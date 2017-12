Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can You Date Your Boss Or Colleague?: Nigerians React (9115 Views)

"Cossy Go Fear" - Photos Of Endowed Sisters Go Viral As Nigerians React / Instagram Porn Star Posts His Daughter's Photos, Nigerians React / Plus Size Lady Dancing At Club Joker, Nigerians React (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=474hrYd0vGE





lalasticlala.







please subscribe to my channel lalasticlala.please subscribe to my channel 1 Like

Work don end b dat nau.





There will be lots of distraction. 17 Likes















Plenty of "Never" in one statement Even though they say "Never say Never " but in my case i ll say NEVER. I have never done that and will never do it.Plenty of "Never" in one statement 17 Likes 1 Share

People set boundaries for themselves but end up breaking the same rules they made for some reasons. You may scream that you wouldn't dare date a colleague but all you need is a colleague to sweep you off your feet and that rule is broken. 64 Likes 4 Shares

shinarlaura:

Even though they say "Never say Never " but in my case i ll say NEVER. I have never done that and will never do it.













Plenty of "Never" in one statement



this "Never" con too much oo this "Never" con too much oo 2 Likes

kimbraa:

People set boundaries for themselves but end up breaking the same rules they made for some reasons. You may scream that you wouldn't dare date a colleague but all you need is a colleague to sweep you off your feet and that rule is broken.

Oh my Gawd !!



Well u made a good point,

E don tae wey we see u oo Oh my Gawd !!Well u made a good point,E don tae wey we see u oo 6 Likes

sinaj:

Work don end b dat nau.



There will be lots of distraction. Distraction hmmmm if na me I wonder what will distract me oo Distractionhmmmm if na me I wonder what will distract me oo 1 Like

Martin0:





Oh my Gawd !!



Well u made a good point,

E don tae wey we see u oo One scammer wey I expose hand me ban.



Good morning. One scammer wey I expose hand me ban.Good morning. 3 Likes

I can date a colleage (if not married), who know's if he's the one destined for me. The boss is a no for me 8 Likes 1 Share











phintohlar:

I can date a colleage (if not married), who know's if he's the one destined for me. The boss is a no for me DESTINED FOR YOU

I can date a colleague but not my boss, no matter how young he is.

Martin0:







this "Never" con too much oo



Hahahahaha. Asin eh Hahahahaha. Asin eh

kimbraa:

People set boundaries for themselves but end up breaking the same rules they made for some reasons. You may scream that you wouldn't dare date a colleague but all you need is a colleague to sweep you off your feet and that rule is broken.

You have a point You have a point 1 Like 2 Shares

shinarlaura:





You have a point Change is constant, and there're factors that brings about change which in some cases beyond one's control. Change is constant, and there're factors that brings about change which in some cases beyond one's control.

I can date my colleague but I can't date my boss, I rather resign before dating my boss.



Dating your boss is very unprofessional. 4 Likes

Of course nii, all it takes is interest and boom!

kimbraa:

Change is constant, and there're factors that brings about change which in some cases beyond one's control.

My dear i totally agre with u on that.



In this case of dating a boss or collegue, it's something i ve prayed never to happen to me and thank till this stage it has never happen. My dear i totally agre with u on that.In this case of dating a boss or collegue, it's something i ve prayed never to happen to me and thank till this stage it has never happen.

kimbraa:

One scammer wey I expose hand me ban.

Er scammer,you mean we also have scammer's here

And why did they ban you for been a good Nairalander



Good morning. Good morning ee Good morning ee

shinarlaura:





Hahahahaha. Asin eh

*drinks coffee* join me oo *drinks coffee* join me oo





shinarlaura:





My dear i totally agre with u on that.



In this case of dating a boss or collegue, it's something i ve prayed never to happen to me and thank till this stage it has never happen. what if it happens to u?

Martin0:



Good morning ee Scammers plenty na but it was on education section. Scammers plenty na but it was on education section.

Blackhawk01:

Of course nii, all it takes is interest and boom!



Madam yellow I nor understand your comments oo

As u can see na KG I go school reach abeg scartar am make I understand Madam yellow I nor understand your comments ooAs u can see na KG I go school reach abeg scartar am make I understand

shinarlaura:





My dear i totally agre with u on that.



In this case of dating a boss or collegue, it's something i ve prayed never to happen to me and thank till this stage it has never happen. Let's keep praying it doesn't happen. Let's keep praying it doesn't happen.

acme6:

I can date my colleague but I can't date my boss, I rather resign before dating my boss.



Dating your boss is very unprofessional.



Who told you it very unprofessional Who told you it very unprofessional

Martin0:





Who told you it very unprofessional It is what it is. It is what it is.

kimbraa:

Scammers plenty na but it was on education section.

Na wa ooo dem scarmmer's nor wan hear oo,abeg come my thread make we talk e don tae Na wa ooo dem scarmmer's nor wan hear oo,abeg come my thread make we talk e don tae

acme6:

It is what it is.

Na wa ooo E nor get wetin my ear nor go hear from una mouth Na wa oooE nor get wetin my ear nor go hear from una mouth

Martin0:







Madam yellow I nor understand your comments oo

As u can see na KG I go school reach abeg scartar am make I understand

Madam yellow? you no well ooo



Wetin I mean be say, ion give a flying fvck about him being a colleague or boss. If we gbadun each other, we go collabo. You gerrin me? Madam yellow?you no well oooWetin I mean be say, ion give a flying fvck about him being a colleague or boss. If we gbadun each other, we go collabo. You gerrin me?

Blackhawk01:





Madam yellow? you no well ooo



Wetin I mean be say, ion give a flying fvck about him being a colleague or boss. If we gbadun each other, we go collabo. You gerrin me?



Hahahahah o girl u finish me

So u sabi speak pigin like this eh



I hail u ooo now I got your point



Na true talk u talk,some women feel say that kind of relationship nor go work base on boss issue Hahahahaho girl u finish meSo u sabi speak pigin like this ehI hail u ooo now I got your pointNa true talk u talk,some women feel say that kind of relationship nor go work base on boss issue

Can't date someone in my compound, or close to it not to talk of someone in the same office... 2 Likes

Martin0:







Na wa ooo

E nor get wetin my ear nor go hear from una mouth Haven't you heard when boss fire his worker because he is falling for her and wants to date her. There are ethics that are followed in the workplace. Haven't you heard when boss fire his worker because he is falling for her and wants to date her. There are ethics that are followed in the workplace.