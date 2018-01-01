₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 5:27pm
The Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) has called on the ijaws to stop presenting erroneous Population Figures to suit their claim of being majority in the Niger Delta region, noting that the 2006 National Population Census data is in the public domain.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 5:28pm
coming to ijo there is something not clear regarding thier origin as they delibrately twist thier history, its not that ijos history wasnt documented, it was read the lower niger and its tribes by Leonard arthur glyn (1906) where it states that ijos are benin descendants, see S E johnson report on gbaramatu, patridge report on ijo, and the oral traditions amongst the ijos of the niger delta by professor E J Alagoa. Now coming to your claim ijaws are you aware of the place iduwini in delta and igbobini an apoi community in ondo dont tell me that idu benins ancestor is now an ijo man and the prefix idu is of ijo origin and now igbobini a yoruba word that means forest binis(benins) and if you are still not convinced according to some ijos oral tradition they claim ado beni origin which means riverine edo in ijo tongue what does that tell you regarding the ancestor of this ijos.?
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by CooperJay: 5:30pm
This Ijaw ppl are biting more than they can chew oo
I can't help but notice thier attire , Please is Itshekiri an Edo Clan?
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 5:33pm
CooperJay:
Yes they are descendants of Edo's
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by CooperJay: 5:37pm
SicilianMafia:
Its very obvious Edo descendants are the majority in south south , in fact Edo is the Unifying factor among all groups except this ijaw ppl.
Baba God Pls I beg of you give Ijaw Wisdom to know thier mates
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Vessi: 5:40pm
ijaws always constituting nuisance everywhere they go.
those fishermen need to be flushed back to their tiny bayelsa creek where they'll do what they know best.
-drinking ogogoro and fishing.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 5:41pm
CooperJay:
Lool!
Edos nordey blow thier trumpet oo but people on the know , know who the 4th major ethnic group are in this country!
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 5:42pm
Vessi:
Savage
I cry in Ijaw
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by uncleiykeman: 6:10pm
So Na who go rule Niger Delta republic?
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 6:12pm
uncleiykeman:
It will be a democracy not Ojukwuism
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Ulue: 7:08pm
Scheming and permutations as per who go take the lion share when another round of bounty comes in
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by kings09(m): 7:08pm
Garba shehu must be laughing somewhere. Anoda communal clash uploading.....
Wat a divisive govt head by a bigot failure nincompoop buhari
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by uzoclinton(m): 7:08pm
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Iyajelili(f): 7:09pm
We are our own problem in this country. Instead of us to unite and fight against a common enemy who happens to be the government we will bring in either tribal or religious fight whereas the elites and rich are all equal irrespective of their tribe and religion.
That been said, can the warring parties borrow some senses and unite for my sake?
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by obaataaokpaewu: 7:09pm
In the 2006 population census, I believe Religion and Tribe were not taken into consideration, so where do they get the figures they are quoting from the census? These two tribes should mind themselves oh
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Datazone(m): 7:10pm
I will like to comment the Itsekiri body for corroborating the issue raised by Garba Shehu. The Ijaws are fond of turning fishing camps to communities. They do not have a full LGA in Delta as we have been made to believe. Urhobo communities exist in Bomadi, Burutu and Pagani. Itsekiri is the largest tribe in the three Warri LGA as far as census is concerned. It may interest you that Bayelsa is the home of all Ijaws, it was through their fishing escapade they landed in Delta and was accepted by the Olu of Warri. This generous act of the Olu of Warri is the Itsekiri's undoing.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 7:12pm
Datazone:
Anyday mah niggah
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by temptnow: 7:15pm
Fulanis knocking our heads together since 1914.
Southerners think for once think.
Yorubas
Igbos
Niger Delta
Make una think, this people are not really smarter than us like the way they've made us hate ourselves.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Afam4eva(m): 7:15pm
Miscellaneous:To be fair, i'll say Ijaws are somewhere between 2.5 and 3 million.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by temptnow: 7:15pm
Weldone APC government
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by YelloweWest: 7:16pm
Itshekiri and ijaw war loading....
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Miscellaneous(m): 7:20pm
Afam4eva:
U are just being too generous because u think they occupy a state call bayelsa... I can tell u that bayelsa does not have up to 1million Ijaws .....since last election they could Not even give their silly brother 500k votes ad we know they came out en masse during that election to represent their blood brother. My man, Ijaws are btw 1- 2million.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by ayemip: 7:22pm
This kind of stories is what I don't like seeing because so many people are brainless
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by waveman2: 7:29pm
This figures are verifiable data from all ijaw Lga. All ijaws have their lga identification which they actually Don, t joke with.With this you can be able to tell the number of ijaws in the world my friend. Referring to 2006 census data doesn't, t make sense. Garba shehu is very incompetent trying to cause tribal war. The one they have in the north is not OK for them, dey want to spread it to the south south.
Miscellaneous:
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by omoiyalayi(m): 7:30pm
What is this hullaballu abt population of this people sef?
What are they trying to prove with their population?
They should let us rest joor?
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by cyrilamx(m): 7:30pm
As bini tame ijaws for claiming to own Gelegele, Okomu, ughoton...they are now moving like safari ants claiming warri. Well I know the blood flowing in itshekiri peep is that of the binis...they will also be taught lesson. If we are to take samples, the edoid nation is the largest...Binis beget Urhobos, Esan, Owen, isoko, Agbor, and many others. It could be arguably said that binis in the diaspora are up to ijaw population...the antecedents of the ijaws as land grabbers have made people to liken ijaws as the Fulanis of south-south.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by EternalTruth: 7:30pm
SicilianMafia:why u dey always put ur head for Ijaw matter.
Izonn Otu people go kill u oh. Be very careful. IJAWS are the most dreaded Ethnic group in Nigeria. More deadlier than Herdsmen.
Cc PreyeIjo AdaFonju nengibo Afriifa
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by Bobby808: 7:30pm
Vessi:I so much like the Ijaws. These people no longer take all amouth of oppressive act. They now fight all the oppressors. They are fast becoming very promnent in the country and across the world. They now disallow all those other tribe to milk as before. They are now as wealth others hence so much hatered against them. Their chiefs are all recognised.
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by EternalTruth: 7:33pm
CooperJay:shut up that gutter mouth.
Edo State isn't a Niger Delta State. During restructuring Edo and Delta States would be geopolitically zoned back to the South West.
There are no longer part of us in S.S and N.D.
cc AdaFonju nengibo etc
|Re: Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw by SicilianMafia: 7:35pm
@EternalTruth dem Neva born you and the ijaw ppl mry u talk say wan kill me!!
Trust me you do not know anything , if you did you will be shivering right now!!
