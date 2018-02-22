₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by CastedAyo: 10:34am
So, a beautiful Nigerian lady with the name @SimplyRisque has taken to her twitter TL to tells some men who have the mindset of not spending money on their girlfriend money be prepared to share her with a guy who is willing to do so.
According to her, the honeypot is for the highest bidder
Read her tweet below;
"Trust that if you ain't going to give your girl money then be prepared to share that pussy with a guy that's willing to give her cash."
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by NwaAmaikpe: 10:37am
This is so true.
No woman should give her kitty out for free.
Because that's the oil well nature has given them...
Just like in the parable of the talents, on the last day; every woman will account for how much she made with hers.
Woe betide you, if yours couldn't generate income.
Money remains the best aphrodisiac, if he can't give you money, you have no right to be hörny for him.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Evablizin(f): 10:37am
Abeg who be this one?
If you share your body with guys that gives you money,at the end nah your body go hear em. Lazy girls everywhere.
Well,Majeed said it all.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Brooke60(f): 10:39am
NwaAmaikpe:Shut up
Its a relationship and yes, there re different ways to show love.
Some people are just naturally stingy..both guys and ladies.
Love is sharing.....not taking always
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by donstan18(m): 10:39am
Any lady that asks for money in exchange of her pussy is nothing but a prostitutes, because that's the only thing prostitutes offers to a man.
And any prostitutes like those girls that asks for money after sex have no right to complain whenever a man dumps her sorry ass, because the deal was to pay for the pussy when needed.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by donstan18(m): 10:43am
Brooke60:
Like you typed, it's a relationship, not a job for money.
A lady that requests money for sex, what should she be called?
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by princeking2(m): 10:44am
Noted!
But right now, we are interested in a wife not a girlfriend.
Next customer please!
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Asowari(m): 10:45am
that' postitution
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by eezeribe(m): 10:46am
If a lady is not your mother or sister,the only thing she can offer to you is her Vagginaa...
That is what God created them for,even if you open their skull,it is filled with liquid similar to pussy juice.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Evablizin(f): 10:46am
Brooke60:Calm down.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by RRWraith(m): 10:49am
WTF..whats so difficult in coming out plain and telling us u are a fvcking demented hoe, why drag responsible guys into this poo
That is why guys like us will always see girls like this as fvck mates and not soul mates...
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by imitateMe(m): 10:51am
With all the smell and STD in the dirty hole?? She should consider herself lucky if I agree to have sex with her for free.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by labanj1(m): 10:52am
Rubbish
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Treasure17(m): 10:55am
Some relationships these days is money driven which shouldn't be the major factor.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Olalan(m): 10:59am
Its open knowledge that majority of girls in this age are prostitutes who would open their legs at the sight of cash. Most girls will only love you when you spend for them.
Just so sad how most females have reduced themselves to mere sex objects.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by femolacqua(m): 11:05am
I just like the response that was given to her.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Taiwotaye: 11:25am
look at her head
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by crismark(m): 11:40am
but she said d truth ooo....
its what most ladies do dese days....
am sure dat 90% of d so called "girlfriend" collects moni before or after sex with their so called "boyfriend"
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by aro1(m): 11:45am
Dz jus d sad truth abt nowadays ladies, am a proof to ds, dey ar mostly money for hand, back for ground..
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Perfectnumber6(m): 11:56am
Treasure17:Hmm this is the issue am having with my gf now will I say ex, cos she likes money too much and so much . Though I love her genuinely but I just can't cope anymore.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Mahwash(m): 12:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:if a woman's kitty is a given "oil well nature", then drillers are been bought, natural things should be free, except when using an artificial thing
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by yeyeboi(m): 12:10pm
Ok
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Cute9gerian: 12:10pm
Patiently saving for my sex doll, women and their wahala have tire me
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by klassykute(m): 12:11pm
No levo it’s ur mate that bought her bf a Benz in val day
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by yeyeboi(m): 12:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Guy your mumu suppose don do by now na
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by congorasta: 12:12pm
k
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by ShitHead: 12:13pm
I hope your day is as nice as my Diick.
I'm ready to share.
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Jackipapa: 12:13pm
I just finished reading the Ten Commandments, I never see it written that Man should give Woman Money.
Men, are we not committing SIN?
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Eazi1(m): 12:13pm
if u knw get mny galz no go luv oo
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by Burgerlomo: 12:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: "If You Can't Give Your Girlfriend Money, Be Prepared To Share Her" - Lady by chidynks: 12:14pm
and she is even proud to say it...."SHARE HER"..
damn!! what does it then tell about the said lady?....olosho!!
most of these ladies them sef......just imagine!! "SHARE HER "
and some ladies will start screaming yes ooo! yes ooo!! not knowing they r turning into a potential olosho!!
