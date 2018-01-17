₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,524 members, 4,030,468 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 09:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady (10253 Views)
Sex Doll Samantha Breaks Down After Heavy Massage By Customers / "My Sex Doll Is So Much Better Than My Real Wife" - Japanese Man (Photos) / Ladies Must Stop Doing These Things It's Abomination Not Love (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Macgreat(m): 6:45am
Facebook user took to her timeline to list what a sex Doll can not do. I guess the competition is real
"Sex Doll cannot cook, take care of kids and home"
Credit: Onyekachi
@its_roi
1 Like
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:47am
She has spoken well she's a wise lady.....
Meanwhile
Why would that guy reply her in that manner....? he is definitely a loose child with so much pain in his life.... what a disrespectful child he was ......
4 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Atiku2019: 6:49am
1 Like
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by medexico(m): 6:57am
They need that doll to make their senses complete.
I'm shocked that a lady can ever say this.
The doll don make them get sense.
56 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by michlins: 6:59am
You think that if I spend 6ml in sex doll, dry cleaning would be my problem? In case she doesn't know, there are lots of home making robots at the last CES. Money can solve 101% of the alleged problems she listed
These Nigerian girls have issues with sense believe me. I pray they eventually gets one before I marry. I can't have something like that girl as a wife
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Meajor(m): 7:01am
Where all those feminist? Shebi when buhari say a woman place is in the kitchen and za ozza room, many been dey dispute....come dey form gender equality now see wetin dey compete with una and every lady no fit sleep...... Woman na woman nothing fit replace her... If you like built a robot wey fit cook, massage, bobo pikin, if no be woman(person) e no fit be woman...
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Nutase(f): 7:03am
Correct bae.
Na TB Joshua and Olukoya I dey pity because very soon there work go just increase.
Very soon Many of these perveted patrons of this poo will start running to them for deliverance from the spirit of Chuckie, Freddy Kruger, incubus, succubus, and dollybus.
I'm patiently waiting.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by madri4u: 7:06am
Is this sex doll pussy pleasureable like human feelings? Is the sex doll pussy feels natural like woman pussy?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Amandobolt(m): 7:07am
let's do a poll Like for sex dolls, share are women
79 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Amarabae(f): 7:08am
Only insecured ladies will get threatened by sex doll.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by pocohantas(f): 7:09am
He can always outsource house chores, ain't no big deal there.
Only living sex dolls are threatened by non-living sex dolls.
Why don't you ladies gift your man a sex doll [if you can afford it ] and watch his reaction? Therein lies the true answer, not all these social media rants. Even Wizkid knows to get a living sex doll is cheaper. Be ye at peace, be more afraid of vaseline and sidechics
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Maxi112: 7:11am
This sex doll issue has shown how pained and threatened women can be in the face of competition. Now ladies are now admitting that washing plates and clothes are their jobs. I thought you are wives not maids.
#bloody weaklings
28 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by gabinogem(m): 7:12am
Lol...the new trend
Never underestimate the power of competition.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by hisgrace090: 7:12am
How many ladies do those things today at home?
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by KushyKush: 7:14am
Ladies are finally competitive with a sex doll. They'll later get mad when you say they are sexual objects.
I recommend this sex doll for every single male in the world. We have had enough with these dumb feminists wannabe. Especially those ones on nairaland.
A sex doll can do everything she listed. All you've got to do is download and install a house chore App in the doll's hard drive
Sex dolls are better than most of them
Thegeneralqueen:
I am not saying you are dumb neither am I saying a sex doll is better than you oh...but a sex doll wouldn't think like this.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by shinarlaura(f): 7:16am
Amarabae:
Exactly.. i still don't understand all these talk abt a sex doll
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:22am
Who cares about a sex doll what that woman listed is an insult to me.
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Ladyhippolyta88: 7:23am
hisgrace090:I just tire.
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by streamsofjoy(f): 7:24am
Amarabae:
E go better for u jare!
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by pocohantas(f): 7:24am
shinarlaura:
The ladies here are even calm o.
http://www.nairaland.com/3573122/nigerias-intimacy-gadget-market-booms
See the reaction of our brothers on that report...
shinarlaura:
Some are just reacting to it, like they do with every other trend. At least, till any of these men here, buys it.
Till then, all are rants...gender wars.
Other intimacy gadgets will remain more prevalent in this region.
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by shinarlaura(f): 7:33am
pocohantas:
girl i didn't see that oooo..
This is madness of the highest order
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by HeWrites(m): 7:35am
Thegeneralqueen:
Your steewpidity is like ZEEWORLD
*Extra Ordinary Everyday*
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by ubunja(m): 7:37am
that sweet beautiful delicious word we all like to hear :
C O M P E T I T I O N.
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:45am
HeWrites:I don't understand why you're having issues with what I said for the fact that you're dealing with that incurable broke guys disease doesn't gives you the right to come at me on a public forum..... I hope this information helps use the door please
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by daryoor(m): 7:52am
they call it sex doll. not cook doll or child bearing doll.
the problem is not this generation it the generation that will be born to see sex doll as nornal that is my concern
2 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by HeWrites(m): 7:53am
Thegeneralqueen:
Lol..
No no no.. Just take a look at your dumb writeup.. simple talk you're shouting Broke Guy
Am broke but if you have any one that's broke like me in your family.. He is definitely your family breadwinner.
Iffa call this one hoe she will be saying am slut-shaming her.. Ode
3 Likes
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Thegeneralqueen(f): 7:59am
HeWrites:You're such a gold digger in the making..... wise boy
1 Like
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Crossbow(m): 8:01am
I'm really loving this..
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by HeWrites(m): 8:05am
Thegeneralqueen:
OMG!!!! Just see yourself... Your brain is full of RELAXER
where's the gold am digging for God's sake
1 Like
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:11am
HeWrites:That's what you do for a living wise boy kiss the truth boy
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by HeWrites(m): 8:19am
Thegeneralqueen:
RELAXED brain
|Re: List Of Things Sex Doll Cannot Do By Nigerian Lady by RadicallyBlunt: 8:21am
Nutase:Lolz
Letter To A Nairalander I Have A Crush On ♡♥♡♥ / 24 Ways To Win A Nigerian's Girl Heart. Tested And Trusted. / How I Finally Transformed Had A Sexchange(pics)
Viewing this topic: Smily202(m), galadima77(m), demarc001, obong003(m), Timothyabolade, bigzic(m), Ringtail, Faithscharms2(f), AkpaMgbor(m), wabsco(m), Josh1501626(m), Jeeb111(m), Duchman67, crownprince7(m), alandiara, lovedatruth(m), OhiOfIhima, Felixalex(m), Agli(m), fineguy11(m), nigress, kingobozy, drabfemmy(m), Shorsky1, ambsteve, Yemea1, Khaihsan(m), lexy2014, slim19(m), aareoflife(m), Lusayo(m), xbalm(m), BiafranBushBoy, Daeylar(f), leeking(m), Richyspice(m), shegzhkn, lloydhill(m), Iconguidotti(m), hidee20(m), ambassadorgozie(m), omoikea(m), Thundeh(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), nokomafe, twosquare, imepaul(m), obinoral1179(m), Geraldyne(f), awakeuche(m), Mbcastrol(m), fejikudz(m), Byfaith123, superior1, scabit, IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m), MadeMan01(m), patani(m), Richyicon(m), emmy9500(m), Afroking29, akinszz, roseboma(f), jstburner(m), Zoehill(m), olsolnigga(m), Paschal55(m), Youngadvocate, AutoJoshNG, BraidedChannel and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22