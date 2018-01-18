Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House (29018 Views)

She Wants Me To Buy Her 66k Phone, But Doesn't Want Me To Touch Her / 20-year-old Beautiful Girl Auctions Her Virginity For N126 Million...See Details / Martin Aliker: Girl Rejected Me As I Couldn't Buy Her Beer, Now I Own A Brewery (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

VIRGIN AUCTION Model, 18, is auctioning off her virginity to buy her parents a house… and claims bidding has started at £890k



Italian beauty Nicole wants to fund her studies and help out her family



A STUDENT is auctioning off virginity to the highest bidder – and claims offers have already reached £890,000.

Nicole, 18, made the decision when she was 16 after realising how precious virginity was.



The part-time model, from Italy, told The Sun Online: “I decided when I was 16 that my virginity was precious.



“I was in a relationship with a man much older than me, but I decided I would only lose my virginity to the man I love and the man I want to marry in the future.



“He told me he wanted to stay with me all my life, that he loved me, and that he wanted to have a family with me but I was only 16 and I was scared so I decided to split up with him.”



In the wake of the split Nicole – not her real name – began to think about her education and claims she would like to move the UK, to study business at Cambridge.





She said: “I wanted a good education so I started looking on the web for ways to finance my studies and I came across a series of auction adverts and found there were girls who had sold themselves for £3.1 million (€3.5 million) so I decided I would do the same when I turned 18.



“I hope to get as much as possible to fund my studies, to help my sister and my family, and buy my parents a house.



“There are a lot of men interested who are writing to the agency and the highest offer we have at the moment is €1m (£890,000).”



The auction is taking part on the European site Elite Models VIP – not to be confused with Elite Models in the UK.



The site boasts “exclusive international escorts” and claim to “provide a luxury escort service for selective gentlemen worldwide.”



They currently have five “virgin escorts” on the books – but Nicole is reportedly attracting the highest bids.



The site promises to let a doctor, selected by the client, verify the girls’ virginity before they spend the night together.



Although she admits to “a little bit of fear” Nicole is convinced the man who wins the auction will treat her well.



She said: “I am quite nervous but I am also quite confident because if a man is disposed to pay so much for you, he will certainly be a kind person. I’m sure we will have a great time together.



“I haven’t told them I want any type or age. I don’t know how much the agency can show me about him before we meet but I hope before I meet him I can know more about him, and speak to him on the phone.



“My virginity will go to the highest bidder but if I don’t get on well with him, I will be able to choose another bidder.”



Nicole admitted she is a bit apprehensive about having sex for the first time, but not because her partner will be a stranger.



She said: “I know it hurts a lot so I am a little bit worried about that but I hope it will go well and I’m pretty confident about that.”



Amazingly, although she plans to spend much of her windfall on the family, Nicole has kept the auction from her parents and says it would “destroy” them.



She said: “I don’t want my parents to know about this because they are very strict and they wouldn’t approve and even my friends don’t know anything about it.



“My family would be destroyed if they knew. If they discover one day I will talk to them and hopefully they will understand.”

Source: Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/5345920/model-18-is-auctioning-off-her-virginity-to-buy-her-parents-a-house-and-claims-bidding-has-started-at-890k/amp/

Goodluck 10 Likes 1 Share

To buy a house...good idea....meanwhile some ladies lost their own virginity to get gala and coke.. 164 Likes 9 Shares

Your choice, your life. 8 Likes 1 Share

I hope the person wey go buy dat virginity get a 13.5inch (34cm) Dick when erect to hammer that brand new factory fitted p**sy 31 Likes 3 Shares







∆ Na wa ooo... See her self. ∆ 2 Likes 1 Share

tahoe:





location?



Lagos Sir, but i deliver nationwide and through the West African region. Our products are handmade from scratch with the best quality materials available. We have more lovely designs, msg us on whatsapp and you won't be disappointed

7 Likes 1 Share

These are peepz that knw what they want in life...nt the ones that'd gladly sell theirs for a plate of indomie. 1 Like

Danosaur007:







Lagos Sir, but i deliver nationwide and through the West African region. Our products are handmade from scratch with the best quality materials available. We have more lovely designs, msg us on whatsapp and you won't be disappointed



If u don't have an office only whatsapp u are a scammer. No one shld pay before delivery, I know how they operate.

