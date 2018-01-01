Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Population Figure: Stop Misinforming The Public - Itsekiri Leaders Warn Ijaw (3956 Views)

Ijaw Leaders Disagree With Itsekiri Leaders On Dialoge With Nda / North And South Will Be Affected If..: Christian Leaders Warn Muslims / Leave Our Lands, Itsekiri Leaders Warn Niger Delta Avengers.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC) has called on the ijaws to stop presenting erroneous Population Figures to suit their claim of being majority in the Niger Delta region, noting that the 2006 National Population Census data is in the public domain.



INYC in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Mr. Joseph Uwawah , described the recent presentation made by the factional President of IYC, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq that the Ijaws occupies three homogeneous Local Government Area in Delta State as an insult to the Isoko Nation and the Urhobo Nation that have autonomous communities in Patani, Bomadi and Burutu.



Mr Joseph Uwawah The statement read, “The Ijaws coexist with other ethnic nationalities in Patani, Bomadi and Burutu, in some cases speak the same languages interchangeably. The IYC President is aware that this same heterogeneous scenario is what is obtainable even in Bayelsa State where they claim entirely as homogeneous Ijaw State.



We commend Garba Shehu, the spokesman of the Presidency for putting the records straight in the public sphere, that the Itsekiris in Delta State are more than the Ijaws, conscious of the fact that besides the three Warri local government areas, there are indigenous Itsekiri communities in Uvwie, Udu, Okpe, Sapele, Ethiope West local government areas respectively. ”It is totally an aberration that Ijaws can even think, talk less claim dominance in population in two out of the three Warri local government area of Delta State. We state categorically that the Itsekiris remains majority in the three Warri local government areas as shown in the 2006 National Population Census which is in the public domain.



‘’According to the 2006 National Population Census data the Itsekiris have more population than the Ijaws in Delta State. This is the rationale behind the confidence that the Itsekiri has, that they will always defeat the Ijaws in any electoral contest except there are political arrangements to give minority tribes opportunity to govern. “Besides the Itsekiris in Edo and Ondo State, the Itsekiri people exist in more than seven local government areas in Delta but predominantly in three Local government areas.



We have autonomous Itsekiri Communities in Sapele, Ethiope West, Uvwie, Udu and Ukwuani LGA. The Ijaws have turned fishing camps into Communities/settlement.



The Ijaws are fond of fabricating history which is built on quick sand; we challenge the ijaws of Delta State to provide verifiable documents to substantiate their claims.



“The Ijaws have continued to benefit from direct disregard for the rule of law, some of which include the arbitrary relocation of Warri South West Local Government headquarters from Ogidigben to Ogbe-Ijoh against the legally recognized place and the purported acquisition of maritime University land, among others”.







https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/population-figure-stop-misinforming-public-inyc-tells-ijaw/ 4 Likes 1 Share

coming to ijo there is something not clear regarding thier origin as they delibrately twist thier history, its not that ijos history wasnt documented, it was read the lower niger and its tribes by Leonard arthur glyn (1906) where it states that ijos are benin descendants, see S E johnson report on gbaramatu, patridge report on ijo, and the oral traditions amongst the ijos of the niger delta by professor E J Alagoa. Now coming to your claim ijaws are you aware of the place iduwini in delta and igbobini an apoi community in ondo dont tell me that idu benins ancestor is now an ijo man and the prefix idu is of ijo origin and now igbobini a yoruba word that means forest binis(benins) and if you are still not convinced according to some ijos oral tradition they claim ado beni origin which means riverine edo in ijo tongue what does that tell you regarding the ancestor of this ijos.? 6 Likes 1 Share

This Ijaw ppl are biting more than they can chew oo







I can't help but notice thier attire , Please is Itshekiri an Edo Clan? 6 Likes 2 Shares

CooperJay:

I can't help but notice thier attire , Please is Itshekiri an Edo Clan?

Yes they are descendants of Edo's Yes they are descendants of Edo's 6 Likes 2 Shares

SicilianMafia:





Yes they are descendants of Edo's

Its very obvious Edo descendants are the majority in south south , in fact Edo is the Unifying factor among all groups except this ijaw ppl.





