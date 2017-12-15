Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her (13688 Views)

She want me to buy her 66,000 naira phone but she doesn't want me to even sit close or touch her and she is not a virgin. 16 Likes

As sure after you bought the phone her caller tune will change to Maga don pay shout hallelujah 31 Likes

Oga carry that 66k and give it to a beggar because it is better than buying phone for a thief 90 Likes

another1:

She want me to buy her 66,000 naira phone but she doesn't want me to even sit close or touch her and she is not a virgin.

Na girls way b dat



After dey wil kom online and talk about broke guys





Lemme listen to "simi ft davido maga to mugun" first Na girls way b datAfter dey wil kom online and talk about broke guysLemme listen to "simi ft davido maga to mugun" first 11 Likes 1 Share

Bros use that money carry game for Bet9ja... 2 sure odds.. .In other words double your hustle. 41 Likes

Bro this is not a problem, just don't call for like 3 days, don't pick her call don't contact her at all, don't see her then go to her on the 4 th day, don't do anything that indicate sex even If she show you the pussy just do like your not interested, don't even look like it freak you.



Then say' about that phone when do you want it " she's say some poo about when you can get it for her, tell her when she is serious she can let you know then walk away, she might call you to come back, don't answer, at worst tell her you r busy.



Last last, tell her simple, that you have the money, you like her and you have even bought the phone, but the pussy is the deal breaker, make she bring the pussy or Bleep off. Simple.



Guy don't be an idiot, pussy is free, don't pay anything for it. Imagine what one idiot guy is banging for free, and has even tire you want to pay money for. You no sqbi business. Negotiate and if she want to walk let her, she will come back then don't give her anything. Stupid girls sha,



Cc ubunja

distance urself from her.simple distance urself from her.simple 6 Likes 1 Share

Wacked she devil that is who she is 2 Likes

Bro this is not a problem, just don't call for like 3 days, don't pick her call don't contact her at all, don't see her then go to her on the 4 th day, don't do anything that indicate sex even If she show you the pussy just do like your not interested, don't even look like it freak you.



Then say' about that phone when do you want it " she's say some poo about when you can get it for her, tell her when she is serious she can let you know then walk away, she might call you to come back, don't answer, at worst tell her you r busy.



Last last, tell her simple, that you have the money, you like her and you have even bought the phone, but the pussy is the deal breaker, make she bring the pussy or Bleep off. Simple.



Guy don't be an idiot, pussy is free, don't pay anything for it. Imagine what one idiot guy is banging for free, and has even tire you want to pay money for. You no sqbi business. Negotiate and if she want to walk let her, she will come back then don't give her anything. Stupid girls sha,



I like ur advice. I have made up of mind never to call her for now and never allow her to visit me again. but I can only pick her call. she will come eat and I still give her transport. Note, I only invited her once but about 6-7 times she has visited, she is d one informing me that she will be coming .

Somebody call Yabaleft, madness has eaten deep into the core of Nairaland. Somebody call Yabaleft, madness has eaten deep into the core of Nairaland. 34 Likes 2 Shares

She want me to buy her 66,000 naira phone but she doesn't want me to even sit close or touch her and she is not a virgin. She's not pointing a gun to your head, and you have a choice to refuse or cut-off all possible communication with her if you perceive her to be materialistic.



Just so you know, she needn't be a virgin to use a phone worth that amount, so I don't get the "And she's not a virgin". Pay her price and bleep or fùck off. She's not pointing a gun to your head, and you have a choice to refuse or cut-off all possible communication with her if you perceive her to be materialistic.Just so you know, she needn't be a virgin to use a phone worth that amount, so I don't get the "And she's not a virgin". Pay her price and bleep or fùck off. 6 Likes

Guys too like S3X. Up to the point where u have to ask such a stupid question. I'm sure if u where thinking with ur brain an not ur dick you will be able to answer yourself. 4 Likes

She's not pointing a gun to your head, and you have a choice to refuse or cut-off all possible communication with her if you perceive her to be materialistic.



Just so you know, she needn't be a virgin to use a phone worth that amount, so I don't get the "And she's not a virgin". Pay her price and bleep or fùck off.

, she is pointing a gun, and y should he pay 66 k for tokunbo pussycat. Are u sure u r not fighting for the increase in price of ur own pusxsy , she is pointing a gun, and y should he pay 66 k for tokunbo pussycat. Are u sure u r not fighting for the increase in price of ur own pusxsy 21 Likes

If you can't afford her, move on. 1 Like

. I like ur advice. I have made up of mind never to call her for now and never allow her to visit me again. but I can only pick her call. she will come eat and I still give her transport. Note, I only invited her once but about 6-7 times she has visited, she is d one informing me that she will be coming .

Brother don't pick her calls for a change, and when you pick tell her you will call her back, then hang up. Don't call back, when she calls again, say you forgot, your busy.



Make her feel less and she will bribe you with the pusszy Brother don't pick her calls for a change, and when you pick tell her you will call her back, then hang up. Don't call back, when she calls again, say you forgot, your busy.Make her feel less and she will bribe you with the pusszy 17 Likes 2 Shares

If you can't afford her, move on. The pricetag is #0. If you enjoying paying more don't force your ideology on the rest of us.

#pussyisfree The pricetag is #0. If you enjoying paying more don't force your ideology on the rest of us.#pussyisfree 15 Likes

I thank God for the detergent and hypo in my life! 20 Likes

The pricetag is #0. If you enjoying paying more don't force your ideology on the rest of us.

Pussy is not free brother



I repeat. If you cannot afford her, move on. Pussy is not free brotherI repeat. If you cannot afford her, move on. 3 Likes