So, a beautiful Nigerian lady with the name @SimplyRisque has taken to her twitter TL to tells some men who have the mindset of not spending money on their girlfriend money be prepared to share her with a guy who is willing to do so.



According to her, the honeypot is for the highest bidder



Read her tweet below;

"Trust that if you ain't going to give your girl money then be prepared to share that pussy with a guy that's willing to give her cash."





This is so true.

No woman should give her kitty out for free.

Because that's the oil well nature has given them...



Just like in the parable of the talents, on the last day; every woman will account for how much she made with hers.

Woe betide you, if yours couldn't generate income.



Abeg who be this one?



If you share your body with guys that gives you money,at the end nah your body go hear em. Lazy girls everywhere.



Well,Majeed said it all.

NwaAmaikpe:

Shut up





Its a relationship and yes, there re different ways to show love.

Some people are just naturally stingy..both guys and ladies.

Any lady that asks for money in exchange of her pussy is nothing but a prostitutes, because that's the only thing prostitutes offers to a man.



And any prostitutes like those girls that asks for money after sex have no right to complain whenever a man dumps her sorry ass, because the deal was to pay for the pussy when needed.

Brooke60:

Shut up





Its a relationship and yes, there re different ways to show love.

Some people are just naturally stingy..both guys and ladies.

Like you typed, it's a relationship, not a job for money.



Noted!

But right now, we are interested in a wife not a girlfriend.

Next customer please! 2 Likes

that' postitution 7 Likes 1 Share

If a lady is not your mother or sister,the only thing she can offer to you is her Vagginaa...

That is what God created them for,even if you open their skull,it is filled with liquid similar to pussy juice.

Brooke60:

Shut up



Calm down. Calm down.

WTF..whats so difficult in coming out plain and telling us u are a fvcking demented hoe, why drag responsible guys into this poo



That is why guys like us will always see girls like this as fvck mates and not soul mates... 2 Likes

With all the smell and STD in the dirty hole?? She should consider herself lucky if I agree to have sex with her for free. 1 Like 3 Shares

Rubbish 1 Like

Some relationships these days is money driven which shouldn't be the major factor. 2 Likes

Its open knowledge that majority of girls in this age are prostitutes who would open their legs at the sight of cash. Most girls will only love you when you spend for them.

Just so sad how most females have reduced themselves to mere sex objects. 6 Likes

I just like the response that was given to her.

look at her head

but she said d truth ooo....



its what most ladies do dese days....



am sure dat 90% of d so called "girlfriend" collects moni before or after sex with their so called "boyfriend" 5 Likes

Dz jus d sad truth abt nowadays ladies, am a proof to ds, dey ar mostly money for hand, back for ground.. 1 Like 1 Share

Treasure17:

NwaAmaikpe:





This is so true.

No woman should give her kitty out for free.

Because that's the oil well nature has given them...



Just like in the parable of the talents, on the last day; every woman will account for how much she made with hers.

Woe betide you, if yours couldn't generate income.



Ok

Patiently saving for my sex doll, women and their wahala have tire me 1 Like

No levo it’s ur mate that bought her bf a Benz in val day 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





This is so true.

No woman should give her kitty out for free.

Because that's the oil well nature has given them...



Just like in the parable of the talents, on the last day; every woman will account for how much she made with hers.

Woe betide you, if yours couldn't generate income.



Money remains the best aphrodisiac, if he can't give you money, you have no right to be hörny for him.



k

I hope your day is as nice as my Diick.





I'm ready to share.

I just finished reading the Ten Commandments, I never see it written that Man should give Woman Money.



Men, are we not committing SIN? 1 Like

if u knw get mny galz no go luv oo 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





This is so true.

No woman should give her kitty out for free.

Because that's the oil well nature has given them...



Just like in the parable of the talents, on the last day; every woman will account for how much she made with hers.

Woe betide you, if yours couldn't generate income.



Money remains the best aphrodisiac, if he can't give you money, you have no right to be hörny for him.