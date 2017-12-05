Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Arrives PDP Headquarters (11042 Views)

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has arrived the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.



Accompanied by a large crowd of supporters and praise singers, Atiku was received by the Spokesman for the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.



Atiku is currently meeting members of the National Caretaker Committe of the party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.



Meanwhile, supporters of Atiku are busy dancing and singing his praises within and outside the party headquarters, also known as Wadata Plaza.



Details later....



Bunch of Chameleons

pictures pls! 2 Likes 1 Share

the wright man for d job. Atiku2019. PDP Power!!!! Zombies go and hug wet transformers. i knw it is still propaganda to d zombies. 21 Likes

Political ashawo gone back to his vomit.Shameless Nigerian politicians.



Paperwhite:

Political ashawo gone back to his vomit.Shameless Nigerian politicians.

Paperwhite:

He's one of the founding father of PDP.

Stop being deliberately ignorant.



Stop being deliberately ignorant. He's one of the founding father of PDP.Stop being deliberately ignorant. 18 Likes

This guy's desperation is too much! Political prostitutes everywhere, you will never govern this country! Insha Allah! 1 Like

Paperwhite:

Political ashawo gone back to his vomit.Shameless Nigerian politicians.



E pepper am E pepper am 11 Likes

TheHistorian:



He's one of the founding father of PDP.



Stop being deliberately ignorant.

What's happening to our youth here? Is Atiku different from Buhari? They are still same source.



MUST WE RECYCLE POLITICIANS? What's happening to our youth here? Is Atiku different from Buhari? They are still same source. 6 Likes

Atikulate! everywhere you go







You will be our President in 2019 to save us from economic stagnation foisted on us by the current rudderless regime, Insha Allah 16 Likes

Paperwhite:

hahahahahahah. sorry dear. d thing pained u. take this handkerchief to wipe ur tears. it is still propaganda ?

pdp ti takeover.... 2 Likes

Paperwhite:

when he decamped to APC na political virgin abi? Now DAT he left APC he is political ashawo.

DONSMITH123:





What's happening to our youth here? Is Atiku different from Buhari? They are still same source.



MUST WE RECYCLE POLITICIANS? Wait..Are you okay?



Do I 'sound' like one of Atiku's praise singers?



Atiku is a Nigerian by birth and a bonafide citizen of the country so his right to contest an election should not be deprived of him on the ridiculous account of senescence.



If you are pained an old man is contesting for an election...Create a Political party,start your campaign and challenge the status quo!



Wait..Are you okay?

Do I 'sound' like one of Atiku's praise singers?

Atiku is a Nigerian by birth and a bonafide citizen of the country so his right to contest an election should not be deprived of him on the ridiculous account of senescence.

If you are pained an old man is contesting for an election...Create a Political party,start your campaign and challenge the status quo!

Raw-bish.

Welcome back prodigal son! Your sins are forgiven!



East or west, north or south, home is the best and together we will join hands and send the cowherder back to his 150 cows! 6 Likes

Desperado .as long Obj is alive,u can never rule in naija

id911:

Atikulate! everywhere you go yes oooooo. Atiku2019. yes oooooo. Atiku2019.

Shame go catch atiku when he loose primaries

DONSMITH123:





What's happening to our youth here? Is Atiku different from Buhari? They are still same source.



Of course not! But until you start the revolution and pull out the youths from Yahoo plus, Yoruba demons, betting centers, we will make do with what we have.

TheHistorian:



Wait..Are you okay?



Do I 'sound' like one of Atiku's praise singers?



Atiku is a Nigerian by birth and a bonafide citizen of the country so his right to contest an election should not be deprived of him on the ridiculous account of senescence.



If you are pained an old man is contesting for an election...Create a Political party,start your campaign and challenge the status quo!



Raw-bish.



Don't be fool bruh...Same source. That's what i gat to tell thee.

CharlotteFlair:

Of course not! But until you start the revolution and pull out the youths from Yahoo plus, Yoruba demons, betting centers, we will make do with what we have.

mercyp001:

the wright man for d job. Atiku2019. PDP Power!!!! Zombies go and hug wet transformers. i knw it is still propaganda to d zombies. how does that affect the price of garri.

Even if you shout from now til 2019.nothing for anybody.

That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra were shouting in the last election.

how does that affect the price of garri.

Even if you shout from now til 2019.nothing for anybody.

That is how idiotic pigs of Biafra were shouting in the last election.

Ineffectual buffoon til 2019

kcmichael:

u better wise up. Tinubu said more than that to your vegetable,but at d end,DAT same Tinubu was d major factor DAT brought ur vegetable into Power. Zombie,so OBJ is God Abi?

Paperwhite:

Political ashawo gone back to his vomit.Shameless Nigerian politicians. You are not a politician. Politics is a not a gathering of religious saints.



You are not a politician. Politics is a not a gathering of religious saints.

Didn't Fashola, ElRufai and co go back to their vomit on buhary?

Jesusloveyou:

go to d market and ask nau.

mercyp001:



go to d market and ask nau. is it the defection of thief atiku that reduced the price of garri in the market?

is it the defection of thief atiku that reduced the price of garri in the market?

According to adesina, he said prices of goods and services reduced as buhari is healthy

CharlotteFlair:

You are not a politician. Politics is a not a gathering of religious saints.



Didn't Fashola, ElRufai and co go back to their vomit on buhary?

That's why i said they are same source.

Jesusloveyou:

is it the defection of thief atiku that reduced the price of garri in the market?

Welcome the next president of Nigeria.



GO ATIKU.