₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,154 members, 4,025,598 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:39 PM

A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day (7827 Views)

Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. / Groom Passionately Kisses His Bride On Their Wedding Day. Photo / Fulani-Themed Pre-Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander And His Beautiful Fiancee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 6:58pm
#KELAN#16/12/2017 was a success. It was all about Kelvin&Ann,we return all the glory to God for making our wedding a colourful.


The Pre-Wedding Photos http://www.nairaland.com/4208610/pre-wedding-photos-nairalander-wife

15 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by greiboy(m): 7:01pm
Congratulations bro
hml

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:02pm
Wow this is cute. Me likey

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:02pm
greiboy:
Congratulations bro
hml
thank you sir

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Elparaiso(m): 7:02pm
Congrats man.

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:02pm
FortifiedCity:
Wow this is cute. Me likey
yes ooo

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:03pm
more pics

4 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:03pm
grin this e bride no old at all grandma

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:04pm
Eboski:
yes ooo
Kindly tell a story of how you guys met smiley

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Angy55(f): 7:04pm
Happy married life. grin grin

4 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:05pm
Leverageisback:
grin this e bride no old at all grandma
What are you saying

5 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:06pm
Leverageisback:
grin this e bride no old at all grandma
yes I Waka well

4 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Berlyn1(f): 7:07pm
Wow Happy married life


Lalasticlala Happy new year ...when are we getting married undecided

N-P chemistry by simi ft falz

Lala goan listen to it just imagine me as simi embarassed

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:08pm
FortifiedCity:
Kindly tell a story of how you guys met smiley
we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by MhizzAJ(f): 7:08pm
This is Beautiful!

Congrats

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:11pm
FortifiedCity:
What are you saying
That she looks 50
Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:12pm
Eboski:
yes I Waka well

Hahahaha na why she be like octogenarian
Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:12pm
Eboski:
we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends
Congratulations!!!!

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.

Somebody get me MhizzAJ

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:14pm
Leverageisback:

That she looks 50
Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?

Empty brain with coconut water

18 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:15pm
FortifiedCity:
What are you saying
pls ask him

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:16pm
FortifiedCity:
Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?

Empty brain with coconut water

grin na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten
Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by albacete(m): 7:16pm
Fine boy and fine girl.

So we made FP?

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:16pm
MhizzAJ:
This is Beautiful!
Congrats
thanks

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:16pm
albacete:
Fine boy and fine girl.
yes ooo,thanks

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by sirBLUNT(m): 7:17pm
simple,classic me likey!
to marry come the hungry me, happy married life,wish you divine happiness!

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by albacete(m): 7:18pm
Eboski:
yes ooo,thanks

But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom?

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:18pm
grin
Leverageisback:


grin na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:18pm
Eboski:
pls ask him
Don't mind him. He's an attention seeker.

I don't need to tell you that your wife is a beauty to behold.
Suck her breastts, her toto, make love to her anytime and anyhow and anywhere, Scatter the bedroom and roughen the bedsheets. She's yours

13 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by MhizzAJ(f): 7:18pm
FortifiedCity:
Congratulations!!!!

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.

Somebody get me MhizzAJ
Present!
You know i love this kind of thread cos ours is taking place very soon cheesy

4 Likes

Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:19pm
albacete:


But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom?
his username is lalasticlala......
Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:20pm
FortifiedCity:
Don't mind him. He's an attention seeker.

I don't need to tell you that your wife is a beauty to behold.
Suck her breastts, her toto, make love to her anytime and anyhow and anywhere, Scatter the bedroom and roughen the bedsheets. She's yours

Hahhahah this guy you wicked see lie may you marry old cargo wey people go dey laff

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Desperate To Get Pregnant: What Do I Do / Guys Can You Seduce A Girl? / The Truth About Dark Skin Women

Viewing this topic: sweetrie(f), misscowmilk(f), speachet, Akorkor(f), Adukey(f), mndayebo, khalhokage(m), wisedrugz, sunpet33(m), nonen(m), dec04, Amoppy(f), albacete(m), richyblink1(m), sylva1, ambrosini593(m), bigsecsyde(m), Codeblues(m), Mskrisx(f), hidhrhis(m), kenzysmith, Allwility, Ahmeddedon(m), edyfa(f), amazon14, linkoafo(m), lilbazy(m), SilverEdit(m), CNNN(m), capspeter, tope777(m), bayocanny, eesdee, driy65(m), sisisioge, mcjendol(m), Etinosajay, EAZYIDOMA(m), YoungRichRuler(m), takeoff, Kampack, diamond88, clinton21, veil, Gbagbazios, kelizosuy, spencekat(m), davsquared, kwaso2(m), williamdeluxe(m), dotcomnamename, brayan(m), erebi4195, hugoboss36(m), MFjones(m), maradelkitchen(f), FloraEC(f), Mrjiz(m), bluetopaz, omololu251, BANTADDA, iretiayow(m), Reenoj(f), caon, bolaji73(m), kingkunta1, GameKartel, pronto1(m), nonjebose(m), Gozieekenkwo(m), ladyverere(f), goestohell, ctex4real, obegiri, maxwell530(m), midolian(m), Ivanspring(f), Eddiemorphinez(m), sheguy(m), tosomaju(m), Xbee007(m), moremoney007(f), Awafolashade(f), Eboski(m), Jman06(m), Greenarrow01(m), DaluChris(m), Bobby95(m), AccessME(m), dickson2000(m), naijamatter, Breemanuel, Hyinkar97(m), prettyify(f), ishowdotgmail(m), megacity, Drezinc, tunax5loon(m), mzclare(f), zico530(m), Crixina(f), chamber2(m), mixyz, Luxuryconsult(m), Xerum(m), Naturalista(f), jbrodaly(m), oshe11(m) and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.