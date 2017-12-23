₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by temitemi1(m): 7:23pm On Dec 23
WASHINGTON — Late to his own meeting and waving a sheet of numbers, President Trump stormed into the Oval Office one day in June, plainly enraged.
Five months before, Mr. Trump had dispatched federal officers to the nation’s airports to stop travelers from several Muslim countries from entering the United States in a dramatic demonstration of how he would deliver on his campaign promise to fortify the nation’s borders.
But so many foreigners had flooded into the country since January, he vented to his national security team, that it was making a mockery of his pledge. Friends were calling to say he looked like a fool, Mr. Trump said.
According to six officials who attended or were briefed about the meeting, Mr. Trump then began reading aloud from the document, which his domestic policy adviser, Stephen Miller, had given him just before the meeting. The document listed how many immigrants had received visas to enter the United States in 2017.
More than 2,500 were from Afghanistan, a terrorist haven, the president complained.
Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.
Forty thousand had come from Nigeria, Mr. Trump added. Once they had seen the United States, they would never “go back to their huts” in Africa, recalled the two officials, who asked for anonymity to discuss a sensitive conversation in the Oval Office.
As the meeting continued, John F. Kelly, then the secretary of homeland security, and Rex W. Tillerson, the secretary of state, tried to interject, explaining that many were short-term travelers making one-time visits. But as the president continued, Mr. Kelly and Mr. Miller turned their ire on Mr. Tillerson, blaming him for the influx of foreigners and prompting the secretary of state to throw up his arms in frustration. If he was so bad at his job, maybe he should stop issuing visas altogether, Mr. Tillerson fired back.
Tempers flared and Mr. Kelly asked that the room be cleared of staff members. But even after the door to the Oval Office was closed, aides could still hear the president berating his most senior advisers.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, denied on Saturday morning that Mr. Trump had made derogatory statements about immigrants during the meeting.
“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims,” she said, referring to the current White House chief of staff, the national security adviser and the secretaries of state and homeland security. “It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway.”
While the White House did not deny the overall description of the meeting, officials strenuously insisted that Mr. Trump never used the words “AIDS” or “huts” to describe people from any country. Several participants in the meeting told Times reporters that they did not recall the president using those words and did not think he had, but the two officials who described the comments found them so noteworthy that they related them to others at the time.
The meeting in June reflects Mr. Trump’s visceral approach to an issue that defined his campaign and has indelibly shaped the first year of his presidency.
Seizing on immigration as the cause of countless social and economic problems, Mr. Trump entered office with an agenda of symbolic but incompletely thought-out goals, the product not of rigorous policy debate but of emotionally charged personal interactions and an instinct for tapping into the nativist views of white working-class Americans.
Like many of his initiatives, his effort to change American immigration policy has been executed through a disorderly and dysfunctional process that sought from the start to defy the bureaucracy charged with enforcing it, according to interviews with three dozen current and former administration officials, lawmakers and others close to the process, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private interactions.
But while Mr. Trump has been repeatedly frustrated by the limits of his power, his efforts to remake decades of immigration policy have gained increasing momentum as the White House became more disciplined and adept at either ignoring or undercutting the entrenched opposition of many parts of the government. The resulting changes have had far-reaching consequences, not only for the immigrants who have sought to make a new home in this country, but also for the United States’ image in the world.
“We have taken a giant steamliner barreling full speed,” Mr. Miller said in a recent interview. “Slowed it, stopped it, begun to turn it around and started sailing in the other direction.”
It is an assessment shared ruefully by Mr. Trump’s harshest critics, who see a darker view of the past year. Frank Sharry, the executive director of America’s Voice, a pro-immigration group, argues that the president’s immigration agenda is motivated by racism.
“He’s basically saying, ‘You people of color coming to America seeking the American dream are a threat to the white people,’” said Mr. Sharry, an outspoken critic of the president. “He’s come into office with an aggressive strategy of trying to reverse the demographic changes underway in America.”
Read more https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/23/us/politics/trump-immigration.html
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by princechurchill(m): 7:29pm On Dec 23
We know the region with hut in Nigeria look up North
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by erifeoluwasimi: 7:31pm On Dec 23
see what buhari has caused
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by GameGod(m): 7:39pm On Dec 23
Haiti had sent 15,000 people. They “all have AIDS,” he grumbled, according to one person who attended the meeting and another person who was briefed about it by a different person who was there.If you ever wondered JUST what kind of a visceral bigot Trump is, read the quote from the article and then read the article...................I am BEYOND furious. This man is so deeply racist, amoral without shame, selfish, sexist, and useless piece of garbage.
