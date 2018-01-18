₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Wizmike111(m): 2:31pm
VIRGIN AUCTION Model, 18, is auctioning off her virginity to buy her parents a house… and claims bidding has started at £890k
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/5345920/model-18-is-auctioning-off-her-virginity-to-buy-her-parents-a-house-and-claims-bidding-has-started-at-890k/amp/
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Wizmike111(m): 2:32pm
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by ebujany(m): 2:36pm
Goodluck
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by doyinisaac(m): 2:41pm
To buy a house...good idea....meanwhile some ladies lost their own virginity to get gala and coke..
164 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by femolacqua(m): 2:43pm
Your choice, your life.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by HOLYDICK(m): 2:58pm
I hope the person wey go buy dat virginity get a 13.5inch (34cm) Dick when erect to hammer that brand new factory fitted p**sy
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by OrestesDante(m): 3:03pm
∆ Na wa ooo... See her self. ∆
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Danosaur007(m): 4:34pm
tahoe:
Lagos Sir, but i deliver nationwide and through the West African region. Our products are handmade from scratch with the best quality materials available. We have more lovely designs, msg us on whatsapp and you won't be disappointed
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Uyi168(m): 5:13pm
These are peepz that knw what they want in life...nt the ones that'd gladly sell theirs for a plate of indomie.
1 Like
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by ayusco85(m): 5:36pm
Danosaur007:
If u don't have an office only whatsapp u are a scammer. No one shld pay before delivery, I know how they operate.
I work in a bank contact center and we ve received hundreds of calls and emails from victims of this type of business whr u will see an item on instagram or Facebook or whatsapp, u order and they request for pay before delivery. Once u pay dey block u on all their social media platforms.
7 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by sexybaby22(f): 6:50pm
ayusco85:
All you have to say is that the business can be transacted through a safe mode such as waybill if they aren't in the same state. Has the guy scammed you before or has anyone reported him of scamming them. How can you automatically conclude that he is a scammer. Someone is trying to make his future better and you are trying to ruin him without evidence. I don't blame you, you are an employee so you would never know what it takes to be an entrepreneur.
60 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Deejay777(m): 7:14pm
she no even dey sexy like dat
7 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by DarkMagic(m): 7:17pm
I feel sorry for her
2 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by neoGRAVITY(m): 7:26pm
Hmmm
What is this life turning to
7 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by donstan18(m): 7:26pm
Why will someone even think of spending that much on her, when you can get a calabar girl with Orobo Pepsi and cabin biscuit.
7 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Ecards28(f): 7:27pm
Hmm... This life don turn something else oo...
Hmm... This life don turn something else oo...
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by abejide1000(m): 7:27pm
Is her "hymen" the passport to heaven? Oloriburuku omo
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by IMASTEX: 7:27pm
Good luck if you get a buyer.
2 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by nairavsdollars(f): 7:27pm
Nowadays its very easy to become a virgin even if your kitty cat is as wide as Atlantic Ocean
1 Like
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by midolian(m): 7:27pm
I think women contribute more to their abuse than any other thing in the world
If possible, some women would want to offer Angel Gabriel sex to escape death.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by ednut1(m): 7:28pm
U dont want ur parents to know but u dey grant interview.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Ishilove: 7:28pm
So she is turning to prostitution... what happened to working to pay your bills? You feel that thing in between your legs will get you the whole world and you are not ashamed to announce it. I don't blame her, I blame the perverts who are encouraging this kind of decadence.
What a rotten and completely hopeless generation we live in.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by lascopes(m): 7:28pm
Omg!!! Well sha, iz nor my biznez
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:28pm
Its her life...none of my business
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by UbanmeUdie: 7:28pm
I don't seem to understand the relationship between virginity and financial prosperity.
Those days, breaking a girl's virginity used to be a favour but things have since changed.
Na wa!
I'm sure if all my girl friends in high school especially Chizoba, Eseoghene & Munirat had known that virginity would now be auctioned for such a ridiculously huge sum of money, they won't have allowed me drilled an abyss in their honeypot for mere "kpoff kpoff" & 7up.
1 Like
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by DoTheNeedful: 7:29pm
This is what the global scarcity of virgins is causing. It should be free.
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by Pidginwhisper: 7:29pm
Atleast she no lose am for Samsung Galaxy S9
But wetin concern me
2 Likes
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by freddie82(m): 7:29pm
Virginity ain't Visa to UK abeg holdit
1 Like
|Re: 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House by rasazee(m): 7:30pm
D new thing in vogue
