Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by NigeriaNewsDeck: 11:27am
A beautiful Nigerian lady identified as Tolu @T_oluwani took to twitter yesterday to share her a love for her twitter crush identified as KinG NomSo @ani_nomso. Tolu who is a Biologist and Photographer shared her deep heart feelings after King Nomso shared a very cute picture of him with a funny caption.

So many reactions pulled out from this. The duo are currently still sharing their feelings for each other on twitter. Meanwhile, so of King Nomso crush ain't happy about this.

Source: http://newscantell.blogspot.com.ng/2017/12/adorable-nigerian-lady-proposes-to-her.html?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 11:32am
The lady just want to transfer her HIV and aids to the young guy..
This is how they act nice when they want to transfer sexual virus and spirit husband.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 11:34am
They both look good. ❤ I want to see his eyes

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Skyfornia(m): 11:37am
Water and oil doesn't mix together. Nonso bu nwa afo Biafra, no space for afonja girl.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 11:44am
angry



∆ Things are getting tough....

If mohammed refuse to go to the mountain, the mountain will come and meet mohammed ∆

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:49am
shocked


@Nonso,don't miss this great opportunity.gringrin

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 11:50am
Skyfornia:
Water and oil doesn't mix together. Nonso bu nwa afo Biafra, no space for afonja girl.

angry



∆Yes... Oil and water don't mix... But remember a plate of soup..


Tribal Bigot oshi... Goan login to Twitter to separate them... ∆

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 11:57am
They look good together.
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:59am
OrestesDante:


angry



∆Yes... Oil and water don't mix... But remember a plate of soup..


Tribal Bigot oshi... Goan login to Twitter to separate them... ∆

cool

Respect. The plate of soup said it all,he is free to go to twitter and seperate them.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 12:04pm
Just wondering how this lady expect this stuff to pull through. Ladies are supposed to be chased and then won over and not the way around, except in very rare cases. This one can't be one of such cases. cheesy

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by MZEE01: 4:28pm
In life you need either inspiration or desperation. But it's pity she chooses the latter. cry cry cry cry cry

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 4:28pm
A
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by MadeInChina: 4:29pm
DrinkLimca:
The lady just want to transfer her HIV and aids to the young guy..
This is how they act nice when they want to transfer sexual virus and spirit husband.
Always making useless comments just to trend nwaamaikpe wannabe.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Financialfree: 4:29pm
Ok
Continue









http://www.nairaland.com/4243494/man-killed-stealing-tuber-yam
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 4:29pm
This same guy is begging another girl some where just to talk to her. Chei, this life grin

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Kekx(m): 4:29pm
Evablizin:
shocked


@Nonso,don't miss this great opportunity.gringrin

It's now a great opportunity, ba?

Nonso v'got class!

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by 900warriorz(m): 4:30pm
.....
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Pusyiter(m): 4:30pm
The mere word called CRUSH speaks volume. When you crush on someone you get crushed.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by chillychill(f): 4:31pm
Well if d mountain doesn't go to Muhammed,Muhammed will go to d mountain cheesy grin

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by lilmax(m): 4:31pm
this is normal, 5 girls asked me out this year and dyt is still doing shakara for me thinking I will ask her out


mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Rolex67(f): 4:31pm
Mehn, some girls can fall hands eh.
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by morbeta(m): 4:31pm
Imdeed!!

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by omooba969: 4:32pm
Skyfornia:
Water and oil doesn't mix together. Nonso bu nwa afo Biafra, no space for afonja girl.

Nonsense!

You don't belong in a civilized society.

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:32pm
grin cheesy She has guts...its cute, like play like play now prewedding pix go full nairaland

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 4:32pm
Cute.
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by simplemach(m): 4:32pm
Fada lawd!!!
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by SILVA112(m): 4:33pm
LuvU2:
They both look good. ❤ I want to see his eyes
Only the eyes u wan see
Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by ednut1(m): 4:33pm
Isaiah 4:1 For seven women will take hold of one man in that day, saying, "We will eat our own bread and wear our own clothes, only let us be called by your name; take away our reproach!"

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by pp802: 4:33pm
Skyfornia:
Water and oil doesn't mix together. Nonso bu nwa afo Biafra, no space for afonja girl.

Have you heard of emulsion? Emulsifier? She has the emulsifier to stabilize the emulsion.

Hope you understand! wink

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 4:33pm
she's only trying to be funny na

Re: Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Crush On Twitter (Photos) by binsanni(m): 4:34pm
and some of her mate dey NL they form big slay mama's
mitchew and the girl no even con fine self cheesy

