|26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Yuneek(f): 3:39pm
Student who put her virginity up for sale online claims to have accepted a final offer of $1.4MILLION from ‘Hollywood actor’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5544681/British-student-sells-virginity-1MILLION.html
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Generalkaycee(m): 5:03pm
I'm selling my own Virginity too..
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:04pm
Chai! Men have suffered
you pay 1.4m dollars to fork this bonga fish or what my husband calls ishi-okporokpo....
Guess what wil happen after you are done.....you end up with body pains and later internal bleeding
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Nukilia: 5:04pm
Stupidity! Later she will go on CNN and complain she was exploited!
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Bustincole: 5:04pm
Are u serious
Tell me more
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by xamilola(f): 5:04pm
See this slimy o
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Bonjoro: 5:04pm
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by edidiongmichael(m): 5:04pm
I'll pay 5m. Hope she won't mind? Who has her number?
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Flokey: 5:04pm
I no blame her , na the mumu when pay 1.2million for this panla na him I dey pity for
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Jaymaestro: 5:05pm
Virginity wey dey for free here. not to mention her dry ass
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Ejiphill09(m): 5:05pm
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by olaoye4(m): 5:05pm
Nawa o
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Iyajelili(f): 5:05pm
Men are trying seriously, with her body looking like a starved Clarias gariepinus
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:05pm
While naija boys be breaking virginity every weekend for free
God dey
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by dbynonetwork: 5:05pm
BUHARI is a terrorist...
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by NigeriaBam: 5:05pm
See her like broom
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Damilare6293: 5:05pm
Good for you...useless thing..that's all ur Worth
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Follygunners: 5:05pm
Chai.. see muscle for woman body. How man pen!s go gree stand with dis kain powerful/strong body?
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by jieta: 5:06pm
this one never carry HIV so
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:07pm
I swear the girl no fine. Some people no get sense 1million dollar plus just for one poverty stricken looking girl, she was not even endowed. Only Lawd know what that bidder would be feeling now. Might even be a mistake.
Anyway to the bidder do the Vaseline crew a favour, matter of fact do yourself the biggest favour, a link to Xvideos after you must have finished videotaping the whole thing. $1.4 million must not go unaccounted for.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Newpride(m): 5:07pm
She must be HIV positive.
The mumu look malnourished.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by ZombieTAMER: 5:07pm
Waste of money
I said waste of money
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by fk002: 5:07pm
See her shapeless ass
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by tuna4servi(m): 5:07pm
See as she be rubbish tiny tin
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by BiafranBushBoy: 5:07pm
lol... Even for free, I won't have anything with her. Abeg read this better story and enjoy your day;
How my landlord's wife gave it to me very hot on bed
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Joe50(m): 5:07pm
watin person wan chop here, all i see is bone, fvcking virgin does it bring food on table? only rituals benefits from virgin girls, they can pay any amount.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Tracypacy: 5:07pm
Don't go to yoruba party and
fight Oh,
Even their stew is a weapon.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by thorpido(m): 5:07pm
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by dljbd1(m): 5:07pm
@26?
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by PortableToDynam(m): 5:07pm
wait o am not getting it shey nah dz slim body be $1.4milly..chaiiiii...come naija na for free here
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Tinocosta17(m): 5:07pm
Omo this one tire me
|Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by openmine(m): 5:08pm
Smh
