The Pre-Wedding Photos #KELAN#16/12/2017 was a success. It was all about Kelvin&Ann,we return all the glory to God for making our wedding a colourful.

Congratulations bro

hml 12 Likes 1 Share

Wow this is cute. Me likey 6 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations bro

hml thank you sir thank you sir 2 Likes

Congrats man. 1 Like

Wow this is cute. Me likey yes ooo yes ooo 2 Likes

more pics 4 Likes

this e bride no old at all grandma this e bride no old at all grandma 1 Like

yes ooo Kindly tell a story of how you guys met Kindly tell a story of how you guys met 1 Like

Happy married life. 4 Likes

this e bride no old at all grandma What are you saying What are you saying 5 Likes

yes I Waka well







Lalasticlala Happy new year ...when are we getting married



N-P chemistry by simi ft falz



Wow Happy married life

Kindly tell a story of how you guys met we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends 11 Likes 1 Share

This is Beautiful!



Congrats 2 Likes 1 Share

What are you saying That she looks 50 That she looks 50

yes I Waka well

Hahahaha na why she be like octogenarian Hahahaha na why she be like octogenarian

we met in church and became friends.... the rest is history, today we are more than friends Congratulations!!!!



He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.



Congratulations!!!!

He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.

Somebody get me MhizzAJ

That she looks 50 Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?



Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?

Empty brain with coconut water

What are you saying pls ask him pls ask him 1 Like

Is it your 50 Mr. Nurudeen?



Empty brain with coconut water

na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten

Fine boy and fine girl.



So we made FP? 2 Likes

This is Beautiful!

Congrats thanks thanks 1 Like

Fine boy and fine girl. yes ooo,thanks yes ooo,thanks 1 Like

simple,classic me likey!

to marry come the hungry me, happy married life,wish you divine happiness! 1 Like

yes ooo,thanks

But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom? But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom? 1 Like

na me tell op make e marry my mama age? Happy married hope she doesn't die from old age by the time your first child is ten 1 Like

pls ask him Don't mind him. He's an attention seeker.



I don't need to tell you that your wife is a beauty to behold.

Don't mind him. He's an attention seeker.

I don't need to tell you that your wife is a beauty to behold.

Suck her breastts, her toto, make love to her anytime and anyhow and anywhere, Scatter the bedroom and roughen the bedsheets. She's yours

Congratulations!!!!



He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord.



Somebody get me MhizzAJ Present!

Present!

You know i love this kind of thread cos ours is taking place very soon

But you didn't tell us his username. Or are you the groom? his username is lalasticlala...... his username is lalasticlala......