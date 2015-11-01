₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:08pm On Dec 10
Apparently, referring to the attack by some recently elected PDP officials at the Yorubas, FFK has issued a stern warning to the PDP to cease fire or risk the wrath of his people...
See attached
I say this for all to hear. Anybody that is familiar with the history of Nigeria will know that it is politically suicidal to underestimate the SW or to treat them with contempt. The Yoruba have long memories. And when they fight they do so from generation to generation.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/939844079105593344
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:09pm On Dec 10
Ok
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by HsLBroker(m): 9:09pm On Dec 10
Ok
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by manutdrichie(m): 9:12pm On Dec 10
Tribal politics will bury this country one day
The south east enjoyed the position of senate president for 8yrs, where are the gains?
Osibanjo is the VP now does that repair Lagos - Abeokuta expressway?
Obasanjo was president for 8yrs yet it was Jonathan that started the Lagos Ibadan road
Not even all south west delegates voted for Adeniran, let us always go for competent hands and forget about the "it must be my brother" attitude
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:13pm On Dec 10
manutdrichie:
How?
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by deomelllo: 9:17pm On Dec 10
Buhahahahahahahahahahah
Useless FFK the SE/IPOB loudspeaker and MEGAphone, abeg mind your ipob related duties and leave Yoruba people out of your PDPregional party DRAMA.
All of a sudden, the worthless clown remember his Yorubaness..
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:17pm On Dec 10
Sending Buhari back to Daura is my concern, by any means possible, he must GO come 2019
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Shukuakukobambi: 9:19pm On Dec 10
What is wrong with this fine boy biko?
Didn't he just congratulate Secondus on his victory while taking a swipe at Buhari and APC? Who is the target of this tweetfury now abeg?
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:19pm On Dec 10
PMBmustGo2019:
With your 5%?
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:19pm On Dec 10
Shukuakukobambi:
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:22pm On Dec 10
NgeneUkwenu:
2019 will be North vs North Candidature, 2015 was North vs South.
So with what am seeing right now, PMB is gone already.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:28pm On Dec 10
PMBmustGo2019:
Ipob yoots and delusion!
PDP will not see 5 million votes in 2019
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Thewrath(m): 9:28pm On Dec 10
PMBmustGo2019:That dolt does not even know that it's a fight between the north...the transgendered sees it as a fight against ipob,not even pdp
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:30pm On Dec 10
Thewrath:
Leave them, time will tell
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 9:31pm On Dec 10
NgeneUkwenu:
Ok I agree, lets wait till 2019.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by tomisinuno: 9:32pm On Dec 10
Time will tell.
Time will tell. Connect with www.bgmconnect.com to buy/sell/get what you want/advertise for free
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by funlord(m): 10:18pm On Dec 10
PMBmustGo2019:
This one wey no even get voters card sef dey talk?
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Cajal(m): 10:33pm On Dec 10
Ah....where is afenifere that endorsed PDP then
They said that was where our interest lies.....
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Nationalman: 10:44pm On Dec 10
PMBmustGo2019:Guy stop wasting your MB.your talk no matter.Based on Facts Buhari go trash you all over again
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 10:47pm On Dec 10
Nationalman:
Our work has just begun, PMB is already back to Daura, whether you like it or not.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by PMBmustGo2019(f): 10:49pm On Dec 10
funlord:
We will buy all APC voters card come 2019.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by reuben79: 10:54pm On Dec 10
manutdrichie:jonathan do wat?don,t ever say dat again ok....for information jonathan ve no record of achivement ok
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by OduduaDefender(m): 11:00pm On Dec 10
I see this PDP convention degenerating into a tribal crisis within the party. The stalwarts of the party from the SW are making it look like there's a gang up against the region by the SS/SE. If it 'is not well managed, the well entrenched media machinery of the SW will 'be deployed against the party by the political elites across political divides in the region leading to its destruction. In Nigerian politics, you don't belittle the SW.
And by the way, APC is a no no for me.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Nationalman: 12:52am
PMBmustGo2019:.in Swahili.
2019 they around the corner.after the election i go come hail you.May 29,2019
Buhari go Address you:My fellow Nigerians
YOu:
ME:
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by ItsTutsi(m): 12:57am
Pdp's aka ipob jew hero,let's see if they will support him with this assertation ..i new they were confuse but I didn't think they could get confuserer
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by ItsTutsi(m): 12:58am
hahahaha u deserve an award
NgeneUkwenu:
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by ItsTutsi(m): 1:04am
hahahah u should be more worried about rapatriating ur family back from Libya,after their failed attempt of prostituting
PMBmustGo2019:
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by deomelllo: 1:04am
PMBmustGo2019:
Nna, the North sabi the difference between the real Nothern candidate and Nothern ipob regional candidate.
Ego go do you like aba film trick...
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by janellemonae: 2:04am
This country cant handle democracy. As it was in 1960, so shall it EVER be.
People are just supporting politicians out of spite, not out of any new ideas or a credible manifesto. The only choice I see here is between an old man and a thief.
The only solution, for us to develop and attain our developmental goals as a people, is for nigeria to split.
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Jaideyone(m): 4:44am
Shukuakukobambi:he was high on crack when he congratulated secondus now his eyes are clear
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by Shukuakukobambi: 5:35am
Jaideyone:
The guy is just shameless. He thinks politics is by using big words to throw shades on facebook and twitter. He sits in his house frolicking with his trophy wife while Wike was all over planning and plotting and he expects the high tension to come and present the chairmanship to him and his fellow dreamers?
FFK no well. He should stick to conquering ibo chicks and leave politics for those who see it as serious business
Re: PDP Convention: Don't Underestimate The Yorubas - FFK Warns by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:51am
lalasticlala
