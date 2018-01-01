₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,154 members, 4,025,598 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! (5360 Views)
2019: Igbo Group Plans One-Million-Man March For Buhari / Youths Plan Nationwide Solidarity Rally In Favour Of Prof Osinbajo And Magu / Ijaw Youths Disrupt Tompolo’s 46th Birthday Party, Guests Escape Via Windows (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by AxxeMan: 4:15pm
UGHELLI—A clash between Itsekiri youths and their Ijaw neighbours is imminent as both groups are planning a protest in Abuja, for and against plans to change the name of the location of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, in Delta State, from Okerenkoko to Okerenghigho as advised by the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a memo to the National Assembly.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/ijaw-itsekiri-youths-plan-five-million-man-march/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by AxxeMan: 4:15pm
Its going down soon...... Ijaw herdsmen your land grabbing days are over in the south , you can go to lake chad and claim it if you can or go to Gaza desert !!
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by SicilianMafia: 4:16pm
Ijaws una go hear am very soon!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by melvinjames: 4:19pm
Itsekiri are troublesome.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by PreyeIjo: 4:20pm
This Edo boy Axxeman you don come back again abi, if you this Edo ppl feel say you fit use una ppl urhobo and this Yoruba ppl dressing like Edo take claim south south una dey joke ...rubbish
As for this itshekiri ppl , if we take Edo King and Edo culture from una norbe Yoruba remain ..... You this itshekiri are ijebu from Yoruba , na oba of Benin in 15th century send he son to rule una so we and urhobo go accept una to stay for our land!
Well as it is turning like this , it is obvious itshekiri cannot stay in delta again we go chase una back to that yorubaland ..... Itshekiri is not south south!!..... STOP HIDING UNDER EDO ..... GO BACK TO SOUTH WEST AND LET US HAVE PEACE THANK YOU!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by onlyme07(m): 4:23pm
Something will break Nigeria one day. What is it,I can't really say but ethnicity will have a great impact..onlyme2018
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by Pavore9: 4:23pm
AxxeMan:
Ijaw herdsmen Haba!
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by Omololu2121: 4:23pm
If ijaws like,let them bomb the whole of Niger delta
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by oloripelebe2: 4:28pm
;DThey should just create one country for the ijaws and Fulani herdsmen
8 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by LifeIsGuhd(f): 4:30pm
These ijaw people ehn... Smh
Talk too much yet do nothing...
That was how they said they will bring down fire and brimstone come December 27th 2017 if Oba of Benin didnt apologise. We dey January, we never hear anything from them.
Mtchw!
18 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by PreyeIjo: 4:31pm
oloripelebe2:
1 Like
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by oloripelebe2: 4:37pm
[quote author=PreyeIjo post=64193599][/quote]
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by PreyeIjo: 4:59pm
Afrifa nenigbo eternaltruth Adafonju datazone my ijaw brothers come and see this rubbish ppl
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by Datazone(m): 5:12pm
The Ijaws are indeed troublesome, na the day when Itsekiri wan do their protest nai una wan still do una own?
I pray Malami's memo is taken seriously into consideration. If the Ijaws think they own the land, let them take the case to international Court , we, the Itsekiris are ready as documents can't lie. The former AGF of Delta State (Charles Ajuyah) has even commended Malami's timely intervention.
I urge every Nairalander to look at any world map earlier than 1991 (when Ijaws invaded our land and renamed it to Okerenkoko) and they will see the real name (Okerenghigo) on the map.
GAME TIME - Any Nairalander ( Ijaws in particular) that can show me Okerenkoko (the Ijaw fictitious name) on any world map earlier than 1991 will receive an airtime worth N15,000 from me.
7 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by philGeo(m): 5:17pm
Please south South people, North are just playing politics with you people intelligence so that they can have room to move it to Kano, just agree anywhere the put the University, ok think about, WHERE is NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY? Kaduna.
WHERE is NIGERIA POLICE ACADEMY? Kano.
WHERE is NIGERIA AVIATION SCHOOL? Kaduna, your Brother Goodluck have fight for this one but if you people want to handover it to North no problem, think about it.
10 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by jesusloveyou55: 5:19pm
What an end time madness competition.
But ijaw is among the idiotic pigs of Biafra
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by Datazone(m): 5:28pm
AxxeMan:They are indeed terrible. They are taking this land grabbing too far and this will be their demise. The days of sponsored killings are over - Tompolo and Jonathan. A new man is now the C-in-C.
#CrocodileSmile go reach them if dem Bleep up.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by jesusloveyou55: 5:33pm
melvinjames:have you ever hear itsekiri make noise like ijaw and idiotic pigs of Biafra.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by valentineuwakwe(m): 5:34pm
this small tribes wey dey plan 5 million man March, the total population figures of these tribes reach 5 million if we begin count am true true...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by ipodstinks: 5:49pm
PreyeIjo:
2 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by historyworld031: 6:16pm
stop talking about biafra, the enemy is the ijaw. I hope you understand this.
Biafra and ijaw are two seperate things.
jesusloveyou55:
1 Like
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by historyworld031: 6:21pm
My friend, all in the south south want peace, except the ijaw who see terrorism as a means to an end.
Should we let them do with us as they please because we want peace developpement and unity ?
No, we need to defeat the ijaws in order to get peace, developpement and unity.
Notice that the ijaw have a quarrel with each one of their neighbors.
It can't always be someone else's fault.
philGeo:
4 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by historyworld031: 6:22pm
I guess you personnally counted each man and woman in nigeria, hence your comment
Datazone:
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by dreamworld: 7:27pm
Kai, this one is strong
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by usba: 7:31pm
Uncalled for
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:55pm
which tribe has the dulllard not set against each other?
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 7:55pm
Time and again it has been proven that the ijaws in the south are a replica of fulani herdsmen in the north. Trouble, argument,chest-beating, militancy, fighting, youthful exuberance , land grabbing etc is ingrained in their DNA.
They should be gagged before it is too late.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by desreek9(f): 7:56pm
I expected unity in everything south south but no they must fight each other, why cant they emulate south west such that even if there is any disagreement, they will settle it amicably without blowing it out of proportion.
Which one is protest again
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by omenkaLives(m): 7:57pm
They should just make sure they don't kill themselves.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by slawomir: 7:57pm
LifeIsGuhd:
them want die?
abi them think say oba of Benin na their mate
edo go send them into extinction and terminate that tribe
you never ever wonder why he be say na only we them add CITY join for Nigeria map. BENIN CITY
this is to say we don wise, develop, get sense and tear eye even before Nigeria start to dey exist
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja : Itsekiri And Ijaw Youths Plan 5million-man March Against Each Other!! by BlackAfrican: 7:58pm
oloripelebe2:
Don't you think it's too late to be saying stupid things
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Statement Congratulating Jim Yong Kim / Muslim Community Attack Buhari For Shaking Hands With Christians / See What Barr.lawrencia Uzoamaka Wore To Gbenga Aruleba's Focus Nigeria On AIT
Viewing this topic: IamaNigerianGuy(m), Emperormartin(m), Adedayo47(m), YoungB1a(m), jossy404, jollymizzle(m), KingsJohnson(m), zeezyoung(m), Ogidigba1(m), metodman(m), mitje(m), mclaaro(f), Rogerz007(m), Owiii(m), nduprincekc(m), Krisdng, AdeMarley, obohshalom(m), sauceandsound, Princelyod(m), Heyzed, miosorfunyintele(m), topsyn03(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16