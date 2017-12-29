₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:56pm On Dec 20
Remember the thread below, two Nairalanders that recently did their traditional marriage, we are back again with our pre-wedding pictures.
#Dimmaiyke2017
Be our special guest as we make our marriage vow@ St Gregory the Great Parish Idaw River Achara Layout Enugu 29/12/2017 10am
Reception @ House of Assembly Hall opposite Okpara Square Independence Layout Enugu.
http://www.nairaland.com/4211935/pictures-traditional-marriage-two-nairalanders/4
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Flexherbal(m): 9:58pm On Dec 20
Lovely!
Congratulations to them!!
Happy married life in advance!!!
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by vivypretty(f): 9:58pm On Dec 20
congrats to u guyz
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 9:58pm On Dec 20
More
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by CakezbyMarie: 10:04pm On Dec 20
Lovely pictures Happy Married Life
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by ClitoPen: 10:10pm On Dec 20
Na after trad una remember pre wedding pix....lovely though
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 10:18pm On Dec 20
Flexherbal:
Thanks
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 10:18pm On Dec 20
CakezbyMarie:
Thank you
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 10:19pm On Dec 20
Lalasticla, mynd44
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by thorpido(m): 10:56pm On Dec 20
No be pre-wedding you call am?You don dey kiss?
Anyway as you don do traditional wedding,carry go.
Happy married life.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by MrHistorian: 10:56pm On Dec 20
I love this!
Beautiful.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by ElPadrino33: 10:56pm On Dec 20
If I say what's on my mind now I'd be attacked from all sides, insulted and even cursed. So, congratulations to the couple !
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by castrol180(m): 10:57pm On Dec 20
you were kissing while you are yet to tie the nuptial knot. Is it that no more pre wedding concept any longer? But left to me I will just assume that the guy has been digging the babe before now.
Nna mehn! This guy go dey kpash this girl heavily and hard. Thank God hard fufu and garri dey Enugu to replenish and restore any lost energy during the race
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by NwaAmaikpe: 10:57pm On Dec 20
I prophesy this to the lives of my friends
Pocohantas and Supersystems.
At least that brother will do her right and take her to Europe.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Uhomanbulus110(f): 10:58pm On Dec 20
Wow
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by SirLakes: 10:59pm On Dec 20
The guy head. Chai the shoemaker wey scrape am try
Happy married life
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by ashewoboy(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
beautiful bride.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Jeff9498(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Pre wedding photos everywhere
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by segzy14(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Wow
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by PenlsCaP: 10:59pm On Dec 20
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by GboyegaD(m): 10:59pm On Dec 20
Congrats and I wish you marital bliss.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by mightyhazel: 11:00pm On Dec 20
NwaAmaikpe:obia!
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Tynasparks(f): 11:00pm On Dec 20
Lovely ... God bless your union.
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 11:00pm On Dec 20
thorpido:
Kiss ke? Look closely, you will be convinced
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Jupxter: 11:01pm On Dec 20
hmm
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by COOLHOMIE(m): 11:01pm On Dec 20
IMO this head is smoother than most Nigerian roads
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Jodha(f): 11:01pm On Dec 20
Congrats.....
But what's their handles if they're nairalanders...
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by DoTheNeedful: 11:02pm On Dec 20
Your head though . Congrats!
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Ikology(m): 11:02pm On Dec 20
SirLakes:
Thanks, the head na Lagos-Ibadan expressway
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by solasoulmusic(f): 11:02pm On Dec 20
Congrats lovely
|Re: Pre-wedding Pictures Of Two Nairalanders by Drabeey(m): 11:03pm On Dec 20
Op, what is your secret. how u take get ur wife sef. Be like say all the ladies wey dey nairaland now no wan marry.
you know when I been don dey find nairalander wey I go marry?
op abeg bia... come tell me how u take do am
Drabeey was HERE
