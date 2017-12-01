Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) (8691 Views)

So many reactions pulled out from this. The duo are currently still sharing their feelings for each other on twitter. Meanwhile, so of King Nomso crush ain't happy about this.



A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Tolu @T_oluwani took to twitter yesterday to share her a love for her twitter crush identified as KinG NomSo @ani_nomso. Tolu who is a Biologist and Photographer shared her deep heart feelings after King Nomso shared a very cute picture of him with a funny caption.

The lady just want to transfer her HIV and aids to the young guy..

This is how they act nice when they want to transfer sexual virus and spirit husband. 31 Likes 1 Share

They both look good. ❤ I want to see his eyes 2 Likes 1 Share

∆ Things are getting tough....



If mohammed refuse to go to the mountain, the mountain will come and meet mohammed ∆ 14 Likes 2 Shares







@Nonso,don't miss this great opportunity. @Nonso,don't miss this great opportunity. 1 Like

Tribal Bigot oshi... Goan login to Twitter to separate them... ∆ 29 Likes 1 Share

They look good together.

OrestesDante:













Respect. The plate of soup said it all,he is free to go to twitter and seperate them.

Just wondering how this lady expect this stuff to pull through. Ladies are supposed to be chased and then won over and not the way around, except in very rare cases. This one can't be one of such cases. 1 Like

In life you need either inspiration or desperation. But it's pity she chooses the latter. 1 Like

The lady just want to transfer her HIV and aids to the young guy..

Always making useless comments just to trend nwaamaikpe wannabe.



Continue



















This same guy is begging another girl some where just to talk to her. Chei, this life 2 Likes 1 Share

@Nonso,don't miss this great opportunity.

It's now a great opportunity, ba?



Nonso v'got class!

The mere word called CRUSH speaks volume. When you crush on someone you get crushed. 1 Like

Well if d mountain doesn't go to Muhammed,Muhammed will go to d mountain 2 Likes

this is normal, 5 girls asked me out this year and dyt is still doing shakara for me thinking I will ask her out





mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew 1 Like

Mehn, some girls can fall hands eh.

Nonsense!



You don't belong in a civilized society.

She has guts...its cute, like play like play now prewedding pix go full nairaland

Only the eyes u wan see

Isaiah 4:1 For seven women will take hold of one man in that day, saying, "We will eat our own bread and wear our own clothes, only let us be called by your name; take away our reproach!" 2 Likes

Have you heard of emulsion? Emulsifier? She has the emulsifier to stabilize the emulsion.



Have you heard of emulsion? Emulsifier? She has the emulsifier to stabilize the emulsion.

Hope you understand!

she's only trying to be funny na 1 Like 1 Share