!

thread for looking for husband after you most have damage your youthful life!
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Guilderland1: 9:26pm
I don't know why, the more I tried to believe in church the more I get confused. If not for catholic church, I would have stopped going to church long time ago. Why is that when people have problems the becomes church goers?
I love God but I hate men of gods who robs innocent people with Bible. angry
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:27pm
martineverest:
What is shiloh? Sow a seed and u will prosper

And they have been prospering toogrin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:27pm
NaijaMutant:


Trash

Sheeple spotted
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by ObalufonIII: 9:28pm
.
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Bossontop(m): 9:28pm
grin
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Sapphire86(f): 9:29pm
Will miss the Bishop @ Redemption Camp....
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:29pm
Guilderland1:
I don't know why, the more I tried to believe in church the more I get confused. If not for catholic church, I would have stopped going to church long time ago. Why is that when people have problems the becomes church goers?
I love God but I hate men of gods who robs innocent people with Bible. angry

Another trash from an idol worshipper

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by highrise07: 9:30pm
winners in the building.....tithe or no tithe , real or fake .....you can whatever you like, am a winner for life.
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by RichiB(m): 9:30pm
.
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:31pm
NaijaMutant:


Another trash from an idol worshipper

Your god wants a new private jet
When are you paying Up your tithe

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:31pm
zombieHUNTER:

Sheeple spotted
I'm a bona fide sheeple

I'm also a winner grin
now get lost

1 Like

Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by 0temSapien: 9:33pm
The sheeple thread. Lemme buy a room and parlour here. grin
Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:34pm
zombieHUNTER:

Your god wants a new private jet When are you paying Up your tithe
My God deserves more than a private jet so I shall pay my tithe grin

