26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor

Young Girls Selling Virginity To Rich Businessmen Now Big Business! (Photos) / 18-Year-Old Italian Model Auctions Her Virginity To Buy Her Parents A House / 26-Year-Old Virgin Lady Decides To Remain So Till Marriage (Photos)

26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Yuneek(f): 3:39pm
Student who put her virginity up for sale online claims to have accepted a final offer of $1.4MILLION from ‘Hollywood actor’

*Student Jasmin is apparently selling her virginity to the highest bidder
*The 26-year-old, who lives in London, said she's 'sick of waiting for the right man'
*Bids have reached £90,000 but Jasmin hopes the final price will be far higher
*In a video posted on an escort site she said she wanted to start her own business
*A 26-year-old student who vowed to sell her virginity to the highest bidder has received a final offer of €1.2million (£1,046,216).

Jasmin, who lives in London, hit headlines last year when she listed herself on Cinderella Escorts in the hope of raising cash to start her own business.

The German-based company claims the final bidder was a 'Hollywood actor' from Los Angeles who outbid a businessman from Munich and a Manchester United football player based in London.

The tryst is set to take place in a hotel in April, they added.

Jasmin, who did not reveal her last name, claimed to have gone for dinner with all three bidders beforehand and called the experience 'amazing'.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Jasmin said: 'My parents supported me from beginning. They know everything and agree.

'I am 26 and they know that I am adult enough for deciding alone what I do with my body. As I met the actor already and I was always a big fan of [his], I am more nervous as a fan than about losing my virginity.

'But who knows. Maybe I will get more nervous when we meet in the hotel.'


In an official statement published on the website, she added: 'I would never have dreamed to get that high price for my auction (sic.)

'But as more I am amazed who [bought] my auction. It is so amazing!'

Defending her decision to sell her virginity online, she added: 'I think every girl would do the same in my position rather than giving it to a man she later on nevertheless break up with.'

Website founder Jan Zakobielski, who runs the business from Dortmun, Germany, previously likened a woman's virginity to a 'very old wine' or a 'luxury car' and claimed Jasmin's offer was 'unique' to buyers because of her age.

Speaking to the Sun, Jasmin, who did not give her surname, revealed her parents agreed it was a good idea to sell her virginity rather than wait for the right person.

She said: 'I really respect ladies who are traditional and want to wait for sex after marriage. I was one of them. I really wanted to wait for the right one. But I don't want to wait any longer.

Jasmin is just the latest in a series of young women who have flogged their virginity on the website, but is believed to be the first poster based in the UK.

Her listing on the controversial site reveals she is 176cm (5ft8in) and weighs 52kg (8st2oz).

It also tells potential buyers that her breasts are 'real'; that she is interested in 'travelling, reading, movies'; that her favourite flowers are roses and that her favourite perfume is Gucci or Versace.

A statement from Jasmin, written last year, reads: 'I would like to sell my virginity on Cinderella Escorts because I want to travel the world and visit America and various other places.

'My future plans include starting my own business and this is something that requires money. Doing this will allow me to move forward with my life. I will be able to have a future free of financial worries.

'Traditional views regarding virginity are so outdated. I believe that its my choice what I do with my body and I am sick and tired of waiting for the right person to come along.

'After 26 years I still haven’t found him so I decided a positive alternative would be selling my virginity.'

Source :
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5544681/British-student-sells-virginity-1MILLION.html

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Generalkaycee(m): 5:03pm
I'm selling my own Virginity too..

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 5:04pm
shocked shocked

Chai! Men have suffered


you pay 1.4m dollars to fork this bonga fish or what my husband calls ishi-okporokpo....

Guess what wil happen after you are done.....you end up with body pains and later internal bleeding

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Nukilia: 5:04pm
Stupidity! Later she will go on CNN and complain she was exploited!

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Bustincole: 5:04pm
Are u serious


Tell me more

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by xamilola(f): 5:04pm
See this slimy o
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Bonjoro: 5:04pm
.

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by edidiongmichael(m): 5:04pm
I'll pay 5m. Hope she won't mind? Who has her number?
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Flokey: 5:04pm
I no blame her , na the mumu when pay 1.2million for this panla na him I dey pity for angry

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Jaymaestro: 5:05pm
cry cry Virginity wey dey for free here. not to mention her dry ass

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Ejiphill09(m): 5:05pm
grin
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by olaoye4(m): 5:05pm
Nawa o
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Iyajelili(f): 5:05pm
Men are trying seriously, with her body looking like a starved Clarias gariepinus

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:05pm
While naija boys be breaking virginity every weekend for free grin grin


God dey

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by dbynonetwork: 5:05pm
BUHARI is a terrorist...

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by NigeriaBam: 5:05pm
See her like broom
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Damilare6293: 5:05pm
Good for you...useless thing..that's all ur Worth
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Follygunners: 5:05pm
Chai.. see muscle for woman body. How man pen!s go gree stand with dis kain powerful/strong body?

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by jieta: 5:06pm
this one never carry HIV so
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:07pm
I swear the girl no fine. Some people no get sense 1million dollar plus just for one poverty stricken looking girl, she was not even endowed. Only Lawd know what that bidder would be feeling now. Might even be a mistake.
Anyway to the bidder do the Vaseline crew a favour, matter of fact do yourself the biggest favour, a link to Xvideos after you must have finished videotaping the whole thing. $1.4 million must not go unaccounted for.

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Newpride(m): 5:07pm
She must be HIV positive.

The mumu look malnourished.

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by ZombieTAMER: 5:07pm
Waste of money



I said waste of money

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by fk002: 5:07pm
See her shapeless ass grin cheesy cheesy

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by tuna4servi(m): 5:07pm
See as she be rubbish tiny tin
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by BiafranBushBoy: 5:07pm
lol... Even for free, I won't have anything with her. Abeg read this better story and enjoy your day;

How my landlord's wife gave it to me very hot on bed
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Joe50(m): 5:07pm
watin person wan chop here, all i see is bone, fvcking virgin does it bring food on table? only rituals benefits from virgin girls, they can pay any amount.
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Tracypacy: 5:07pm
Don't go to yoruba party and
fight Oh,
Even their stew is a weapon.

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by thorpido(m): 5:07pm
angry
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by dljbd1(m): 5:07pm
@26?

Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by PortableToDynam(m): 5:07pm
wait o am not getting it shey nah dz slim body be $1.4milly..chaiiiii...come naija na for free here
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by Tinocosta17(m): 5:07pm
Omo this one tire me grin grin grin
Re: 26-Year-Old Jasmin Sells Her Virginity To Hollywood Actor by openmine(m): 5:08pm
Smh