Donald Trump is a certified Racist!!! He is an unfeeling psychopath that should be in a white straight jacket instead of living in the White House.
princechurchill:Next time read the article before spewing trash, mumu. Most of those immigrant fuckt*rds are biaflans.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by GavelSlam: 7:40pm On Dec 23
princechurchill:
Don't be silly.
This racist has just insulted your race but due to your brain cell deficiency you cannot even recognise it.
Disgraceful being for a negro.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Guestlander: 7:43pm On Dec 23
His own grandfather never went back to his hamlet in Germany.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by temitemi1(m): 7:46pm On Dec 23
Trump and his many controversies
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Jupxter: 7:48pm On Dec 23
nice to read, but the title is abit too dramatic
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by IgbotiicGirL(f): 7:59pm On Dec 23
We are africans so trump deal with DAT
Nigerians are the most educated african migrants in US
Get ur facts right Mr man
Bye
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by chaarly(m): 8:00pm On Dec 23
Na our leaders dey cause all these tinz. dem go go obodo-oyibo come back. . instead of them to tap into the intelligence of those people they will come back and put only their house in order, loot more billions, go back there and buy houses for themselves and their families.
Baba Trump Biko just bear with us citizens. . no be our fault. if Na me go ur America I will never come back to my hut. e beta ma wash university of Oxford toilet for there than to wash UNIBEN toilet for this side
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by GavelSlam: 8:20pm On Dec 23
SalamRushdie:
From the New York times?
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by cyrilomoh: 8:22pm On Dec 23
I'm just thinking what to type...
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by fiizznation: 8:23pm On Dec 23
Nothing this man does surprises me. The man was a well known racist, a white supremacist, a misogyny _prick, but people(especially white folks) when ahead and voted for him. And everybody is regretting and biting his/her fingers now. *grab em' by the _p**sy* psycho.
Donald trump that is urging everybody to go back to their country is not even an American, his father was a German, his mum was from I think scotland. His wife is not an American. But the silly clown is always ready to tell other folks that they ain't Americans. Smh
He doesn't know the history of America. He doesn't know that immigrants that came from all over the corners of the world made America what it is today. Would he even be what he is today if not for the immigrants that build a nation that the world is proud of.
Well he can only bark like the mad dog that he is, immigrants will continue to explore the numerous opportunities America have for them.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by SalamRushdie: 8:24pm On Dec 23
GavelSlam:
Is New York times not a hillary puppet again? All fake news
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by DieBuhari: 8:29pm On Dec 23
GavelSlam:New York Times and CNN are well known for fake news against Trump
.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by fiizznation: 8:32pm On Dec 23
SalamRushdie:so new York times is influenced by hillary? What won't I see on this forum. Lolx
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Sunymoore(m): 9:03pm On Dec 23
Trump is a fuvktard
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by destino24(m): 9:11pm On Dec 23
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by usba: 9:21pm On Dec 23
princechurchill:
Sad to see a person like this shares the same country with me. Had it been one of your brothers from your part of the country caught pushing drugs abroad you will insist we accept him as a Nigerian and not point fingers to the east.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by dasparrow: 9:38pm On Dec 23
@Post
I always laugh when I see some Nigerians supporting this man. He has made it clear by his remarks that he does not like people of colour yet you see some Nigerians singing his praises. Inferiority complex is a terrible thing.
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by infoservant: 9:47pm On Dec 23
Oh my country...
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by lobell: 9:52pm On Dec 23
This is huge!
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by anibirelawal(m): 9:54pm On Dec 23
hmmm...
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Konpresor012(m): 10:28pm On Dec 23
dasparrow:Can you imagine
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Dreambeat: 10:37pm On Dec 23
GavelSlam:New York times and CNN are the two biggest peddlers of lies against Trump.Do your research
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Oyindidi(f): 10:39pm On Dec 23
Crazy President
Re: Nigerians Would Never "Go Back To Their Huts" In Africa - Trump by Fukafuka: 10:39pm On Dec 23