Baba God Pls I beg of you give Ijaw Wisdom to know thier mates Its very obvious Edo descendants are the majority in south south , in fact Edo is the Unifying factor among all groups except this ijaw ppl.Baba God Pls I beg of you give Ijaw Wisdom to know thier mates 7 Likes 2 Shares

ijaws always constituting nuisance everywhere they go.



those fishermen need to be flushed back to their tiny bayelsa creek where they'll do what they know best.

-drinking ogogoro and fishing. 12 Likes 1 Share

CooperJay:





Its very obvious Edo descendants are the majority in south south , in fact Edo is the Unifying factor among all groups except this ijaw ppl.





Baba God Pls I beg of you give Ijaw Wisdom to know thier mates

Lool!



Edos nordey blow thier trumpet oo but people on the know , know who the 4th major ethnic group are in this country! Lool!Edos nordey blow thier trumpet oo but people on the know , know who the 4th major ethnic group are in this country! 1 Like

Vessi:

ijaws always constituting nuisance everywhere they go.



those fishermen need to be flushed back to their tiny bayelsa creek where they'll do what they know best.

-drinking ogogoro and fishing.

Savage



I cry in Ijaw SavageI cry in Ijaw 5 Likes 1 Share

So Na who go rule Niger Delta republic?

uncleiykeman:

So Na who go rule Niger Delta republic?

It will be a democracy not Ojukwuism It will be a democracy not Ojukwuism





Scheming and permutations as per who go take the lion share when another round of bounty comes in





Scheming and permutations as per who go take the lion share when another round of bounty comes in

Garba shehu must be laughing somewhere. Anoda communal clash uploading.....



Wat a divisive govt head by a bigot failure nincompoop buhari 4 Likes

seen

We are our own problem in this country. Instead of us to unite and fight against a common enemy who happens to be the government we will bring in either tribal or religious fight whereas the elites and rich are all equal irrespective of their tribe and religion.



That been said, can the warring parties borrow some senses and unite for my sake? 3 Likes

In the 2006 population census, I believe Religion and Tribe were not taken into consideration, so where do they get the figures they are quoting from the census? These two tribes should mind themselves oh 3 Likes

I will like to comment the Itsekiri body for corroborating the issue raised by Garba Shehu. The Ijaws are fond of turning fishing camps to communities. They do not have a full LGA in Delta as we have been made to believe. Urhobo communities exist in Bomadi, Burutu and Pagani. Itsekiri is the largest tribe in the three Warri LGA as far as census is concerned. It may interest you that Bayelsa is the home of all Ijaws, it was through their fishing escapade they landed in Delta and was accepted by the Olu of Warri. This generous act of the Olu of Warri is the Itsekiri's undoing. 3 Likes 1 Share

Datazone:

Thanks Sicilian mafia...



##BOOKED

Anyday mah niggah Anyday mah niggah

Fulanis knocking our heads together since 1914.



Southerners think for once think.



Yorubas



Igbos



Niger Delta



Make una think, this people are not really smarter than us like the way they've made us hate ourselves.

Miscellaneous:

Ijaws are known to falsify figures as we can all confirm. Ijaws are not up to 2million in Nigeria. I can swear it! Forget those stupid figures u see on Wikipedia they were written by paid writers(who is evidently hungry and probably Ijaw). Let us analyse it ourselves..... How many ijaws have u seen? I can tell u that everyone in Nairaland has seen more urhobo than Ijaws yet urhobos are not up to 3million.... So how come they keep saying ijaws are 14million? Stop this rubbish! Anyone who can contact Wikipedia or CIa Should please do so that we can edit those figures for future purpose ..... Enough of the deceit!



Don't mess with itsekiri & don't mess with the binis too! To be fair, i'll say Ijaws are somewhere between 2.5 and 3 million. To be fair, i'll say Ijaws are somewhere between 2.5 and 3 million. 4 Likes

Weldone APC government 1 Like







Itshekiri and ijaw war loading....

Afam4eva:

.

To be fair, i'll say Ijaws are somewhere between 2.5 and 3 million.

