Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service (3789 Views)

Reinhard Bonnke's 2017 Crusade Farewell In Lagos, Nigeria (Pictures - Day 1) / Young Man Who Imitates David Oyedepo So Well At Shiloh 2016 (Video) / Shiloh 2016 Opening Ceremony: 'My Case Is Different' - Live Updates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3tFs-uA70g This year Shiloh is tagged "a new dawn", catch up with the events 1 Like 1 Share

Shiloh on point now....prays today's signal will be ok 2 Likes

Its my new dawn!!! 2 Likes

Shiloh!!!!!



The Lord is for me. 1 Like

Shey Nwaamaikpe said he is there,make I go find am,i want to see that guys face 6 Likes

You Guys Should Pray 4 Nwaamaikpe. God Fit Reason Him Side Give Am Small Sense 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm a convenant child!

All my bets today must enter!

SHILOH 2017!! A new dawn!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

Another avenue to scam the sheeple 4 Likes 1 Share

deco22:

Shey Nwaamaikpe said he is there,make I go find am,i want to see that guys face

Na holy ghost go bounce am if e try go Na holy ghost go bounce am if e try go

A new dawn....let's go there..... 1 Like

. .

My own new down 1 Like

I know lalasticlacla is member of living Faith church. He shouldn't push any snake thread to d front page throughout this week

School Management Information System full script for sale



THESE ARE THE WHOLE FEATURES



ADMISSION MANAGEMENT,

STUDENT INFORMATION MANAGEMENT,

STUDENT ATTENDANCE MANAGEMENT

EXAMINATION REPORT MANAGEMENT

EXAMINATION MANAGEMENT

TIMETABLE MANAGEMENT

school FEE

FINANCE MANAGEMENT

TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT

LIBRARY MANAGEMENT

HOSTEL MANAGEMENT

HUMAN RESOURCE

BULK SMS

STUDENT BIRTHDAY SMS

HOMEWORK





It also have the Class Teacher and Parent/Student Dashboard too...



If you need access to the demo call/text 090 810 55508 1 Like

Wonderful 6 Likes 1 Share

Bbb

Another Shiloh

Good pls don't forget to bless me and my fellow nairalander. Say Amen 3 Likes

Evil demons die by fire!! 3 Likes

bolt000:

I'm a convenant child!

All my bets today must enter!

SHILOH 2017!! A new dawn!!!

How do you tend to correlate betting and Christianity? How do you tend to correlate betting and Christianity? 2 Likes

Love th e programme 1 Like

Amen (quote author=Nellybank post=63040465]Good pls don't forget to bless me and my fellow nairalander. Say Amen[/quote] 1 Like

Cool.

The prophetic gathering of the children of God. Hallelujah!! 1 Like

Is my new Dawn 1 Like





Africans and foreign religion.





Nairaland babes praying for husband in Shiloh 2017 be like...



Hmm...Nairaland babes praying for husband in Shiloh 2017 be like... 6 Likes 2 Shares

dhardline:





How do you tend to correlate betting and Christianity? Trust me, the holy spirit is a very diverse spirit.

And I've been promised that whatever I endeavor or set my mind into would surely be a success. Trust me, the holy spirit is a very diverse spirit.And I've been promised that whatever I endeavor or set my mind into would surely be a success. 2 Likes







now it's new dawn 2017 was my case is different, cases still remained the samenow it's new dawn