I work in a bank contact center and we ve received hundreds of calls and emails from victims of this type of business whr u will see an item on instagram or Facebook or whatsapp, u order and they request for pay before delivery. Once u pay dey block u on all their social media platforms. If u don't have an office only whatsapp u are a scammer. No one shld pay before delivery, I know how they operate.I work in a bank contact center and we ve received hundreds of calls and emails from victims of this type of business whr u will see an item on instagram or Facebook or whatsapp, u order and they request for pay before delivery. Once u pay dey block u on all their social media platforms. 7 Likes

ayusco85:





If u don't have an office only whatsapp u are a scammer. No one shld pay before delivery, I know how they operate.

I work in a bank contact center and we ve received hundreds of calls and emails from victims of this type of business whr u will see an item on instagram or Facebook or whatsapp, u order and they request for pay before delivery. Once u pay dey block u on all their social media platforms.

All you have to say is that the business can be transacted through a safe mode such as waybill if they aren't in the same state. Has the guy scammed you before or has anyone reported him of scamming them. How can you automatically conclude that he is a scammer. Someone is trying to make his future better and you are trying to ruin him without evidence. I don't blame you, you are an employee so you would never know what it takes to be an entrepreneur. All you have to say is that the business can be transacted through a safe mode such as waybill if they aren't in the same state. Has the guy scammed you before or has anyone reported him of scamming them. How can you automatically conclude that he is a scammer. Someone is trying to make his future better and you are trying to ruin him without evidence. I don't blame you, you are an employee so you would never know what it takes to be an entrepreneur. 60 Likes 4 Shares

she no even dey sexy like dat 7 Likes

I feel sorry for her 2 Likes

Hmmm





What is this life turning to 7 Likes

Why will someone even think of spending that much on her, when you can get a calabar girl with Orobo Pepsi and cabin biscuit. 7 Likes

Hmm... This life don turn something else oo...





Vist my profile, read carefully and thank me later

Is her "hymen" the passport to heaven? Oloriburuku omo

Good luck if you get a buyer. Though, I wish the buyer is a user of Sure Men Herbal Tea. You will see pepper when he starts a none stop purchase. Lol 2 Likes

Nowadays its very easy to become a virgin even if your kitty cat is as wide as Atlantic Ocean 1 Like

I think women contribute more to their abuse than any other thing in the world



If possible, some women would want to offer Angel Gabriel sex to escape death. 7 Likes 1 Share

U dont want ur parents to know but u dey grant interview.

So she is turning to prostitution... what happened to working to pay your bills? You feel that thing in between your legs will get you the whole world and you are not ashamed to announce it. I don't blame her, I blame the perverts who are encouraging this kind of decadence.



What a rotten and completely hopeless generation we live in. 11 Likes 1 Share

Omg!!! Well sha, iz nor my biznez

Its her life...none of my business









I don't seem to understand the relationship between virginity and financial prosperity.





Those days, breaking a girl's virginity used to be a favour but things have since changed.



Na wa!



I'm sure if all my girl friends in high school especially Chizoba, Eseoghene & Munirat had known that virginity would now be auctioned for such a ridiculously huge sum of money, they won't have allowed me drilled an abyss in their honeypot for mere "kpoff kpoff" & 7up. I don't seem to understand the relationship between virginity and financial prosperity.Those days, breaking a girl's virginity used to be a favour but things have since changed.Na wa!I'm sure if all my girl friends in high school especially Chizoba, Eseoghene & Munirat had known that virginity would now be auctioned for such a ridiculously huge sum of money, they won't have allowed me drilled an abyss in their honeypot for mere "kpoff kpoff" & 7up. 1 Like

It should be free. This is what the global scarcity of virgins is causing.It should be free.

Atleast she no lose am for Samsung Galaxy S9







But wetin concern me 2 Likes

Virginity ain't Visa to UK abeg holdit 1 Like