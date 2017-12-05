₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:04am On Dec 05
Shiloh 2017/2018 Winners Chapel Live Broadcast | Video Streaming and Telecast Ota (Online Service)
The 2017 edition of the annual Winners Chapel Shiloh holds from December 5 – 10, 2017, at Canaan Land Ota, Ogun State. Theme: “A New Dawn” , Watch live streaming of the programme below;
Stay with us as we will bring you the live stream here:
Guide for Shiloh 2017 - A New Dawn
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gremamedia.shiloh2&hl=en
More Via: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/05/shiloh-2017-a-new-dawn-starts-today-by-7pm-live-broadcast/
3 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Dclique(m): 6:02pm On Dec 05
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by clevervikson(m): 6:58pm On Dec 05
#Shiloh2017 #ANewDawn
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by sukafia: 8:35pm On Dec 05
I am watching Shiloh 2017 via https://www.livefromnaija.com/shiloh/ I don't have to download any app.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by OrestesDante(m): 9:12pm On Dec 05
sukafia:
∆ Na you buy data for me? ∆
3 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by DangotePikin: 11:23pm On Dec 05
OrestesDante:I am live at a viewing center
3 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by medialive1: 11:38am
SHILOH 2017 LIVE Broadcast ⇑ Winner Chapel ⇑ Theme – Date , Venue [ A New Dawn ] https://gisttrack.com.ng/shiloh-2017-a-new-dawn-live-broadcast/
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by TheHistorian(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:19pm
Winners keep winning
I'm a winner.
A new dawn has already begun in my life
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by martineverest(m): 9:19pm
What is shiloh? Sow a seed and u will prosper
1 Like
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Annibel(f): 9:19pm
This years edition is gon'n be a blast...meanwhile check out my first YouTube video.
Pls be sure to like and subscribe as l'd really appreciate that.
[flash=425,344]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiWjiKZgwGI[/flash]
And thanks for watching
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:19pm
Chilling lyf @ Living Faith aka winner...portharcourt woji estate
1 Like
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Agimor(m): 9:20pm
Yes. It's a new dawn in my life and that of my family.
2 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by dennisworld1(m): 9:21pm
Religion. Daddy freeze oya blow their yansh open
6 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:22pm
We should not be promoting this people selling Christianity at a discount...
They scam the gullible poor masses
The fact remains that God does not need your Money
But the pastors do
Be wise and shun all these god of men
Say No to church business
5 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by kunlesufyan(m): 9:22pm
Reporting from Living faith church, Kuje.
2 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Anusiemgood(f): 9:23pm
@viewing center owerri
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:25pm
zombieHUNTER:
Trash
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by bughead: 9:25pm
CollinsWeGlobe:lol!
thread for looking for husband after you most have damage your youthful life!
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Guilderland1: 9:26pm
I don't know why, the more I tried to believe in church the more I get confused. If not for catholic church, I would have stopped going to church long time ago. Why is that when people have problems the becomes church goers?
I love God but I hate men of gods who robs innocent people with Bible.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:27pm
martineverest:
And they have been prospering too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:27pm
NaijaMutant:
Sheeple spotted
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by ObalufonIII: 9:28pm
.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Bossontop(m): 9:28pm
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by Sapphire86(f): 9:29pm
Will miss the Bishop @ Redemption Camp....
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:29pm
Guilderland1:
Another trash from an idol worshipper
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by highrise07: 9:30pm
winners in the building.....tithe or no tithe , real or fake .....you can whatever you like, am a winner for life.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by RichiB(m): 9:30pm
.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by zombieHUNTER: 9:31pm
NaijaMutant:
Your god wants a new private jet
When are you paying Up your tithe
2 Likes
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:31pm
zombieHUNTER:I'm a bona fide sheeple
I'm also a winner
now get lost
1 Like
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by 0temSapien: 9:33pm
The sheeple thread. Lemme buy a room and parlour here.
|Re: Thread For Shiloh 2017 "A New Dawn" by NaijaMutant(f): 9:34pm
zombieHUNTER:My God deserves more than a private jet so I shall pay my tithe