U are just being too generous because u think they occupy a state call bayelsa... I can tell u that bayelsa does not have up to 1million Ijaws .....since last election they could Not even give their silly brother 500k votes ad we know they came out en masse during that election to represent their blood brother. My man, Ijaws are btw 1- 2million. U are just being too generous because u think they occupy a state call bayelsa... I can tell u that bayelsa does not have up to 1million Ijaws .....since last election they could Not even give their silly brother 500k votes ad we know they came out en masse during that election to represent their blood brother. My man, Ijaws are btw 1- 2million. 6 Likes 1 Share

This kind of stories is what I don't like seeing because so many people are brainless











Miscellaneous:

Ijaws are known to falsify figures as we can all confirm. Ijaws are not up to 2million in Nigeria. I can swear it! Forget those stupid figures u see on Wikipedia they were written by paid writers(who is evidently hungry and probably Ijaw). Let us analyse it ourselves..... How many ijaws have u seen? I can tell u that everyone in Nairaland has seen more urhobo than Ijaws yet urhobos are not up to 3million.... So how come they keep saying ijaws are 14million? Stop this rubbish! Anyone who can contact Wikipedia or CIa Should please do so that we can edit those figures for future purpose ..... Enough of the deceit!



Don't mess with itsekiri & don't mess with the binis too! This figures are verifiable data from all ijaw Lga. All ijaws have their lga identification which they actually Don, t joke with.With this you can be able to tell the number of ijaws in the world my friend. Referring to 2006 census data doesn't, t make sense. Garba shehu is very incompetent trying to cause tribal war. The one they have in the north is not OK for them, dey want to spread it to the south south. 3 Likes

What is this hullaballu abt population of this people sef?



What are they trying to prove with their population?



They should let us rest joor? 1 Like 1 Share

As bini tame ijaws for claiming to own Gelegele, Okomu, ughoton...they are now moving like safari ants claiming warri. Well I know the blood flowing in itshekiri peep is that of the binis...they will also be taught lesson. If we are to take samples, the edoid nation is the largest...Binis beget Urhobos, Esan, Owen, isoko, Agbor, and many others. It could be arguably said that binis in the diaspora are up to ijaw population...the antecedents of the ijaws as land grabbers have made people to liken ijaws as the Fulanis of south-south. 2 Likes 1 Share

SicilianMafia:





Yes they are descendants of Edo's why u dey always put ur head for Ijaw matter.

Izonn Otu people go kill u oh. Be very careful. IJAWS are the most dreaded Ethnic group in Nigeria. More deadlier than Herdsmen.

Cc PreyeIjo AdaFonju nengibo Afriifa why u dey always put ur head for Ijaw matter.Izonn Otu people go kill u oh. Be very careful. IJAWS are the most dreaded Ethnic group in Nigeria. More deadlier than Herdsmen.Cc PreyeIjo AdaFonju nengibo Afriifa

Vessi:

ijaws always constituting nuisance everywhere they go.



those fishermen need to be flushed back to their tiny bayelsa creek where they'll do what they know best.

-drinking ogogoro and fishing. I so much like the Ijaws. These people no longer take all amouth of oppressive act. They now fight all the oppressors. They are fast becoming very promnent in the country and across the world. They now disallow all those other tribe to milk as before. They are now as wealth others hence so much hatered against them. Their chiefs are all recognised. I so much like the Ijaws. These people no longer take all amouth of oppressive act. They now fight all the oppressors. They are fast becoming very promnent in the country and across the world. They now disallow all those other tribe to milk as before. They are now as wealth others hence so much hatered against them. Their chiefs are all recognised. 3 Likes

CooperJay:





Its very obvious Edo descendants are the majority in south south , in fact Edo is the Unifying factor among all groups except this ijaw ppl.





Baba God Pls I beg of you give Ijaw Wisdom to know thier mates shut up that gutter mouth.

Edo State isn't a Niger Delta State. During restructuring Edo and Delta States would be geopolitically zoned back to the South West.

There are no longer part of us in S.S and N.D.

cc AdaFonju nengibo etc shut up that gutter mouth.Edo State isn't a Niger Delta State. During restructuring Edo and Delta States would be geopolitically zoned back to the South West.There are no longer part of us in S.S and N.D.cc AdaFonju nengibo etc 3 Likes