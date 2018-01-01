Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! (5360 Views)

UGHELLI—A clash between Itsekiri youths and their Ijaw neighbours is imminent as both groups are planning a protest in Abuja, for and against plans to change the name of the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, in Delta State, from Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho as advised by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a memo to the National Assembly.



Nigerian youths Publicity Secretary, Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, Joseph Uwawah, in a statement, had said its members in all the states of the country are being mobilized to converge at the National Assembly, Abuja, over the controversy of the ijaw landgrabbers trailing the naming of the university’s location.



Reacting to the planned protest by the Itsekiris, Chairman, Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, Gbaramatu clan, Goodwill Wuruyai, said that the ploy by the Itsekiris was an attempt to “force and cow the National Assembly to reject the ideal name of the university’s location.” He noted that the protest, if not instantaneously matched with a counter protest, will ridicule members of both the green and red chambers and may erroneously create the impression that both Houses are working in tandem with certain saboteurs to undermine an important project.

He said: “For this reason, Ijaw youths across the Niger Delta, under the aegis of the IYC, have unanimously agreed to stage a five million-man-march in Abuja on the same day with the INYC’s proposed project in defence of the position of the lawmakers.” The youths also explained that they were ready to defend the decision of the National Assembly with respect to fair hearing from both Itsekiris and Ijaws as encoded in democratic principles.



Omadino people laud AGF



Meanwhile, following the advice by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, to the National Assembly to act in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue and retain the name “Okerenghigho” as the lawful name of the location of the proposed Maritime University, the people of Omadino, who have been adjudged the owners of the said estate by the judgment, yesterday, lauded the AGF for his dexterity, skilful devotion to duty, uprightness and fearlessness as demonstrated in his well-informed legal opinion on the subject.



Dr. R. Eyekosi-Uwatse, Chairman of the Omadino Management Committee, who spoke to Vanguard in Warri, Delta State, said: “I am deeply disappointed that in this modern age, there are people who consider themselves educated and desirous of a university but unfortunately at the same time are exhibiting the primitiveness of absolute disregard not only for the judgment of the court of law but that of the highest court in our land, the Supreme Court.” He urged the National Assembly not to succumb to the blackmail of the Ijaws of Gbaramatu, who have threatened that should the said judgment be enforced, they would resume bombing of pipelines in the Niger Delta region. “In a constitutional democracy like the type we practise, it will be the blunder of biblical proportion for the judiciary to interpret the law only for the legislative arm to act in contempt of it,” he said. He called on all Nigerians to unanimously speak out for once and speak the language of respect for the rule of law as, according to him: “This is the only way this country can sustain its gravitation away from the primitive state of nature where might is king.” He requested members of the civil society, especially the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA and the international community not to maintain their silence on what he called a threat to civilisation.



Its going down soon...... Ijaw herdsmen your land grabbing days are over in the south , you can go to lake chad and claim it if you can or go to Gaza desert !! 15 Likes 4 Shares

Ijaws una go hear am very soon!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Itsekiri are troublesome. 2 Likes 1 Share

This Edo boy Axxeman you don come back again abi, if you this Edo ppl feel say you fit use una ppl urhobo and this Yoruba ppl dressing like Edo take claim south south una dey joke ...rubbish





As for this itshekiri ppl , if we take Edo King and Edo culture from una norbe Yoruba remain ..... You this itshekiri are ijebu from Yoruba , na oba of Benin in 15th century send he son to rule una so we and urhobo go accept una to stay for our land!



Well as it is turning like this , it is obvious itshekiri cannot stay in delta again we go chase una back to that yorubaland ..... Itshekiri is not south south!!..... STOP HIDING UNDER EDO ..... GO BACK TO SOUTH WEST AND LET US HAVE PEACE THANK YOU!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Something will break Nigeria one day. What is it,I can't really say but ethnicity will have a great impact..onlyme2018

Ijaw herdsmen Haba! Ijaw herdsmenHaba!

If ijaws like,let them bomb the whole of Niger delta

;DThey should just create one country for the ijaws and Fulani herdsmen 8 Likes

These ijaw people ehn... Smh



Talk too much yet do nothing...



