₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,154 members, 4,025,598 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day (7827 Views)
Anambra1stson Weded His Beautiful Wife On Saturday 16th Sep, 17 In Awka. / Groom Passionately Kisses His Bride On Their Wedding Day. Photo / Fulani-Themed Pre-Wedding Pics Of A Nairalander And His Beautiful Fiancee (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 6:58pm
#KELAN#16/12/2017 was a success. It was all about Kelvin&Ann,we return all the glory to God for making our wedding a colourful.
The Pre-Wedding Photos http://www.nairaland.com/4208610/pre-wedding-photos-nairalander-wife
15 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by greiboy(m): 7:01pm
Congratulations bro
hml
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:02pm
Wow this is cute. Me likey
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:02pm
greiboy:thank you sir
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Elparaiso(m): 7:02pm
Congrats man.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:02pm
FortifiedCity:yes ooo
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:03pm
more pics
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:03pm
this e bride no old at all grandma
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:04pm
Eboski:Kindly tell a story of how you guys met
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Angy55(f): 7:04pm
Happy married life.
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:05pm
Leverageisback:What are you saying
5 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:06pm
Leverageisback:yes I Waka well
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Berlyn1(f): 7:07pm
Wow Happy married life
Lalasticlala Happy new year ...when are we getting married
N-P chemistry by simi ft falz
Lala goan listen to it just imagine me as simi
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:08pm
FortifiedCity:we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by MhizzAJ(f): 7:08pm
This is Beautiful!
Congrats
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:11pm
FortifiedCity:That she looks 50
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:12pm
Eboski:
Hahahaha na why she be like octogenarian
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:12pm
Eboski:Congratulations!!!!
He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.
Somebody get me MhizzAJ
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:14pm
Leverageisback:Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?
Empty brain with coconut water
18 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:15pm
FortifiedCity:pls ask him
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:16pm
FortifiedCity:
na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by albacete(m): 7:16pm
Fine boy and fine girl.
So we made FP?
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:16pm
MhizzAJ:thanks
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:16pm
albacete:yes ooo,thanks
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by sirBLUNT(m): 7:17pm
simple,classic me likey!
to marry come the hungry me, happy married life,wish you divine happiness!
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by albacete(m): 7:18pm
Eboski:
But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom?
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:18pm
Leverageisback:
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by FortifiedCity: 7:18pm
Eboski:Don't mind him. He's an attention seeker.
I don't need to tell you that your wife is a beauty to behold.
Suck her breastts, her toto, make love to her anytime and anyhow and anywhere, Scatter the bedroom and roughen the bedsheets. She's yours
13 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by MhizzAJ(f): 7:18pm
FortifiedCity:Present!
You know i love this kind of thread cos ours is taking place very soon
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Eboski(m): 7:19pm
albacete:his username is lalasticlala......
|Re: A Nairalander And His Beautiful Bride On Their Wedding Day by Leverageisback(m): 7:20pm
FortifiedCity:
Hahhahah this guy you wicked see lie may you marry old cargo wey people go dey laff
Desperate To Get Pregnant: What Do I Do / Guys Can You Seduce A Girl? / The Truth About Dark Skin Women
Viewing this topic: sweetrie(f), misscowmilk(f), speachet, Akorkor(f), Adukey(f), mndayebo, khalhokage(m), wisedrugz, sunpet33(m), nonen(m), dec04, Amoppy(f), albacete(m), richyblink1(m), sylva1, ambrosini593(m), bigsecsyde(m), Codeblues(m), Mskrisx(f), hidhrhis(m), kenzysmith, Allwility, Ahmeddedon(m), edyfa(f), amazon14, linkoafo(m), lilbazy(m), SilverEdit(m), CNNN(m), capspeter, tope777(m), bayocanny, eesdee, driy65(m), sisisioge, mcjendol(m), Etinosajay, EAZYIDOMA(m), YoungRichRuler(m), takeoff, Kampack, diamond88, clinton21, veil, Gbagbazios, kelizosuy, spencekat(m), davsquared, kwaso2(m), williamdeluxe(m), dotcomnamename, brayan(m), erebi4195, hugoboss36(m), MFjones(m), maradelkitchen(f), FloraEC(f), Mrjiz(m), bluetopaz, omololu251, BANTADDA, iretiayow(m), Reenoj(f), caon, bolaji73(m), kingkunta1, GameKartel, pronto1(m), nonjebose(m), Gozieekenkwo(m), ladyverere(f), goestohell, ctex4real, obegiri, maxwell530(m), midolian(m), Ivanspring(f), Eddiemorphinez(m), sheguy(m), tosomaju(m), Xbee007(m), moremoney007(f), Awafolashade(f), Eboski(m), Jman06(m), Greenarrow01(m), DaluChris(m), Bobby95(m), AccessME(m), dickson2000(m), naijamatter, Breemanuel, Hyinkar97(m), prettyify(f), ishowdotgmail(m), megacity, Drezinc, tunax5loon(m), mzclare(f), zico530(m), Crixina(f), chamber2(m), mixyz, Luxuryconsult(m), Xerum(m), Naturalista(f), jbrodaly(m), oshe11(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11