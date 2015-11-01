Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns (6438 Views)

See attached



I say this for all to hear. Anybody that is familiar with the history of Nigeria will know that it is politically suicidal to underestimate the SW or to treat them with contempt. The Yoruba have long memories. And when they fight they do so from generation to generation.

https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/939844079105593344 Apparently, referring to the attack by some recently elected PDP officials at the Yorubas, FFK has issued a stern warning to the PDP to cease fire or risk the wrath of his people...See attached 5 Likes 2 Shares

Tribal politics will bury this country one day



The south east enjoyed the position of senate president for 8yrs, where are the gains?



Osibanjo is the VP now does that repair Lagos - Abeokuta expressway?



Obasanjo was president for 8yrs yet it was Jonathan that started the Lagos Ibadan road



Not even all south west delegates voted for Adeniran, let us always go for competent hands and forget about the "it must be my brother" attitude 62 Likes 3 Shares

How? How? 1 Like







Useless FFK the SE/IPOB loudspeaker and MEGAphone, abeg mind your ipob related duties and leave Yoruba people out of your PDPregional party DRAMA.



All of a sudden, the worthless clown remember his Yorubaness.. BuhahahahahahahahahahahUseless FFK the SE/IPOB loudspeaker and MEGAphone, abeg mind your ipob related duties and leave Yoruba people out of your PDPregional party DRAMA.All of a sudden, the worthless clown remember his Yorubaness.. 51 Likes 6 Shares

Sending Buhari back to Daura is my concern, by any means possible, he must GO come 2019 18 Likes 1 Share





Didn't he just congratulate Secondus on his victory while taking a swipe at Buhari and APC? Who is the target of this tweetfury now abeg? What is wrong with this fine boy biko?Didn't he just congratulate Secondus on his victory while taking a swipe at Buhari and APC? Who is the target of this tweetfury now abeg? 22 Likes 1 Share

With your 5%? With your 5%? 38 Likes 4 Shares

2019 will be North vs North Candidature, 2015 was North vs South.



So with what am seeing right now, PMB is gone already. 2019 will be North vs North Candidature, 2015 was North vs South.So with what am seeing right now, PMB is gone already. 10 Likes 1 Share

Ipob yoots and delusion!



PDP will not see 5 million votes in 2019 Ipob yoots and delusion!PDP will not see 5 million votes in 2019 27 Likes 2 Shares

That dolt does not even know that it's a fight between the north...the transgendered sees it as a fight against ipob,not even pdp 16 Likes 1 Share

Leave them, time will tell Leave them, time will tell 4 Likes

Ok I agree, lets wait till 2019. Ok I agree, lets wait till 2019. 4 Likes

This one wey no even get voters card sef dey talk? This one wey no even get voters card sef dey talk? 19 Likes

Ah....where is afenifere that endorsed PDP then

They said that was where our interest lies..... 6 Likes

Our work has just begun, PMB is already back to Daura, whether you like it or not. Our work has just begun, PMB is already back to Daura, whether you like it or not. 2 Likes 1 Share

We will buy all APC voters card come 2019. We will buy all APC voters card come 2019. 2 Likes

Obasanjo was president for 8yrs yet it was Jonathan that started the Lagos Ibadan road jonathan do wat?don,t ever say dat again ok....for information jonathan ve no record of achivement ok jonathan do wat?don,t ever say dat again ok....for information jonathan ve no record of achivement ok 8 Likes 1 Share

I see this PDP convention degenerating into a tribal crisis within the party. The stalwarts of the party from the SW are making it look like there's a gang up against the region by the SS/SE. If it 'is not well managed, the well entrenched media machinery of the SW will 'be deployed against the party by the political elites across political divides in the region leading to its destruction. In Nigerian politics, you don't belittle the SW.



And by the way, APC is a no no for me. 6 Likes

ME: .in Swahili.2019 they around the corner.after the election i go come hail you.May 29,2019Buhari go Address you:My fellow NigeriansYOu:ME: 11 Likes 2 Shares

..i new they were confuse but I didn't think they could get confuserer Pdp's aka ipob jew hero,let's see if they will support him with this assertation..i new they were confuse but I didn't think they could get confuserer 3 Likes

Nna, the North sabi the difference between the real Nothern candidate and Nothern ipob regional candidate.





Ego go do you like aba film trick... Nna, the North sabi the difference between the real Nothern candidate and Nothern ipob regional candidate.Ego go do you like aba film trick... 14 Likes 1 Share





People are just supporting politicians out of spite, not out of any new ideas or a credible manifesto. The only choice I see here is between an old man and a thief.



The only solution, for us to develop and attain our developmental goals as a people, is for nigeria to split. This country cant handle democracy. As it was in 1960, so shall it EVER be.People are just supporting politicians out of spite, not out of any new ideas or a credible manifesto. The only choice I see here is between an old man and a thief.The only solution, for us to develop and attain our developmental goals as a people, is for nigeria to split. 2 Likes

The guy is just shameless. He thinks politics is by using big words to throw shades on facebook and twitter. He sits in his house frolicking with his trophy wife while Wike was all over planning and plotting and he expects the high tension to come and present the chairmanship to him and his fellow dreamers?



FFK no well. He should stick to conquering ibo chicks and leave politics for those who see it as serious business The guy is just shameless. He thinks politics is by using big words to throw shades on facebook and twitter. He sits in his house frolicking with his trophy wife while Wike was all over planning and plotting and he expects the high tension to come and present the chairmanship to him and his fellow dreamers?FFK no well. He should stick to conquering ibo chicks and leave politics for those who see it as serious business 5 Likes