That was how they said they will bring down fire and brimstone come December 27th 2017 if Oba of Benin didnt apologise. We dey January, we never hear anything from them.



Mtchw! 18 Likes 5 Shares

Afrifa nenigbo eternaltruth Adafonju datazone my ijaw brothers come and see this rubbish ppl

The Ijaws are indeed troublesome, na the day when Itsekiri wan do their protest nai una wan still do una own?





I pray Malami's memo is taken seriously into consideration. If the Ijaws think they own the land, let them take the case to international Court , we, the Itsekiris are ready as documents can't lie. The former AGF of Delta State (Charles Ajuyah) has even commended Malami's timely intervention.





I urge every Nairalander to look at any world map earlier than 1991 (when Ijaws invaded our land and renamed it to Okerenkoko) and they will see the real name (Okerenghigo) on the map.



GAME TIME - Any Nairalander ( Ijaws in particular) that can show me Okerenkoko (the Ijaw fictitious name) on any world map earlier than 1991 will receive an airtime worth N15,000 from me. 7 Likes

Please south South people, North are just playing politics with you people intelligence so that they can have room to move it to Kano, just agree anywhere the put the University, ok think about, WHERE is NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY? Kaduna.

WHERE is NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY? Kano.

WHERE is NIGERIA AVIATION SCHOOL? Kaduna, your Brother Goodluck have fight for this one but if you people want to handover it to North no problem, think about it. 10 Likes

What an end time madness competition.

But ijaw is among the idiotic pigs of Biafra 3 Likes

#CrocodileSmile go reach them if dem Bleep up. They are indeed terrible. They are taking this land grabbing too far and this will be their demise. The days of sponsored killings are over - Tompolo and Jonathan. A new man is now the C-in-C.#CrocodileSmile go reach them if dem Bleep up. 7 Likes 2 Shares

this small tribes wey dey plan 5 million man March, the total population figures of these tribes reach 5 million if we begin count am true true... 3 Likes 1 Share

Biafra and ijaw are two seperate things. jesusloveyou55:

have you ever hear itsekiri make noise like ijaw and idiotic pigs of Biafra. stop talking about biafra, the enemy is the ijaw. I hope you understand this.Biafra and ijaw are two seperate things. 1 Like



Should we let them do with us as they please because we want peace developpement and unity ?

No, we need to defeat the ijaws in order to get peace, developpement and unity.

Notice that the ijaw have a quarrel with each one of their neighbors.

It can't always be someone else's fault.



#CrocodileSmile go reach them if dem Bleep up. I guess you personnally counted each man and woman in nigeria, hence your comment

Kai, this one is strong

Uncalled for



which tribe has the dulllard not set against each other? which tribe has the dulllard not set against each other?





Time and again it has been proven that the ijaws in the south are a replica of fulani herdsmen in the north. Trouble, argument,chest-beating, militancy, fighting, youthful exuberance , land grabbing etc is ingrained in their DNA.



They should be gagged before it is too late. Time and again it has been proven that the ijaws in the south are a replica of fulani herdsmen in the north. Trouble, argument,chest-beating, militancy, fighting, youthful exuberance , land grabbing etc is ingrained in their DNA.They should be gagged before it is too late. 7 Likes 1 Share





Which one is protest again I expected unity in everything south south but no they must fight each other, why cant they emulate south west such that even if there is any disagreement, they will settle it amicably without blowing it out of proportion.Which one is protest again 3 Likes

They should just make sure they don't kill themselves. 3 Likes 2 Shares

them want die?



abi them think say oba of Benin na their mate

edo go send them into extinction and terminate that tribe





you never ever wonder why he be say na only we them add CITY join for Nigeria map. BENIN CITY

this is to say we don wise, develop, get sense and tear eye even before Nigeria start to dey exist them want die?abi them think say oba of Benin na their mateedo go send them into extinction and terminate that tribeyou never ever wonder why he be say na only we them add CITY join for Nigeria map. BENIN CITYthis is to say we don wise, develop, get sense and tear eye even before Nigeria start to dey exist 4 Likes 1 Share