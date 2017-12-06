₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by lacemose(m): 4:58pm
This year Shiloh is tagged "a new dawn", catch up with the events
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3tFs-uA70g
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by officialfestus(m): 5:37pm
Shiloh on point now....prays today's signal will be ok
2 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by ayoblinks: 6:47pm
Its my new dawn!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by TheHistorian(m): 6:47pm
Shiloh!!!!!
The Lord is for me.
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by deco22(m): 6:48pm
Shey Nwaamaikpe said he is there,make I go find am,i want to see that guys face
6 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Micheezy7(m): 6:49pm
You Guys Should Pray 4 Nwaamaikpe. God Fit Reason Him Side Give Am Small Sense
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by bolt000(m): 6:49pm
I'm a convenant child!
All my bets today must enter!
SHILOH 2017!! A new dawn!!!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Elnino4ladies: 6:50pm
Another avenue to scam the sheeple
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by silas24(m): 6:50pm
deco22:
Na holy ghost go bounce am if e try go
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by DrHighchief(m): 6:50pm
A new dawn....let's go there.....
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by TheManofTomorrow(m): 6:50pm
. .
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by AngelicBeing: 6:51pm
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by OLLYMAX(m): 6:52pm
My own new down
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by PHC1stBorn(m): 6:52pm
I know lalasticlacla is member of living Faith church. He shouldn't push any snake thread to d front page throughout this week
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by alfredo4u(m): 6:52pm
Wonderful
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Stopcomplaining(m): 6:52pm
Bbb
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by AnodaIT(m): 6:53pm
Another Shiloh
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Nellybank(m): 6:53pm
Good pls don't forget to bless me and my fellow nairalander. Say Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by ipobarecriminals: 6:53pm
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Archangel15: 6:53pm
Evil demons die by fire!!
3 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by dhardline(m): 6:53pm
bolt000:
How do you tend to correlate betting and Christianity?
2 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Opistorincos(m): 6:56pm
Love th e programme
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Crossguy: 6:56pm
Amen (quote author=Nellybank post=63040465]Good pls don't forget to bless me and my fellow nairalander. Say Amen[/quote]
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by ibkkk(f): 6:56pm
Cool.
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Ololanla: 6:57pm
The prophetic gathering of the children of God. Hallelujah!!
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by Crossguy: 6:57pm
Is my new Dawn
1 Like
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by tintingz(m): 6:57pm
Africans and foreign religion.
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by emusmithy(m): 6:59pm
Hmm...
Nairaland babes praying for husband in Shiloh 2017 be like...
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by bolt000(m): 7:00pm
dhardline:Trust me, the holy spirit is a very diverse spirit.
And I've been promised that whatever I endeavor or set my mind into would surely be a success.
2 Likes
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by vorpalDfool: 7:01pm
2017 was my case is different, cases still remained the same
now it's new dawn
|Re: Shiloh 2017: Day 1, Opening Service by younglleo(m): 7:01pm
lemme wait for daddy freeze
