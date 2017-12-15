₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Romance / She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her
|She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by another1: 6:07am
She want me to buy her 66,000 naira phone but she doesn't want me to even sit close or touch her and she is not a virgin.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by yomi007k(m): 6:10am
I thank God for the woman in my life...
That's all I can say.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by ouzo1(m): 6:21am
I thank God for the video games and computers in my life
That's all I can say too
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by AnodaIT(m): 6:23am
Don't you try that rubbish
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by MostBanned: 6:24am
I thank God for my Cellphone
That's all i can say
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Wisedove(m): 6:26am
I thank God for the Dog in my life
That is all I can say too
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by nifemi25(m): 6:28am
As sure after you bought the phone her caller tune will change to Maga don pay shout hallelujah
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Durhleepee(f): 6:28am
I thank God for my Data and charger
That's all I can say
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by djpriopry(m): 6:32am
Oga carry that 66k and give it to a beggar because it is better than buying phone for a thief
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Jibril659: 6:39am
Durhleepee:
Wisedove:
MostBanned:
ouzo1:
yomi007k:
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by purem(m): 6:44am
another1:
Na girls way b dat
After dey wil kom online and talk about broke guys
Lemme listen to "simi ft davido maga to mugun" first
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by zekepio(m): 6:45am
I thank God for the internet in my life.
that's all I can say
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Childishbanjino: 6:50am
Bros use that money carry game for Bet9ja... 2 sure odds.. .In other words double your hustle.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by olarwhumy6(f): 6:51am
I Thank God For Nairaland
That's all i can say
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by olac21(m): 6:51am
I thank God for the school WiFi in my life...That's all!
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donsimo: 6:53am
Bro this is not a problem, just don't call for like 3 days, don't pick her call don't contact her at all, don't see her then go to her on the 4 th day, don't do anything that indicate sex even If she show you the pussy just do like your not interested, don't even look like it freak you.
Then say' about that phone when do you want it " she's say some poo about when you can get it for her, tell her when she is serious she can let you know then walk away, she might call you to come back, don't answer, at worst tell her you r busy.
Last last, tell her simple, that you have the money, you like her and you have even bought the phone, but the pussy is the deal breaker, make she bring the pussy or Bleep off. Simple.
Guy don't be an idiot, pussy is free, don't pay anything for it. Imagine what one idiot guy is banging for free, and has even tire you want to pay money for. You no sqbi business. Negotiate and if she want to walk let her, she will come back then don't give her anything. Stupid girls sha,
In fact let me call master
Cc ubunja
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by ipobarecriminals: 7:10am
distance urself from her.simple
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by duduade: 7:13am
Wacked she devil that is who she is
2 Likes
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Blackhawk01: 7:14am
I thank God for everything.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by another1: 7:16am
donsimo:. I like ur advice. I have made up of mind never to call her for now and never allow her to visit me again. but I can only pick her call. she will come eat and I still give her transport. Note, I only invited her once but about 6-7 times she has visited, she is d one informing me that she will be coming .
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by DaddyKross: 7:16am
yomi007k:
ouzo1:
MostBanned:
Wisedove:
Durhleepee:
olarwhumy6:
Somebody call Yabaleft, madness has eaten deep into the core of Nairaland.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by kimbraa(f): 7:30am
another1:She's not pointing a gun to your head, and you have a choice to refuse or cut-off all possible communication with her if you perceive her to be materialistic.
Just so you know, she needn't be a virgin to use a phone worth that amount, so I don't get the "And she's not a virgin". Pay her price and bleep or fùck off.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by tracyfemmmm: 7:30am
Guys too like S3X. Up to the point where u have to ask such a stupid question. I'm sure if u where thinking with ur brain an not ur dick you will be able to answer yourself.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donsimo: 7:56am
kimbraa:
, she is pointing a gun, and y should he pay 66 k for tokunbo pussycat. Are u sure u r not fighting for the increase in price of ur own pusxsy
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Khonifer: 8:00am
If you can't afford her, move on.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Airforce1(m): 8:03am
Lol
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donsimo: 8:20am
another1:
Brother don't pick her calls for a change, and when you pick tell her you will call her back, then hang up. Don't call back, when she calls again, say you forgot, your busy.
Make her feel less and she will bribe you with the pusszy
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donsimo: 8:21am
Khonifer:The pricetag is #0. If you enjoying paying more don't force your ideology on the rest of us.
#pussyisfree
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Lalas247(f): 8:22am
Only 66k ...
So what’s the issue ?
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donstan18(m): 8:26am
I thank God for the detergent and hypo in my life!
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by Khonifer: 8:29am
donsimo:
Pussy is not free brother
I repeat. If you cannot afford her, move on.
|Re: She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her by donsimo: 8:30am
Lalas247:why pay for free stuff
My Girlfriend Doesn't Call / Sex In The Strangest Of Places... (pics) / Bootyliscious Girl Posts Sexual Message On Facebook To Boyfriend (photos)
