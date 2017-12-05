₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,018 members, 3,952,001 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 02:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters (11042 Views)
Goodluck Jonathan Arrives PDP Convention In Abuja (Photos) / Governor Abubakar Arrives Jigawa In A Commercial Plane / Dokpesi Arrives PDP Secretariat In Benue State (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 12:45pm
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.
Accompanied by a large crowd of supporters and praise singers, Atiku was received by the Spokesman for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.
Atiku is currently meeting members of the National Caretaker Committe of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.
Meanwhile, supporters of Atiku are busy dancing and singing his praises within and outside the party headquarters, also known as Wadata Plaza.
Details later....
Cc: lalasticlala
http://punchng.com/breaking-atiku-arrives-pdp-headquarters/
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by majamajic(m): 12:46pm
Bunch of Chameleons
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by agwom(m): 12:51pm
pictures pls!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 12:51pm
the wright man for d job. Atiku2019. PDP Power!!!! Zombies go and hug wet transformers. i knw it is still propaganda to d zombies.
21 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Paperwhite(m): 12:52pm
Political ashawo gone back to his vomit.Shameless Nigerian politicians.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 12:53pm
Paperwhite:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by TheHistorian(m): 12:54pm
Paperwhite:He's one of the founding father of PDP.
Stop being deliberately ignorant.
18 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Philistine(m): 12:56pm
This guy's desperation is too much! Political prostitutes everywhere, you will never govern this country! Insha Allah!
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by dunkem21(m): 12:56pm
Paperwhite:
E pepper am
11 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 12:56pm
TheHistorian:
What's happening to our youth here? Is Atiku different from Buhari? They are still same source.
MUST WE RECYCLE POLITICIANS?
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Evablizin(f): 12:56pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by id911: 12:57pm
Atikulate! everywhere you go
You will be our President in 2019 to save us from economic stagnation foisted on us by the current rudderless regime, Insha Allah
16 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 12:57pm
Paperwhite:hahahahahahah. sorry dear. d thing pained u. take this handkerchief to wipe ur tears. it is still propaganda ?
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Pavarottii(m): 12:58pm
pdp ti takeover....
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 12:59pm
Paperwhite:when he decamped to APC na political virgin abi? Now DAT he left APC he is political ashawo.
4 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by TheHistorian(m): 1:02pm
DONSMITH123:Wait..Are you okay?
Do I 'sound' like one of Atiku's praise singers?
Atiku is a Nigerian by birth and a bonafide citizen of the country so his right to contest an election should not be deprived of him on the ridiculous account of senescence.
If you are pained an old man is contesting for an election...Create a Political party,start your campaign and challenge the status quo!
Raw-bish.
5 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by CharlotteFlair(f): 1:03pm
Welcome back prodigal son! Your sins are forgiven!
East or west, north or south, home is the best and together we will join hands and send the cowherder back to his 150 cows!
6 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by kcmichael: 1:03pm
Desperado .as long Obj is alive,u can never rule in naija
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 1:03pm
id911:yes oooooo. Atiku2019.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Homeboiy(m): 1:04pm
Shame go catch atiku when he loose primaries
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by CharlotteFlair(f): 1:05pm
DONSMITH123:Of course not! But until you start the revolution and pull out the youths from Yahoo plus, Yoruba demons, betting centers, we will make do with what we have.
2 Likes
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 1:06pm
TheHistorian:
Don't be fool bruh...Same source. That's what i gat to tell thee.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 1:06pm
CharlotteFlair:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:07pm
mercyp001:how does that affect the price of garri.
Even if you shout from now til 2019.nothing for anybody.
That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra were shouting in the last election.
Ineffectual buffoon til 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 1:07pm
kcmichael:u better wise up. Tinubu said more than that to your vegetable,but at d end,DAT same Tinubu was d major factor DAT brought ur vegetable into Power. Zombie,so OBJ is God Abi?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by CharlotteFlair(f): 1:07pm
Paperwhite:You are not a politician. Politics is a not a gathering of religious saints.
Didn't Fashola, ElRufai and co go back to their vomit on buhary?
1 Like
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by mercyp001(f): 1:07pm
Jesusloveyou:go to d market and ask nau.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:18pm
mercyp001:is it the defection of thief atiku that reduced the price of garri in the market?
According to adesina, he said prices of goods and services reduced as buhari is healthy
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 1:18pm
CharlotteFlair:
That's why i said they are same source.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by DONSMITH123(m): 1:18pm
Jesusloveyou:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by LasGidiOwner: 1:19pm
Welcome the next president of Nigeria.
GO ATIKU.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:24pm
LasGidiOwner:in Biafraland,or in your village and idiotic pigs of Biafra leader can be his vice.
Nonsense iPods
Akpabio Denies Link With Niger-Delta Avengers / Ambode:We’ll Increase Lagos GDP 2ru Entertainment As M.I,Shina Peters Visit Him / Oil Producing States Have Cornered The Nation's Wealth- Yobe Governor
Viewing this topic: jidoex66(m), fagin1982(m), Nathan2016, ezegold4we, hizson(m), AITuzhi, hitan(m), FairValue(m), Unluckrees(m), princestars(m), legalvoice(m), Oloba101, olapluto(m), Owoloku1, chukyrooy(m), datovid, espn(m), Naijabash(m), Holarwale(m), STARKACE(m), LORDKing001, bueze774, amscholar001, Loneley, Joxiba, TheTrueSeeker, Airforce1(m), ajepako(f), OyiboOyibo, abumaryam012(m), JoYeye, tejiritex, hugoboss70(m), fredosky111(m), UltimatedeBest(m), lyricalpontiff(m), Sanskf, bopm, OritaIbadan, noblejking, Nathseun(m), giddy10(m), uchennata, Cymaxy(m), Inspectahdeck(m), TPAND, OGHENAOGIE(m), hassanyus581, olaruchi and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10